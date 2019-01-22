Harmony Gold Mining : Fatality at Phakisa mine

22 Jan '19

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 22 January 2019. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ('Harmony' and/or 'the Company') regrets to advise that one of its employees was fatally injured following a fall of ground incident at its Phakisa mine (Tshepong Operations), in Welkom this morning.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Management wish to express their deepest condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues.

