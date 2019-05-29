Log in
HARMONIC INC

(HLIT)
Harmonic : Showcases Video SaaS and UHD for Unified OTT and Broadcast Delivery at BroadcastAsia 2019

05/29/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

According to Strategy Analytics, the number of global homes with UHD TV passed 200 million at the end of 2018, with Asia being one of the top markets for growth. As broadcasters and video service providers look to enhance video quality across all screens, the need to launch channels faster and reduce costs is imperative. At BroadcastAsia 2019, Harmonic will showcase its unified video delivery solutions for all deployment scenarios, including SaaS, cloud, software and appliance environments. Harmonic's software-based media processing and streaming solutions, with recent advancements in AI, set the benchmark for delivering superior quality video, increasing simplicity and agility for broadcast and multiscreen video distribution.

'OTT and UHD video consumption are exploding in the APAC market, and operators need a streamlined approach for service distribution and monetization,' said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC at Harmonic. 'At BroadcastAsia 2019, we'll showcase the power of SaaS solutions to improve video streaming experiences, reduce video delivery costs and simplify workflows for both broadcast and OTT service distribution.'

Unify OTT and Broadcast Channel Origination, Delivery and DRaaS with SaaS

At BroadcastAsia 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate how its VOS®360 SaaS solution simultaneously supports unique workflows for OTT and next-gen TV delivery with innovative solutions including HD/UHD channel origination, statmux and disaster recovery scenarios, as well as a CDN-enabled primary distribution solution supported by VOS360 SaaS. Deployed by leading service providers in the region, Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS is hosted in the public cloud and unifies the entire media processing chain, allowing operators to launch video streaming services faster, be more agile and simplify their operations.

Harmonic will also showcase disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), a unique application for VOS360 SaaS that supports any use case - playout, OTT or broadcast-related. Combining the benefits of a resilient, elastic and secure SaaS offering with a usage-based pricing model, Harmonic's DRaaS solution is ideal for a variety of applications, including live sports streaming.

Play Out Pristine UHD Content with New Virtualized Media Server

Harmonic will also highlight its new virtualized Spectrum™ X media server, featuring market-leading performance, channel-in-a-box functionality and software-based UHD playout. The virtualized Spectrum X server supports uncompressed video-over-IP with SMPTE ST 2110 for SD to UHD. Offering flexible deployment options, the virtualized server can run on customer-provided hardware or appliances provided by Harmonic.

Boost Video Quality, Optimize Bandwidth with AI-Based Video Compression

At BroadcastAsia 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate several innovations for AI-based video compression including Encoding Style (ES), Dynamic Resolution Encoding (DRE), and Dynamic Frame-rate Encoding (DFE). The three techniques combined optimize bandwidth consumption, QoE and encoding density for OTT and broadcast delivery.

Harmonic Brings Thought Leadership on Cloud and AI Technologies to the BroadcastAsia Conference:

Stephane Cloirec, senior director of encoding, transcoding and distribution product lines at Harmonic, will deliver a presentation on 'AI-Driven Video Compression Opens Up New Revenue Opportunities and Cost Savings for Service Providers' during the ConnecTechAsia 2019 Summit, with insights into the benefits of AI for video compression for service providers. The session will take place June 19 at 3 p.m. in Level 3 of the Suntec Singapore Conference & Exhibition Centre.

Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic and president of the Ultra HD Forum, will speak on a panel session on 'IoT Connect: How Mainstream TV Broadcasters Are Adapting to Content Digital Transformation and Online Delivery?' during the ConnecTechAsia 2019 Summit. The session will take place June 20 at 1:40 p.m. in Level 3 of the Suntec Singapore Conference & Exhibition Centre.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Harmonic Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 03:53:04 UTC
