HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

08/21/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE: HMY) will be discussing their earnings results in their H2 Earnings Call to be held on August 21, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CD884811D6259.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 20 721 M
EBIT 2018 2 043 M
Net income 2018 1 729 M
Debt 2018 3 534 M
Yield 2018 0,35%
P/E ratio 2018 5,55
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 11 231 M
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,4  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Steenkamp Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Beyers Nel Chief Operating Officer-South African Operations
Boipelo Lekubo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Danie Muller Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD-8.99%777
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-12.92%12 461
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.54%10 265
GOLDCORP INC.-12.41%9 346
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-32.28%6 062
EVOLUTION MINING LTD6.04%3 500
