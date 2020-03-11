Harmonic : Media Alert Concerning the 2020 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the rising concerns surrounding COVID-19, Harmonic fully supports the NAB's decision to cancel the 2020 NAB Show in April. The safety of our employees, customers and partners is of paramount importance to us. While we will miss the opportunity to connect in-person, we will take advantage of virtual communications to showcase our cloud-based video streaming platforms and vital service continuity capabilities, connecting with our customers and partners through Harmonic Live CONNECTION digital events worldwide.

We also want to reassure our customers and partners that we will continue to provide them with comprehensive and robust support, taking every step necessary to safeguard their business continuity and keep their services running at all times. As a global technology leader, we have the unique ability to ensure service continuity with our strong remote operational capabilities, extensive DevOps teams across various geographies, and our innovative cloud-based video streaming and virtualized cable access solutions. You can expect the same excellence and service stability from Harmonic you are accustomed to.

Harmonic is there for you, virtually anywhere, anytime, no matter what.

Further information about Harmonic is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-media-alert-concerning-the-2020-nab-show-301021885.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.