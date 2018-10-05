Harmony Gold Mining : Reaches ZAR30 Million Settlement With South Africa Regulator

By Dimitrios Kontos

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HAR.JO) said Friday that it will pay an administrative penalty of 30 million South African rands ($2.0 million) to settle a dispute with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa.

The gold miner said the dispute is related to its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2007.

The company said the March 2007 inaccuracy "was a bona fide error following the implementation of a new financial software system" and it was the only weakness identified in its financial reporting in 68 years.

