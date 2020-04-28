Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited    HAR   ZAE000015228

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(HAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harmony Gold Mining : South Africa union tells mineworkers to resist Harmony Gold mine restart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman holding an umbrella walks past a shaft at Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine, 30km west of Johannesburg

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has told members not to go back to work at Harmony Gold's Target mine on Friday, the union said as mines across the country prepare to restart as the COVID-19 lockdown eases.

"As far as we know, Harmony has not implemented the necessary safety steps to ensure that the workplace is safe," NUMSA said in a statement on Tuesday. "As we speak, with the current skeleton staff, they are failing to maintain proper health and safety standards."

Mineworkers worldwide are resisting going back to work in deep mines where social distancing is nearly impossible and where they are sometimes not provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

NUMSA said it demanded Harmony Gold "drastically" reduce the number of people in shaft cages, provide the necessary PPE, disinfect mine accommodation, and pay employees their full salary for the duration of the lockdown.

In response to a request for comments, Harmony Gold said it rolled out a COVID-19 prevention strategy across its operations before South Africa's lockdown was announced, and had a plan to ensure a safe restart.

"Harmony's COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure is aimed at ensuring a safe return to work for each of its employees and meeting the conditions contained in the amended lockdown regulations published in the Government Gazette on 16 April 2020 for the safe resumption of operations," the statement read.

Harmony added that it has a medical hub at each of its mines.

South Africa government imposed a strict lockdown on March 27 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Most mines were forced to temporarily shut down.

However, mindful of the economic damage caused by the shutdown of a sector which contributes 8% of gross domestic product, the government on April 16 said it would allow mines to start up again at up to 50% capacity.

On May 1 South Africa will begin a phased reopening of the economy with travel restrictions eased and some industries, such as mining, allowed to operate.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Evans and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.26% 1705.3 Delayed Quote.13.68%
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED 6.50% 72.37 End-of-day quote.6.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPAN
01:13pHARMONY GOLD MINING : South Africa union tells mineworkers to resist Harmony Gol..
RE
10:50aSouth Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen
RE
04/27HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED : - Notification of a disposal of beneficial..
AQ
04/21HARMONY GOLD MINING : risk-based approach to managing impact of COVID-19
AQ
04/17ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : South Africa's competition watchdog recommends approval of A..
RE
04/01HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED : - Update on measures taken in response to ..
AQ
03/30Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
AQ
03/19HARMONY GOLD MINING : adopts COVID-19 prevention measures across all operations
AQ
02/21AngloGold Ashanti Swung to 2nd Half Loss on Impairment
DJ
02/13HARMONY GOLD MINING : increases life of mine and adds quality ounces by acquirin..
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 31 964 M
EBIT 2020 5 621 M
Net income 2020 2 684 M
Debt 2020 3 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 5,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 39 249 M
Chart HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 63,15  ZAR
Last Close Price 72,37  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Steenkamp Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Beyers Nel Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Boipelo Lekubo Co-Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Danie Muller Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED6.10%2 082
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION41.79%25 709
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED1.87%7 397
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED4.31%5 872
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.16.42%1 807
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group