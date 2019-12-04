Harpoon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – December 2019 0 12/04/2019 | 03:40pm EST Send by mail :

Spearheading Immunotherapies Investor Presentation December 2019 Forward-looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial position, strategy, expectations regarding the timing and achievement of our product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials, and plans and expectations for future operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history; net losses; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future, and that we may never be profitable; our need for additional funding and related risks for our business, product development programs and future commercialization activities; the timing and success of preclinical and clinical trials we conduct; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the ability to commercialize our product candidates; our ability to compete in the marketplace; risks regarding our license agreements; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; and our ability to manage our growth. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. 2 Harpoon Therapeutics - Investment Overview Therapeutic Focus Clinical-stage immunotherapy company Platform Technology Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform T cell engager technology, allows for "off-the-shelf" therapies HPN424 (PSMA TriTAC) Phase 1 in prostate cancer initiated August 2018 Multiple Product HPN536 (mesothelin TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in ovarian cancer and other Candidates solid tumors initiated April 2019 Two additional TriTACs expected to enter clinic in 2020 Multiple Anticipated Clinical Catalysts in 2019/2020 HPN424 - present of proof of concept data in H1 2020; expansion study initiation in 2020 HPN536 - present proof of concept data in 2020 Strong Financial Position Adjusted cash balance of $171.21million expected to fund operations into 2022 Successful IPO in February 2019 raised $70.7 million net cash Nov 2019 - AbbVie HPN217 license and expanded discovery agreements 1- $121.2M at September 30, 2019 plus $50M upfront payments from AbbVie agreements in Nov. 2019 PSMA - Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen 3 Broad Pipeline of Immuno-Oncology Programs Four clinical stage TriTAC programs in 2020 Product Target / Indication Stage of Development Anticipated Candidate Milestones Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 TriTAC HPN424 PSMA / Prostate cancer MSLN / Ovarian, HPN536 pancreatic and other solid tumors HPN217 BCMA / Multiple myeloma HPN328 DLL3 / Small cell lung cancer H1 2020: POC dataset April 2019: Initiated Phase 1/2a clinical trial; 2020: POC data H2 2019: Submit IND H1 2020: Initiate Phase 1/2 AbbVie licensing and option agreement 2020: Submit IND and Initiate Phase 1 MSLN - Mesothelin, BCMA - B-Cell Maturation Antigen, DLL3 - Delta-Like 3 4 Deals with AbbVie - HPN217 & Broad Discovery Collaboration Nov 2019 - Up to $100M in upfront / near-term milestones and $2.3B in future payments HPN217 global licensing and option deal Option to license worldwide rights to HPN217

Harpoon responsible for clinical development of HPN217 through Phase 1/2

Upon exercise of option, AbbVie responsible for future development and commercialization

Potential transaction value: $510M

$80M upfront/near-term $200M option fee $230M in future milestones, plus royalties

Expanded TriTAC® discovery collaboration Grants AbbVie worldwide exclusive rights to up to six new targets

Harpoon responsible for initial R&D activities. AbbVie responsible for further development and commercialization efforts

Expanded Deal Transaction Value: $1.86B

$20M upfront for two new targets $40M: $10M each for up to four additional targets $300M in future milestones, plus royalties per target (6 potential)

Oct 2017 - Up to $617M in upfront and future milestones plus royalties on sales $17M upfront for TriTAC discovery collaboration for two initial targets

$300M in future development milestones per target (two) 5 TriTAC - Next Generation T Cell Engagers Address Limitations of Existing IO Therapies Checkpoint Inhibitors COMPANY CAR-T Cells Bi-SpecificT-Cell Engagers STRUCTURE ζ ζ CD28 or CD137 Domain • Requires tumor-specific T cells and MHC-I LIMITATIONS expression • "Cold tumors" are unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors • Single-agent response rate limited compared to combination therapies Limited activity or efficacy in solid tumors

On-target toxicities (cytokine release syndrome, neurotox)

toxicities (cytokine release syndrome, neurotox) Inability to dose-limit side effects

dose-limit side effects Requires personalized manufacturing and treatment process

Chemo pre-conditioning and hospitalization after infusion (often not reimbursed) 1 st generation BiTEs require continuous IV administration

generation BiTEs require continuous IV administration Other T cell bispecifics use antibody (Fc) to extend half-life which may compromise tumor penetration and safety APPROVED DRUGSIO •Yervoy (2011) •Tecentriq (2016) •Opdivo (2014) •Bavencio (2017) •Keytruda (2014) •Imfinzi (2017) •Yescarta (2017) •Blincyto (2014) •Kymriah (2018) MHC - major histocompatibility complex, CAR - chimeric antigen receptor 6 TriTAC: Small Size and Flexibility, Albumin Domain Confers Extended Half Life Molecular Molecular Weight Structure BiTE ~50kD TriTAC ~50kD Bispecific Antibody ~150kD HSA - human serum albumin, BiTE - bispecific T cell engager 7 Intellectual Property Strategy: Multiple Layers of Protection TriTAC® IP wholly owned by Harpoon Issued patents covering each binding domain

Issued platform patents covering TriTAC domain orientation, with albumin binding in the middle of the construct

Pending patents on each product sequence

HPN424, HPN536, HPN217, HPN328

TargetHSACD3 8 TriTACs Overcome Immune Escape Mechanisms and Induce Killing Independent of MHC Expression MHC downregulation and mutations are a major tumor T Cell evasion mechanism •Does not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor •Any T cell can recognize a surface antigen •Does not require MHC expression TCR Complex X TriTAC™ for recognition by T cell MHC X Target Cell MHC - major histocompatibility complex, TCR - T cell receptor 9 Preclinical Validation of TriTAC Platform Data Supports Once Weekly Treatment in Humans TriTAC Potency Extended Half Life Comparison of TriTAC and BiTE Serum Levels of PSMA TriTAC Mediated Cell Killing TriTACs observed to be more potent that the comparative BiTE molecule, and can induce T cells to kill tumor cells in both cell-based and animal models TriTACs observed to have a terminal half-life of 80+ hours vs < 2 hours reported in Blincyto literature 10 Benefits of TriTACs - the Next Generation of T Cell Engagers Extended Half- Life and Stability Active at Low Antigen Level MHC Independence Small Size and Tissue Penetration Modularity Safety Design Elements Conventional Manufacturing Stable in bloodstream and long-serumhalf-life allow for treatment without continuous IV administration

long-serumhalf-life allow for treatment without continuous IV administration Once-weekly dosing

dosing Active at low levels of antigen expression where other treatment modalities lose efficacy

Does not require high levels of target antigen expression to engage T cells to kill disease cells (based on preclinical studies)

Direct T cells to kill target cells independent of MHC expression

Expected to be able to generate greater and more durable therapeutic responses than MHC dependent approaches

Small size expected to allow for faster diffusion into human tumor tissue

Designed for greater potential in solid tumors

Structure is modular and antigen binding domain designed to be easily switched out

Allows for potential rapid discovery and development of new product candidates

No potential for Fc receptor binding

Single-armed CD3 binding reduces likelihood of non-specific T cell activation

CD3 binding reduces likelihood of non-specific T cell activation Less complex manufacturing than personalized or cell-based therapies

cell-based therapies Off-the-shelf therapies 11 HPN424 TriTAC (PSMA) 12 Metastatic Prostate Cancer: >$5B Global Market Opportunity* 174K new cases of prostate cancer annually in the U.S. >31K U.S. deaths per year (2 nd leading cause of cancer death in men)

leading cause of cancer death in men) Mean survival time for mCRPC = 13 months

5-year survival rate is ~30% in more aggressive forms

survival rate is ~30% in more aggressive forms ~ 23% initially diagnosed with advanced disease Significant unmet need for patients with incurable mCRPC Continued high mortality rates of advanced disease

Potential "fast to market" strategy for high-risk patient subgroups U.S. Incidence and Mortality of Cancer in Men 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 New Cases Deaths Source: SEER, ACS, 2019 estimates Based on combined sales in 2017 of later-generationanti-androgen drugs such as Zytiga and Xtandi.

mCRPC - metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer 13 HPN424 Targets PSMA - A Highly Expressed and Validated Target for Prostate Cancer Designed to bind to human PSMA, CD3, and albumin

Redirects T cells to kill PSMA-expressing target cells

PSMA-expressing target cells Target overexpressed in malignant cells, with limited expression in normal tissue

Clinically validated by encouraging response data from Amgen's BiTE targeting PSMA in mCRPC patients

Phase 1 trial initiated in patients with mCRPC cancer in August 2018 Prostate cancer cell PSMA anti-PSMA Cancer Cytolytic anti-albumin cell synapse killing anti-CD3ε CD3 T cell HPN424 is a tri-specific single chain molecule of ~50 kDa 14 HPN424 - Design of Open-label Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Part 1 - Dose escalation Dose escalation: single patient Gr 2 study drug related toxicity Dose escalation: 3 + 3 (3 - 6 pts per dose level) MTD or recommended Phase 2 dose Part 2 - Expansion ~20 pts treated at recommended Phase 2 dose determined in Part 1 Target population

Patients with mCRPC Disease progression on the prior systemic regimen At least two prior systemic therapies approved for mCRPC

Trial objectives

Assess safety and tolerability at increasing dose levels AEs Time on trial Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data Single-dose and multi-dose pK T-cell activation: cytokines and chemokines Circulating tumor cells (CTC) Evaluate preliminary anti-tumor activity PSA levels CT and bone scans

Dosing & administration

Weekly IV infusion of HPN424

Initiation of expansion cohort expected in 2020

Increase enrollment and continue dose escalation Identify recommended Phase 2 dose Planning for medical conference presentation of POC data H1 2020

15 HPN536 TriTAC (MSLN) 16 MSLN - Associated with Tumors with High Unmet Need and Low Survival Rates New MSLN Ovarian Cancer Patients Cancer TypeExpression Diagnosed •5thmost common cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. in the U.S. Non-Small Cell Level (%) • ~22,000 new cases per year • More than 70% diagnosed with Lung Cancer 199,000 60-65* advanced disease • 5-year survival rate is 47%; ~14,000 die annually • Current treatment is rarely curative but provides moderate symptom relief and limited increase in survival Ovarian 22,000 60-65 Carcinoma Pancreatic 55,000 80-85 Carcinoma Mesothelioma 2,600 85-90 Triple- Negative 40,000** 34-42 Breast Cancer Represents MSLN expression levels across all lung cancer types.

Calculated as 15% of SEER-estimated breast cancer incidence 17 HPN536 - Targets MSLN for the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer and Other MSLN-Expressing Tumors Designed to bind to human mesothelin, CD3, and albumin

Redirects T cells to kill MSLN-expressing target cells

MSLN-expressing target cells Target overexpressed in malignant cells, with limited expression in normal tissue

Clinically validated and is overexpressed on a wide array of cancer types: ovarian, pancreatic, mesothelioma, NSCLC, TNBC

Phase 1/2a trial initiated in patients with ovarian cancer in April 2019 Mesothelin Expressing Target MSLN Target antigen anti-MSLN anti-albumin anti-CD3ε CD3 T cell HPN536 is a tri-specific single chain molecule of ~50 kDa 18 HPN536 - Design of Open-label Ongoing Phase 1/2a Trial Part 1 - Dose Escalation Dose escalation: single patient Gr 2 study drug related toxicity Dose escalation: 3 + 3 (3 - 6 pts per dose level) MTD or recommended Phase 2 dose Part 2 - Expansion 3 parallel cohorts, ~20 patients each: Ovarian, Pancreatic and Mesothelioma cancers Treated at recommended Phase 2 dose determined in Part 1 Target population

Patients with advanced cancers associated with mesothelin expression who have failed standard available therapy Initial focus on ovarian cancer, expansion planned to pancreatic and mesothelioma cancers

Trial objectives

Assess safety and tolerability at increasing dose levels Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data Evaluate preliminary anti-tumor activity

Dosing & administration

Weekly IV infusion of HPN536 Successfully dosed through two cohorts (as of July 2019) Expect POC data in 2020

19 HPN217 TriTAC (BCMA) and HPN328 TriTAC (DLL3) 20 BCMA - Validated Target for Multiple Myeloma BCMA is a TNFR super family member expressed in nearly all multiple myeloma samples

Several modalities in development

CAR-Ts (bluebird) Antibody drug conjugates (GSK)

Early data from CAR-T and ADC have clinically validated the target

CAR-T and ADC have clinically validated the target Clinical data from bispecific T cell engager AMG 420 (continuous IV administration BiTE) Data presented at ASCO 2019 Annual Meeting demonstrated encouraging clinical responses in patients with relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma in a FIH dose escalation study

There were 13/42 responders (9 patients with complete response, 2 very good partial responses, 2 partial responses) At MTD of 400ug/d, there was a 70% ORR (7/10 patients) 5 of 7 patients achieved minimal residual disease - negative complete response or stringent complete response All 7 responses at this dose started in the first cycle (overall median time to response was 1.4 months) Median duration of response at 400ug/d was 9 months (range: 5.8-13.6 months) with two patients ongoing on treatment

21 HPN217 - Targets BCMA for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma and Other BCMA-Expressing Tumors Covered by global licensing and option agreement with AbbVie

Designed to bind to human BCMA, CD3, and albumin

Redirects T cells to kill BCMA-expressing target cells

BCMA-expressing target cells Validated target: Amgen presented promising clinical responses on continuous IV BiTE candidate (AMG420)

IND-enabling activities underway, expect to file IND in second half of 2019 and initiate Phase 1/2 in H1 2020 BCMA Expressing Target BCMA Target antigen anti-BCMA anti-albumin anti-CD3ε CD3 T cell HPN217 is a tri-specific single chain molecule of ~50 kDa 22 HPN328 - Targets DLL3 for the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer Designed to bind to human DLL3, CD3, and albumin

Redirects T cells to kill DLL3-expressing target cells

DLL3-expressing target cells Preclinical data presentation at AACR- NCI-EORTC (Oct 2019), shows strong tumor cell killing in cell-based and animal SCLC models and stability data supporting at least once weekly dosing

NCI-EORTC (Oct 2019), shows Phase 1 clinical trial is planned for 2020 DLL3 Expressing Target DLL3 Target antigen anti-DLL3 anti-albumin anti-CD3ε CD3 T cell HPN328 is a tri-specific single chain molecule of ~50 kDa DLL3 - Delta-like 3 23 Seasoned Management Team with Deep Expertise in Oncology STRONG HISTORY OF R&D INNOVATION, IMPACT ON PATIENTS AND VALUE TO STOCKHOLDERS Jerry McMahon, Ph.D. Georgia Erbez Natalie Sacks, M.D. Holger Wesche, Ph.D. President and CEO Chief Financial Officer Chief Medical Officer Chief Scientific Officer Che Law, Ph.D. Susan Dana Jones Rachael Lester Christopher Whitmore, VP, Translational SVP, Product VP, Corporate CPA Medicine Development Development VP, Finance CONTRIBUTED TO MANY DRUG APPROVALS AND COMMERCIALIZATION AT OTHER COMPANIES INCLUDING 24 Financial Snapshot - Strong Cash Position Notes •$121.2M as of September 30, 2019 Cash1 •Including $100mm upfront/milestone payments, adj. cash $171.2M • is $221.2 and expected to fund the company into 2H 2022 No debt Shares Outstanding 24.6M • As of September 30, 2019 Market Capitalization $438M • As of December 3, 2019 Non-affiliated Institutional 52.4% • As of September 30, 2019 Ownership 1Cash adjusted to include $50M upfront payments from AbbVie agreements signed November 2019 25 Potential Clinical Milestones Milestone Timing HPN424:Preliminary Phase 1 data January 2019 ✔ HPN536:Initiate Phase 1/2a clinical trial April 2019 ✔ HPN217:Submit IND H2 2019 HPN217: Initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial H1 2020 HPN424:Presentation of interim Phase 1 data at medical H1 2020 conference HPN536:Present Proof of Concept data 2020 HPN424:Initiate expansion cohort 2020 HPN328:Submit IND and initiate Phase 1 clinical trial 2020 Anticipate four TriTAC product candidates in the clinic in 2020 26 Harpoon Therapeutics - Investment Overview Therapeutic Focus Clinical-stage immunotherapy company Platform Technology Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform T cell engager technology, allows for "off-the-shelf" therapies HPN424 (PSMA TriTAC) Phase 1 in prostate cancer initiated August 2018 Multiple Product HPN536 (mesothelin TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in ovarian cancer and other Candidates solid tumors initiated April 2019 Two additional TriTACs expected to enter clinic in 2020 Multiple Anticipated Clinical Catalysts in 2019/2020 HPN424 - present of proof of concept data in H1 2020; expansion study initiation in 2020 HPN536 - present proof of concept data in 2020 Strong Financial Position Adjusted cash balance of $171.21million expected to fund operations into 2022 Successful IPO in February 2019 raised $70.7 million net cash Nov 2019 - AbbVie HPN217 license and expanded discovery agreements 1- $121.2M at September 30, 2019 plus $50M upfront payments from AbbVie agreements in Nov. 2019 PSMA - prostate-specific membrane antigen 27 Attachments Original document

