Harpoon Therapeutics : ASCO 2020

First-in-human, phase 1 study of HPN424, a tri-specifichalf-life extended PSMA-targeting T cell engager, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
Johanna Bendell, MD1, Lawrence Fong, MD2, Mark Stein, MD3, Tomasz M. Beer, MD4, Ashley Ross, MD, PhD5, Xin Gao, MD6, Aaron Weitzman, MD, FACP7, Richard Austin, PhD8, Vaishnavi Ganti, PhD8, Che-Leung Law, PhD8, Bryan Lemon, PhD8, Holger Wesche, PhD8, Johann de Bono, MD9
1Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, Nashville, TN, USA, 2University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA, 3Columbia University, New York, NY, USA, 4Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA, 5Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center/Texas Oncology, Dallas, TX, USA, 6Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA, 7Weitzman Consulting Group, Los Altos Hills, CA, USA, 8Harpoon Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA, 9Royal Marsden Hospital and The Institute of Cancer Research, Sutton, UK
BACKGROUND
BASELINE DEMOGRAPHICS
TIME ON TREATMENT
PATIENT PROFILES
PHARMACOKINETICS
HPN424: PSMA-Targeting TriTAC®
(Tri-specific T cell-Activating Construct)
•
HPN424,
a
first-in-class,
prostate-
Figure 1. HPN424 Mechanism of Action
Median of 7 prior systemic therapies, median of 2 prior novel hormonal agents
73% of patients had prior chemotherapy in metastaticcastrate-resistant setting
Table 1. Baseline Characteristics and Demographics (n=44)
11 of 28 pts (39%) with >18 weeksfollow-up remained on study beyond week 18
8 of 26 (31%) patients remained on study >24 weeks
Of the 8 patients on study >24 weeks, 7 patients (88%) continued on HPN424 treatment longer than the time on their most recent prior systemic regimen (data not shown)
Patient 003, a69-year old male, diagnosed March 2013
Baseline Characteristics
ECOG
0
Reason for Study Entry
Radiographic Progression
PSA (ng/mL)
251
Location of Metastases
Bone
LDH (U/L)
530
Prior Therapies
ADT, sipuleucel-T, enzalutamide
•
Median clearance (CL) and volume of distribution (Vss) for HPN424 in the given
dose range of 1.3 - 96ng/kg appear to be dose independent, indicative of linear
•
kinetics
Of 27 patients measured for anti-drug antibodies (ADAs), one patient was ADA
positive at baseline (neutralizing activity detected at C7D1 and beyond), two
specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-
targeting T cell engager, is a
recombinant polypeptide of ~50kDa,
engineered with three binding domains:
•PSMA (for tumor binding)
•Albumin (for half-life extension)
•CD3 (for T cell engagement)
•HPN424 is constructed as a small,
globular protein to enable efficient solid
tumor penetration with prolonged half-
life and excellent stability
•HPN424 binds monovalently to CD3 and
PSMA, minimizing non-specificT-cell
activation
•These features are designed to increase the therapeutic index compared
to earlier generations of T cell engagers by minimizing off-target toxicities
HPN424 mediates potent target tumor cell killing in aPSMA-specific manner in vitro and in xenograft models in the presence of T cells, demonstrated at very low antigen densities
A Phase I study was initiated to evaluate HPN424 in patients with mCRPC who progressed on>2 prior therapies, dose escalation is currently ongoing
