Harpoon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – December 2019

Spearheading Immunotherapies
Investor Presentation
December 2019
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial position, strategy, expectations regarding the timing and achievement of our product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials, and plans and expectations for future operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history; net losses; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future, and that we may never be profitable; our need for additional funding and related risks for our business, product development programs and future commercialization activities; the timing and success of preclinical and clinical trials we conduct; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the ability to commercialize our product candidates; our ability to compete in the marketplace; risks regarding our license agreements; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; and our ability to manage our growth. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.
Harpoon Therapeutics - Investment Overview
Therapeutic Focus
Clinical-stage immunotherapy company
Platform Technology
Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform
T cell engager technology, allows for "off-the-shelf" therapies
HPN424 (PSMA TriTAC) Phase 1 in prostate cancer initiated August 2018
Multiple Product
HPN536 (mesothelin TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in ovarian cancer and other
Candidates
solid tumors initiated April 2019
Two additional TriTACs expected to enter clinic in 2020
Multiple Anticipated
Clinical Catalysts in
2019/2020
HPN424 - present of proof of concept data in H1 2020; expansion study initiation in 2020
HPN536 - present proof of concept data in 2020
Strong Financial
Position
Adjusted cash balance of $171.21million expected to fund operations into 2022
Successful IPO in February 2019 raised $70.7 million net cash
Nov 2019 - AbbVie HPN217 license and expanded discovery agreements
1- $121.2M at September 30, 2019 plus $50M upfront payments from AbbVie agreements in Nov. 2019
PSMA - Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen
Broad Pipeline of Immuno-Oncology Programs
Four clinical stage TriTAC programs in 2020
Product
Target / Indication
Stage of Development
Anticipated
Candidate
Milestones
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
TriTAC
HPN424
PSMA / Prostate
cancer
MSLN / Ovarian,
HPN536
pancreatic and other
solid tumors
HPN217
BCMA / Multiple
myeloma
HPN328
DLL3 / Small cell lung
cancer
H1 2020: POC dataset
April 2019: Initiated Phase 1/2a clinical trial;
2020: POC data
H2 2019: Submit IND
H1 2020: Initiate Phase 1/2 AbbVie licensing and option agreement
