Harmonicare Medical : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 31 July 2020, Mr. Fang Zhifeng (方志鋒) ("Mr. Fang"), an executive director of the Company, has tendered his resignation in pursuit of his personal career developments.

Mr. Fang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters with respect to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Fang for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited

Lin Yuming

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yuming; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Yuguo, Mr. Qiu Jianwei and Mr. Xu Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Aiguo, Ms. Fang Lan and Mr. Cai Jiangnan.