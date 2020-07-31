Harmonicare Medical : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Log in
07/31/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1509)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 31 July 2020, Mr. Fang Zhifeng (方志鋒) ("Mr. Fang"), an executive director of the Company, has tendered his resignation in pursuit of his personal career developments.

Mr. Fang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters with respect to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Fang for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited

Lin Yuming

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yuming; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Yuguo, Mr. Qiu Jianwei and Mr. Xu Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Aiguo, Ms. Fang Lan and Mr. Cai Jiangnan.

Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,36 CNY
Last Close Price 1,74 CNY
Spread / Highest target -21,8%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Ming Lin Chairman & President
Long Zhen Chen Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Feng Fang Executive Director & VP-Human Resource Management
Yu Guo Lin Non-Executive Director
Ai Guo Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARMONICARE MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%196
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-15.11%29 601
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.48.93%26 538
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.28%11 342
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 974
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-12.84%10 223
