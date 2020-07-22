Harmonic : Millicom Selects Harmonic to Build High-Speed Broadband Infrastructure of the Future

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO), a leading provider of cable and mobile services in Latin America, primarily operating under the TIGO brand, has selected Harmonic as its strategic partner to build a cloud-based wireline broadband architecture for the future. Complementing Millicom's leadership in cloud-based 5G, Harmonic will deploy its industry-leading CableOS® virtualized access solution across nine countries in the LATAM region.

Harmonic's expertise in network virtualization guarantees that Millicom's broadband architecture is future-ready as it responds to the global trends of rapidly growing internet consumption and network traffic. By adopting a virtualized access approach, Millicom can quickly evolve and scale its network in response to accelerating customer demand, market transformations and new business opportunities.

"Latin America is undergoing a massive digital transformation, and we are proud to help lead the adoption of digital highways by delivering next-gen communication services to our communities," said Xavier Rocoplan, executive vice president, CTIO at Millicom. "Harmonic's pioneering work in virtualization and cloud-native architectures made them an obvious choice. Harmonic's CableOS solution lays the groundwork for us to quickly and economically respond to requirements for expanded broadband capacity."

Millicom will deploy Harmonic's CableOS solution in a hybrid centralized and distributed access architecture (DAA) through core software and a combination of Remote-PHY (R-PHY) nodes and shelves for unparalleled flexibility. Millicom will also deploy Harmonic's CableOS Central always-connected cloud management service to translate rich real-time network data into a higher-quality consumer experience.

"We applaud Millicom's ambitious goal of adding more than 1 million new homes passed every year, and we are thrilled to be a strategic partner on this initiative," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "Our CableOS solution will be instrumental in assuring Millicom's continued success as it transitions to the next generation of broadband networks, enabling efficient bandwidth scaling and a significantly reduced carbon footprint."

