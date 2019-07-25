Log in
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd    HARJ   ZAE000015228

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD

(HARJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/24
34.56 ZAR   +0.64%
03:06aHARMONY GOLD MINING : FY19 Gold Output Rose 17%
DJ
07/01HARMONY GOLD MINING : Fatality at Kusasalethu mine
PU
06/05HARMONY GOLD MINING : Fatality at Tshepong mine
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harmony Gold Mining : FY19 Gold Output Rose 17%

07/25/2019 | 03:06am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HAR.JO) on Thursday said gold production rose 17% in fiscal 2019, boosted by the full inclusion of output from the Moab Khotsong and Hidden Valley projects.

The South African gold miner said it produced 1.44 million ounces of gold in the year ended June 30, in line with its guidance of 1.45 million ounces.

Production was helped by higher grades at underground operations, which also marks the seventh consecutive year of underground recovered grades increasing.

On a U.S. dollar basis, all-in sustaining costs for the year are expected to be 2% lower at between $1,210 to $1,220 an ounce.

The company also said recent developments in Papua New Guinea have resulted in a delay to permitting of the Wafi-Golpu project.

Harmony Gold said it is difficult to estimate the duration of this delay but further updates will be made when possible.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

