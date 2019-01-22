Log in
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD (HARJ)
Harmony Gold Mining : Fatality at Phakisa mine

01/22/2019 | 10:44am EST
22 Jan '19

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 22 January 2019. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ('Harmony' and/or 'the Company') regrets to advise that one of its employees was fatally injured following a fall of ground incident at its Phakisa mine (Tshepong Operations), in Welkom this morning.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Management wish to express their deepest condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues.

For more details contact:

Sihle Maake
Group Communications Manager
+27 (0)83 722 5467 (mobile)

Mashego Mashego
Executive Director: Corporate affairs
+27 (0)82 767 1072 (mobile)

JSE Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Propriety Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony), a world-class gold mining and exploration company, has operations and assets in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Harmony has more than 60 years' experience in the industry. Company assets include one open pit mine and several exploration tenements in PNG, as well as 9 underground mines and 1 open pit operation and several surface sources in South Africa. In addition, Harmony owns 50% of the significant Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project - a tier 1 asset - in a joint venture in PNG.

The company's primary stock exchange listing is on the JSE with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The bulk of our shareholders are in South Africa and the United States. Additional information on the company is available on the corporate website, www.harmony.co.za.

Disclaimer

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 15:43:03 UTC
