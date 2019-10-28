Harmonic : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 10/28/2019 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2019. "We delivered strong revenue growth and record earnings, powered by the growing success of our CableOS solution," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our Cable Access segment continues to lead the market through new deployments and recently-announced fiber-to-the-home functionality. Similarly, our Video business transformation to live OTT has been bolstered by the launch of innovative new live streaming capabilities and new customer deployments." Q3 Financial and Business Highlights Financial Revenue: $115.7 million , up 15.0% year over year.

, up 15.0% year over year. SaaS and service revenue: $32.6 million , up 13.9% year over year.

, up 13.9% year over year. Gross margin: GAAP 65.3% and non-GAAP 67.0%, compared to GAAP 49.8% and non-GAAP 52.1% in the year ago period.

Cable Access gross margin: 77.1%, compared to 38.7% in the year ago period.

Video gross margin: 57.7%, compared to 57.2% in the year ago period.

Operating income: GAAP income $22.5 million and non-GAAP income $29.9 million , compared to GAAP loss $3.7 million and non-GAAP income $5.7 million in the year ago period.

and non-GAAP income , compared to GAAP loss and non-GAAP income in the year ago period. EPS: GAAP net income per share 12 cents and non-GAAP net income per share 25 cents , compared to GAAP net loss per share 9 cents and non-GAAP net income per share 4 cents in the year ago period.

and non-GAAP net income per share , compared to GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share in the year ago period. Cash: $66.7 million , up $8.6 million quarter over quarter and up $5.0 million year over year.

, up quarter over quarter and up year over year. Completed a new $115.5 million convertible debt issuance to refinance approximately 65% of existing convertible debt, reducing potential dilution by 5% and annual interest cost by 19%. Business CableOS deployments scaled to over 935,000 served cable modems, up 20% quarter over quarter.

Extended Cable Access market leadership, announcing CableOS solution with expanded cloud-native and new fiber-to-the-home capabilities.

Video SaaS offering now deployed with 36 customers, up 29% quarter over quarter and 140% year over year.

Expanded addressed video market by launching new CDN optimization solution for high-demand live video streaming services. Select Financial Information



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 115.7



$ 84.9



$ 100.6



$ 115.7



$ 84.9



$ 101.4

Net income (loss)

$ 11.7



$ (11.8)



$ (7.8)



$ 24.6



$ (4.0)



$ 3.4

Diluted EPS

$ 0.12



$ (0.13)



$ (0.09)



$ 0.25



$ (0.04)



$ 0.04



























Other Financial Information Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018

(in millions) Recurring revenue* $ 32.6



$ 30.4



$ 28.7

Recurring revenue as % of total revenue 28.2 %

35.9 %

28.3 % Bookings for the quarter $ 126.5



$ 92.6



$ 79.5

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 192.5



$ 194.7



$ 207.6

Cash as of quarter end $ 66.7



$ 58.1



$ 61.7



* Recurring revenue consists of revenue for the period from our appliance-based support and maintenance plans and revenue from usage of our cloud-based subscription plan offerings, which are generally renewed on an annual basis. Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations". Financial Guidance GAAP Financial Guidance

Q4 2019

2019

Low

High

Low

High



(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue

$ 108.0



$ 118.0



$ 389.0



$ 399.0

Video

$ 78.0



$ 83.0



$ 277.0



$ 282.0

Cable Access

$ 30.0



$ 35.0



$ 112.0



$ 117.0

Gross Margin %

49.5 %

51.0 %

55.0 %

55.5 % Operating Expenses

$ 52.0



$ 54.0



$ 207.0



$ 209.0

Operating Income (Loss)

$ (0.5)



$ 8.5



$ 6.0



$ 15.0

Tax Expense

$ 0.6



$ 0.6



$ 1.6



$ 1.6

EPS

$ (0.05)



$ 0.04



$ (0.18)



$ (0.08)

Shares

90.5



95.8



89.9



89.9

Cash

$ 90.0



$ 100.0



$ 90.0



$ 100.0

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance Q4 2019

2019 Low

High

Low

High



(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue $ 108.0



$ 118.0



$ 389.0



$ 399.0

Video

$ 78.0



$ 83.0



$ 277.0



$ 282.0

Cable Access

$ 30.0



$ 35.0



$ 112.0



$ 117.0

Gross Margin % 51.0 %

52.5 %

57.0 %

57.5 % Operating Expenses $ 48.0



$ 50.0



$ 191.5



$ 193.5

Operating Income $ 5.0



$ 14.0



$ 28.5



$ 37.5

Tax Rate 12 %

12 %

12 %

12 % EPS $ 0.03



$ 0.11



$ 0.20



$ 0.29

Shares 95.8



95.8



93.8



93.8

Cash $ 90.0



$ 100.0



$ 90.0



$ 100.0

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Conference Call Information Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, October 28, 2019. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (passcode 1363335). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (passcode 1363335). About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The Company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com. Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: GAAP net revenue, GAAP gross margins, GAAP operating expenses, GAAP operating income (loss), GAAP tax expense, GAAP EPS, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the trends toward more high-definition, on-demand and anytime, anywhere video will not continue to develop at its current pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS™ and VOS® product solutions; dependence on market acceptance of various types of broadband services, on the adoption of new broadband technologies and on broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the impact of increases in the prices of raw materials and oil; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects: Cable Access inventory charge - Harmonic from time to time incurs inventory impairment charges associated with material business shifts, such as the repositioning of our Cable Access segment. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies. Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Loss on debt extinguishment - In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $5.7 million resulting from refinancing a portion of our convertible notes due in 2020. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest and other expenses. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results. Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. In July 2019, in connection with Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing for the Company's CableOS software, all warrant shares were fully vested and exercisable as of July 1, 2019. As a result of Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing, we no longer exclude the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Gain (loss) on equity investments - We exclude the change in fair value and gain (loss) from sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees - In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we settled the patent litigation with Avid Technology, Inc. by entering into a settlement and patent portfolio cross-license agreement with Avid. Under the agreement, we agreed to pay Avid a one-time non-recurring amount of $6.0 million in installments. $2.5 million was paid upfront in October 2017, $1.5 million was paid in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million will be paid in 2020. Also, the Avid litigation costs of approximately $1.4 million and $0.7 million in the third and fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, respectively, were significantly higher compared to prior periods. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP results because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



September 27, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,695



$ 65,989

Accounts receivable, net 100,905



81,795

Inventories 28,970



25,638

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,317



23,280

Total current assets 236,887



196,702

Property and equipment, net 18,901



22,321

Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,694



—

Goodwill 238,734



240,618

Intangibles, net 6,518



12,817

Other long-term assets 39,472



38,377

Total assets $ 568,206



$ 510,835

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Other debts and capital lease obligations, current $ 6,962



$ 7,175

Accounts payable 31,227



33,778

Income taxes payable 1,128



1,099

Deferred revenue 47,873



41,592

Accrued and other current liabilities 59,260



52,761

Total current liabilities 146,450



136,405

Convertible notes, long-term 130,217



114,808

Other debts and finance lease obligations, long-term 10,384



12,684

Income taxes payable, long-term 269



460

Other non-current liabilities 39,836



18,228

Total liabilities 327,156



282,585

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 90,315 and 87,057 shares issued and outstanding at September 27, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 90



87

Additional paid-in capital 2,323,839



2,296,795

Accumulated deficit (2,077,510)



(2,067,416)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,369)



(1,216)

Total stockholders' equity 241,050



228,250

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 568,206



$ 510,835

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 27,

2019

September 28,

2018

September 27,

2019

September 28,

2018 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 83,082



$ 71,965



$ 189,864



$ 204,385

SaaS and service 32,643



28,651



90,832



85,518

Total net revenue 115,725



100,616



280,696



289,903

Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 26,812



38,945



83,178



106,183

SaaS and service 13,373



11,569



36,201



34,832

Total cost of revenue 40,185



50,514



119,379



141,015

Gross profit 75,540



50,102



161,317



148,888

Operating expenses:













Research and development 20,197



22,251



62,911



67,250

Selling, general and administrative 31,148



29,723



88,478



88,874

Amortization of intangibles 785



792



2,357



2,396

Restructuring and related charges 861



987



1,194



2,704

Total operating expenses 52,991



53,753



154,940



161,224

Income (loss) from operations 22,549



(3,651)



6,377



(12,336)

Interest expense, net (3,000)



(2,872)



(8,862)



(8,492)

Loss on debt extinguishment (5,695)



—



(5,695)



—

Other expense, net (1,594)



(365)



(2,333)



(698)

Income (loss) before income taxes 12,260



(6,888)



(10,513)



(21,526)

Provision for income taxes 603



870



981



2,839

Net income (loss) $ 11,657



$ (7,758)



$ (11,494)



$ (24,365)

Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.13



$ (0.09)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.29)

Diluted $ 0.12



$ (0.09)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.29)

Shares used in per share calculation:













Basic 89,964



86,321



89,030



85,188

Diluted 97,596



86,321



89,030



85,188

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine months ended

September 27,

2019

September 28,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (11,494)



$ (24,365)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization of intangibles 6,242



6,281

Depreciation 8,480



9,910

Stock-based compensation 8,719



14,202

Amortization of discount on convertible debt 4,960



4,482

Amortization of non-cash warrant 13,137



1,185

Restructuring, asset impairment and loss on retirement of fixed assets 85



1,105

Loss on debt extinguishment 5,695



—

Deferred income taxes, net 75



1,056

Foreign currency adjustments (1,719)



(1,034)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 704



1,259

Allowance for doubtful accounts, returns and discounts 988



1,357

Other non-cash adjustments, net 1,150



286

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (20,521)



(9,585)

Inventories (4,170)



997

Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,703)



2,507

Accounts payable (2,839)



(4,032)

Deferred revenue 8,002



1,783

Income taxes payable (114)



461

Accrued and other liabilities (10,536)



(2,188)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,141



5,667

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investments —



104

Purchases of property and equipment (4,973)



(4,703)

Net cash used in investing activities (4,973)



(4,599)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from convertible debt 115,500



—

Payments of convertible debt (109,603)



—

Payment of convertible debt issuance costs (3,465)



—

Proceeds from other debts and finance leases 4,684



5,066

Repayment of other debts and finance leases (6,387)



(6,568)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 5,573



4,299

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,278)



(166)

Net cash provided by financing activities 5,024



2,631

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (486)



(580)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 706



3,119

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65,989



58,757

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 66,695



$ 61,876









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,695



$ 61,654

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets —



222

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66,695



$ 61,876

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

September 27, 2019

June 28, 2019

September 28, 2018

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP Geography



























Americas $ 78,699

$ —

$ 78,699

68%

$ 42,437

$ 23

$ 42,460

50%

$ 54,119

$ 790

$ 54,909

54% EMEA 24,322

—

24,322

21%

25,203

—

25,203

30%

26,316

—

26,316

26% APAC 12,704

—

12,704

11%

17,225

—

17,225

20%

20,181

—

20,181

20% Total $ 115,725

$ —

$ 115,725

100%

$ 84,865

$ 23

$ 84,888

100%

$ 100,616

$ 790

$ 101,406

100%





























Market



























Service Provider $ 77,886

$ —

$ 77,886

67%

$ 43,438

$ 23

$ 43,461

51%

$ 66,737

$ 790

$ 67,527

67% Broadcast and Media 37,839

—

37,839

33%

41,427

—

41,427

49%

33,879

—

33,879

33% Total $ 115,725

$ —

$ 115,725

100%

$ 84,865

$ 23

$ 84,888

100%

$ 100,616

$ 790

$ 101,406

100%

















Nine months ended



September 27, 2019

September 28, 2018



GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP Geography



















Americas

$ 155,324

$ 48

$ 155,372

54%

$ 155,893

$ 1,185

$ 157,078

54% EMEA

77,603

—

77,603

28%

81,194

—

81,194

28% APAC

47,769

—

47,769

18%

52,816

—

52,816

18% Total

$ 280,696

$ 48

$ 280,744

100%

$ 289,903

$ 1,185

$ 291,088

100%





















Market



















Service Provider

$ 165,536

$ 48

$ 165,584

59%

$ 173,096

$ 1,185

$ 174,281

60% Broadcast and Media

115,160

—

115,160

41%

116,807

—

116,807

40% Total

$ 280,696

$ 48

$ 280,744

100%

$ 289,903

$ 1,185

$ 291,088

100%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended September 27, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 60,055



$ 55,670



$ 115,725



$ —

* $ 115,725

Gross profit 34,646



42,925



77,571



(2,031)



75,540

Gross margin% 57.7 %

77.1 %

67.0 %





65.3 % Operating income (loss) (1,696)



31,611



29,915



(7,366)



22,549

Operating margin% (2.8) %

56.8 %

25.9 %





19.5 %

Three months ended June 28, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 71,625



$ 13,263



$ 84,888



$ (23)

* $ 84,865

Gross profit 41,444



4,086



45,530



(1,602)



43,928

Gross margin% 57.9 %

30.8 %

53.6 %





51.8 % Operating income (loss) 4,459



(7,243)



(2,784)



(4,980)



(7,764)

Operating margin% 6.2 %

(54.6) %

(3.3) %





(9.1) %

Three months ended September 28, 2018

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 73,344



$ 28,062



$ 101,406



$ (790)

* $ 100,616

Gross profit 41,937



10,871



52,808



(2,706)



50,102

Gross margin% 57.2 %

38.7 %

52.1 %





49.8 % Operating income 5,258



395



5,653



(9,304)



(3,651)

Operating margin% 7.2 %

1.4 %

5.6 %





(3.6) %

Nine months ended September 27, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 198,856



$ 81,888



$ 280,744



$ (48)

* $ 280,696

Gross profit 114,692



52,104



166,796



(5,479)



161,317

Gross margin% 57.7 %

63.6 %

59.4 %





57.5 % Operating income (loss) 4,731



18,571



23,302



(16,925)



6,377

Operating margin% 2.4 %

22.7 %

8.3 %





2.3 %

Nine months ended September 28, 2018

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 224,300



$ 66,788



$ 291,088



$ (1,185)

* $ 289,903

Gross profit 126,721



29,698



156,419



(7,531)



148,888

Gross margin% 56.5 %

44.5 %

53.7 %





51.4 % Operating income (loss) 13,492



(578)



12,914



(25,250)



(12,336)

Operating margin% 6.0 %

(0.9) %

4.4 %





(4.3) %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

* These non-GAAP adjustments are primarily for warrant amortization for the respective periods and relate to our Cable Access segment. After applying these adjustments to the non-GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment, our GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2019 was $55,670 and $81,840, respectively; the GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2018 was $27,272 and $65,603, respectively; and the GAAP revenue for the three months ended June 28, 2019 was $13,240. Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three months ended September 27, 2019

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net

Income GAAP $ 115,725

$ 75,540

$ 52,991

$ 22,549

$ (10,289)

$ 11,657

Stock-based compensation —

405

(3,689)

4,094

—

4,094

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(785)

2,080

—

2,080

Restructuring and related charges —

331

(861)

1,192

—

1,192

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

5,695

5,695

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

2,625

2,625

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(2,751)

Total adjustments $ —

$ 2,031

$ (5,335)

$ 7,366

$ 8,320

$ 12,935

Non-GAAP $ 115,725

$ 77,571

$ 47,656

$ 29,915

$ (1,969)

$ 24,592

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

65.3 % 45.8 % 19.5 % (8.9) % 10.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

67.0 % 41.2 % 25.9 % (1.7) % 21.3 %













Diluted net income per share:











Diluted net income per share-GAAP









$ 0.12

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.25

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









97,596

















Three months ended June 28, 2019

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 84,865

$ 43,928

$ 51,692

$ (7,764)

$ (3,384)

$ (11,845)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 23

23

—

23

—

23

Stock-based compensation —

193

(2,317)

2,510

—

2,510

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(784)

2,079

—

2,079

Restructuring and related charges —

91

(277)

368

—

368

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,656

1,656

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,238

Total adjustments $ 23

$ 1,602

$ (3,378)

$ 4,980

$ 1,656

$ 7,874

Non-GAAP $ 84,888

$ 45,530

$ 48,314

$ (2,784)

$ (1,728)

$ (3,971)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.8 % 60.9 % (9.1) % (4.0) % (14.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

53.6 % 56.9 % (3.3) % (2.0) % (4.7) %













Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.13)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.04)

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









88,931

















Three months ended September 28, 2018

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss)

from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net

Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 100,616

$ 50,102

$ 53,753

$ (3,651)

$ (3,237)

$ (7,758)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 790

790

—

790

—

790

Stock-based compensation —

614

(4,819)

5,433

—

5,433

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(792)

2,087

—

2,087

Restructuring and related charges —

7

(987)

994

—

994

Loss on equity investments —

—

—

—

72

72

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,528

1,528

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

227

Total adjustments $ 790

$ 2,706

$ (6,598)

$ 9,304

$ 1,600

$ 11,131

Non-GAAP $ 101,406

$ 52,808

$ 47,155

$ 5,653

$ (1,637)

$ 3,373

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

49.8 % 53.4 % (3.6) % (3.2) % (7.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.1 % 46.5 % 5.6 % (1.6) % 3.3 %













Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.09)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.04

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









86,321

Non-GAAP









87,770

















Nine months ended September 27, 2019

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

from

Operations Total Non

-operating

Expense Net

Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 280,696

$ 161,317

$ 154,940

$ 6,377

$ (16,890)

$ (11,494)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 48

48

—

48

—

48

Stock-based compensation —

823

(7,894)

8,717

—

8,717

Amortization of intangibles —

3,885

(2,357)

6,242

—

6,242

Restructuring and related charges —

723

(1,195)

1,918

—

1,918

Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

5,695

5,695

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

5,887

5,887

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(1,179)

Total adjustments $ 48

$ 5,479

$ (11,446)

$ 16,925

$ 11,582

$ 27,328

Non-GAAP $ 280,744

$ 166,796

$ 143,494

$ 23,302

$ (5,308)

$ 15,834

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

57.5 % 55.2 % 2.3 % (6.0) % (4.1) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

59.4 % 51.1 % 8.3 % (1.9) % 5.6 %













Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.13)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.17

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









89,030

Non-GAAP









92,579

















Nine months ended September 28, 2018

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss)

from Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense Net

Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 289,903

$ 148,888

$ 161,224

$ (12,336)

$ (9,190)

$ (24,365)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 1,185

1,185

—

1,185

—

1,185

Stock-based compensation —

1,577

(12,625)

14,202

—

14,202

Amortization of intangibles —

3,885

(2,396)

6,281

—

6,281

Restructuring and related charges —

884

(2,704)

3,588

—

3,588

Gain on equity investments —

—

—

—

(111)

(111)

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

4,483

4,483

Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees —

—

6

(6)

—

(6)

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,543

Total adjustments $ 1,185

$ 7,531

$ (17,719)

$ 25,250

$ 4,372

$ 31,165

Non-GAAP $ 291,088

$ 156,419

$ 143,505

$ 12,914

$ (4,818)

$ 6,800

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.4 % 55.6 % (4.3) % (3.2) % (8.4) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

53.7 % 49.3 % 4.4 % (1.7) % 2.3 %













Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.29)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.08

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









85,188

GAAP and Non-GAAP









85,962

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q4 2019 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $108.0 to $118.0 $53.5 to $60.4 $52.2 to $54.2 $(0.7) to $8.2 $(3.3) $(4.6) to $4.3 Stock-based compensation — 0.3 (3.2) 3.5 — 3.5 Amortization of intangibles — 1.3 (0.8) 2.1 — 2.1 Restructuring and related charges — — (0.2) 0.2 — 0.2 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes — — — — 1.8 1.8 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(0.9) to $0.2 Total adjustments — 1.6 (4.2) 5.8 1.8 $6.7 to $7.8 Non-GAAP $108.0 to $118.0 $55.1 to $62.0 $48.0 to $50.0 $5.1 to $14.0 $(1.5) $3.2 to $11 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

49.5% to 51.1% 44.2% to 50.2% (0.7)% to 6.9% (2.8)% (4.3)% to 3.6% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51.0% to 52.5% 40.7% to 46.3% 4.7% to 11.8% (1.3)% 2.9% to 9.3% Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net income (loss) per share-GAAP







$(0.05) to $0.04 Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP







$0.03 to $0.11 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP







90.5 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP







95.8









2019 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $388.7 to $398.7 $214.9 to $221.8 $207.0 to $209.0 $5.9 to $14.8 $(20.2) $(16.0) to $(7.1) Stock-based compensation — 1.1 (11.1) 12.2 — 12.2 Amortization of intangibles — 5.2 (3.1) 8.3 — 8.3 Restructuring and related charges — 0.7 (1.4) 2.1 — 2.1 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes — — — — 13.4 13.4 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(2.0) to $(0.9) Total adjustments — 7.0 (15.6) 22.6 13.4 $34.0 to $35.1 Non-GAAP $388.7 to $398.7 $221.9 to $228.8 $191.4 to $193.4 $28.5 to $37.4 $(6.8) $19.1 to $26.9 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

55.3% to 55.6% 51.9% to 53.8% 1.5% to 3.7% (5.1)% (4.1)% to (1.8)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

57.1% to 57.4% 48.0% to 49.8% 7.3% to 9.4% (1.7)% 4.9% to 6.7% Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP







$(0.18) to $(0.08) Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP







$0.20 to $0.29 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP







89.9 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP







93.8 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-announces-third-quarter-2019-results-300946595.html SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

