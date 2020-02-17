Log in
Harmonic : to Participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/17/2020 | 04:06pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Patrick Harshman, Harmonic's chief executive officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Harmonic's website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The Company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-to-participate-in-the-raymond-james-41st-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301006057.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
