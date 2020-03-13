MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HARP) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 03/13 04:00:00 pm 12.25 USD +8.50% 05:48p HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Simplified registration form PU 03/12 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K) AQ 03/12 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Harpoon Therapeutics : Simplified registration form 0 03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 47-3458693 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300 South San Francisco, California 94080 (650) 443-7400 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code of registrant's principal executive offices) Gerald McMahon President and Chief Executive Officer Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300 South San Francisco, California 94080 (650) 443-7400 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Laura A. Berezin Georgia Erbez Robert W. Phillips Chief Financial Officer Jonie I. Kondracki Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Cooley LLP 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300 3175 Hanover Street South San Francisco, CA 94080 Palo Alto, CA 94304 (650) 822-5600 (650) 843-5000 From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement (Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public) If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Title of Each Class of Proposed Maximum Proposed Maximum Amount of Registration Securities to be Registered Amount to be Registered Offering Price per Unit Aggregate Offering Price Fee(1) Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (2) (3) (3) - Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (2) (3) (3) - Debt Securities (2) (3) (3) - Warrants (2) (3) (3) - Total (2) $250,000,000 $32,450 Calculated pursuant to Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. There are being registered hereunder such indeterminate number of shares of common stock and preferred stock, such indeterminate principal amount of debt securities and such indeterminate number of warrants to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities as shall have an aggregate initial offering price not to exceed $250,000,000. If any debt securities are issued at an original issue discount, then the principal amount of such debt securities shall be in such greater amount as shall result in an aggregate initial offering price not to exceed $250,000,000, less the aggregate dollar amount of all securities previously issued hereunder. Any securities registered hereunder may be sold separately or in combination with other securities registered hereunder. The securities registered also include such indeterminate number of shares of common stock and preferred stock and amount of debt securities as may be issued upon conversion of or exchange for preferred stock or debt securities that provide for conversion or exchange, upon exercise of warrants or pursuant to the antidilution provisions of any such securities. In addition, pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act, the shares being registered hereunder include such indeterminate number of shares of common stock and preferred stock as may be issuable with respect to the shares being registered hereunder as a result of stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. The proposed maximum aggregate offering price per class of security will be determined from time to time by the registrant in connection with the issuance by the registrant of the securities registered hereunder and is not specified as to each class of security pursuant to General Instruction II.D. of Form S-3 under the Securities Act. The registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment that specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine. EXPLANATORY NOTE This registration statement contains: a base prospectus, which covers the offering, issuance and sale by the registrant of up to a maximum aggregate offering price of $250,000,000 of the registrant's common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and/or warrants from time to time in one or more offerings;

a prospectus, which covers the offering, issuance and sale by the registrant of up to a maximum aggregate offering price of $75,000,000 of the registrant's common stock that may be offered, issued and sold from time to time under a Controlled Equity Offering SM Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Upon termination of the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., any portion of the $75,000,000 included in the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement prospectus that is not sold pursuant to the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement will be available for sale in other offerings pursuant to the base prospectus, and if no shares are sold under the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, the full $75,000,000 of securities may be sold in other offerings pursuant to the base prospectus and a corresponding prospectus supplement. The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities or accept an offer to buy these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities, and it is not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED MARCH 13, 2020 PROSPECTUS $250,000,000 Common Stock Preferred Stock Debt Securities Warrants From time to time, we may offer up to $250,000,000 of any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings. We may also offer securities as may be issuable upon conversion, redemption, repurchase, exchange or exercise of any securities registered hereunder, including any applicable antidilution provisions. This prospectus provides a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities, we will provide specific terms of the securities offered in a supplement to this prospectus. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you in connection with these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, as well as any documents incorporated by reference, before you invest in any of the securities being offered. This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of any securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "HARP." On March 12, 2020, the last reported sale price of our common stock was $11.29 per share. The applicable prospectus supplement will contain information, where applicable, as to any other listing on Nasdaq or any securities market or other exchange of the securities, if any, covered by the prospectus supplement. We will sell these securities directly to investors, through agents designated from time to time or to or through underwriters or dealers, on a continuous or delayed basis. For additional information on the methods of sale, you should refer to the section titled "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. If any agents or underwriters are involved in the sale of any securities with respect to which this prospectus is being delivered, the names of such agents or underwriters and any applicable fees, commissions, discounts or over-allotment options will be set forth in a prospectus supplement. The price to the public of such securities and the net proceeds we expect to receive from such sale will also be set forth in a prospectus supplement. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus as described on page 7 of this prospectus. PROSPECTUS SUMMARY The following summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary is not complete and does not contain all of the information that you need to consider in making your investment decision. You should carefully read the entire prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, including the risks of investing in our securities discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. You should also carefully read the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our financial statements, and the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Unless the context indicates otherwise, references in this prospectus to "Harpoon," "Harpoon Therapeutics," "the Company," "we," "us," "our" and similar references refer to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Overview We are a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using our proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct, or TriTAC, platform, we are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Since commencing operations in 2015, we have created four TriTAC product candidates, two of which are in the clinic and two of which we expect to begin clinical development in 2020. A summary of our four TriTAC product candidates is as follows: HPN424, currently in the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, or mCRPC. We expect to present interim dose-escalation data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, also known as ASCO, at the end of May 2020.

dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, or mCRPC. We expect to present interim dose-escalation data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, also known as ASCO, at the end of May 2020. HPN536, currently in the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancers and other mesothelin-, or MSLN-, expressing solid tumors. We anticipate providing interim data from this trial in the second half of 2020.

dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancers and other mesothelin-, or MSLN-, expressing solid tumors. We anticipate providing interim data from this trial in the second half of 2020. HPN217, for which in November 2019 we submitted an IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as entered into a Development and Option Agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd., or AbbVie. Under our agreement with AbbVie, we have already received an upfront payment of $30 million and anticipate receiving a cash milestone payment of up to $50 million upon dosing the first patient in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HPN217 within a specified time period, which we expect to occur in the first half of 2020. Additionally, we are eligible to receive future payments totaling up to $430 million upon AbbVie's exercise of an exclusive license option and achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, in addition to receipt of royalties on commercial sales. We are responsible for conducting the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HPN217 under our agreement with AbbVie.

HPN328, currently in preclinical development to initially treat small cell lung cancer, or SCLC, a DLL3-expressing tumor. We anticipate filing an IND for HPN328 by mid-year 2020 and initiating a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the second half of 2020. 1 Our TriTACs are designed to advance the therapeutic potential of T cell engagers, a therapeutic approach with an established and proven mechanism of action. The first bi-specific T cell engager, or BiTE, to be approved by the FDA was Amgen's Blincyto. Blincyto was approved in 2014 as a monotherapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since then, other BiTEs have shown promising therapeutic potential in clinical trials. We developed our proprietary TriTAC platform to incorporate the strengths of BiTEs and improve upon their critical shortcomings, such as a short half-life. We believe our TriTAC platform offers the following features for the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies to treat a wide array of diseases, including cancer: Active at Low Levels of Target Expression. We designed TriTACs to be active at low levels of antigen expression where other treatment modalities lose efficacy. In our preclinical studies, TriTACs did not require high levels of target antigen expression to engage T cells to kill disease cells.

We designed TriTACs to be active at low levels of antigen expression where other treatment modalities lose efficacy. In our preclinical studies, TriTACs did not require high levels of target antigen expression to engage T cells to kill disease cells. MHC Independence. We designed TriTACs to specifically direct T cells to kill target cells independent of major histocompatibility complex, or MHC expression. Tumor cells frequently acquire mutations that change the MHC molecule or reduce the level of MHC expressed on their surfaces, thus making the tumor cells less susceptible to being killed by either endogenous T cells or engineered T cells that require MHC recognition. We believe that because TriTACs do not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor or MHC recognition to kill tumor cells, they will be able to generate greater and more durable therapeutic responses than MHC dependent approaches.

We designed TriTACs to specifically direct T cells to kill target cells independent of major histocompatibility complex, or MHC expression. Tumor cells frequently acquire mutations that change the MHC molecule or reduce the level of MHC expressed on their surfaces, thus making the tumor cells less susceptible to being killed by either endogenous T cells or engineered T cells that require MHC recognition. We believe that because TriTACs do not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor or MHC recognition to kill tumor cells, they will be able to generate greater and more durable therapeutic responses than MHC dependent approaches. Extended Half-Life and Stability. We designed TriTACs to be stable in the bloodstream and to have a long-serumhalf-life in order to achieve efficacy without requiring the continuous IV administration that is a limiting requirement of other T cell engagers, such as BiTEs.

We designed TriTACs to be stable in the bloodstream and to have a long-serumhalf-life in order to achieve efficacy without requiring the continuous IV administration that is a limiting requirement of other T cell engagers, such as BiTEs. Small Size and Tissue Penetration. TriTACs are small in size, and we believe this is critical for their efficient penetration of, and diffusion within, solid tumors.

TriTACs are small in size, and we believe this is critical for their efficient penetration of, and diffusion within, solid tumors. Modularity. The TriTAC structure is modular and its antigen binding domain can easily be switched out to enable the rapid discovery and development of new TriTAC product candidates across a wide variety of targets.

The TriTAC structure is modular and its antigen binding domain can easily be switched out to enable the rapid discovery and development of new TriTAC product candidates across a wide variety of targets. Safety Design Elements. We designed TriTACs to enable T cell engagement while minimizing off-target toxicity and the potential for CRS, which is a potentially lethal reaction of the body to the hypersecretion of inflammatory cytokines.

We designed TriTACs to enable T cell engagement while minimizing off-target toxicity and the potential for CRS, which is a potentially lethal reaction of the body to the hypersecretion of inflammatory cytokines. Conventional Manufacturing. TriTACs are "off-the-shelf" therapies, the manufacturing of which is significantly less complex than that of personalized or cell-based therapies. We seek to selectively collaborate with leading biopharmaceutical companies to leverage our technology platforms. For example, in November 2019 we entered into a Development and Option Agreement with AbbVie, pursuant to which we granted to AbbVie an option to license worldwide exclusive rights to HPN217. We will be responsible for developing HPN217 through a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Upon exercise of the option, which AbbVie may exercise following delivery by the Company of a specified data package arising from the Phase 1/2 trial, AbbVie would be responsible for all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities. The Development and Option Agreement represents a potential transaction value of up to $510 million in upfront, option and milestone payments, of which $30 million has been received to date, plus royalties on potential global commercial sales. In addition, in November 2019, we expanded our existing collaboration with AbbVie by entering into an Amended and Restated Discovery Collaboration and License Agreement, or the Restated Collaboration Agreement, which agreement amends and restates the Discovery Collaboration and License Agreement we had entered into with AbbVie in October 2017, or the Original Collaboration Agreement. The expansion of the collaboration grants to AbbVie the right to select two additional targets and an option to select up to four further targets, in addition to the two targets previously selected by AbbVie under the Original Collaboration Agreement. 2 Consistent with the Original Collaboration Agreement, we and AbbVie will conduct certain initial research and discovery activities for each designated target, after which AbbVie will be solely responsible for further development and commercialization efforts. We have received a total of $37 million of upfront payments under this collaboration to date. In addition, we are eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $2.4 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments under the Restated Collaboration Agreement, plus royalties on global commercial sales. Corporate Information We were incorporated as a Delaware corporation in March 2015. Our principal executive offices are located at 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, California 94080, and our telephone number is (650) 443-7400. Our website address is www.harpoontx.com. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference in this prospectus. "Harpoon Therapeutics," "Harpoon," the Harpoon logo, TriTAC, ProTriTAC and our other registered or common law trademarks, trade names or service marks appearing in this prospectus are owned by us. This prospectus contains references to our trademarks and to trademarks belonging to other entities. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this prospectus, including logos, artwork and other visual displays, generally appear without the ® or TM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and trade names. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. Emerging Growth Company and Smaller Reporting Company Status As a company with less than $1.07 billion in revenue during our last fiscal year, we qualify as an "emerging growth company" as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act. An emerging growth company may take advantage of certain reduced reporting requirements that are otherwise applicable to public companies. These provisions include, but are not limited to: being permitted to present only two years of audited financial statements and related Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in this prospectus;

not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act;

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in this prospectus and our periodic reports, proxy statements and registration statements; and

exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. We may take advantage of these provisions until the last day of our fiscal year following the fifth anniversary of the date of the first sale of our common equity securities pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, which fifth anniversary will occur in 2024. However, we will cease to be an emerging growth company prior to the end of such five-year period if certain earlier events occur, including if we become a "large accelerated filer" as defined in Rule 12b-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, our annual gross revenues exceed $1.07 billion or we issue more than $1.0 billion of non-convertible debt in any three-year period. 3 We have elected to take advantage of certain of the reduced disclosure obligations in this prospectus and the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and we may elect to take advantage of other reduced reporting requirements in future filings. As a result, the information that we provide to our stockholders may be different than you might receive from other public reporting companies in which you hold equity interests. In addition, the JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can take advantage of an extended transition period for complying with new or revised accounting standards. We elected to use this extended transition period for complying with new or revised accounting standards that have different effective dates for public and private companies until the earlier of the date that we (i) are no longer an emerging growth company or affirmatively and irrevocably opt out of the extended transition period provided in the JOBS Act. As a result, our financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with the new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. We early adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606), and ASU 2016-09, Stock Compensation - Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting , as the JOBS Act does not preclude an emerging growth company from adopting a new or revised accounting standard earlier than the time that such standard applies to private companies. We expect to use the extended transition period for any other new or revised accounting standards during the period in which we remain an emerging growth company. We are also a smaller reporting company as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. We may continue to be a smaller reporting company even after we are no longer an emerging growth company. We may take advantage of certain of the scaled disclosures available to smaller reporting companies and will be able to take advantage of these scaled disclosures for so long as (i) our voting and non-voting common stock held by nonaffiliates is less than $250.0 million measured on the last business day of our second fiscal quarter or (ii) our annual revenue is less than $100.0 million during the most recently completed fiscal year and our voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates is less than $700.0 million measured on the last business day of our second fiscal quarter. The Securities We May Offer We may offer shares of our common stock and preferred stock, various series of debt securities and warrants to purchase any of such securities, up to a total aggregate offering price of $250,000,000 from time to time in one or more offerings under this prospectus, together with any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of the relevant offering. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer a type or series of securities under this prospectus, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will describe the specific amounts, prices and other important terms of the securities, including, to the extent applicable: designation or classification;

aggregate principal amount or aggregate offering price;

maturity;

original issue discount;

rates and times of payment of interest or dividends;

redemption, conversion, exchange or sinking fund terms;

ranking;

restrictive covenants; 4 voting or other rights;

conversion or exchange prices or rates and any provisions for changes to or adjustments in the conversion or exchange prices or rates and in the securities or other property receivable upon conversion or exchange; and

important U.S. federal income tax considerations. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus or in documents we have incorporated by reference. However, no prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus will offer a security that is not registered and described in this prospectus at the time of the effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. We may sell the securities directly to investors or through underwriters, dealers or agents. We, and our underwriters or agents, reserve the right to accept or reject all or part of any proposed purchase of securities. If we do offer securities through underwriters or agents, we will include in the applicable prospectus supplement: the names of those underwriters or agents;

applicable fees, discounts and commissions to be paid to them;

details regarding over-allotment options, if any; and

over-allotment options, if any; and the estimated net proceeds to us. This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of securities unless it is accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Common Stock. We may issue shares of our common stock from time to time. Each holder of common stock is entitled to one vote for each share on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders and does not have cumulative voting rights. Subject to preferences that may apply to any outstanding preferred stock, holders of our common stock are entitled to receive ratably any dividends that our board of directors may declare out of funds legally available for that purpose. In the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, holders of our common stock are entitled to share ratably in all assets remaining after payment of liabilities and the liquidation preference of any outstanding preferred stock. Holders of our common stock have no preemptive, conversion, subscription or other rights, and there are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to our common stock. The rights, preferences and privileges of the holders of our common stock are subject to and may be adversely affected by the rights of the holders of shares of any series of our preferred stock that we may designate in the future. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of our common stock under the heading "Description of Capital Stock-Common Stock." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to any common stock being offered. Preferred Stock. We may issue shares of our preferred stock from time to time, in one or more series. Under our certificate of incorporation, our board of directors has the authority, without further action by our stockholders (unless such stockholder action is required by applicable law or the rules of any stock exchange or market on which our securities are then traded), to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock in one or more series and to fix the number, rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions thereof. These rights, preferences and privileges could include dividend rights, conversion rights, voting rights, terms of redemption, liquidation preferences and sinking fund terms, and the number of shares constituting any series or the designation of such series, any or all of which may be greater than the rights of common stock. Any convertible preferred stock we may issue will be convertible into our common stock or exchangeable for our other securities. Conversion may be mandatory or at the holder's option and would be at prescribed conversion rates. 5 If we sell any series of preferred stock under this prospectus, we will fix the designations, voting powers, preferences and rights of such series of preferred stock, as well as the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, in the certificate of designation relating to that series. We will file as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, the form of any certificate of designation that describes the terms of the series of preferred stock that we are offering before the issuance of the related series of preferred stock. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of the preferred stock under the heading "Description of Capital Stock-Preferred Stock." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to the series of preferred stock being offered, as well as the complete certificate of designation that contains the terms of the applicable series of preferred stock. Debt Securities. From time to time, we may issue debt securities in one or more series, as either senior or subordinated debt or as senior or subordinated convertible debt. The senior debt securities will rank equally with any other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The subordinated debt securities will be subordinate and junior in right of payment, to the extent and in the manner described in the instrument governing the debt, to all of our senior indebtedness. Convertible debt securities will be convertible into or exchangeable for our common stock or other securities. Conversion may be mandatory or at the holder's option and would be at prescribed conversion rates. Any debt securities issued under this prospectus will be issued under one or more documents called indentures, which are contracts between us and a national banking association or other eligible party, as trustee. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of the debt securities under the heading "Description of Debt Securities." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to the series of debt securities being offered, as well as the complete indenture(s) and any supplemental indentures that contain the terms of the debt securities. We have filed a form of indenture as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will be incorporated by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, supplemental indentures and forms of debt securities containing the terms of the debt securities being offered. Warrants. We may issue warrants for the purchase of common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, in one or more series, from time to time. We may issue warrants independently or in combination with common stock, preferred stock or debt securities. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of the warrants under the heading "Description of Warrants." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to the particular series of warrants being offered, as well as the complete warrant agreements and warrant certificates that contain the terms of the warrants. We have filed forms of the warrant agreements and forms of warrant certificates containing the terms of the warrants that we may offer as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will be incorporated by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, the form of warrant or the warrant agreement and warrant certificate, as applicable, that contain the terms of the particular series of warrants we are offering, and any supplemental agreements, before the issuance of such warrants. Any warrants issued under this prospectus may be evidenced by warrant certificates. Warrants may be issued under a warrant agreement that we enter into with a warrant agent. We will indicate the name and address of the warrant agent, if applicable, in the prospectus supplement relating to the particular series of warrants being offered. 6 RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by our subsequent filings, which are incorporated by reference into this prospectus, before deciding whether to purchase any of the securities being registered pursuant to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Each of the risk factors could adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, as well as adversely affect the value of an investment in our securities, and the occurrence of any of these risks might cause you to lose all or part of your investment. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently believe are immaterial may also significantly impair our business operations. 7 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus, and the documents incorporated in this prospectus by reference, contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to us. Discussions containing these forward-looking statements may be found, among other places, in the sections titled "Business," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" incorporated by reference from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the SEC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "predict," "positioned," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of those terms, and similar expressions intended to identify statements about the future, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these statements. Any statements in this prospectus, or incorporated herein by reference, about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. Within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act these forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and our research and development programs;

our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, preclinical studies and clinical trials;

the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals;

the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved;

the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved;

the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business and product candidates;

the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platforms, including TriTAC and ProTriTAC, and product candidates, including the projected terms of patent protection;

our ability to enter into strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements;

our ability to retain the continued service of our key executives and to identify, hire and retain additional qualified professionals;

our estimates regarding the market opportunity for our product candidates;

our estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital;

our financial performance;

developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; and

our expected use of proceeds from any offering under this prospectus. 8 You should refer to the "Risk Factors" section contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus, for a discussion of important factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this prospectus will prove to be accurate, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this prospectus, even if new information becomes available in the future. 9 USE OF PROCEEDS We will retain broad discretion over the use of the net proceeds from the sale of the securities offered hereby. Except as described in any applicable prospectus supplement or in any free writing prospectuses that we may authorize to be provided to you in connection with a specific offering, we currently intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities offered hereby, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures, which may include costs of funding future acquisitions or for any other purpose we describe in the applicable prospectus supplement. We will set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus our intended use for the net proceeds received from the sale of any securities sold pursuant to the prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus. Pending the use of net proceeds, we plan to invest the net proceeds in short-terminterest-bearinginvestment-grade securities, certificates of deposit or government securities. 10 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK The following description of our capital stock and certain provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws, each of which is currently in effect, is a summary. You should also refer to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, our amended and restated bylaws and the amended and restated investors' rights agreement, each of which are filed as exhibits to this Registration Statement on Form S-3, and to the applicable provisions of Delaware law. General Our authorized capital stock consists of 160,000,000 shares, all with a par value of $0.0001 per share, of which 150,000,000 shares are designated as common stock and 10,000,000 shares are designated as preferred stock. Common Stock Outstanding Shares As of February 29, 2020, we had 24,944,089 shares of common stock outstanding, held of record by 33 stockholders. Voting Rights Each holder of common stock is entitled to one vote for each share on all matters submitted to a vote of our stockholders. The affirmative vote of holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all of the then-outstanding shares of capital stock, voting as a single class, is required to amend certain provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, including provisions relating to amending our amended and restated bylaws, the classified nature of our board of directors, the size of our board of directors, the removal of members of our board of directors, the liability of members of our board of directors, vacancies on our board of directors, special meetings of our board of directors and our stockholders, stockholder notices, actions by written consent and exclusive jurisdiction. Except as otherwise provided by statute or by applicable stock exchange rules, or by our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or our amended and restated bylaws, in all matters other than the election of directors, the affirmative vote of the majority of voting power of the shares present in person, by remote communication, if applicable, or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote generally on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders. Except as otherwise provided by statute or by applicable stock exchange rules, or by our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or our amended and restated bylaws, directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes of the shares present in person, by remote communication, if applicable, or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote generally on the election of directors. Dividends Subject to preferences that may apply to any outstanding shares of preferred stock, holders of common stock are entitled to receive ratably any dividends that our board of directors may declare out of funds legally available for that purpose on a non-cumulative basis. Liquidation In the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, holders of common stock will be entitled to share ratably in the net assets legally available for distribution to stockholders after the payment of all of our debts and other liabilities, subject to the satisfaction of any liquidation preference granted to the holders of any outstanding shares of preferred stock. 11 Rights and Preferences Holders of common stock have no preemptive, conversion or subscription rights, and there are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to our common stock. The rights, preferences and privileges of the holders of common stock are subject to, and may be adversely affected by, the rights of the holders of shares of any series of preferred stock that we may designate and issue in the future. Preferred Stock Our board of directors has the authority, without further action by our stockholders, to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock in one or more series, to establish from time to time the number of shares to be included in each such series, to fix the rights, preferences and privileges of the shares of each wholly unissued series and any qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereon, and to increase or decrease the number of shares of any such series, but not below the number of shares of such series then outstanding. Our board of directors may authorize the issuance of preferred stock with voting or conversion rights that could adversely affect the voting power or other rights of the holders of common stock. The issuance of preferred stock, while providing flexibility in connection with possible acquisitions and other corporate purposes, could, among other things, have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a change in our control that may otherwise benefit holders of our common stock and may adversely affect the market price of our common stock and the voting and other rights of the holders of common stock. We have no current plans to issue any shares of preferred stock. Stock Options As of December 31, 2019, 2,985,100 shares of common stock were issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options at a weighted-average exercise price of $2.89 per share. Registration Rights Certain holders of shares of our common stock are entitled to rights with respect to the registration of their shares under the Securities Act. The shares subject to such registration rights are referred to as registrable securities. These registration rights are contained in our amended and restated investors' rights agreement and are described in additional detail below. The registration of shares of our common stock pursuant to the exercise of the registration rights described below would enable the holders to trade these shares without restriction under the Securities Act when the applicable registration statement is declared effective. Generally, in an underwritten offering, the managing underwriter, if any, has the right, subject to specified conditions, to limit the number of shares the holders of registrable securities may include. Demand Registration Rights The holders of at least 35% of the registrable securities outstanding may request that we register all or a portion of their registrable securities. Such request for registration must cover shares with an anticipated aggregate offering price of at least $5.0 million. We will not be required to effect more than two registrations on Form S-1 pursuant to these demand rights. Piggyback Registration Rights In the event that we propose to register any of our securities under the Securities Act, either for our own account or for the account of other security holders, the holders of registrable securities will be entitled to certain 12 piggyback registration rights allowing the holders to include their shares in such registration, subject to certain marketing and other limitations. As a result, whenever we propose to file a registration statement under the Securities Act, other than with respect to a demand registration or a registration statement on Forms S-4 or S-8, the holders of registrable securities are entitled to notice of the registration and have the right to include their registrable securities in the registration, subject to limitations that the underwriters may impose on the number of shares included in the offering. S-3 Registration Rights The holders of 15% of the registrable securities outstanding can make a request that we register their shares on Form S-3 if we are qualified to file a registration statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act. Such request for registration must cover shares with an anticipated aggregate offering price of at least $1.0 million. We will not be required to effect more than two registrations on Form S-3 within any 12-month period. Expenses of Registration We will pay the expenses of the holders of the shares registered pursuant to the registration rights described above, including the reasonable fees and disbursements, not to exceed $30,000, of one counsel for the selling holders. Termination of Registration Rights The registration rights described above will terminate upon the earliest to occur of (i) February 12, 2022, which is the third anniversary of our initial public offering; or (ii) with respect to any particular holder of registrable securities, at such time that such holder can sell its shares, under Rule 144 under the Securities Act or otherwise, during any three-month period without registration. Anti-Takeover Provisions of Delaware Law and Our Charter Documents Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law We are subject to Section 203 of the DGCL, which prohibits a Delaware corporation from engaging in any business combination with any interested stockholder for a period of three years after the date that such stockholder became an interested stockholder, with the following exceptions: before such date, the board of directors of the corporation approved either the business combination or the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder;

upon completion of the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, the interested stockholder owned at least 85% of the voting stock of the corporation outstanding at the time the transaction began, excluding for purposes of determining the voting stock outstanding (but not the outstanding voting stock owned by the interested stockholder) those shares owned (i) by persons who are directors and also officers and (ii) employee stock plans in which employee participants do not have the right to determine confidentially whether shares held subject to the plan will be tendered in a tender or exchange offer; or

on or after such date, the business combination is approved by the board of directors and authorized at an annual or special meeting of the stockholders, and not by written consent, by the affirmative vote of at least 66 2/3% of the outstanding voting stock that is not owned by the interested stockholder. In general, Section 203 defines a "business combination" to include the following: any merger or consolidation involving the corporation and the interested stockholder;

any sale, transfer, pledge or other disposition of 10% or more of the assets of the corporation involving the interested stockholder; 13 subject to certain exceptions, any transaction that results in the issuance or transfer by the corporation of any stock of the corporation to the interested stockholder;

any transaction involving the corporation that has the effect of increasing the proportionate share of the stock or any class or series of the corporation beneficially owned by the interested stockholder; and

the receipt by the interested stockholder of the benefit of any loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits by or through the corporation. In general, Section 203 defines an "interested stockholder" as an entity or person who, together with such person's affiliates and associates, beneficially owns, or within three years prior to the time of determination of interested stockholder status did own, 15% or more of the outstanding voting stock of the corporation. Section 203 could prohibit or delay mergers or other takeover or change in control attempts and, accordingly, may discourage attempts to acquire us even though such a transaction may offer our stockholders the opportunity to sell their stock at a price above the prevailing market price. Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Amended and Restated Bylaws Among other things, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws: permit our board of directors to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with any rights, preferences and privileges as they may designate, including the right to approve an acquisition or other change in control;

provide that the authorized number of members of our board of directors may be changed only by resolution of our board of directors;

provide that our board of directors is classified into three classes of directors;

provide that, subject to the rights of any series of preferred stock to elect members of our board of directors, such members may only be removed for cause, which removal may be effected, subject to any limitation imposed by law, by the holders of at least a majority of the voting power of all of our then-outstanding shares of the capital stock entitled to vote generally at an election of directors;

then-outstanding shares of the capital stock entitled to vote generally at an election of directors; provide that all vacancies, including newly created directorships, may, except as otherwise required by law, be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of directors then in office, even if less than a quorum;

require that any action to be taken by our stockholders must be effected at a duly called annual or special stockholder meeting and not be taken by written consent or electronic transmission;

provide that stockholders seeking to present proposals before a stockholder meeting or to nominate candidates for election to our board of directors at a stockholder meeting must provide advance notice in writing, and also specify requirements as to the form and content of a stockholder's notice;

provide that special stockholder meetings may be called only by the Chairman of our board of directors, Chief Executive Officer or President, or by our board of directors pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the total number of authorized directors; and

do not provide for cumulative voting rights, therefore allowing the holders of a plurality of the shares of common stock entitled to vote in any election of directors to elect all of the directors standing for election, if they should so choose. The amendment of any of these provisions requires approval by the holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all of our then-outstanding common stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class. 14 The combination of these provisions make it more difficult for our existing stockholders to replace our board of directors as well as for another party to obtain control of us by replacing our board of directors. Because our board of directors has the power to retain and discharge our officers, these provisions could also make it more difficult for existing stockholders or another party to effect a change in management. In addition, the authorization of undesignated preferred stock makes it possible for our board of directors to issue preferred stock with voting or other rights or preferences that could impede the success of any attempt to change our control. These provisions are intended to enhance the likelihood of continued stability in the composition of our board of directors and its policies and to discourage coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids. These provisions are also designed to reduce our vulnerability to hostile takeovers and to discourage certain tactics that may be used in proxy fights. However, such provisions could have the effect of discouraging others from making tender offers for our shares and may have the effect of delaying changes in our control or management. As a consequence, these provisions may also inhibit fluctuations in the market price of our stock that could result from actual or rumored takeover attempts. We believe that the benefits of these provisions, including increased protection of our potential ability to negotiate with the proponent of an unfriendly or unsolicited proposal to acquire or restructure our company, outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging takeover proposals, because negotiation of takeover proposals could result in an improvement of their terms. Choice of Forum Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or, if and only if the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks subject matter jurisdiction, any state court located within the State of Delaware or, if and only if all such state courts lack subject matter jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware), to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, is the exclusive forum for any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf, any action asserting a breach of fiduciary duty, any action asserting a claim against us arising pursuant to the DGCL, our certificate of incorporation or our bylaws, or any action asserting a claim against us that is governed by the internal affairs doctrine. However, this exclusive forum provision would not apply to suits brought to enforce a duty or liability created by the Exchange Act. Furthermore, this provision applies to Securities Act claims and Section 22 of the Securities Act creates concurrent jurisdiction for federal and state courts over all suits brought to enforce any duty or liability created by the Securities Act or the rules and regulations thereunder. Accordingly, there is uncertainty as to whether a court would enforce such provision, and our stockholders will not be deemed to have waived our compliance with the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Listing Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "HARP." Transfer Agent and Registrar The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is Computershare Trust Company, N.A. The transfer agent's address is 426 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202. The transfer agent for any series of preferred stock that we may offer under this prospectus will be named and described in the prospectus supplement for that series. 15 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES We may issue debt securities from time to time, in one or more series, as either senior or subordinated debt or as senior or subordinated convertible debt. While the terms we have summarized below will apply generally to any debt securities that we may offer under this prospectus, we will describe the particular terms of any debt securities that we may offer in more detail in the applicable prospectus supplement. The terms of any debt securities offered under a prospectus supplement may differ from the terms described below. Unless the context requires otherwise, whenever we refer to the indenture, we also are referring to any supplemental indentures that specify the terms of a particular series of debt securities. We will issue the debt securities under the indenture that we will enter into with the trustee named in the indenture. The indenture will be qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, or the Trust Indenture Act. We have filed the form of indenture as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and supplemental indentures and forms of debt securities containing the terms of the debt securities being offered will be filed as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will be incorporated by reference from, reports that we file with the SEC. The following summary of material provisions of the debt securities and the indenture is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to, all of the provisions of the indenture applicable to a particular series of debt securities. We urge you to read the applicable prospectus supplements and any related free writing prospectuses related to the debt securities that we may offer under this prospectus, as well as the complete indenture that contains the terms of the debt securities. General The indenture does not limit the amount of debt securities that we may issue. It provides that we may issue debt securities up to the principal amount that we may authorize and may be in any currency or currency unit that we may designate. Except for the limitations on consolidation, merger and sale of all or substantially all of our assets contained in the indenture, the terms of the indenture do not contain any covenants or other provisions designed to give holders of any debt securities protection against changes in our operations, financial condition or transactions involving us. We may issue the debt securities issued under the indenture as "discount securities," which means they may be sold at a discount below their stated principal amount. These debt securities, as well as other debt securities that are not issued at a discount, may be issued with "original issue discount," or OID, for U.S. federal income tax purposes because of interest payment and other characteristics or terms of the debt securities. Material U.S. federal income tax considerations applicable to debt securities issued with OID will be described in more detail in any applicable prospectus supplement. We will describe in the applicable prospectus supplement the terms of the series of debt securities being offered, including: the title of the series of debt securities;

any limit upon the aggregate principal amount that may be issued;

the maturity date or dates;

the form of the debt securities of the series;

the applicability of any guarantees;

whether or not the debt securities will be secured or unsecured, and the terms of any secured debt;

whether the debt securities rank as senior debt, senior subordinated debt, subordinated debt or any combination thereof, and the terms of any subordination; 16 if the price (expressed as a percentage of the aggregate principal amount thereof) at which such debt securities will be issued is a price other than the principal amount thereof, the portion of the principal amount thereof payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof, or if applicable, the portion of the principal amount of such debt securities that is convertible into another security or the method by which any such portion shall be determined;

the interest rate or rates, which may be fixed or variable, or the method for determining the rate and the date interest will begin to accrue, the dates interest will be payable and the regular record dates for interest payment dates or the method for determining such dates;

our right, if any, to defer payment of interest and the maximum length of any such deferral period;

if applicable, the date or dates after which, or the period or periods during which, and the price or prices at which, we may, at our option, redeem the series of debt securities pursuant to any optional or provisional redemption provisions and the terms of those redemption provisions;

the date or dates, if any, on which, and the price or prices at which we are obligated, pursuant to any mandatory sinking fund or analogous fund provisions or otherwise, to redeem, or at the holder's option to purchase, the series of debt securities and the currency or currency unit in which the debt securities are payable;

the denominations in which we will issue the series of debt securities, if other than denominations of $1,000 and any integral multiple thereof;

any and all terms, if applicable, relating to any auction or remarketing of the debt securities of that series and any security for our obligations with respect to such debt securities and any other terms which may be advisable in connection with the marketing of debt securities of that series;

whether the debt securities of the series shall be issued in whole or in part in the form of a global security or securities; the terms and conditions, if any, upon which such global security or securities may be exchanged in whole or in part for other individual securities; and the depositary for such global security or securities;

if applicable, the provisions relating to conversion or exchange of any debt securities of the series and the terms and conditions upon which such debt securities will be so convertible or exchangeable, including the conversion or exchange price, as applicable, or how it will be calculated and may be adjusted, any mandatory or optional (at our option or the holders' option) conversion or exchange features, the applicable conversion or exchange period and the manner of settlement for any conversion or exchange;

if other than the full principal amount thereof, the portion of the principal amount of debt securities of the series which shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof;

additions to or changes in the covenants applicable to the particular debt securities being issued, including, among others, the consolidation, merger or sale covenant;

additions to or changes in the events of default with respect to the securities and any change in the right of the trustee or the holders to declare the principal, premium, if any, and interest, if any, with respect to such securities to be due and payable;

additions to or changes in or deletions of the provisions relating to covenant defeasance and legal defeasance;

additions to or changes in the provisions relating to satisfaction and discharge of the indenture;

additions to or changes in the provisions relating to the modification of the indenture both with and without the consent of holders of debt securities issued under the indenture;

the currency of payment of debt securities if other than U.S. dollars and the manner of determining the equivalent amount in U.S. dollars; 17 whether interest will be payable in cash or additional debt securities at our or the holders' option and the terms and conditions upon which the election may be made;

the terms and conditions, if any, upon which we will pay amounts in addition to the stated interest, premium, if any and principal amounts of the debt securities of the series to any holder that is not a "United States person" for federal tax purposes;

any restrictions on transfer, sale or assignment of the debt securities of the series; and

any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of, or restrictions on, the debt securities, any other additions or changes in the provisions of the indenture, and any terms that may be required by us or advisable under applicable laws or regulations. Conversion or Exchange Rights We will set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement the terms on which a series of debt securities may be convertible into or exchangeable for our common stock or our other securities. We will include provisions as to settlement upon conversion or exchange and whether conversion or exchange is mandatory, at the option of the holder or at our option. We may include provisions pursuant to which the number of shares of our common stock or our other securities that the holders of the series of debt securities receive would be subject to adjustment. Consolidation, Merger or Sale Unless we provide otherwise in the prospectus supplement applicable to a particular series of debt securities, the indenture will not contain any covenant that restricts our ability to merge or consolidate, or sell, convey, transfer or otherwise dispose of our assets as an entirety or substantially as an entirety. However, any successor to or acquirer of such assets (other than any subsidiary of ours) must assume all of our obligations under the indenture or the debt securities, as appropriate. Events of Default under the Indenture Unless we provide otherwise in the prospectus supplement applicable to a particular series of debt securities, the following are events of default under the indenture with respect to any series of debt securities that we may issue: if we fail to pay any installment of interest on any series of debt securities, as and when the same shall become due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 90 days; provided, however, that a valid extension of an interest payment period by us in accordance with the terms of any indenture supplemental thereto shall not constitute a default in the payment of interest for this purpose;

if we fail to pay the principal of, or premium, if any, on any series of debt securities as and when the same shall become due and payable whether at maturity, upon redemption, by declaration or otherwise, or in any payment required by any sinking or analogous fund established with respect to such series; provided, however, that a valid extension of the maturity of such debt securities in accordance with the terms of any indenture supplemental thereto shall not constitute a default in the payment of principal or premium, if any;

if we fail to observe or perform any other covenant or agreement contained in the debt securities or the indenture, other than a covenant specifically relating to another series of debt securities, and our failure continues for 90 days after we receive written notice of such failure, requiring the same to be remedied and stating that such is a notice of default thereunder, from the trustee or holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of the applicable series; and

if specified events of bankruptcy, insolvency or reorganization occur. 18 If an event of default with respect to debt securities of any series occurs and is continuing, other than an event of default specified in the last bullet point above, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series, by notice to us in writing, and to the trustee if notice is given by such holders, may declare the unpaid principal of, premium, if any, and accrued interest, if any, due and payable immediately. If an event of default specified in the last bullet point above occurs with respect to us, the principal amount of and accrued interest, if any, of each issue of debt securities then outstanding shall be due and payable without any notice or other action on the part of the trustee or any holder. The holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of an affected series may waive any default or event of default with respect to the series and its consequences, except defaults or events of default regarding payment of principal, premium, if any, or interest, unless we have cured the default or event of default in accordance with the indenture. Any waiver shall cure the default or event of default. Subject to the terms of the indenture, if an event of default under an indenture shall occur and be continuing, the trustee will be under no obligation to exercise any of its rights or powers under such indenture at the request or direction of any of the holders of the applicable series of debt securities, unless such holders have offered the trustee reasonable indemnity. The holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of any series will have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred on the trustee, with respect to the debt securities of that series, provided that: the direction so given by the holder is not in conflict with any law or the applicable indenture; and

subject to its duties under the Trust Indenture Act, the trustee need not take any action that might involve it in personal liability or might be unduly prejudicial to the holders not involved in the proceeding. A holder of the debt securities of any series will have the right to institute a proceeding under the indenture or to appoint a receiver or trustee, or to seek other remedies only if: the holder has given written notice to the trustee of a continuing event of default with respect to that series;

the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series have made written request,

such holders have offered to the trustee indemnity satisfactory to it against the costs, expenses and liabilities to be incurred by the trustee in compliance with the request; and

the trustee does not institute the proceeding, and does not receive from the holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of that series other conflicting directions within 90 days after the notice, request and offer. These limitations do not apply to a suit instituted by a holder of debt securities if we default in the payment of the principal, premium, if any, or interest on, the debt securities. We will periodically file statements with the trustee regarding our compliance with specified covenants in the indenture. Modification of Indenture; Waiver We and the trustee may change an indenture without the consent of any holders with respect to specific matters: to cure any ambiguity, defect or inconsistency in the indenture or in the debt securities of any series; 19 to comply with the provisions described above under "Description of Debt Securities-Consolidation, Merger or Sale;"

Securities-Consolidation, Merger or Sale;" to provide for uncertificated debt securities in addition to or in place of certificated debt securities;

to add to our covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions such new covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions for the benefit of the holders of all or any series of debt securities, to make the occurrence, or the occurrence and the continuance, of a default in any such additional covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions an event of default or to surrender any right or power conferred upon us in the indenture;

to add to, delete from or revise the conditions, limitations, and restrictions on the authorized amount, terms, or purposes of issue, authentication and delivery of debt securities, as set forth in the indenture;

to make any change that does not adversely affect the interests of any holder of debt securities of any series in any material respect;

to provide for the issuance of and establish the form and terms and conditions of the debt securities of any series as provided above under "Description of Debt Securities-General" to establish the form of any certifications required to be furnished pursuant to the terms of the indenture or any series of debt securities, or to add to the rights of the holders of any series of debt securities;

Securities-General" to establish the form of any certifications required to be furnished pursuant to the terms of the indenture or any series of debt securities, or to add to the rights of the holders of any series of debt securities; to evidence and provide for the acceptance of appointment under any indenture by a successor trustee; or

to comply with any requirements of the SEC in connection with the qualification of any indenture under the Trust Indenture Act. In addition, under the indenture, the rights of holders of a series of debt securities may be changed by us and the trustee with the written consent of the holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of each series that is affected. However, unless we provide otherwise in the prospectus supplement applicable to a particular series of debt securities, we and the trustee may make the following changes only with the consent of each holder of any outstanding debt securities affected: extending the fixed maturity of any debt securities of any series;

reducing the principal amount, reducing the rate of or extending the time of payment of interest, or reducing any premium payable upon the redemption of any series of any debt securities; or

reducing the percentage of debt securities, the holders of which are required to consent to any amendment, supplement, modification or waiver. Discharge Each indenture provides that we can elect to be discharged from our obligations with respect to one or more series of debt securities, except for specified obligations, including obligations to: provide for payment;

register the transfer or exchange of debt securities of the series;

replace stolen, lost or mutilated debt securities of the series;

pay principal of and premium and interest on any debt securities of the series;

maintain paying agencies;

hold monies for payment in trust;

recover excess money held by the trustee; 20 compensate and indemnify the trustee; and

appoint any successor trustee. In order to exercise our rights to be discharged, we must deposit with the trustee money or government obligations sufficient to pay all the principal of, any premium, if any, and interest on, the debt securities of the series on the dates payments are due. Form, Exchange and Transfer We will issue the debt securities of each series only in fully registered form without coupons and, unless we provide otherwise in the applicable prospectus supplement, in denominations of $1,000 and any integral multiple thereof. The indenture provides that we may issue debt securities of a series in temporary or permanent global form and as book-entry securities that will be deposited with, or on behalf of, The Depository Trust Company, or the DTC, or another depositary named by us and identified in the applicable prospectus supplement with respect to that series. To the extent the debt securities of a series are issued in global form and as book-entry, a description of terms relating to any book-entry securities will be set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement. At the option of the holder, subject to the terms of the indenture and the limitations applicable to global securities described in the applicable prospectus supplement, the holder of the debt securities of any series can exchange the debt securities for other debt securities of the same series, in any authorized denomination and of like tenor and aggregate principal amount. Subject to the terms of the indenture and the limitations applicable to global securities set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement, holders of the debt securities may present the debt securities for exchange or for registration of transfer, duly endorsed or with the form of transfer endorsed thereon duly executed if so required by us or the security registrar, at the office of the security registrar or at the office of any transfer agent designated by us for this purpose. Unless otherwise provided in the debt securities that the holder presents for transfer or exchange, we will impose no service charge for any registration of transfer or exchange, but we may require payment of any taxes or other governmental charges. We will name in the applicable prospectus supplement the security registrar, and any transfer agent in addition to the security registrar, that we initially designate for any debt securities. We may at any time designate additional transfer agents or rescind the designation of any transfer agent or approve a change in the office through which any transfer agent acts, except that we will be required to maintain a transfer agent in each place of payment for the debt securities of each series. If we elect to redeem the debt securities of any series, we will not be required to: issue, register the transfer of, or exchange any debt securities of that series during a period beginning at the opening of business 15 days before the day of mailing of a notice of redemption of any debt securities that may be selected for redemption and ending at the close of business on the day of the mailing; or

register the transfer of or exchange any debt securities so selected for redemption, in whole or in part, except the unredeemed portion of any debt securities we are redeeming in part. Information Concerning the Trustee The trustee, other than during the occurrence and continuance of an event of default under an indenture, undertakes to perform only those duties as are specifically set forth in the applicable indenture. Upon an event of default under an indenture, the trustee must use the same degree of care as a prudent person would exercise or 21 use in the conduct of his or her own affairs. Subject to this provision, the trustee is under no obligation to exercise any of the powers given it by the indenture at the request of any holder of debt securities unless it is offered reasonable security and indemnity against the costs, expenses and liabilities that it might incur. Payment and Paying Agents Unless we otherwise indicate in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will make payment of the interest on any debt securities on any interest payment date to the person in whose name the debt securities, or one or more predecessor securities, are registered at the close of business on the regular record date for the interest. We will pay principal of and any premium and interest on the debt securities of a particular series at the office of the paying agents designated by us, except that unless we otherwise indicate in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will make interest payments by check that we will mail to the holder or by wire transfer to certain holders. Unless we otherwise indicate in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will designate the corporate trust office of the trustee as our sole paying agent for payments with respect to debt securities of each series. We will name in the applicable prospectus supplement any other paying agents that we initially designate for the debt securities of a particular series. We will maintain a paying agent in each place of payment for the debt securities of a particular series. All money we pay to a paying agent or the trustee for the payment of the principal of or any premium or interest on any debt securities that remains unclaimed at the end of two years after such principal, premium or interest has become due and payable will be repaid to us, and the holder of the debt security thereafter may look only to us for payment thereof. Governing Law The indenture and the debt securities will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, except to the extent that the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 is applicable. 22 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS The following description, together with the additional information we may include in any applicable prospectus supplement and in any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be distributed to you, summarizes the material terms and provisions of the warrants that we may offer under this prospectus, which may consist of warrants to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities and may be issued in one or more series. Warrants may be offered independently or in combination with common stock, preferred stock or debt securities offered by any prospectus supplement. While the terms we have summarized below will apply generally to any warrants that we may offer under this prospectus, we will describe the particular terms of any series of warrants in more detail in the applicable prospectus supplement. The following description of warrants will apply to the warrants offered by this prospectus unless we provide otherwise in the applicable prospectus supplement. The applicable prospectus supplement for a particular series of warrants may specify different or additional terms. We have filed forms of the warrant agreements and forms of warrant certificates listing the terms of the warrants that may be offered as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, the form of warrant or the warrant agreement and warrant certificate, as applicable, that contain the terms of the particular series of warrants we are offering, as well as any supplemental agreements, before the issuance of such warrants. The following summaries of material terms and provisions of the warrants are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by reference to, all the provisions of the form of warrant or the warrant agreement and warrant certificate, as applicable, and any supplemental agreements applicable to a particular series of warrants that we may offer under this prospectus. We urge you to read the applicable prospectus supplement related to the particular series of warrants that we may offer under this prospectus, as well as any related free writing prospectus, and the complete form of warrant or the warrant agreement and warrant certificate, as applicable, and any supplemental agreements, that list the terms of the warrants. General In the applicable prospectus supplement, we will describe the terms of the series of warrants being offered, including, to the extent applicable: the offering price and aggregate number of warrants offered;

the currency for which the warrants may be purchased;

the designation and terms of the securities with which the warrants are issued and the number of warrants issued with each such security or each principal amount of such security;

in the case of warrants to purchase debt securities, the principal amount of debt securities purchasable on exercise of one warrant and the price at, and currency in which, this principal amount of debt securities may be purchased on such exercise;

in the case of warrants to purchase common stock or preferred stock, the number of shares of common stock or preferred stock, as the case may be, purchasable on the exercise of one warrant and the price at which these shares may be purchased on such exercise;

the effect of any merger, consolidation, sale or other disposition of our business on the warrant agreements and the warrants;

the terms of any rights to redeem or call the warrants;

any provisions for changes to or adjustments in the exercise price or number of securities issuable on exercise of the warrants;

the dates on which the right to exercise the warrants will commence and expire;

the manner in which the warrant agreements and warrants may be modified; 23 a discussion of material or special U.S. federal income tax considerations of holding or exercising the warrants;

the terms of the securities issuable on exercise of the warrants; and

any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of or restrictions on the warrants. Before exercising their warrants, holders of warrants will not have any of the rights of holders of the securities purchasable on such exercise, including: in the case of warrants to purchase common stock or preferred stock, the right to receive dividends, if any, or payments on our liquidation, dissolution or winding up or to exercise voting rights, if any; or

in the case of warrants to purchase debt securities, the right to receive payments of principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, the debt securities purchasable on exercise or to enforce covenants in the applicable indenture. Exercise of Warrants Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase the securities that we specify in the applicable prospectus supplement at the exercise price that we describe in the applicable prospectus supplement. The warrants may be exercised as listed in the prospectus supplement relating to the warrants offered. Unless we otherwise specify in the applicable prospectus supplement, warrants may be exercised at any time up to the specified time on the expiration date that we list in the applicable prospectus supplement. After the close of business on the expiration date, unexercised warrants will become void. On receipt of payment and the warrant or warrant certificate, as applicable, properly completed and duly executed at the corporate trust office of the warrant agent, if any, or any other office, including ours, indicated in the prospectus supplement, we will, as soon as practicable, issue and deliver the securities purchasable on such exercise. If less than all of the warrants (or the warrants represented by such warrant certificate) are exercised, a new warrant or a new warrant certificate, as applicable, will be issued for the remaining warrants. Governing Law Unless we provide otherwise in the applicable prospectus supplement, the warrants and warrant agreements will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. Enforceability of Rights by Holders of Warrants Each warrant agent, if any, will act solely as our agent under the applicable warrant agreement and will not assume any obligation or relationship of agency or trust with any holder of any warrant. A single bank or trust company may act as warrant agent for more than one issue of warrants. A warrant agent will have no duty or responsibility in case of any default by us under the applicable warrant agreement or warrant, including any duty or responsibility to initiate any proceedings at law or otherwise, or to make any demand on us. Any holder of a warrant may, without the consent of the related warrant agent or the holder of any other warrant, enforce by appropriate legal action its right to exercise, and receive the securities purchasable on exercise of, its warrants. 24 LEGAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES We can issue securities in registered form or in the form of one or more global securities. We describe global securities in greater detail below. We refer to those persons who have securities registered in their own names on the books that we or any applicable trustee or depositary maintain for this purpose as the "holders" of those securities. These persons are the legal holders of the securities. We refer to those persons who, indirectly through others, own beneficial interests in securities that are not registered in their own names, as "indirect holders" of those securities. As we discuss below, indirect holders are not legal holders, and investors in securities issued in book-entry form or in street name will be indirect holders. Book-Entry Holders We may issue securities in book-entry form only, as we will specify in the applicable prospectus supplement. This means securities may be represented by one or more global securities registered in the name of a financial institution that holds them as depositary on behalf of other financial institutions that participate in the depositary's book-entry system. These participating institutions, which are referred to as participants, in turn, hold beneficial interests in the securities on behalf of themselves or their customers. Only the person in whose name a security is registered is recognized as the holder of that security. Global securities will be registered in the name of the depositary or its participants. Consequently, for global securities, we will recognize only the depositary as the holder of the securities, and we will make all payments on the securities to the depositary. The depositary passes along the payments it receives to its participants, which in turn pass the payments along to their customers who are the beneficial owners. The depositary and its participants do so under agreements they have made with one another or with their customers; they are not obligated to do so under the terms of the securities. As a result, investors in a global security will not own securities directly. Instead, they will own beneficial interests in a global security, through a bank, broker or other financial institution that participates in the depositary's book-entry system or holds an interest through a participant. As long as the securities are issued in global form, investors will be indirect holders, and not legal holders, of the securities. Street Name Holders We may terminate a global security or issue securities that are not issued in global form. In these cases, investors may choose to hold their securities in their own names or in "street name." Securities held by an investor in street name would be registered in the name of a bank, broker or other financial institution that the investor chooses, and the investor would hold only a beneficial interest in those securities through an account he or she maintains at that institution. For securities held in street name, we or any applicable trustee or depositary will recognize only the intermediary banks, brokers and other financial institutions in whose names the securities are registered as the holders of those securities, and we or any such trustee or depositary will make all payments on those securities to them. These institutions pass along the payments they receive to their customers who are the beneficial owners, but only because they agree to do so in their customer agreements or because they are legally required to do so. Investors who hold securities in street name will be indirect holders, not holders, of those securities. Legal Holders Our obligations, as well as the obligations of any applicable trustee or third party employed by us or a trustee, run only to the legal holders of the securities. We do not have obligations to investors who hold beneficial interests in global securities, in street name or by any other indirect means. This will be the case whether an investor chooses to be an indirect holder of a security or has no choice because we are issuing the securities only in global form. 25 For example, once we make a payment or give a notice to the holder, we have no further responsibility for the payment or notice even if that holder is required, under agreements with its participants or customers or by law, to pass it along to the indirect holders but does not do so. Similarly, we may want to obtain the approval of the holders to amend an indenture, to relieve us of the consequences of a default or of our obligation to comply with a particular provision of an indenture, or for other purposes. In such an event, we would seek approval only from the holders, and not the indirect holders, of the securities. Whether and how the legal holders contact the indirect holders is up to the legal holders. Special Considerations for Indirect Holders If you hold securities through a bank, broker or other financial institution, either in book-entry form because the securities are represented by one or more global securities or in street name, you should check with your own institution to find out: how it handles securities payments and notices;

whether it imposes fees or charges;

how it would handle a request for the holders' consent, if ever required;

whether and how you can instruct it to send you securities registered in your own name so you can be a holder, if that is permitted in the future;

how it would exercise rights under the securities if there were a default or other event triggering the need for holders to act to protect their interests; and

if the securities are in book-entry form, how the depositary's rules and procedures will affect these matters. Global Securities A global security is a security that represents one or any other number of individual securities held by a depositary. Generally, all securities represented by the same global securities will have the same terms. Each security issued in book-entry form will be represented by a global security that we issue to, deposit with and register in the name of a financial institution or its nominee that we select. The financial institution that we select for this purpose is called the depositary. Unless we specify otherwise in the applicable prospectus supplement, the DTC, New York, New York, will be the depositary for all securities issued in book-entry form. A global security may not be transferred to or registered in the name of anyone other than the depositary, its nominee or a successor depositary, unless special termination situations arise. We describe those situations below under "-Special Situations When a Global Security Will Be Terminated." As a result of these arrangements, the depositary, or its nominee, will be the sole registered owner and legal holder of all securities represented by a global security, and investors will be permitted to own only beneficial interests in a global security. Beneficial interests must be held by means of an account with a broker, bank or other financial institution that in turn has an account with the depositary or with another institution that does. Thus, an investor whose security is represented by a global security will not be a legal holder of the security, but only an indirect holder of a beneficial interest in the global security. If the prospectus supplement for a particular security indicates that the security will be issued as a global security, then the security will be represented by a global security at all times unless and until the global security is terminated. If termination occurs, we may issue the securities through another book-entry clearing system or decide that the securities may no longer be held through any book-entry clearing system. Special Considerations for Global Securities As an indirect holder, an investor's rights relating to a global security will be governed by the account rules of the investor's financial institution and of the depositary, as well as general laws relating to securities transfers. 26 We do not recognize an indirect holder as a holder of securities and instead deal only with the depositary that holds the global security. If securities are issued only as global securities, an investor should be aware of the following: an investor cannot cause the securities to be registered in his or her name, and cannot obtain non-global certificates for his or her interest in the securities, except in the special situations we describe below;

non-global certificates for his or her interest in the securities, except in the special situations we describe below; an investor will be an indirect holder and must look to his or her own bank or broker for payments on the securities and protection of his or her legal rights relating to the securities, as we describe above;

an investor may not be able to sell interests in the securities to some insurance companies and to other institutions that are required by law to own their securities in non-book-entry form;

non-book-entry form; an investor may not be able to pledge his or her interest in the global security in circumstances where certificates representing the securities must be delivered to the lender or other beneficiary of the pledge in order for the pledge to be effective;

the depositary's policies, which may change from time to time, will govern payments, transfers, exchanges and other matters relating to an investor's interest in the global security;

we and any applicable trustee have no responsibility for any aspect of the depositary's actions or for its records of ownership interests in the global security, nor will we or any applicable trustee supervise the depositary in any way;

the depositary may, and we understand that the DTC will, require that those who purchase and sell interests in the global security within its book-entry system use immediately available funds, and your broker or bank may require you to do so as well; and

book-entry system use immediately available funds, and your broker or bank may require you to do so as well; and financial institutions that participate in the depositary's book-entry system, and through which an investor holds its interest in the global security, may also have their own policies affecting payments, notices and other matters relating to the securities. There may be more than one financial intermediary in the chain of ownership for an investor. We do not monitor and are not responsible for the actions of any of those intermediaries. Special Situations When a Global Security Will Be Terminated In a few special situations described below, a global security will terminate and interests in it will be exchanged for physical certificates representing those interests. After that exchange, the choice of whether to hold securities directly or in street name will be up to the investor. Investors must consult their own banks or brokers to find out how to have their interests in securities transferred to their own names, so that they will be direct holders. We have described the rights of holders and street name investors above. Unless we provide otherwise in the applicable prospectus supplement, the global security will terminate when the following special situations occur: if the depositary notifies us that it is unwilling, unable or no longer qualified to continue as depositary for that global security and we do not appoint another institution to act as depositary within 90 days;

if we notify any applicable trustee that we wish to terminate that global security; or

Such financial statements are incorporated by herein by reference in reliance upon such report given on the authority of such firm as experts in accounting and auditing. 29 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION This prospectus is part of the registration statement on Form S-3 we filed with the SEC under the Securities Act. This prospectus does not contain all of the information set forth in the registration statement and the exhibits to the registration statement. For further information with respect to us and the securities we are offering under this prospectus, we refer you to the registration statement and the exhibits and schedules filed as a part of the registration statement. You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus or incorporated by reference. We have not authorized anyone else to provide you with different information. We are not making an offer of these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front page of this prospectus, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or any sale of the securities offered by this prospectus. We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You may read and copy the registration statement, as well as any other document filed by us with the SEC, at the SEC's Public Reference Room at 100 F Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20549. You can also request copies of these documents by writing to the SEC and paying a fee for the copying cost. You may obtain information on the operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the SEC at (800) SEC-0330. The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC, including us. The address of the SEC website is www.sec.gov. We maintain a website at www.harpoontx.com. Information contained in or accessible through our website does not constitute a part of this prospectus. INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE The SEC allows us to "incorporate by reference" information from other documents that we file with it, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be part of this prospectus. Information in this prospectus supersedes information incorporated by reference that we filed with the SEC prior to the date of this prospectus. We incorporate by reference into this prospectus and the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part the information or documents listed below that we have filed with the SEC (File No. 001-38800): our Annual Report on Form 10-K

the description of our common stock contained in our registration statement on Form 8-A Notwithstanding the statements in the preceding paragraphs, no document, report or exhibit (or portion of any of the foregoing) or any other information that we have "furnished" to the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act shall be incorporated by reference into this prospectus. We also incorporate by reference into this prospectus all documents (other than current reports furnished under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and exhibits filed on such form that are related to such items) that are filed by us with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (i) after the date of the initial filing of the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part and prior to effectiveness of the registration statement, or (ii) after the date of this prospectus but prior to the termination of the offering. These documents include periodic reports, such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as proxy statements. We will provide to each person, including any beneficial owner, to whom a prospectus is delivered, without charge upon written or oral request, a copy of any or all of the documents that are incorporated by reference into 30 this prospectus but not delivered with the prospectus, including exhibits that are specifically incorporated by reference into such documents. You should direct any requests for documents to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., Attn: Georgia Erbez, Chief Financial Officer, 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, California 94080; telephone: (650) 443-7400. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus will be deemed modified, superseded or replaced for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus modifies, supersedes or replaces such statement. 31 The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities or accept an offer to buy these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities, and it is not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED MARCH 13, 2020 PROSPECTUS $75,000,000 Common Stock We have entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, or sales agreement, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., or Cantor Fitzgerald, relating to shares of our common stock offered by this prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the sales agreement, we may offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $75,000,000 from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald acting as sales agent. Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "HARP." On March 12, 2020, the last reported sale price of our common stock was $11.29 per share. Sales of our common stock, if any, under this prospectus may be made in sales deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. Cantor Fitzgerald is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but will act as a sales agent using commercially reasonable efforts to sell on our behalf all of the shares of common stock requested to be sold by us, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between Cantor Fitzgerald and us. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. Cantor Fitzgerald will be entitled to compensation at a commission rate of up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share sold. In connection with the sale of the common stock on our behalf, Cantor Fitzgerald will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of Cantor Fitzgerald will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" on page S-6 of this prospectus and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2020. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using our proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct, or TriTAC, platform, we are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Since commencing operations in 2015, we have created four TriTAC product candidates, two of which are in the clinic and two of which we expect to begin clinical development in 2020. A summary of our four TriTAC product candidates is as follows: HPN424, currently in the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, or mCRPC. We expect to present interim dose-escalation data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, also known as ASCO, at the end of May 2020.

HPN536, currently in the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancers and other mesothelin-, or MSLN-, expressing solid tumors. We anticipate providing interim data from this trial in the second half of 2020.

dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancers and other mesothelin-, or MSLN-, expressing solid tumors. We anticipate providing interim data from this trial in the second half of 2020. HPN217, for which in November 2019 we submitted an IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as entered into a Development and Option Agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd., or AbbVie. Under our agreement with AbbVie, we have already received an upfront payment of $30 million and anticipate receiving a cash milestone payment of up to $50 million upon dosing the first patient in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HPN217 within a specified time period, which we expect to occur in the first half of 2020. Additionally, we are eligible to receive future payments totaling up to $430 million upon AbbVie's exercise of an exclusive license option and achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, in addition to receipt of royalties on commercial sales. We are responsible for conducting the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HPN217 under our agreement with AbbVie.

HPN328, currently in preclinical development to initially treat small cell lung cancer, or SCLC, a DLL3-expressing tumor. We anticipate filing an IND for HPN328 by mid-year 2020 and initiating a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the second half of 2020. S-1 Our TriTACs are designed to advance the therapeutic potential of T cell engagers, a therapeutic approach with an established and proven mechanism of action. The first bi-specific T cell engager, or BiTE, to be approved by the FDA was Amgen's Blincyto. Blincyto was approved in 2014 as a monotherapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since then, other BiTEs have shown promising therapeutic potential in clinical trials. We developed our proprietary TriTAC platform to incorporate the strengths of BiTEs and improve upon their critical shortcomings, such as a short half-life. We believe our TriTAC platform offers the following features for the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies to treat a wide array of diseases, including cancer: Active at Low Levels of Target Expression. We designed TriTACs to be active at low levels of antigen expression where other treatment modalities lose efficacy. In our preclinical studies, TriTACs did not require high levels of target antigen expression to engage T cells to kill disease cells.

MHC Independence. We designed TriTACs to specifically direct T cells to kill target cells independent of major histocompatibility complex, or MHC expression. Tumor cells frequently acquire mutations that change the MHC molecule or reduce the level of MHC expressed on their surfaces, thus making the tumor cells less susceptible to being killed by either endogenous T cells or engineered T cells that require MHC recognition. We believe that because TriTACs do not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor or MHC recognition to kill tumor cells, they will be able to generate greater and more durable therapeutic responses than MHC dependent approaches.

Extended Half-Life and Stability. We designed TriTACs to be stable in the bloodstream and to have a long-serumhalf-life in order to achieve efficacy without requiring the continuous IV administration that is a limiting requirement of other T cell engagers, such as BiTEs.

Small Size and Tissue Penetration. TriTACs are small in size, and we believe this is critical for their efficient penetration of, and diffusion within, solid tumors.

Modularity. The TriTAC structure is modular and its antigen binding domain can easily be switched out to enable the rapid discovery and development of new TriTAC product candidates across a wide variety of targets.

Safety Design Elements. We designed TriTACs to enable T cell engagement while minimizing off-target toxicity and the potential for CRS, which is a potentially lethal reaction of the body to the hypersecretion of inflammatory cytokines.

We designed TriTACs to enable T cell engagement while minimizing off-target toxicity and the potential for CRS, which is a potentially lethal reaction of the body to the hypersecretion of inflammatory cytokines. Conventional Manufacturing. TriTACs are "off-the-shelf" therapies, the manufacturing of which is significantly less complex than that of personalized or cell-based therapies. We seek to selectively collaborate with leading biopharmaceutical companies to leverage our technology platforms. For example, in November 2019 we entered into a Development and Option Agreement with AbbVie, pursuant to which we granted to AbbVie an option to license worldwide exclusive rights to HPN217. We will be responsible for developing HPN217 through a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Upon exercise of the option, which AbbVie may exercise following delivery by the Company of a specified data package arising from the Phase 1/2 trial, AbbVie would be responsible for all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities. The Development and Option Agreement represents a potential transaction value of up to $510 million in upfront, option and milestone payments, of which $30 million has been received to date, plus royalties on potential global commercial sales. In addition, in November 2019, we expanded our existing collaboration with AbbVie by entering into an Amended and Restated Discovery Collaboration and License Agreement, or the Restated Collaboration Agreement, which agreement amends and restates the Discovery Collaboration and License Agreement we had entered into with AbbVie in October 2017, or the Original Collaboration Agreement. The expansion of the collaboration grants to AbbVie the right to select two additional targets and an option to select up to four further targets, in addition to the two targets previously selected by AbbVie under the Original Collaboration Agreement. S-2 Consistent with the Original Collaboration Agreement, we and AbbVie will conduct certain initial research and discovery activities for each designated target, after which AbbVie will be solely responsible for further development and commercialization efforts. We have received a total of $37 million of upfront payments under this collaboration to date. In addition, we are eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $2.4 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments under the Restated Collaboration Agreement, plus royalties on global commercial sales. Corporate Information We were incorporated as a Delaware corporation in March 2015. Our principal executive offices are located at 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, California 94080, and our telephone number is (650) 443-7400. Our website address is www.harpoontx.com. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference in this prospectus. "Harpoon Therapeutics," "Harpoon," the Harpoon logo, TriTAC, ProTriTAC and our other registered or common law trademarks, trade names or service marks appearing in this prospectus are owned by us. This prospectus contains references to our trademarks and to trademarks belonging to other entities. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this prospectus, including logos, artwork and other visual displays, generally appear without the ® or TM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and trade names. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. Emerging Growth Company and Smaller Reporting Company Status As a company with less than $1.07 billion in revenue during our last fiscal year, we qualify as an "emerging growth company" as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act. An emerging growth company may take advantage of certain reduced reporting requirements that are otherwise applicable to public companies. These provisions include, but are not limited to: being permitted to present only two years of audited financial statements and related Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in this prospectus;

not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act;

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in this prospectus and our periodic reports, proxy statements and registration statements; and

exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. We may take advantage of these provisions until the last day of our fiscal year following the fifth anniversary of the date of the first sale of our common equity securities pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, which fifth anniversary will occur in 2024. However, we will cease to be an emerging growth company prior to the end of such five-year period if certain earlier events occur, including if we become a "large accelerated filer" as defined in Rule 12b-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, our annual gross revenues exceed $1.07 billion or we issue more than $1.0 billion of non-convertible debt in any three-year period. S-3 We have elected to take advantage of certain of the reduced disclosure obligations in this prospectus and the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and we may elect to take advantage of other reduced reporting requirements in future filings. As a result, the information that we provide to our stockholders may be different than you might receive from other public reporting companies in which you hold equity interests. In addition, the JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can take advantage of an extended transition period for complying with new or revised accounting standards. We elected to use this extended transition period for complying with new or revised accounting standards that have different effective dates for public and private companies until the earlier of the date that we (i) are no longer an emerging growth company or affirmatively and irrevocably opt out of the extended transition period provided in the JOBS Act. As a result, our financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with the new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. We early adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606), and ASU 2016-09, Stock Compensation - Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting , as the JOBS Act does not preclude an emerging growth company from adopting a new or revised accounting standard earlier than the time that such standard applies to private companies. We expect to use the extended transition period for any other new or revised accounting standards during the period in which we remain an emerging growth company. We are also a smaller reporting company as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. We may continue to be a smaller reporting company even after we are no longer an emerging growth company. We may take advantage of certain of the scaled disclosures available to smaller reporting companies and will be able to take advantage of these scaled disclosures for so long as (i) our voting and non-voting common stock held by nonaffiliates is less than $250.0 million measured on the last business day of our second fiscal quarter or (ii) our annual revenue is less than $100.0 million during the most recently completed fiscal year and our voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates is less than $700.0 million measured on the last business day of our second fiscal quarter. S-4 THE OFFERING Common Stock Offered By Us Shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $75,000,000. Manner of Offering "At the market offering" that may be made from time to time through our sales agent, Cantor Fitzgerald. See "Plan of Distribution" on page S-17. Use of Proceeds We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures. See "Use of Proceeds" on page S-9 of this prospectus. Risk Factors Investing in our common stock involves significant risks. See "Risk Factors" on page S-6 of this prospectus, and under similar headings in other documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "HARP" S-5 RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described below and under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent quarterly and other reports and documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus, before deciding whether to purchase any of the securities being registered pursuant to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Each of the risk factors could adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, as well as adversely affect the value of an investment in our securities, and the occurrence of any of these risks might cause you to lose all or part of your investment. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently believe are immaterial may also significantly impair our business operations. Please also read carefully the section below titled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." Additional Risks Related to This Offering Our management might apply the net proceeds from this offering in ways with which you do not agree and in ways that may impair the value of your investment. Because we have not designated the amount of net proceeds from this offering to be used for any particular purpose, our management will have broad discretion as to the application of the net proceeds from this offering and could use them for purposes other than those contemplated at the time of the offering. Our management might apply these proceeds in ways with which you do not agree, or in ways that do not improve our financial condition or market value, which could compromise our ability to pursue our growth strategy and adversely affect the market price of our common stock. You may experience immediate and substantial dilution. The offering price per share in this offering may exceed the net tangible book value per share of our common stock outstanding prior to this offering. Assuming that an aggregate of 6,643,046 shares of our common stock are sold at a price of $11.29 per share, the last reported sale price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $75,000,000, and after deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us, you would experience immediate dilution of $6.01 per share, representing the difference between our as adjusted net tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2019 after giving effect to this offering and the assumed offering price. The exercise of outstanding stock options would result in further dilution of your investment. See the section titled "Dilution" below for a more detailed illustration of the dilution you would incur if you participate in this offering. Because the sales of the shares offered hereby will be made directly into the market or in negotiated transactions, the prices at which we sell these shares will vary and these variations may be significant. Purchasers of the shares we sell, as well as our existing stockholders, will experience significant dilution if we sell shares at prices significantly below the price at which they invested. You may experience future dilution as a result of future equity offerings. To raise additional capital, we may in the future offer additional shares of our common stock or other securities convertible into or exchangeable for our common stock at prices that may not be the same as the price per share in this offering. We may sell shares or other securities in any other offering at a price per share that is less than the price per share paid by investors in this offering, and investors purchasing shares or other securities in the future could have rights superior to existing stockholders. The price per share at which we sell additional shares of our common stock, or securities convertible or exchangeable into common stock, in future transactions may be higher or lower than the price per share paid by investors in this offering. We do not intend to pay dividends in the foreseeable future. We have never paid cash dividends on our common stock and currently do not plan to pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. S-6 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus, and the documents incorporated in this prospectus by reference, contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to us. Discussions containing these forward-looking statements may be found, among other places, in the sections titled "Business," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" incorporated by reference from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the SEC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "predict," "positioned," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of those terms, and similar expressions intended to identify statements about the future, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these statements. Any statements in this prospectus, or incorporated herein by reference, about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. Within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act these forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and our research and development programs;

our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, preclinical studies and clinical trials;

the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals;

the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved;

the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved;

the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business and product candidates;

the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platforms, including TriTAC and ProTriTAC, and product candidates, including the projected terms of patent protection;

our ability to enter into strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements;

our ability to retain the continued service of our key executives and to identify, hire and retain additional qualified professionals;

our estimates regarding the market opportunity for our product candidates;

our estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital;

our financial performance;

developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; and

our expected use of proceeds from any offering under this prospectus. You should refer to the "Risk Factors" section contained in this prospectus and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this S-7 prospectus, for a discussion of important factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward- looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that the forward- looking statements in this prospectus will prove to be accurate, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this prospectus, even if new information becomes available in the future. S-8 USE OF PROCEEDS We may issue and sell shares of our common stock having aggregate sales proceeds of up to $75,000,000 from time to time. Because there is no minimum offering amount required as a condition to close this offering, the actual total public offering amount, commissions and proceeds to us, if any, are not determinable at this time. There can be no assurance that we will sell any shares under or fully utilize the sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald as a source of financing. We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures. Pending our use of the net proceeds from this offering, we plan to invest the net proceeds in short-terminterest-bearinginvestment-grade securities, certificates of deposit or government securities. S-9 DESCRIPTION OF COMMON STOCK The following description of our common stock and certain provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws, each of which is currently in effect, is a summary. You should also refer to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, our amended and restated bylaws and the amended and restated investors' rights agreement, each of which are filed as exhibits to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 of which this Prospectus forms a part, and to the applicable provisions of Delaware law. General Our authorized capital stock consists of 160,000,000 shares, all with a par value of $0.0001 per share, of which 150,000,000 shares are designated as common stock and 10,000,000 shares are designated as preferred stock. Common Stock Outstanding Shares As of February 29, 2020, we had 24,944,089 shares of common stock outstanding, held of record by 33 stockholders. Voting Rights Each holder of common stock is entitled to one vote for each share on all matters submitted to a vote of our stockholders. The affirmative vote of holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all of the then-outstanding shares of capital stock, voting as a single class, is required to amend certain provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, including provisions relating to amending our amended and restated bylaws, the classified nature of our board of directors, the size of our board of directors, the removal of members of our board of directors, the liability of members of our board of directors, vacancies on our board of directors, special meetings of our board of directors and our stockholders, stockholder notices, actions by written consent and exclusive jurisdiction. Except as otherwise provided by statute or by applicable stock exchange rules, or by our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or our amended and restated bylaws, in all matters other than the election of directors, the affirmative vote of the majority of voting power of the shares present in person, by remote communication, if applicable, or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote generally on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders. Except as otherwise provided by statute or by applicable stock exchange rules, or by our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or our amended and restated bylaws, directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes of the shares present in person, by remote communication, if applicable, or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote generally on the election of directors. Dividends Subject to preferences that may apply to any outstanding shares of preferred stock, holders of common stock are entitled to receive ratably any dividends that our board of directors may declare out of funds legally available for that purpose on a non-cumulative basis. Liquidation In the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, holders of common stock will be entitled to share ratably in the net assets legally available for distribution to stockholders after the payment of all of our debts and other liabilities, subject to the satisfaction of any liquidation preference granted to the holders of any outstanding shares of preferred stock. S-10 Rights and Preferences Holders of common stock have no preemptive, conversion or subscription rights, and there are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to our common stock. The rights, preferences and privileges of the holders of common stock are subject to, and may be adversely affected by, the rights of the holders of shares of any series of preferred stock that we may designate and issue in the future. Our board of directors has the authority, without further action by our stockholders, to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock in one or more series, to establish from time to time the number of shares to be included in each such series, to fix the rights, preferences and privileges of the shares of each wholly unissued series and any qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereon, and to increase or decrease the number of shares of any such series, but not below the number of shares of such series then outstanding. Our board of directors may authorize the issuance of preferred stock with voting or conversion rights that could adversely affect the voting power or other rights of the holders of common stock. The issuance of preferred stock, while providing flexibility in connection with possible acquisitions and other corporate purposes, could, among other things, have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a change in our control that may otherwise benefit holders of our common stock and may adversely affect the market price of our common stock and the voting and other rights of the holders of common stock. We have no current plans to issue any shares of preferred stock. Stock Options As of December 31, 2019, 2,985,100 shares of common stock were issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options at a weighted-average exercise price of $2.89 per share. Registration Rights Certain holders of shares of our common stock are entitled to rights with respect to the registration of their shares under the Securities Act. The shares subject to such registration rights are referred to as registrable securities. These registration rights are contained in our amended and restated investors' rights agreement and are described in additional detail below. The registration of shares of our common stock pursuant to the exercise of the registration rights described below would enable the holders to trade these shares without restriction under the Securities Act when the applicable registration statement is declared effective. Generally, in an underwritten offering, the managing underwriter, if any, has the right, subject to specified conditions, to limit the number of shares the holders of registrable securities may include. Demand Registration Rights The holders of at least 35% of the registrable securities outstanding may request that we register all or a portion of their registrable securities. Such request for registration must cover shares with an anticipated aggregate offering price of at least $5.0 million. We will not be required to effect more than two registrations on Form S-1 pursuant to these demand rights. Piggyback Registration Rights In the event that we propose to register any of our securities under the Securities Act, either for our own account or for the account of other security holders, the holders of registrable securities will be entitled to certain piggyback registration rights allowing the holders to include their shares in such registration, subject to certain marketing and other limitations. As a result, whenever we propose to file a registration statement under the Securities Act, other than with respect to a demand registration or a registration statement on Forms S-4 or S-8, the holders of registrable securities are entitled to notice of the registration and have the right to include their registrable securities in the registration, subject to limitations that the underwriters may impose on the number of shares included in the offering. S-11 S-3 Registration Rights The holders of 15% of the registrable securities outstanding can make a request that we register their shares on Form S-3 if we are qualified to file a registration statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act. Such request for registration must cover shares with an anticipated aggregate offering price of at least $1.0 million. We will not be required to effect more than two registrations on Form S-3 within any 12-month period. Expenses of Registration We will pay the expenses of the holders of the shares registered pursuant to the registration rights described above, including the reasonable fees and disbursements, not to exceed $30,000, of one counsel for the selling holders. Termination of Registration Rights The registration rights described above will terminate upon the earliest to occur of (i) February 12, 2022, which is the third anniversary of our initial public offering; or (ii) with respect to any particular holder of registrable securities, at such time that such holder can sell its shares, under Rule 144 under the Securities Act or otherwise, during any three-month period without registration. Anti-Takeover Provisions of Delaware Law and Our Charter Documents Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law We are subject to Section 203 of the DGCL, which prohibits a Delaware corporation from engaging in any business combination with any interested stockholder for a period of three years after the date that such stockholder became an interested stockholder, with the following exceptions: before such date, the board of directors of the corporation approved either the business combination or the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder;

upon completion of the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, the interested stockholder owned at least 85% of the voting stock of the corporation outstanding at the time the transaction began, excluding for purposes of determining the voting stock outstanding (but not the outstanding voting stock owned by the interested stockholder) those shares owned (i) by persons who are directors and also officers and (ii) employee stock plans in which employee participants do not have the right to determine confidentially whether shares held subject to the plan will be tendered in a tender or exchange offer; or

on or after such date, the business combination is approved by the board of directors and authorized at an annual or special meeting of the stockholders, and not by written consent, by the affirmative vote of at least 66 2/3% of the outstanding voting stock that is not owned by the interested stockholder. In general, Section 203 defines a "business combination" to include the following: any merger or consolidation involving the corporation and the interested stockholder;

any sale, transfer, pledge or other disposition of 10% or more of the assets of the corporation involving the interested stockholder;

subject to certain exceptions, any transaction that results in the issuance or transfer by the corporation of any stock of the corporation to the interested stockholder;

any transaction involving the corporation that has the effect of increasing the proportionate share of the stock or any class or series of the corporation beneficially owned by the interested stockholder; and S-12 the receipt by the interested stockholder of the benefit of any loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits by or through the corporation. In general, Section 203 defines an "interested stockholder" as an entity or person who, together with such person's affiliates and associates, beneficially owns, or within three years prior to the time of determination of interested stockholder status did own, 15% or more of the outstanding voting stock of the corporation. Section 203 could prohibit or delay mergers or other takeover or change in control attempts and, accordingly, may discourage attempts to acquire us even though such a transaction may offer our stockholders the opportunity to sell their stock at a price above the prevailing market price. Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Amended and Restated Bylaws Among other things, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws: permit our board of directors to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with any rights, preferences and privileges as they may designate, including the right to approve an acquisition or other change in control;

provide that the authorized number of members of our board of directors may be changed only by resolution of our board of directors;

provide that our board of directors is classified into three classes of directors;

provide that, subject to the rights of any series of preferred stock to elect members of our board of directors, such members may only be removed for cause, which removal may be effected, subject to any limitation imposed by law, by the holders of at least a majority of the voting power of all of our then-outstanding shares of the capital stock entitled to vote generally at an election of directors;

then-outstanding shares of the capital stock entitled to vote generally at an election of directors; provide that all vacancies, including newly created directorships, may, except as otherwise required by law, be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of directors then in office, even if less than a quorum;

require that any action to be taken by our stockholders must be effected at a duly called annual or special stockholder meeting and not be taken by written consent or electronic transmission;

provide that stockholders seeking to present proposals before a stockholder meeting or to nominate candidates for election to our board of directors at a stockholder meeting must provide advance notice in writing, and also specify requirements as to the form and content of a stockholder's notice;

provide that special stockholder meetings may be called only by the Chairman of our board of directors, Chief Executive Officer or President, or by our board of directors pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the total number of authorized directors; and

do not provide for cumulative voting rights, therefore allowing the holders of a plurality of the shares of common stock entitled to vote in any election of directors to elect all of the directors standing for election, if they should so choose. The amendment of any of these provisions requires approval by the holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all of our then-outstanding common stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class. The combination of these provisions make it more difficult for our existing stockholders to replace our board of directors as well as for another party to obtain control of us by replacing our board of directors. Because our board of directors has the power to retain and discharge our officers, these provisions could also make it S-13 more difficult for existing stockholders or another party to effect a change in management. In addition, the authorization of undesignated preferred stock makes it possible for our board of directors to issue preferred stock with voting or other rights or preferences that could impede the success of any attempt to change our control. These provisions are intended to enhance the likelihood of continued stability in the composition of our board of directors and its policies and to discourage coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids. These provisions are also designed to reduce our vulnerability to hostile takeovers and to discourage certain tactics that may be used in proxy fights. However, such provisions could have the effect of discouraging others from making tender offers for our shares and may have the effect of delaying changes in our control or management. As a consequence, these provisions may also inhibit fluctuations in the market price of our stock that could result from actual or rumored takeover attempts. We believe that the benefits of these provisions, including increased protection of our potential ability to negotiate with the proponent of an unfriendly or unsolicited proposal to acquire or restructure our company, outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging takeover proposals, because negotiation of takeover proposals could result in an improvement of their terms. Choice of Forum Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or, if and only if the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks subject matter jurisdiction, any state court located within the State of Delaware or, if and only if all such state courts lack subject matter jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware), to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, is the exclusive forum for any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf, any action asserting a breach of fiduciary duty, any action asserting a claim against us arising pursuant to the DGCL, our certificate of incorporation or our bylaws, or any action asserting a claim against us that is governed by the internal affairs doctrine. However, this exclusive forum provision would not apply to suits brought to enforce a duty or liability created by the Exchange Act. Furthermore, this provision applies to Securities Act claims and Section 22 of the Securities Act creates concurrent jurisdiction for federal and state courts over all suits brought to enforce any duty or liability created by the Securities Act or the rules and regulations thereunder. Accordingly, there is uncertainty as to whether a court would enforce such provision, and our stockholders will not be deemed to have waived our compliance with the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Listing Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "HARP." Transfer Agent and Registrar The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is Computershare Trust Company, N.A. The transfer agent's address is 426 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202. The transfer agent for any series of preferred stock that we may offer under this prospectus will be named and described in the prospectus supplement for that series. S-14 DILUTION Our net tangible book value as of December 31, 2019 was $94.2 million, or $3.78 per share. Net tangible book value per share is determined by dividing our total tangible assets, less total liabilities, by the number of shares of our common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019. Dilution with respect to net tangible book value per share represents the difference between the amount per share paid by purchasers of shares of common stock in this offering and the net tangible book value per share of our common stock immediately after this offering. After giving effect to the sale of 6,643,046 shares of our common stock in this offering at an assumed offering price of $11.29 per share, the last reported sale price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2020, and after deducting estimated offering commissions and offering expenses payable by us, our as adjusted net tangible book value as of December 31, 2019 would have been approximately $166.7 million, or $5.28 per share. This would represent an immediate increase in net tangible book value of $1.50 per share to existing stockholders and immediate dilution of $6.01 per share to investors purchasing our common stock in this offering at the assumed public offering price. The following table illustrates this dilution on a per share basis: Assumed public offering price per share $ 11.29 Net tangible book value per share of as December 31, 2019 $3.78 Increase in net tangible book value per share attributable to this offering $1.50 As adjusted net tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2019, after giving effect to this offering $ 5.28 Dilution per share to investors purchasing our common stock in this offering $ 6.01 The above discussion and table are based on 24,904,848 shares of our common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019 (including 54,784 shares of restricted common stock subject to forfeiture), and exclude: 2,985,100 shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options as of December 31, 2019 at a weighted average exercise price of $2.89 per share;

2,098,843 shares of our common stock reserved for future issuance under our 2019 Plan, as well as any future increases in the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance under our 2019 Plan; and

250,000 shares of our common stock reserved for future issuance under our ESPP, as well as any future increases in the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance under our ESPP. The table above assumes for illustrative purposes that an aggregate of 6,643,046 shares of our common stock are sold during the term of the sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald at a price of $11.29 per share, the last reported sale price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $75.0 million. The shares subject to the sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald are being sold from time to time at various prices. An increase of $1.00 per share in the price at which the shares are sold from the assumed public offering price of $11.29 per share shown in the table above, assuming all of our common stock in the aggregate amount of $75.0 million during the term of the sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald is sold at that price, would increase our as adjusted net tangible book value per share after the offering to $5.38 per share and would increase the dilution in net tangible book value per share to new investors in this offering to $6.91 per share, after deducting commissions and estimated aggregate offering expenses payable by us. A decrease of $1.00 per share in the price at which the shares are sold from the assumed public offering price of $11.29 per share shown in the table above, assuming all of our common stock in the aggregate amount of S-15 $75.0 million during the term of the sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald is sold at that price, would decrease our as adjusted net tangible book value per share after the offering to $5.18 per share and would decrease the dilution in net tangible book value per share to new investors in this offering to $5.11 per share, after deducting commissions and estimated aggregate offering expenses payable by us. This information is supplied for illustrative purposes only. To the extent that outstanding stock options outstanding as of December 31, 2019 have been or may be exercised or other shares issued, investors purchasing our common stock in this offering may experience further dilution. In addition, we may choose to raise additional capital due to market conditions or strategic considerations even if we believe we have sufficient funds for our current or future operating plans. To the extent that additional capital is raised through the sale of equity or convertible debt securities, the issuance of these securities could result in further dilution to our stockholders. S-16 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION We have entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald, under which we may issue and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $75,000,000 from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald acting as sales agent. The sales agreement has been filed as an exhibit to our Registration Statement on Form S-3 of which this prospectus forms a part. Following delivery of a placement notice and subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, Cantor Fitzgerald may offer and sell our common stock by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at-the-market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act. We may instruct Cantor Fitzgerald not to sell common stock if the sales cannot be effected at or above the price designated by us from time to time. We or Cantor Fitzgerald may suspend the offering of common stock upon notice and subject to other conditions. We will pay Cantor Fitzgerald commissions, in cash, for its services in acting as agent in the sale of our common stock. Cantor Fitzgerald will be entitled to compensation at a commission rate of up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share sold. Because there is no minimum offering amount required as a condition to close this offering, the actual total public offering amount, commissions and proceeds to us, if any, are not determinable at this time. We have also agreed to reimburse Cantor Fitzgerald for certain specified fees and documented expenses, including the fees and documented expenses of its legal counsel in an amount not to exceed $50,000, as provided in the sales agreement. We estimate that the total expenses for the offering, excluding compensation and reimbursements payable to Cantor Fitzgerald under the terms of the sales agreement, will be approximately $300,000. Settlement for sales of common stock will occur on the second trading day following the date on which any sales are made, or on some other date that is agreed upon by us and Cantor Fitzgerald in connection with a particular transaction, in return for payment of the net proceeds to us. Sales of our common stock as contemplated in this prospectus will be settled through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company or by such other means as we and Cantor Fitzgerald may agree upon. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in an escrow, trust or similar arrangement. Cantor Fitzgerald will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, to solicit offers to purchase the shares of common stock under the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the sales agreement. In connection with the sale of the common stock on our behalf, Cantor Fitzgerald will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of Cantor Fitzgerald will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We have agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to Cantor Fitzgerald against certain civil liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. The offering of our common stock pursuant to the sales agreement will terminate as permitted therein. We and Cantor Fitzgerald may each terminate the sales agreement at any time upon ten days' prior notice. Cantor Fitzgerald and its affiliates may in the future provide various investment banking, commercial banking and other financial services for us and our affiliates, for which services they may in the future receive customary fees. To the extent required by Regulation M, Cantor Fitzgerald will not engage in any market making activities involving our common stock while the offering is ongoing under this prospectus. This prospectus in electronic format may be made available on a website maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Cantor Fitzgerald may distribute this prospectus electronically. S-17 LEGAL MATTERS The validity of the common stock offered by this prospectus will be passed upon by Cooley LLP, Palo Alto, California. Latham & Watkins, LLP is counsel for Cantor Fitzgerald in connection with this offering. EXPERTS The financial statements of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. appearing in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.'s Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended December 31, 2019, have been audited by Ernst & Young LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as set forth in their report thereon, included therein, and incorporated herein by referents. Such financial statements are incorporated by herein by reference in reliance upon such report given on the authority of such firm as experts in accounting and auditing. WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION This prospectus is part of a registration statement we filed with the SEC. This prospectus does not contain all of the information set forth in the registration statement and the exhibits to the registration statement. For further information with respect to us and the securities we are offering under this prospectus, we refer you to the registration statement and the exhibits and schedules filed as a part of the registration statement. You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus or incorporated by reference. We have not authorized anyone else to provide you with different information. We are not making an offer of these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front page of this prospectus, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or any sale of the securities offered by this prospectus. We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You can request copies of these documents by writing to the SEC and paying a fee for the copying cost. The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC, including us. The address of the SEC website is www.sec.gov. We maintain a website at www.harpoontx.com. Information contained in or accessible through our website does not constitute a part of this prospectus and will not be deemed to be incorporated by reference. INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE The SEC allows us to "incorporate by reference" information from other documents that we file with it, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be part of this prospectus. Information in this prospectus supersedes information incorporated by reference that we filed with the SEC prior to the date of this prospectus. We incorporate by reference into this prospectus and the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part the information or documents listed below that we have filed with the SEC (File No. 001-38800): our Annual Report on Form 10-K

the description of our common stock contained in our registration statement on Form 8-A Notwithstanding the statements in the preceding paragraphs, no document, report or exhibit (or portion of any of the foregoing) or any other information that we have "furnished" to the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act shall be incorporated by reference into this prospectus. S-18 We also incorporate by reference into this prospectus all documents (other than current reports furnished under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and exhibits filed on such form that are related to such items) that are filed by us with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (i) after the date of the initial filing of the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part and prior to effectiveness of the registration statement, or (ii) after the date of this prospectus but prior to the termination of the offering. These documents include periodic reports, such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as proxy statements. We will provide to each person, including any beneficial owner, to whom a prospectus is delivered, without charge upon written or oral request, a copy of any or all of the documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus but not delivered with the prospectus, including exhibits that are specifically incorporated by reference into such documents. You should direct any requests for documents to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., Attn: Georgia Erbez, Chief Financial Officer, 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, California 94080; telephone: (650) 443-7400. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus will be deemed modified, superseded or replaced for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus modifies, supersedes or replaces such statement. S-19 $75,000,000 Common Stock PROSPECTUS , 2020 PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN THE PROSPECTUS Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution The following table sets forth the costs and expenses, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, payable by us in connection with the offering of the securities being registered. All the amounts shown are estimates, except for the SEC registration fee and FINRA filing fee. SEC registration fee $ 32,450 FINRA filing fee 38,000 Accounting fees and expenses * Legal fees and expenses * Transfer agent, printing and miscellaneous expenses * Total $ * * These fees are calculated based on the securities offered and the number of issuances and, accordingly, cannot be estimated at this time. Item 15. Indemnification of Officers and Directors Under Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, or DGCL, we have broad powers to indemnify our directors and officers against liabilities they may incur in such capacities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. Section 145 of the DGCL generally provides that a Delaware corporation has the power to indemnify its present and former directors, officers, employees and agents against expenses incurred by them in connection with any suit to which they are or are threatened to be made, a party by reason of their serving in such positions so long as they acted in good faith and in a manner they reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to, the best interests of the corporation and, with respect to any criminal action, they had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct was unlawful. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws provide that we will limit the liability of our directors, and may indemnify our directors and officers, to the maximum extent permitted by the DGCL. The DGCL provides that directors of a corporation will not be personally liable for monetary damages for breach of their fiduciary duties as directors, except for liability for any: breach of their duty of loyalty to the corporation or its stockholders;

act or omission not in good faith or that involves intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law;

unlawful payment of dividends or redemption of shares; or

transaction from which the directors derived an improper personal benefit. These limitations of liability do not apply to liabilities arising under federal securities laws and do not affect the availability of equitable remedies such as injunctive relief or rescission. We entered into separate indemnification agreements with our directors and officers in addition to the indemnification provided for in our amended and restated bylaws. These indemnification agreements provide, among other things, that we will indemnify our directors and officers for certain expenses, including damages, judgments, fines, penalties, settlements and costs and attorneys' fees and disbursements, incurred by a director or officer in any claim, action or proceeding arising in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company or in connection with service at our request for another corporation or entity. The indemnification agreements also provide for procedures that will apply in the event that a director or officer makes a claim for indemnification. II-1 We also maintain a directors' and officers' insurance policy pursuant to which our directors and officers are insured against liability for actions taken in their capacities as directors and officers. We believe that these indemnification provisions and insurance are useful to attract and retain qualified directors and officers. Our Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (Exhibit 1.1) provides for indemnification by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., and any underwriting agreement that we may enter into (Exhibit 1.2) may provide for indemnification by any underwriters, of us, our directors, our officers who sign the registration statement and our controlling persons for some liabilities, including liabilities arising under the Securities Act. Item 16. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules (a) Exhibits. Exhibit Description of Document Number 1.1Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated March 13, 2020, between Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. 1.2* Form of Underwriting Agreement. Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (File No. 001-38800), filed with the SEC on August 5, 2019). Amended and Restated Bylaws (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38800), filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019). Form of Common Stock Certificate of the Company (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1/A (Registration No. 333-229040), filed with the SEC on January 29, 2019). Amended and Restated Investors' Rights Agreement, by and among the Company and certain of its stockholders, dated November 9, 2018 (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-229040), filed with the SEC on December 27, 2018). 4.3* Specimen Preferred Stock Certificate and Form of Certificate of Designation of Preferred Stock. 4.4Form of Indenture, between the Company and one or more trustees to be named. 4.5* Form of Debt Securities. Form of Common Stock Warrant Agreement and Warrant Certificate. Form of Preferred Stock Warrant Agreement and Warrant Certificate. Form of Debt Securities Warrant Agreement and Warrant Certificate. 5.1Opinion of Cooley LLP. Consent of Ernst & Young LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Consent of Cooley LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1). 24.1Power of Attorney (included on signature page). 25.1** Statement of Eligibility of Trustee under the Indenture. To be filed, if applicable, by amendment or by a report filed under the Exchange Act and incorporated herein by reference. To be filed, if applicable, in accordance with the requirements of Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 and Rule 5b-3 thereunder.

II-2 Item 17. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post- effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; and To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(i), (1)(ii) and (1)(iii) above do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in this registration statement or are contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of this registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser: Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however , that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference II-3 into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date. That, for the purpose of determining liability of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities, the undersigned registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser: Any preliminary prospectus or prospectus of the undersigned registrant relating to the offering required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424; Any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned registrant; The portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant; and Any other communication that is an offer in the offering made by the undersigned registrant to the purchaser. That, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To file an application for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the trustee to act under subsection (a) of Section 310 of the Trust Indenture Act in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Commission under Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. II-4 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of South San Francisco, State of California on March 13, 2020. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. By: /s/ Gerald McMahon, Ph.D. Gerald McMahon, Ph.D. President and Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY KNOW ALL BY THESE PRESENTS, that each person whose signature appears below constitutes and appoints Gerald McMahon and Georgia Erbez, and each of them, as his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with the full power of substitution and resubstitution, for him or her and in his or her name, place or stead, in any and all capacities, to sign any and all amendments to this Registration Statement (including post-effective amendments), and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection therewith, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, or any of them, or their or his or her substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this Registration Statement on Form S-3 has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ Gerald McMahon, Ph.D. President, Chief Executive Officer and Director March 13, 2020 Gerald McMahon, Ph.D. (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ Georgia Erbez Chief Financial Officer March 13, 2020 Georgia Erbez (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) /s/ Luke Evnin, Ph.D. Chairman of the Board of Directors March 13, 2020 Luke Evnin, Ph.D. /s/ Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D. Director March 13, 2020 Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D. /s/ Mark Chin Director March 13, 2020 Mark Chin /s/ Jonathan Drachman, M.D. Director March 13, 2020 Jonathan Drachman, M.D. II-5 Signature Title Date /s/ Julie Eastland Director March 13, 2020 Julie Eastland /s/ Ron Hunt Director March 13, 2020 Ron Hunt /s/ Scott Myers Director March 13, 2020 Scott Myers II-6 Exhibit 1.1 Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Shares of Common Stock (par value $0.0001 per share) Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement March 13, 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 499 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022 Ladies and Gentlemen: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), confirms its agreement (this "Agreement") with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the "Agent"), as follows: 1. Issuance and Sale of Shares. The Company agrees that, from time to time during the term of this Agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, it may issue and sell through the Agent, shares of common stock (the "Placement Shares") of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"); provided, however, that in no event shall the Company issue or sell through the Agent such number or dollar amount of Placement Shares that would (a) exceed the number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock registered on the effective Registration Statement (as defined below) pursuant to which the offering is being made, (b) exceed the number of authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock (less shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise, conversion or exchange of any outstanding securities of the Company or otherwise reserved from the Company's authorized capital stock), (c) exceed the number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock permitted to be sold under Form S-3 (including General Instruction I.B.6 thereof, if applicable) or (d) exceed the number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock for which the Company has filed a Prospectus Supplement (as defined below) (the lesser of (a), (b), (c) and (d), the "Maximum Amount"). Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the parties hereto agree that compliance with the limitations set forth in this Section 1on the amount of Placement Shares issued and sold under this Agreement shall be the sole responsibility of the Company and that the Agent shall have no obligation in connection with such compliance. The offer and sale of Placement Shares through the Agent will be effected pursuant to the Registration Statement filed by the Company and which will be declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), although nothing in this Agreement shall be construed as requiring the Company to use the Registration Statement to issue Common Stock. The Company has filed or will file, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the rules and regulations thereunder (the "Securities Act Regulations"), with the Commission a registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, relating to certain securities, including the Placement Shares to be issued from time to time by the Company, and which incorporates by reference documents that the Company has filed or will file in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company has prepared a prospectus or a prospectus supplement to the base prospectus included as part of the registration statement, which prospectus or prospectus supplement relates to the Placement Shares to be issued from time to time by the Company (the "Prospectus Supplement"). The Company will furnish to the Agent, for use by the Agent, copies of the prospectus included as part of such registration statement, as supplemented, by the Prospectus Supplement, relating to the Placement Shares to be issued from time to time by the Company. The Company may file one or more additional registration statements from time to time that will contain a base prospectus and related prospectus or prospectus supplement, if applicable (which shall be a Prospectus Supplement), with respect to the Placement Shares. Except where the context otherwise requires, such registration statement(s), including all documents filed as part thereof or incorporated by reference therein, and including any information contained in a Prospectus (as defined below) subsequently filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act Regulations or deemed to be a part of such registration statement pursuant to Rule 430B of the Securities Act Regulations, is herein called the "Registration Statement." The base prospectus or base prospectuses, including all documents incorporated therein by reference, included in the Registration Statement, as it may be supplemented, if necessary, by the Prospectus Supplement, in the form in which such prospectus or prospectuses and/or Prospectus Supplement have most recently been filed by the Company with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act Regulations, together with the then issued Issuer Free Writing Prospectus(es) (as defined below), is herein called the "Prospectus." Any reference herein to the Registration Statement, any Prospectus Supplement, Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus (defined below) shall be deemed to refer to and include the documents, if any, incorporated by reference therein (the "Incorporated Documents"), including, unless the context otherwise requires, the documents, if any, filed as exhibits to such Incorporated Documents. Any reference herein to the terms "amend," "amendment" or "supplement" with respect to the Registration Statement, any Prospectus Supplement, the Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the filing of any document under the Exchange Act on or after the most-recent effective date of the Registration Statement, or the date of the Prospectus Supplement, Prospectus or such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, as the case may be, and incorporated therein by reference. For purposes of this Agreement, all references to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or to any amendment or supplement thereto shall be deemed to include the most recent copy filed with the Commission pursuant to its Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system, or if applicable, the Interactive Data Electronic Application system when used by the Commission (collectively, "EDGAR"). 2. Placements. Each time that the Company wishes to issue and sell Placement Shares hereunder (each, a "Placement"), it will notify the Agent by email notice (or other method mutually agreed to by the parties) of the number of Placement Shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, any limitation on the number of Placement Shares that may be sold in any one day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made (a "Placement Notice"), the form of which is attached hereto as Schedule 1. The Placement Notice shall originate from any of the individuals from the Company set forth on Schedule 3(with a copy to each of the other individuals from the Company listed on such schedule), and shall be addressed to each of the individuals from the Agent set forth on Schedule 3, as such Schedule 3may be -2- amended from time to time. The Placement Notice shall be effective unless and until (i) the Agent declines to accept the terms contained therein for any reason, in its sole discretion, (ii) the entire amount of the Placement Shares thereunder have been sold, (iii) the Company suspends or terminates the Placement Notice or (iv) this Agreement has been terminated under the provisions of Section 12. The amount of any discount, commission or other compensation to be paid by the Company to the Agent in connection with the sale of the Placement Shares shall be calculated in accordance with the terms set forth in Schedule 2. It is expressly acknowledged and agreed that neither the Company nor the Agent will have any obligation whatsoever with respect to a Placement or any Placement Shares unless and until the Company delivers a Placement Notice to the Agent and the Agent does not decline such Placement Notice pursuant to the terms set forth above, and then only upon the terms specified therein and herein. In the event of a conflict between the terms of this Agreement and the terms of a Placement Notice, the terms of the Placement Notice will control. Sale of Placement Shares by the Agent . Subject to the provisions of Section 5(a) , the Agent, for the period specified in the Placement Notice, will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the " Exchange "), to sell the Placement Shares up to the amount specified in, and otherwise in accordance with the terms of, such Placement Notice. The Agent will provide written confirmation to the Company no later than the opening of the Trading Day (as defined below) immediately following the Trading Day on which it has made sales of Placement Shares hereunder setting forth the number of Placement Shares sold on such day, the compensation payable by the Company to the Agent pursuant to Section 2 with respect to such sales, and the Net Proceeds (as defined below) payable to the Company, with an itemization of the deductions made by the Agent (as set forth in Section 5(b) ) from the gross proceeds that it receives from such sales. Subject to the terms of the Placement Notice, the Agent may sell Placement Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act Regulations, including sales made directly on or through the Exchange or any other existing trading market for the Common Stock, in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices and/or any other method permitted by law. " Trading Day " means any day on which Common Stock is traded on the Exchange. Suspension of Sales . The Company or the Agent may, upon notice to the other party in writing (including by email correspondence to each of the individuals of the other party set forth on Schedule 3 , if receipt of such correspondence is actually acknowledged by any of the individuals to whom the notice is sent, other than via auto-reply) or by telephone (confirmed immediately by verifiable facsimile transmission or email correspondence to each of the individuals of the other party set forth on Schedule 3 ), suspend any sale of Placement Shares (a " Suspension "); provided , however , that such Suspension shall not affect or impair any party's obligations with respect to any Placement Shares sold hereunder prior to the receipt of such notice. While a Suspension is in effect, any obligation under Sections 7(l) , 7(m) , and 7(n) with respect to the delivery of certificates, opinions, or comfort letters to the Agent, shall be waived. Each of the parties agrees that no such notice under this Section 4 shall be effective against any other party unless it is made to one of the individuals named on Schedule 3 hereto, as such Schedule may be amended from time to time. -3- 5. Sale and Delivery to the Agent; Settlement. Sale of Placement Shares . On the basis of the representations and warranties herein contained and subject to the terms and conditions herein set forth, upon the Agent's acceptance of the terms of a Placement Notice, and unless the sale of the Placement Shares described therein has been declined, suspended, or otherwise terminated in accordance with the terms of this Agreement, the Agent, for the period specified in the Placement Notice, will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations to sell such Placement Shares up to the amount specified, and otherwise in accordance with the terms of such Placement Notice. The Company acknowledges and agrees that (i) there can be no assurance that the Agent will be successful in selling Placement Shares, (ii) the Agent will incur no liability or obligation to the Company or any other person or entity if it does not sell Placement Shares for any reason other than a failure by the Agent to use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations to sell such Placement Shares as required under this Agreement and (iii) the Agent shall be under no obligation to purchase Placement Shares on a principal basis pursuant to this Agreement, except as otherwise agreed by the Agent and the Company. Settlement of Placement Shares . Unless otherwise specified in the applicable Placement Notice, settlement for sales of Placement Shares will occur on the second (2 nd ) Trading Day (or such earlier day as is industry practice for regular-way trading) following the date on which such sales are made (each, a " Settlement Date "). The Agent shall notify the Company of each sale of Placement Shares no later than the opening of the Trading Day immediately following the Trading Day on which it has made sales of Placement Shares hereunder. The amount of proceeds to be delivered to the Company on a Settlement Date against receipt of the Placement Shares sold (the " Net Proceeds ") will be equal to the aggregate sales price received by the Agent, after deduction for (i) the Agent's commission, discount or other compensation for such sales payable by the Company pursuant to Section 2 hereof, and (ii) any transaction fees imposed by any Governmental Authority (as defined below) in respect of such sales. Delivery of Placement Shares . On or before each Settlement Date, the Company will, or will cause its transfer agent to, electronically transfer the Placement Shares being sold by crediting the Agent's or its designee's account (provided the Agent shall have given the Company written notice of such designee at least one Trading Day prior to the Settlement Date) at The Depository Trust Company through its Deposit and Withdrawal at Custodian system or by such other means of delivery as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties hereto which in all cases shall be freely tradable, transferable, registered shares in good deliverable form. On each Settlement Date, the Agent will deliver the related Net Proceeds in same day funds to an account designated by the Company on, or prior to, the Settlement Date. The Company agrees that if the Company, or its transfer agent (if applicable), defaults in its obligation to deliver Placement Shares on a Settlement Date, then in addition to and in no way limiting the rights and obligations set forth in Section 10(a) hereto, it will (i) hold the Agent harmless against any loss, claim, damage, or expense (including reasonable legal fees and expenses), as incurred, arising out of or in connection with such default by the Company or its transfer agent (if applicable) and (ii) pay to the Agent any commission, discount, or other compensation to which it would otherwise have been entitled absent such default. -4- Denominations; Registration . Certificates for the Placement Shares, if any, shall be in such denominations and registered in such names as the Agent may request in writing at least one full Business Day (as defined below) before the Settlement Date. The certificates for the Placement Shares, if any, will be made available by the Company for examination and packaging by the Agent in The City of New York not later than noon (New York time) on the Business Day prior to the Settlement Date. Limitations on Offering Size . Under no circumstances shall the Company cause or request the offer or sale of any Placement Shares if, after giving effect to the sale of such Placement Shares, the aggregate gross sales proceeds of Placement Shares sold pursuant to this Agreement would exceed the lesser of (A) together with all sales of Placement Shares under this Agreement, the Maximum Amount and (B) the amount authorized from time to time to be issued and sold under this Agreement by the Company's board of directors, a duly authorized committee thereof or a duly authorized executive committee, and notified to the Agent in writing. Under no circumstances shall the Company cause or request the offer or sale of any Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement at a price lower than the minimum price authorized from time to time by the Company's board of directors, a duly authorized committee thereof or a duly authorized executive committee. Further, under no circumstances shall the Company cause or permit the aggregate offering amount of Placement Shares sold pursuant to this Agreement to exceed the Maximum Amount.

6. Representations and Warranties of the Company . The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with Agent that as of the date of this Agreement and as of each Applicable Time (as defined below): The Company and the transactions contemplated by this Agreement meet the requirements for and comply with the applicable conditions set forth in Form S-3 (including General Instructions I.A and I.B) under the Securities Act. The Registration Statement has been or will be filed with the Commission and will be declared effective by the Commission under the Securities Act prior to the issuance of any Placement Notices by the Company. The Prospectus Supplement will name the Agent as the agent in the section entitled "Plan of Distribution." The Company has not received, and has no notice of, any order of the Commission preventing or suspending the use of the Registration Statement, or threatening or instituting proceedings for that purpose. The Registration Statement and the offer and sale of Placement Shares as contemplated hereby meet the requirements of Rule 415 under the Securities Act and comply in all material respects with said Rule. Any statutes, regulations, contracts or other documents that are required to be described in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus or to be filed as exhibits to the Registration Statement have been so described or filed. Copies of the Registration Statement, the Prospectus, and any such amendments or supplements and all documents incorporated by reference therein that were filed with the Commission on or prior to the date of this Agreement have been delivered, or are available through EDGAR, to the Agent and its counsel. The Company has not distributed and, prior to the later to occur of each Settlement Date and completion of the distribution of the Placement Shares, will not distribute any offering material in connection with the offering or sale of the Placement Shares other than the Registration Statement and the Prospectus and any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus (as defined below) to which the Agent has consented. The Common Stock is registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is currently listed on the Exchange under the trading symbol "HARP." The Company has taken -5- no action designed to, or likely to have the effect of, terminating the registration of the Common Stock under the Exchange Act, delisting the Common Stock from the Exchange, nor has the Company received any notification that the Commission or the Exchange is contemplating terminating such registration or listing. To the Company's knowledge, it is in compliance with all applicable listing requirements of the Exchange. The Registration Statement, when it became or becomes effective, and the Prospectus, and any amendment or supplement thereto, on the date of such Prospectus or amendment or supplement, conformed and will conform in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act. At each Settlement Date, the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, as of such date, will conform in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act. The Registration Statement, when it became or becomes effective, did not, and will not, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. The Prospectus and any amendment and supplement thereto, on the date thereof and at each Applicable Time, did not or will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The documents incorporated by reference in the Prospectus or any Prospectus Supplement did not, and any further documents filed and incorporated by reference therein will not, when filed with the Commission, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated in such document or necessary to make the statements in such document, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The foregoing shall not apply to statements in, or omissions from, any such document made in reliance upon, and in conformity with, information furnished to the Company by the Agent specifically for use in the preparation thereof. The Registration Statement, the Prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto, and the documents incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto, when such documents were or are filed with the Commission under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act or became or become effective under the Securities Act, as the case may be, conformed or will conform in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable. The consolidated financial statements of the Company included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, together with the related notes and schedules, present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company and the Subsidiaries (as defined below) as of the dates indicated and the consolidated results of operations, cash flows and changes in stockholders' equity of the Company for the periods specified and have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act and Exchange Act and in conformity with GAAP (as defined below) applied on a consistent basis during the periods involved; the other financial and statistical data with respect to the Company and the Subsidiaries (as defined below) contained or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, are accurately and fairly presented and prepared on a basis consistent with the financial statements and books and records of the Company; there are no financial statements (historical or pro forma) that are required to be included or incorporated by -6- reference in the Registration Statement, or the Prospectus that are not included or incorporated by reference as required; the Company and the Subsidiaries (as defined below) do not have any material liabilities or obligations, direct or contingent (including any off-balance sheet obligations), not described in the Registration Statement (excluding the exhibits thereto), and the Prospectus; and all disclosures contained or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, regarding "non-GAAP financial measures" (as such term is defined by the rules and regulations of the Commission) comply with Regulation G of the Exchange Act and Item 10 of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. The interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus fairly presents the information called for in all material respects and has been prepared in accordance with the Commission's rules and guidelines applicable thereto. The Prospectus delivered to the Agent for use in connection with the sale of the Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement will be identical to the versions of the Prospectus created to be transmitted to the Commission for filing via EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T. The Company's authorized equity capitalization is as set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus; the capital stock of the Company conforms in all respects to the description thereof contained in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus; the outstanding shares of Common Stock have been duly and validly authorized and issued and are fully paid and nonassessable; the Placement Shares, when issued and delivered pursuant to the terms approved by the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorized committee thereof, or a duly authorized officer, against payment therefor as provided herein, will be duly and validly authorized and issued and fully paid and nonassessable; the Placement Shares in book- entry form are in valid and sufficient form; the holders of outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company are not entitled to preemptive or other rights to subscribe for the Placement Shares, except for any such rights as have been effectively waived; and, except as set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, no options, warrants or other rights to purchase, agreements or other obligations to issue, or rights to convert any obligations into or exchange any securities for, shares of capital stock of or ownership interests in the Company are outstanding. The Placement Shares, when issued, will conform to the description thereof set forth in or incorporated into the Prospectus. Each of the Company and its Subsidiaries (as defined below) has been duly incorporated or organized and is validly existing as a corporation or other organization in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction in which it is incorporated or organized with full power and authority to own or lease, as the case may be, and to operate its properties and conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, and is duly qualified to do business as a foreign corporation and is in good standing under the laws of each jurisdiction which requires such qualification, except where the failure to so qualify or be in good standing would not reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to have a material adverse effect on the condition (financial or otherwise), prospects, earnings, business or properties of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, whether or not arising from transactions in the ordinary course of business (a " Material Adverse Effect "). -7- The subsidiaries set forth on Schedule 4 (collectively, the " Subsidiaries "), are the Company's only significant subsidiaries (as such term is defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the Commission). All the outstanding shares of capital stock of each Subsidiary of the Company have been duly and validly authorized and issued and are fully paid and nonassessable (to the extent applicable under the relevant jurisdiction of incorporation or organization), and, except as otherwise set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, all outstanding shares of capital stock of such Subsidiaries are owned by the Company either directly or through wholly owned Subsidiaries free and clear of any perfected security interest or any other security interests, claims, liens or encumbrances. There is no franchise, contract or other document of a character required to be described in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, or to be filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement, which is not described or filed as required. The statements in the Prospectus under the heading "Description of Common Stock" insofar as such statements purport to summarize legal matters, agreements, documents or proceedings discussed therein, are accurate and fair summaries of such legal matters, agreements, documents or proceedings in all material respects. The Company has full legal right, power and authority to enter into this Agreement and perform the transactions contemplated hereby. This Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company and is a legal, valid and binding agreement of the Company enforceable in accordance with its terms, except to the extent that enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or similar laws affecting creditors' rights generally and by general equitable principles. The Company is not and, after giving effect to the offering and sale of the Placement Shares and the application of the proceeds thereof as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, will not be an "investment company," as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. No consent, approval, authorization, filing with or order of any court or governmental agency or body is required in connection with the transactions contemplated herein, except such as have been obtained under the Securities Act and such as may be required under the listing rules of the Exchange, applicable rules of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (" FINRA ") and the blue sky laws of any jurisdiction in connection with the issuance and sale by the Company of the Placement Shares in the manner contemplated herein and in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus. Neither the issue and sale of the Placement Shares nor the consummation of any other of the transactions herein contemplated nor the fulfillment of the terms hereof will conflict with, result in a breach or violation of, or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any property or assets of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries pursuant to (i) the charter, bylaws or similar organizational documents of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, (ii) the terms of any indenture, contract, lease, mortgage, deed of trust, note agreement, loan agreement or other agreement, obligation, condition, covenant or instrument to which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is a party or bound or to which any of its or their property is subject or (iii) any statute, law, rule, regulation, judgment, order or decree applicable to the Company or any of its -8- Subsidiaries of any court, regulatory body, administrative agency, governmental body, arbitrator or other authority having jurisdiction over the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or any of its or their properties, except in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) for any such breach, violation or imposition as would not reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to result in a Material Adverse Effect. No holders of securities of the Company have rights to the registration of such securities under the Registration Statement, except for any such rights as have been effectively waived. No action, suit or proceeding by or before any court or governmental agency, authority or body or any arbitrator involving the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or any of its or their property is pending or, to the best knowledge of the Company, threatened that would reasonably be expected to (i) have a material adverse effect on the performance of this Agreement or the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated hereby or (ii) have a Material Adverse Effect, except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus. Except as set forth in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, each of the Company and each of its Subsidiaries owns or leases all such properties as are necessary to the conduct of its operations as presently conducted, except as would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries is in violation or default of (i) any provision of its charter, bylaws or similar organizational documents, (ii) the terms of any indenture, contract, lease, mortgage, deed of trust, note agreement, loan agreement or other agreement, obligation, condition, covenant or instrument to which it is a party or bound or to which its property is subject or (iii) any statute, law, rule, regulation, judgment, order or decree of any court, regulatory body, administrative agency, governmental body, arbitrator or other authority having jurisdiction over it or any of its properties, as applicable, except in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) for any such violation or default as would not reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to have a Material Adverse Effect. Ernst & Young LLP (the " Accountant "), whose report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company is filed with the Commission as part of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission and incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, are and, during the periods covered by their report, were an independent registered public accounting firm within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States). To the Company's knowledge, the Accountant is not in violation of the auditor independence requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the " Sarbanes-Oxley Act ") with respect to the Company. The Company has filed all tax returns that are required to be filed by it or has requested extensions thereof (except in any case in which the failure so to file would not have a Material Adverse Effect, and except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (exclusive of any amendment or supplement thereto)) and has paid all taxes required to be paid by it and any other assessment, fine or penalty levied against it, to the extent that any of the foregoing is due and payable, except for any such assessment, fine or penalty that is currently being contested in good faith or as would not have a Material Adverse Effect, and except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (exclusive of any amendment or supplement thereto). -9- The Company and each of its Subsidiaries are insured by insurers of recognized financial responsibility against such losses and risks and in such amounts as the Company reasonably believes are prudent and customary in the businesses in which they are engaged; all policies of insurance and fidelity or surety bonds insuring the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or their respective businesses, assets, employees, officers and directors are in full force and effect; the Company and its Subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms of such policies and instruments in all material respects; there are no material claims by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries under any such policy or instrument as to which any insurance company is denying liability or defending under a reservation of rights clause; neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has been refused any insurance coverage sought or applied for; and neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has any reason to believe that it will not be able to renew its existing insurance coverage as and when such coverage expires or to obtain similar coverage from similar insurers as may be necessary to continue its business at a cost that would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (exclusive of any amendment or supplement thereto). No Subsidiary of the Company is currently prohibited, directly or indirectly, from paying any dividends to the Company, from making any other distribution on such Subsidiary's capital stock, from repaying to the Company any loans or advances to such Subsidiary from the Company or from transferring any of such Subsidiary's property or assets to the Company or to any other Subsidiary of the Company, except in each case as described or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus. The Company and its Subsidiaries possess all licenses, certificates, permits and other authorizations issued by all applicable authorities necessary to conduct their respective businesses, except for any such failure to possess as would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; and neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has received any notice of proceedings relating to the revocation or modification of any such certificate, authorization or permit that, individually or in the aggregate, if the subject of an unfavorable decision, ruling or finding, would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, except in each case as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (exclusive of any amendment or supplement thereto). The Company and each of its Subsidiaries maintain a system of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide reasonable assurance that (i) transactions are executed in accordance with management's general or specific authorizations, (ii) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and to maintain asset accountability, (iii) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management's general or specific authorization and (iv) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with the existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences. The Company's and its Subsidiaries' internal controls over financial reporting are effective, and neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries are aware of any material weakness in their internal controls over financial reporting. -10- The Company and its Subsidiaries maintain "disclosure controls and procedures" (as such term is defined in Rule 13a-15(e) under the Exchange Act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder); and such disclosure controls and procedures are effective at the reasonable assurance level. Neither the Company, nor any of the Subsidiaries, nor any of their respective directors, officers or controlling persons has taken, directly or indirectly (without giving effect to the activities of the Agent), any action designed to or that would constitute or that would reasonably be expected to cause or result in, under the Exchange Act or otherwise, stabilization or manipulation of the price of any security of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of the Placement Shares. The Company and its Subsidiaries (i) are in compliance with any and all applicable foreign, U.S. federal, state and local laws and regulations relating to the protection of human health and safety, the environment or hazardous or toxic substances or wastes, pollutants or contaminants (" Environmental Laws "), (ii) have received and are in compliance with all permits, licenses or other approvals required of them under applicable Environmental Laws to conduct their respective businesses and (iii) have not received notice of any actual or potential liability under any Environmental Law, except for such non-compliance, failure to receive required permits, licenses or other approvals or liability as would not reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to have a Material Adverse Effect, except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (exclusive of any amendment or supplement thereto). Except as set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has been named as a "potentially responsible party" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980, as amended. On the basis of the Company's periodic reviews of the effect of Environmental Laws on the business, operations and properties of the Company and its Subsidiaries, the Company has reasonably concluded that the costs and liabilities associated therewith would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus. Nothing has come to the attention of the Company that has caused the Company to believe that the statistical and market-related data included in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus is not based on or derived from sources that are reliable and accurate in all material respects, and, to the extent required by such sources, the Company has obtained the written consent to the use of such data from such sources. None of the following events has occurred or exists: (i) a failure to fulfill the obligations, if any, under the minimum funding standards of Section 302 of the United States Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (" ERISA "), and the regulations and published interpretations thereunder with respect to a Plan (as defined below), determined without regard to any waiver of such obligations or extension of any amortization period, that would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; (ii) an audit or investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Labor, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation or any other U.S. federal or state governmental agency or any foreign regulatory agency with respect to the employment or compensation of employees by any of the Company or -11- any of its Subsidiaries that would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; (iii) any breach of any contractual obligation, or any violation of law or applicable qualification standards, with respect to the employment or compensation of employees by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries that would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. None of the following events has occurred or is reasonably likely to occur: (i) a material increase in the aggregate amount of contributions required to be made to all Plans in the current fiscal year of the Company and its Subsidiaries compared to the amount of such contributions made in the most recently completed fiscal year of the Company and its Subsidiaries, other than increases in the ordinary course resulting from an increase in the number of eligible participants in such Plans or increases resulting from increased participation by eligible participants, in such Plans; (ii) a material increase in the "accumulated post-retirement benefit obligations" (within the meaning of Statement of Financial Accounting Standards 106) of the Company and its Subsidiaries compared to the amount of such obligations in the most recently completed fiscal year of the Company and its Subsidiaries; (iii) any event or condition giving rise to a liability under Title IV of ERISA that could have a Material Adverse Effect; or (iv) the filing of a claim by one or more employees or former employees of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries related to their employment that would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "Plan" means a plan (within the meaning of Section 3(3) of ERISA) subject to Title IV of ERISA with respect to which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries may have any liability. No labor problem or dispute with the employees of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries exists or, to the knowledge of the Company, is threatened, and the Company is not aware of any existing or imminent labor disturbance by the employees of any of its or its Subsidiaries' principal suppliers, contractors or customers, in each case that would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, except as set forth or contemplated in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (exclusive of any amendment or supplement thereto). There is and has been no failure on the part of the Company and any of the Company's directors or officers, in their capacities as such, to comply with any provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated in connection thereunder (the " Sarbanes-Oxley Act "), that are in effect and with which the Company is required to comply, including Section 402 relating to loans. Each of the principal executive officer and the principal financial officer of the Company (or each former principal executive officer of the Company and each former principal financial officer of the Company as applicable) has made all certifications required by Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act with respect to all reports, schedules, forms, statements and other documents required to be filed by it or furnished by it to the Commission. For purposes of the preceding sentence, "principal executive officer" and "principal financial officer" shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The operations of the Company and its Subsidiaries are and have been conducted at all times in compliance with applicable financial recordkeeping and reporting requirements and the money laundering statutes and the rules and regulations thereunder and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines, issued, administered or enforced by any governmental agency (collectively, the " Money Laundering Laws ") and no action, suit or proceeding by or before any court or governmental agency, authority or body or any arbitrator involving the Company or any of its Subsidiaries with respect to the Money Laundering Laws is pending or, to the best knowledge of the Company, threatened. -12- Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries nor, to the knowledge of the Company, any director, officer, agent, employee or affiliate of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries (i) is, or is controlled or 50% or more owned in the aggregate by or is acting on behalf of, one or more individuals or entities that are currently the subject of any sanctions administered or enforced by the United States (including any administered or enforced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of State or the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce), the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, a member state of the European Union (including sanctions administered or enforced by Her Majesty's Treasury of the United Kingdom) or other relevant sanctions authority (collectively, " Sanctions " and such persons, " Sanctioned Persons " and each such person, a " Sanctioned Person "), (ii) is located, organized or resident in a country or territory that is, or whose government is, the subject of Sanctions that broadly prohibit dealings with that country or territory (collectively, " Sanctioned Countries " and each, a " Sanctioned Country ") or (iii) will, directly or indirectly, use the proceeds of this offering, or lend, contribute or otherwise make available such proceeds to any Subsidiary, joint venture partner or other individual or entity, in any manner that would result in a violation of any Sanctions by, or could result in the imposition of Sanctions against, any individual or entity (including any individual or entity participating in the offering, whether as an underwriter, advisor, investor or otherwise). Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has engaged in any dealings or transactions with or for the benefit of a Sanctioned Person, or with or in a Sanctioned Country, in the preceding three years, nor does the Company or any of its Subsidiaries have any plans to engage in dealings or transactions with or for the benefit of a Sanctioned Person, or with or in a Sanctioned Country. Except as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, the Company owns, or has obtained valid and enforceable licenses for, the inventions, patent applications, patents, trademarks, trade names, service names, copyrights, trade secrets and other intellectual property described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as being owned or licensed by it or which are necessary for the conduct of its business as currently conducted or as currently proposed to be conducted in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus (collectively, " Intellectual Property "). To the Company's knowledge, except as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus: (i) there are no third parties who have rights to any Intellectual Property, and the Company has taken all reasonable steps necessary to secure its interests in the Intellectual Property from its employees and contractors; (ii) there is no infringement by third parties of any Intellectual Property; (iii) the Company is not infringing the intellectual property rights of third parties; and (iv) the Company is the sole owner of the Intellectual Property owned by it and has the valid right to use such Intellectual Property. Except as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, there is no pending, or to the Company's knowledge, threatened action, suit, proceeding or claim by others: (A) challenging the Company's rights in or to any Intellectual Property; (B) challenging the validity, enforceability or scope of any Intellectual Property; or (C) asserting that the Company infringes or otherwise violates, or would, upon the commercialization of any product or service described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as under development, infringe, misappropriate or violate, any patent, trademark, trade name, service name, copyright, trade secret or other proprietary rights of others. To the Company's knowledge, except as disclosed in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, the Company has complied with the material terms of each agreement pursuant to which Intellectual Property -13- has been licensed to the Company or such Subsidiary, and all such agreements are in full force and effect. The product candidates described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as under development by the Company fall within the scope of the claims of one or more patents or patent applications owned by, or exclusively licensed to, the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, all patents and patent applications owned by or exclusively licensed to the Company or under which the Company has rights have been properly filed and each issued patent is being diligently maintained; to the knowledge of the Company, the parties prosecuting such applications have complied with their duty of disclosure to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in connection with such applications. Except as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus each of the Company and its Subsidiaries: (i) has operated and currently operates its business in compliance in all material respects with applicable provisions of the Health Care Laws (as defined below) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the " FDA "), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and any comparable foreign or other regulatory authority to which they are subject (collectively, the " Applicable Regulatory Authorities ") applicable to the ownership, testing, development, manufacture, packaging, processing, use, distribution, storage, import, export or disposal of any of the Company's product candidates; (ii) has not received any FDA Form 483, written notice of adverse finding, warning letter, untitled letter or other correspondence or written notice from any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority alleging or asserting non-compliance with (A) any Health Care Laws or (B) or any licenses, certificates, approvals, clearances, exemptions, authorizations, permits and supplements or amendments thereto required by any such Health Care Laws (" Regulatory Authorizations "); (iii) possesses all Regulatory Authorizations required to conduct its business as currently conducted and such Regulatory Authorizations are valid and in full force and effect and neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries are in violation, in any material respects, of any term of any such Regulatory Authorizations; (iv) has not received notice of any claim, action, suit, proceeding, hearing, enforcement, investigation, arbitration or other action from the Applicable Regulatory Authorities or any other third party alleging that any product operation or activity is in material violation of any Health Care Laws or Regulatory Authorizations and has no knowledge that the Applicable Regulatory Authorities or any other third party is considering any such claim, litigation, arbitration, action, suit, investigation or proceeding; (v) has not received notice that any of the Applicable Regulatory Authorities has taken, is taking or intends to take action to limit, suspend, modify or revoke any material Regulatory Authorizations and has no knowledge that any of the Applicable Regulatory Authorities is considering such action; (vi) has filed, obtained, maintained or submitted all material reports, documents, forms, notices, applications, records, claims, submissions and supplements or amendments as required by any Health Care Laws or Regulatory Authorizations and that all such reports, documents, forms, notices, applications, records, claims, submissions and supplements or amendments were materially complete and correct on the date filed (or were materially corrected or supplemented by a subsequent submission); (vii) is not a party to or have any ongoing reporting obligations pursuant to any corporate integrity agreements, deferred prosecution agreements, monitoring agreements, consent decrees, settlement orders, plans of correction or similar agreements with or imposed by any Applicable Regulatory Authority; and (viii) along with its employees, officers and directors, has not been excluded, suspended or debarred from participation in any government health care program or human clinical research or, to the knowledge of the Company, is subject to a governmental inquiry, investigation, -14- proceeding, or other similar action that could reasonably be expected to result in debarment, suspension, or exclusion. The term "Health Care Laws" means Title XVIII of the Social Security Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 1395-1395hhh (the Medicare statute); Title XIX of the Social Security Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 1396-1396v (the Medicaid statute); the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute, 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b); the civil False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729 et seq.; the criminal False Claims Act 42 U.S.C. 1320a-7b(a); any criminal laws relating to health care fraud and abuse, including but not limited to 18 U.S.C. Sections 286 and 287 and the health care fraud criminal provisions under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, 42 U.S.C. §§ 1320d et seq., ("HIPAA"); the Civil Monetary Penalties Law, 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7a; the Physician Payments Sunshine Act, 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7h; the exclusion laws, 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7; HIPAA, as amended by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 17921 et seq.; the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. §§ 301 et seq.; the Public Health Service Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 201 et seq.; the regulations promulgated pursuant to such laws; and any similar federal, state and local laws and regulations applicable to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, the manufacturing facilities and operations of its suppliers and its Subsidiaries' suppliers are operated in compliance with all applicable statutes, rules, regulations and policies of the Applicable Regulatory Authorities, except as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. None of the Company's product candidates have received marketing approval from any Applicable Regulatory Authority. All clinical and pre-clinical studies and trials conducted by or on behalf of or sponsored by the Company or its Subsidiaries, or in which the Company or its Subsidiaries has participated, with respect to the Company's product candidates, including any such studies and trials that are described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, or the results of which are referred to in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, as applicable (collectively, " Company Trials "): (i) were, and if still pending are, being conducted in all material respects in accordance with all applicable Health Care Laws of the Applicable Regulatory Authorities and current Good Clinical Practices and Good Laboratory Practices, standard medical and scientific research procedures and any applicable rules, regulations and policies of the jurisdiction in which such trials and studies are being conducted; (ii) the descriptions in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus of the results of any Company Trials are accurate and complete descriptions in all material respects and fairly present the data derived therefrom; (iii) the Company has no knowledge of any other studies or trials not described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, the results of which are inconsistent with or call into question the results described or referred to in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus; and (iv) neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has received, and neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries have knowledge after due inquiry that any of their respective collaboration partners have received, any written notices, correspondence or other communications from the Applicable Regulatory Authorities or any other governmental entity requiring or threatening the termination, modification or suspension of Company Trials, other than ordinary course communications with respect to modifications in connection with the design and implementation of such studies or trials, and, to the Company's knowledge, there are no reasonable grounds for the same. No investigational new drug application or comparable submission filed by or on behalf of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries with the FDA has been terminated or suspended by the FDA or any other Applicable Regulatory Authority. The Company has obtained (or caused to be obtained) informed consent by or on behalf of each human subject who participated in a Company -15- Trial. In using or disclosing patient information received by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries in connection with a Company Trial, the Company or such Subsidiary has complied with all applicable laws and regulatory rules or requirements, including, without limitation, HIPAA and the rules and regulations thereunder, except as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. To the Company's knowledge, none of the Company Trials involved any investigator who has been disqualified as a clinical investigator or has been found by the FDA to have engaged in scientific misconduct. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, the Company (i) does not have any material lending or other relationship with any bank or lending affiliate of the Agent and (ii) does not intend to use any of the proceeds from the sale of the Placement Shares hereunder to repay any outstanding debt owed to any affiliate of the Agent. Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries nor any of its or their properties or assets has any immunity from the jurisdiction of any court or from any legal process (whether through service or notice, attachment prior to judgment, attachment in aid of execution or otherwise) under the laws of the People's Republic of China. (i) Except as may be included in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, (A) to the Company's knowledge, there has been no material security breach or other material compromise of or relating to any of the Company's or its Subsidiaries' information technology and computer systems, networks, hardware, software, data (including the data of their respective customers, employees, suppliers, vendors and any third party data maintained by or on behalf of them), equipment or technology (collectively, " IT Systems and Data ") and (B) the Company and its Subsidiaries have not been notified of, and have no knowledge of any event or condition that would reasonably be expected to result in, any material security breach or other material compromise to their IT Systems and Data; (ii) the Company and its Subsidiaries are presently in compliance with all applicable laws or statutes and all judgments, orders, rules and regulations of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, internal policies and contractual obligations relating to the privacy and security of IT Systems and Data and to the protection of such IT Systems and Data from unauthorized use, access, misappropriation or modification, except in the case of this clause (ii) as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; and (iii) the Company and its Subsidiaries have implemented such backup and disaster recovery technology as the Company reasonably believes is consistent with industry standards and practices. Subsequent to the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any (including any document deemed incorporated by reference therein), there has not been (i) any Material Adverse Effect or the occurrence of any development that the Company reasonably expects will result in a Material Adverse Effect, (ii) any transaction which is material to the Company and the Subsidiaries taken as a whole, (iii) any obligation or liability, direct or contingent (including any off-balance sheet obligations), incurred by the Company or any Subsidiary, which is material to the Company and the Subsidiaries taken as a whole, (iv) any material change in the capital stock or outstanding long-term indebtedness of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or (v) any dividend or distribution of any kind declared, paid or made on the capital stock of the Company or any Subsidiary, other than in each case above in the ordinary course of business or as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement or Prospectus (including any document deemed incorporated by reference therein). -16- All agreements between the Company and third parties expressly referenced in the Prospectus are legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company enforceable in accordance with their respective terms, except to the extent that (i) enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or similar laws affecting creditors' rights generally and by general equitable principles and (ii) the indemnification provisions of certain agreements may be limited by federal or state securities laws or public policy considerations in respect thereof. At the time the Registration Statement was or will be originally declared effective, and at the time the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K was filed with the Commission, the Company met or will meet the then applicable requirements for the use of Form S-3 under the Securities Act, including, but not limited to, General Instruction I.B.1 of Form S-3. The aggregate market value of the outstanding voting and non-voting common equity (as defined in Securities Act Rule 405) of the Company held by persons other than affiliates of the Company (pursuant to Securities Act Rule 144, those that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, control, or are controlled by, or are under common control with, the Company) (the " Non-Affiliate Shares "), was equal to or greater than $75.0 million (calculated by multiplying (x) the highest price at which the common equity of the Company closed on the Exchange within 60 days of the date of this Agreement times (y) the number of Non-Affiliate Shares). The Company is not a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act) and has not been a shell company for at least 12 calendar months previously and if it has been a shell company at any time previously, has filed current Form 10 information (as defined in Instruction I.B.6 of Form S-3) with the Commission at least 12 calendar months previously reflecting its status as an entity that is not a shell company. Neither the Company nor any of the Subsidiaries (i) is required to register as a "broker" or "dealer" in accordance with the provisions of the Exchange Act or (ii) directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is a "person associated with a member" or "associated person of a member" (within the meaning set forth in the FINRA Manual). The Company has not relied upon the Agent or legal counsel for the Agent for any legal, tax or accounting advice in connection with the offering and sale of the Placement Shares. Neither the Company nor any of the Subsidiaries has incurred any liability for any finder's fees, brokerage commissions or similar payments in connection with the transactions herein contemplated, except as may otherwise exist with respect to the Agent pursuant to this Agreement. There are no transactions, arrangements and other relationships between and/or among the Company, and/or any of its affiliates and any unconsolidated entity, including, but not limited to, any structural finance, special purpose or limited purpose entity (each, an " Off-Balance Sheet Transaction ") that could reasonably be expected to affect materially the Company's liquidity or the availability of or requirements for its capital resources, including those Off-Balance Sheet Transactions described in the Commission's Statement about Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (Release Nos. 33-8056;34-45321;FR-61), required to be described in the Prospectus which have not been described as required. -17- (xx) The Company is not a party to any agreement with an agent or underwriter for any other "at the market" or continuous equity transaction. No forward-looking statement (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act) contained in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus has been made or reaffirmed without a reasonable basis or has been disclosed other than in good faith. The Company acknowledges and agrees that the Agent has informed the Company that the Agent may, to the extent permitted under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, purchase and sell Common Stock for its own account while this Agreement is in effect, provided , that (i) no such purchase or sales shall take place while a Placement Notice is in effect (except to the extent the Agent may engage in sales of Placement Shares purchased or deemed purchased from the Company as a "riskless principal" or in a similar capacity) and (ii) the Company shall not be deemed to have authorized or consented to any such purchases or sales by the Agent. Neither the issuance, sale and delivery of the Placement Shares nor the application of the proceeds thereof by the Company as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus will violate Regulation T, U or X of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or any other regulation of such Board of Governors. (i) Neither the Company nor the Subsidiaries, nor any director, officer, or employee of the Company or any Subsidiary nor, to the Company's knowledge, any agent, affiliate or other person acting on behalf of the Company or any Subsidiary has, in the past five years, made any unlawful contributions to any candidate for any political office (or failed fully to disclose any contribution in violation of applicable law) or made any contribution or other payment to any official of, or candidate for, any federal, state, municipal, or foreign office or other person charged with similar public or quasi-public duty in violation of any applicable law or of the character required to be disclosed in the Prospectus; (ii) no relationship, direct or indirect, exists between or among the Company or any Subsidiary or any affiliate of any of them, on the one hand, and the directors, officers and stockholders of the Company or any Subsidiary, on the other hand, that is required by the Securities Act to be described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus that is not so described; (iii) no relationship, direct or indirect, exists between or among the Company or any Subsidiary or any affiliate of them, on the one hand, and the directors, officers, or stockholders of the Company or any Subsidiary, on the other hand, that is required by the rules of FINRA to be described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus that is not so described; (iv) except as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, there are no material outstanding loans or advances or material guarantees of indebtedness by the Company or any Subsidiary to or for the benefit of any of their respective officers or directors or any of the members of the families of any of them; and (v) the Company has not offered, or caused any placement agent to offer, Common Stock to any person with the intent to influence unlawfully (A) a customer or supplier of the Company or any Subsidiary to alter the customer's or supplier's level or type of business with the Company or any Subsidiary or (B) a trade journalist or publication to write or -18- publish favorable information about the Company or any Subsidiary or any of their respective products or services, and, (vi) neither the Company nor any Subsidiary nor any director, officer or employee of the Company or any Subsidiary nor, to the Company's knowledge, any agent, affiliate or other person acting on behalf of the Company or any Subsidiary has (A) violated or is in violation of any applicable provision of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, or any other applicable anti-bribery or anti-corruption law (collectively, "Anti-CorruptionLaws"), (B) promised, offered, provided, attempted to provide or authorized the provision of anything of value, directly or indirectly, to any person for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business, influencing any act or decision of the recipient, or securing any improper advantage; or (C) made any payment of funds of the Company or any Subsidiary or received or retained any funds in violation of any Anti-Corruption Laws. The Company was not and is not an ineligible issuer as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act at the times specified in Rules 164 and 433 under the Securities Act in connection with the offering of the Placement Shares. Each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, as of its issue date and as of each Applicable Time (as defined in Section 23 below), did not, does not and will not include any information that conflicted, conflicts or will conflict with the information contained in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, including any incorporated document deemed to be a part thereof that has not been superseded or modified. The foregoing sentence does not apply to statements in or omissions from any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus based upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by the Agent specifically for use therein. On each Settlement Date, all stock transfer or other taxes (other than income taxes) which are required to be paid in connection with the sale and transfer of the Placement Shares to be sold hereunder will be, or will have been, fully paid or provided for by the Company and all laws imposing such taxes will be or will have been fully complied with. From the time of the initial filing of the Company's first registration statement with the Commission through the date hereof, the Company has been and is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act (an " Emerging Growth Company "). Any certificate signed by an officer of the Company and delivered to the Agent or to counsel for the Agent pursuant to or in connection with this Agreement shall be deemed to be a representation and warranty by the Company, as applicable, to the Agent as to the matters set forth therein. 7. Covenants of the Company. The Company covenants and agrees with Agent that: Registration Statement Amendments . After the date of this Agreement and during any period in which a Prospectus relating to any Placement Shares is required to be delivered by the Agent under the Securities Act (including in circumstances where such requirement may be satisfied pursuant to Rule 172 under the Securities Act or similar rule), (i) the Company will notify the Agent promptly of the time when any subsequent amendment to the Registration Statement, other than documents incorporated by reference, has been filed with the Commission and/or has become effective or any subsequent supplement to the Prospectus has been -19- filed and of any request by the Commission for any amendment or supplement to the Registration Statement or Prospectus or for additional information, the Company will prepare and file with the Commission, promptly upon the Agent's request, any amendments or supplements to the Registration Statement or Prospectus that, in the Agent's reasonable opinion, may be necessary or advisable in connection with the distribution of the Placement Shares by the Agent ( provided , however , that the failure of the Agent to make such request shall not relieve the Company of any obligation or liability hereunder, or affect the Agent's right to rely on the representations and warranties made by the Company in this Agreement and provided , further , that the only remedy the Agent shall have with respect to the failure to make such filing shall be to cease making sales under this Agreement until such amendment or supplement is filed); (iii) the Company will not file any amendment or supplement to the Registration Statement or Prospectus relating to the Placement Shares or a security convertible into the Placement Shares unless a copy thereof has been submitted to the Agent within a reasonable period of time before the filing and the Agent has not objected thereto ( provided , however , that the failure of the Agent to make such objection shall not relieve the Company of any obligation or liability hereunder, or affect the Agent's right to rely on the representations and warranties made by the Company in this Agreement and provided , further , that the only remedy the Agent shall have with respect to the failure by the Company to obtain such consent shall be to cease making sales under this Agreement) and the Company will furnish to the Agent at the time of filing thereof a copy of any document that upon filing is deemed to be incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement or Prospectus, except for those documents available via EDGAR; and (iv) the Company will cause each amendment or supplement to the Prospectus to be filed with the Commission as required pursuant to the applicable paragraph of Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act or, in the case of any document to be incorporated therein by reference, to be filed with the Commission as required pursuant to the Exchange Act, within the time period prescribed (the determination to file or not file any amendment or supplement with the Commission under this Section 7(a) , based on the Company's reasonable opinion or reasonable objections, shall be made exclusively by the Company). Notice of Commission Stop Orders . The Company will advise the Agent, promptly after it receives notice or obtains knowledge thereof, of the issuance or threatened issuance by the Commission of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, of the suspension of the qualification of the Placement Shares for offering or sale in any jurisdiction, or of the initiation or threatening of any proceeding for any such purpose; and it will promptly use its commercially reasonable efforts to prevent the issuance of any stop order or to obtain its withdrawal if such a stop order should be issued. The Company will advise the Agent promptly after it receives any request by the Commission for any amendments to the Registration Statement or any amendment or supplements to the Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus or for additional information related to the offering of the Placement Shares or for additional information related to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus. Delivery of Prospectus; Subsequent Changes . During any period in which a Prospectus relating to the Placement Shares is required to be delivered by the Agent under the Securities Act with respect to the offer and sale of the Placement Shares, (including in circumstances where such requirement may be satisfied pursuant to Rule 172 under the Securities Act or similar rule), the Company will comply with all requirements imposed upon it by the Securities Act, as from time to time in force, and to file on or before their respective due dates all -20- reports and any definitive proxy or information statements required to be filed by the Company with the Commission pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, 15(d) or any other provision of or under the Exchange Act. If the Company has omitted any information from the Registration Statement pursuant to Rule 430B under the Securities Act, it will use its best efforts to comply with the provisions of and make all requisite filings with the Commission pursuant to said Rule 430B and to notify the Agent promptly of all such filings. If during such period any event occurs as a result of which the Prospectus as then amended or supplemented would include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances then existing, not misleading, or if during such period it is necessary to amend or supplement the Registration Statement or Prospectus to comply with the Securities Act, the Company will promptly notify the Agent to suspend the offering of Placement Shares during such period and the Company will promptly amend or supplement the Registration Statement or Prospectus (at the expense of the Company) so as to correct such statement or omission or effect such compliance. Listing of Placement Shares . Prior to the date of the first Placement Notice, the Company will use its reasonable best efforts to cause the Placement Shares to be listed on the Exchange. Delivery of Registration Statement and Prospectus . The Company will furnish to the Agent and its counsel (at the expense of the Company) copies of the Registration Statement, the Prospectus (including all documents incorporated by reference therein) and all amendments and supplements to the Registration Statement or Prospectus that are filed with the Commission during any period in which a Prospectus relating to the Placement Shares is required to be delivered under the Securities Act (including all documents filed with the Commission during such period that are deemed to be incorporated by reference therein), in each case as soon as reasonably practicable and in such quantities as the Agent may from time to time reasonably request and, at the Agent's request, will also furnish copies of the Prospectus to each exchange or market on which sales of the Placement Shares may be made; provided , however , that the Company shall not be required to furnish any document (other than the Prospectus) to the Agent to the extent such document is available on EDGAR. Earnings Statement . The Company will make generally available to its security holders as soon as practicable, but in any event not later than 15 months after the end of the Company's current fiscal quarter, an earnings statement covering a 12-month period that satisfies the provisions of Section 11(a) and Rule 158 of the Securities Act. Use of Proceeds . The Company will use the Net Proceeds as described in the Prospectus in the section entitled "Use of Proceeds." Notice of Other Sales . Without the prior written consent of the Agent, the Company will not, directly or indirectly, offer to sell, sell, contract to sell, grant any option to sell or otherwise dispose of any Common Stock (other than the Placement Shares offered pursuant to this Agreement) or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Common Stock, warrants or any rights to purchase or acquire, Common Stock during the period beginning on the fifth (5 th ) Trading Day immediately prior to the date on which any Placement Notice is delivered to the Agent hereunder and ending on the fifth (5 th ) Trading Day immediately following the final Settlement Date with respect to Placement Shares sold pursuant to such Placement Notice (or, if the Placement -21- Notice has been terminated or suspended prior to the sale of all Placement Shares covered by a Placement Notice, the date of such suspension or termination); and will not directly or indirectly in any other "at the market" or continuous equity transaction offer to sell, sell, contract to sell, grant any option to sell or otherwise dispose of any Common Stock (other than the Placement Shares offered pursuant to this Agreement) or securities convertible into or exchangeable for Common Stock, warrants or any rights to purchase or acquire, Common Stock prior to the sixtieth (60th) day immediately following the termination of this Agreement; provided, however, that such restrictions will not be required in connection with the Company's issuance or sale of (i) Common Stock, options to purchase Common Stock or Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of options, pursuant to any employee or director stock option or benefits plan, stock ownership plan or dividend reinvestment plan (but not Common Stock subject to a waiver to exceed plan limits in its dividend reinvestment plan) of the Company whether now in effect or hereafter implemented, (ii) Common Stock issuable upon conversion of securities or the exercise of warrants, options or other rights in effect or outstanding, and disclosed in filings by the Company available on EDGAR or otherwise in writing to the Agent and (iii) Common Stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock as consideration for mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or strategic alliances occurring after the date of this Agreement which are not issued for capital raising purposes. Change of Circumstances . The Company will, at any time during the pendency of a Placement Notice advise the Agent promptly after it shall have received notice or obtained knowledge thereof, of any information or fact that would alter or affect in any material respect any opinion, certificate, letter or other document required to be provided to the Agent pursuant to this Agreement. Due Diligence Cooperation . The Company will cooperate with any reasonable due diligence review conducted by the Agent or its representatives in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby, including, without limitation, providing information and making available documents and senior corporate officers, during regular business hours and at the Company's principal offices, as the Agent may reasonably request. Required Filings Relating to Placement of Placement Shares . The Company agrees that on such dates as the Securities Act shall require, the Company will (i) file a prospectus supplement with the Commission under the applicable paragraph of Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, which prospectus supplement will set forth, within the relevant period, the amount of Placement Shares sold through the Agent, the Net Proceeds to the Company and the compensation payable by the Company to the Agent with respect to such Placement Shares, and (ii) deliver such number of copies of each such prospectus supplement to each exchange or market on which such sales were effected as may be required by the rules or regulations of such exchange or market. Representation Dates; Certificate . (1) Prior to the date of the first Placement Notice and (2) each time the Company: files the Prospectus relating to the Placement Shares or amends or supplements (other than a prospectus supplement relating solely to an offering of securities other than the Placement Shares) the Registration Statement or the Prospectus relating to the Placement Shares by means of a post-effective amendment, sticker, or supplement but not by means of incorporation of documents by reference into the Registration Statement or the Prospectus relating to the Placement Shares; -22- files an Annual Report on Form 10-K under the Exchange Act (including any Form 10-K/A containing amended financial information or a material amendment to the previously filed Form 10-K); files its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the Exchange Act; or files a Current Report on Form 8-K containing amended financial information (other than information "furnished" pursuant to Items 2.02 or 7.01 of Form 8-K or to provide disclosure pursuant to Item 8.01 of Form 8-K relating to the reclassification of certain properties as discontinued operations in accordance with Statement of Financial Accounting Standards No. 144) under the Exchange Act (each date of filing of one or more of the documents referred to in clauses (i) through (iv) shall be a " Representation Date "); the Company shall furnish the Agent (but in the case of clause (iv) above only if the Agent reasonably determines that the information contained in such Form 8-K is material) with a certificate dated the Representation Date, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit 7(l), modified, as necessary, to relate to the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as amended or supplemented. The requirement to provide a certificate under this Section 7(l)shall be waived for any Representation Date occurring at a time a Suspension is in effect or there is no Placement Notice in effect, which waiver shall continue until the earlier to occur of the date the Company delivers instructions for the sale of Placement Shares hereunder (which for such calendar quarter shall be considered a Representation Date) and the next occurring Representation Date. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company subsequently decides to sell Placement Shares following a Representation Date when a Suspension was in effect or there was no Placement Notice in effect and did not provide the Agent with a certificate under this Section 7(l), then before the Company delivers the instructions for the sale of Placement Shares or the Agent sells any Placement Shares pursuant to such instructions, the Company shall provide the Agent with a certificate in the form attached hereto as Exhibit 7(l)dated as of the date that the instructions for the sale of Placement Shares are issued. Legal Opinion . (1) Prior to the date of the first Placement Notice and (2) within five (5) Trading Days of each Representation Date with respect to which the Company is obligated to deliver a certificate pursuant to Section 7(l) for which no waiver is applicable and excluding the date of this Agreement, the Company shall cause to be furnished to the Agent a written opinion and negative assurances letter of Cooley LLP (" Company Counsel "), or other counsel satisfactory to the Agent, in form and substance satisfactory to the Agent and its counsel, substantially similar to the forms previously provided to the Agent and its counsel, modified, as necessary, to relate to the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as then amended or supplemented; provided , however , the Company shall be required to furnish to the Agent no more than one opinion from Company Counsel hereunder per calendar quarter; provided , further , that in lieu of such opinions for subsequent periodic filings under the Exchange Act, counsel may furnish the Agent with a letter (a " Reliance Letter ") to the effect that the Agent may rely on a prior opinion delivered under this Section 7(m) to the same extent as if it were dated the date of such letter (except that statements in such prior opinion shall be deemed to relate to the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as amended or supplemented as of the date of the Reliance Letter). -23- Comfort Letter . (1) Prior to the date of the first Placement Notice and (2) within five (5) Trading Days of each Representation Date with respect to which the Company is obligated to deliver a certificate pursuant to Section 7(l) for which no waiver is applicable and excluding the date of this Agreement, the Company shall cause its independent registered public accounting firm to furnish the Agent letters (the " Comfort Letters "), dated the date the Comfort Letter is delivered, which shall meet the requirements set forth in this Section 7(n) ; provided , that if requested by the Agent, the Company shall cause a Comfort Letter to be furnished to the Agent within ten (10) Trading Days of the date of occurrence of any material transaction or event, including the restatement of the Company's financial statements. The Comfort Letter from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm shall be in a form and substance satisfactory to the Agent, (i) confirming that they are an independent registered public accounting firm within the meaning of the Securities Act and the PCAOB, (ii) stating, as of such date, the conclusions and findings of such firm with respect to the financial information and other matters ordinarily covered by accountants' "comfort letters" to underwriters in connection with registered public offerings (the first such letter, the " Initial Comfort Letter ") and (iii) updating the Initial Comfort Letter with any information that would have been included in the Initial Comfort Letter had it been given on such date and modified as necessary to relate to the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, as amended and supplemented to the date of such letter. Market Activities . The Company will not, directly or indirectly, (i) take any action designed to cause or result in, or that constitutes or would reasonably be expected to constitute, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any security of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of Common Stock or (ii) sell, bid for, or purchase Common Stock in violation of Regulation M, or pay anyone any compensation for soliciting purchases of the Placement Shares other than the Agent. Investment Company Act . The Company will conduct its affairs in such a manner so as to reasonably ensure that neither it nor any of its Subsidiaries will be or become, at any time prior to the termination of this Agreement, required to register as an "investment company," as such term is defined in the Investment Company Act. No Offer to Sell . Other than an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus approved in advance by the Company and the Agent in its capacity as agent hereunder, neither the Agent nor the Company (including its agents and representatives, other than the Agent in its capacity as such) will make, use, prepare, authorize, approve or refer to any written communication (as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act), required to be filed with the Commission, that constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Placement Shares hereunder. Blue Sky and Other Qualifications . The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts, in cooperation with the Agent, to qualify the Placement Shares for offering and sale, or to obtain an exemption for the Placement Shares to be offered and sold, under the applicable securities laws of such states and other jurisdictions (domestic or foreign) as the Agent may designate and to maintain such qualifications and exemptions in effect for so long as required for the distribution of the Placement Shares (but in no event for less than one year from the date of this Agreement); provided , however , that the Company shall not be obligated to file any general consent to service of process or to qualify as a foreign corporation or as a dealer in securities in any jurisdiction in which it is not so qualified or to subject itself to taxation in respect of doing business in any jurisdiction in which it is not otherwise so subject. In each jurisdiction in which -24- the Placement Shares have been so qualified or exempt, the Company will file such statements and reports as may be required by the laws of such jurisdiction to continue such qualification or exemption, as the case may be, in effect for so long as required for the distribution of the Placement Shares (but in no event for less than one year from the date of this Agreement). Sarbanes-Oxley Act . The Company and the Subsidiaries will maintain and keep accurate books and records reflecting their assets and maintain internal accounting controls in a manner designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and including those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company, (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, (iii) that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with management's and the Company's directors' authorization, and (iv) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Company's assets that could have a material effect on its financial statements. The Company and the Subsidiaries will maintain such controls and other procedures, including, without limitation, those required by Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and the applicable regulations thereunder that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the Company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the Commission's rules and forms, including, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the Company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its principal executive officer and principal financial officer, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure and to ensure that material information relating to the Company or the Subsidiaries is made known to them by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which such periodic reports are being prepared. Secretary's Certificate; Further Documentation . Prior to the date of the first Placement Notice, the Company shall deliver to the Agent a certificate of the Secretary of the Company and attested to by an executive officer of the Company, dated as of such date, certifying as to (i) the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company, (ii) the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, (iii) the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company authorizing the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement and the issuance of the Placement Shares and (iv) the incumbency of the officers duly authorized to execute this Agreement and the other documents contemplated by this Agreement. Within five Trading Days of each Representation Date, the Company shall have furnished to the Agent such further information, certificates and documents as the Agent may reasonably request. Emerging Growth Company Status . The Company will promptly notify the Agent if the Company ceases to be an Emerging Growth Company at any time during the term of this Agreement. -25- Payment of Expenses . The Company will pay all expenses incident to the performance of its obligations under this Agreement, including (i) the preparation and filing of the Registration Statement, including any fees required by the Commission, and the printing or electronic delivery of the Prospectus as originally filed and of each amendment and supplement thereto, in such number as the Agent shall deem necessary, (ii) the printing and delivery to the Agent of this Agreement and such other documents as may be required in connection with the offering, purchase, sale, issuance or delivery of the Placement Shares, (iii) the preparation, issuance and delivery of the certificates, if any, for the Placement Shares to the Agent, including any stock or other transfer taxes and any capital duties, stamp duties or other duties or taxes payable upon the sale, issuance or delivery of the Placement Shares to the Agent, (iv) the fees and disbursements of the counsel, accountants and other advisors to the Company, (v) the fees and expenses of Agent including but not limited to the fees and expenses of the counsel to the Agent, payable upon the execution of this Agreement, in an amount not to exceed $50,000, (vi) the qualification or exemption of the Placement Shares under state securities laws in accordance with the provisions of Section 7(r) hereof, including filing fees, but excluding fees of the Agent's counsel, (vii) the printing and delivery to the Agent of copies of any Permitted Free Writing Prospectus (as defined below) and the Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto in such number as the Agent shall deem necessary, the preparation, printing and delivery to the Agent of copies of the blue sky survey, (ix) the fees and expenses of the transfer agent and registrar for the Common Stock, (x) the filing and other fees incident to any review by FINRA of the terms of the sale of the Placement Shares including the fees of the Agent's counsel (subject to the cap, set forth in clause (v) above), and (xi) the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the listing of the Placement Shares on the Exchange. Conditions to the Agent's Obligations . The obligations of the Agent hereunder with respect to a Placement will be subject to the continuing accuracy and completeness of the representations and warranties made by the Company herein, to the due performance by the Company of its obligations hereunder, to the completion by the Agent of a due diligence review satisfactory to it in its reasonable judgment, and to the continuing satisfaction (or waiver by the Agent in its sole discretion) of the following additional conditions: Registration Statement Effective . The Registration Statement shall have become effective and shall be available for the (i) resale of all Placement Shares issued to the Agent and not yet sold by the Agent and (ii) sale of all Placement Shares contemplated to be issued by any Placement Notice. No Material Notices . None of the following events shall have occurred and be continuing: (i) receipt by the Company of any request for additional information from the Commission or any other federal or state Governmental Authority during the period of effectiveness of the Registration Statement, the response to which would require any post-effective amendments or supplements to the Registration Statement or the Prospectus; (ii) the issuance by the Commission or any other federal or state Governmental Authority of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or the initiation of any proceedings for that purpose; (iii) receipt by the Company of any notification with respect to the suspension of the qualification or exemption from qualification of any of the Placement Shares for sale in any jurisdiction or the initiation or threatening of any proceeding for such purpose; or (iv) the occurrence of any event that makes any material statement made in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus or any material document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated therein by reference untrue in any material respect or that requires the making of any changes in the Registration Statement, the -26- Prospectus or documents so that, in the case of the Registration Statement, it will not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading and, that in the case of the Prospectus, it will not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. No Misstatement or Material Omission . The Agent shall not have advised the Company that the Registration Statement or Prospectus, or any amendment or supplement thereto, contains an untrue statement of fact that in the Agent's reasonable opinion is material, or omits to state a fact that in the Agent's reasonable opinion is material and is required to be stated therein or is necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. Material Changes . Except as contemplated in the Prospectus, or disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Commission, there shall not have been any material adverse change in the authorized capital stock of the Company or any Material Adverse Effect or any development that would cause a Material Adverse Effect, or a downgrading in or withdrawal of the rating assigned to any of the Company's securities (other than asset backed securities) by any rating organization or a public announcement by any rating organization that it has under surveillance or review its rating of any of the Company's securities (other than asset backed securities), the effect of which, in the case of any such action by a rating organization described above, in the reasonable judgment of the Agent (without relieving the Company of any obligation or liability it may otherwise have), is so material as to make it impracticable or inadvisable to proceed with the offering of the Placement Shares on the terms and in the manner contemplated in the Prospectus. Legal Opinions . The Agent shall have received the opinion and negative assurances letter of Company Counsel required to be delivered pursuant to Section 7(m) on or before the date on which such delivery of such opinions is required pursuant to Section 7(m) . Comfort Letter . The Agent shall have received the Comfort Letter required to be delivered pursuant to Section 7(n) on or before the date on which such delivery of such Comfort Letter is required pursuant to Section 7(n) . Representation Certificate . The Agent shall have received the certificate required to be delivered pursuant to Section 7(l) on or before the date on which delivery of such certificate is required pursuant to Section 7(l) . No Suspension . Trading in the Common Stock shall not have been suspended on the Exchange and the Common Stock shall not have been delisted from the Exchange. Other Materials . On each date on which the Company is required to deliver a certificate pursuant to Section 7(l) , the Company shall have furnished to the Agent such appropriate further information, opinions, certificates, letters and other documents as the Agent may reasonably request. All such opinions, certificates, letters and other documents will be in compliance with the provisions hereof. -27- Securities Act Filings Made . All filings with the Commission required by Rule 424 under the Securities Act to have been filed prior to the issuance of any Placement Notice hereunder shall have been made within the applicable time period prescribed for such filing by Rule 424. Approval for Listing . The Placement Shares shall either have been (i) approved for listing on the Exchange, subject only to notice of issuance, or (ii) the Company shall have filed an application for listing of the Placement Shares on the Exchange at, or prior to, the issuance of any Placement Notice and the Exchange shall have reviewed such application and not provided any objections thereto. FINRA . If applicable, FINRA shall have raised no objection to the terms of this offering and the amount of compensation allowable or payable to the Agent as described in the Prospectus. No Termination Event . There shall not have occurred any event that would permit the Agent to terminate this Agreement pursuant to

Section 12(a) .

10. Indemnification and Contribution . Company Indemnification . The Company agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Agent, its affiliates and their respective partners, members, directors, officers, employees and agents and each person, if any, who controls the Agent or any affiliate within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act as follows: against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, joint or several, arising out of or based upon any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), or the omission or alleged omission therefrom of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, or arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact included in any related Issuer Free Writing Prospectus or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto), or the omission or alleged omission therefrom of a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, joint or several, to the extent of the aggregate amount paid in settlement of any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding by any Governmental Authority, commenced or threatened, or of any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission; provided that (subject to Section 10(d) below) any such settlement is effected with the written consent of the Company, which consent shall not unreasonably be delayed or withheld; and against any and all expense whatsoever, as incurred (including the fees and disbursements of counsel), reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding by any Governmental Authority, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission (whether or not a party), to the extent that any such expense is not paid under (i) or (ii) above, -28- provided, however, that this indemnity agreement shall not apply to any loss, liability, claim, damage or expense to the extent arising out of any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made solely in reliance upon and in conformity with the Agent Information (as defined below). Agent Indemnification . Agent agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and its directors and each officer of the Company who signed the Registration Statement, and each person, if any, who controls the Company within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense described in the indemnity contained in Section 10(a) , as incurred, but only with respect to untrue statements or omissions, or alleged untrue statements or omissions, made in the Registration Statement (or any amendments thereto), the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) in reliance upon and in conformity with information relating to the Agent and furnished to the Company in writing by the Agent expressly for use therein. The Company hereby acknowledges that the only information that the Agent has furnished to the Company expressly for use in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) are the statements set forth in the sixth and seventh paragraphs under the caption "Plan of Distribution" in the Prospectus (the " Agent Information "). Procedure . Any party that proposes to assert the right to be indemnified under this Section 10 will, promptly after receipt of notice of commencement of any action against such party in respect of which a claim is to be made against an indemnifying party or parties under this Section 10 , notify each such indemnifying party of the commencement of such action, enclosing a copy of all papers served, but the omission so to notify such indemnifying party will not relieve the indemnifying party from (i) any liability that it might have to any indemnified party otherwise than under this Section 10 and (ii) any liability that it may have to any indemnified party under the foregoing provision of this Section 10 unless, and only to the extent that, such omission results in the forfeiture of substantive rights or defenses by the indemnifying party. If any such action is brought against any indemnified party and it notifies the indemnifying party of its commencement, the indemnifying party will be entitled to participate in and, to the extent that it elects by delivering written notice to the indemnified party promptly after receiving notice of the commencement of the action from the indemnified party, jointly with any other indemnifying party similarly notified, to assume the defense of the action, with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party, and after notice from the indemnifying party to the indemnified party of its election to assume the defense, the indemnifying party will not be liable to the indemnified party for any other legal expenses except as provided below and except for the reasonable costs of investigation subsequently incurred by the indemnified party in connection with the defense. The indemnified party will have the right to employ its own counsel in any such action, but the fees, expenses and other charges of such counsel will be at the expense of such indemnified party unless (1) the employment of counsel by the indemnified party has been authorized in writing by the indemnifying party, (2) the indemnified party has reasonably concluded (based on advice of counsel) that there may be legal defenses available to it or other indemnified parties that are different from or in addition to those available to the indemnifying party, (3) a conflict or potential -29- conflict exists (based on advice of counsel to the indemnified party) between the indemnified party and the indemnifying party (in which case the indemnifying party will not have the right to direct the defense of such action on behalf of the indemnified party) or (4) the indemnifying party has not in fact employed counsel to assume the defense of such action or counsel reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party, in each case, within a reasonable time after receiving notice of the commencement of the action; in each of which cases the reasonable fees, disbursements and other charges of counsel will be at the expense of the indemnifying party or parties. It is understood that the indemnifying party or parties shall not, in connection with any proceeding or related proceedings in the same jurisdiction, be liable for the reasonable fees, disbursements and other charges of more than one separate firm (plus local counsel) admitted to practice in such jurisdiction at any one time for all such indemnified party or parties. All such fees, disbursements and other charges will be reimbursed by the indemnifying party promptly as they are incurred. An indemnifying party will not, in any event, be liable for any settlement of any action or claim effected without its written consent. No indemnifying party shall, without the prior written consent of each indemnified party, settle or compromise or consent to the entry of any judgment in any pending or threatened claim, action or proceeding relating to the matters contemplated by this Section 10(whether or not any indemnified party is a party thereto), unless such settlement, compromise or consent (1) includes an express and unconditional release of each indemnified party, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to such indemnified party, from all liability arising out of such litigation, investigation, proceeding or claim and (2) does not include a statement as to or an admission of fault, culpability or a failure to act by or on behalf of any indemnified party. Settlement Without Consent if Failure to Reimburse . If an indemnified party shall have requested an indemnifying party to reimburse the indemnified party for reasonable fees and expenses of counsel, such indemnifying party agrees that it shall be liable for any settlement of the nature contemplated by Section 10(a)(ii) effected without its written consent if (1) such settlement is entered into more than 45 days after receipt by such indemnifying party of the aforesaid request, (2) such indemnifying party shall have received notice of the terms of such settlement at least 30 days prior to such settlement being entered into and (3) such indemnifying party shall not have reimbursed such indemnified party in accordance with such request prior to the date of such settlement. Contribution . In order to provide for just and equitable contribution in circumstances in which the indemnification provided for in the foregoing paragraphs of this Section 10 is applicable in accordance with its terms but for any reason is held to be unavailable or insufficient from the Company or the Agent, the Company and the Agent will contribute to the total losses, claims, liabilities, expenses and damages (including any investigative, legal and other expenses reasonably incurred in connection with, and any amount paid in settlement of, any action, suit or proceeding or any claim asserted) to which the Company and the Agent may be subject in such proportion as shall be appropriate to reflect the relative benefits received by the Company on the one hand and the Agent on the other hand. The relative benefits received by the Company on the one hand and the Agent on the other hand shall be deemed to be in the same proportion as the total net proceeds from the sale of the Placement Shares (before deducting expenses) received by the Company bear to the total compensation received by the Agent from the sale of Placement Shares on behalf of the Company. If, but only if, the allocation provided by the foregoing sentence is not permitted by applicable law, the allocation of contribution shall be made in such proportion -30- as is appropriate to reflect not only the relative benefits referred to in the foregoing sentence but also the relative fault of the Company, on the one hand, and the Agent, on the other hand, with respect to the statements or omission that resulted in such loss, claim, liability, expense or damage, or action in respect thereof, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations with respect to such offering. Such relative fault shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by the Company or the Agent, the intent of the parties and their relative knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission. The Company and the Agent agree that it would not be just and equitable if contributions pursuant to this Section 10(e)were to be determined by pro rata allocation or by any other method of allocation that does not take into account the equitable considerations referred to herein. The amount paid or payable by an indemnified party as a result of the loss, claim, liability, expense, or damage, or action in respect thereof, referred to above in this Section 10(e)shall be deemed to include, for the purpose of this Section 10(e), any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such indemnified party in connection with investigating or defending any such action or claim to the extent consistent with Section 10(c)hereof. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 10(e), the Agent shall not be required to contribute any amount in excess of the commissions received by it under this Agreement and no person found guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f)of the Securities Act) will be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation. For purposes of this Section 10(e), any person who controls a party to this Agreement within the meaning of the Securities Act, any affiliates of the Agent and any officers, directors, partners, employees or agents of the Agent or any of its affiliates, will have the same rights to contribution as that party, and each director of the Company and each officer of the Company who signed the Registration Statement will have the same rights to contribution as the Company, subject in each case to the provisions hereof. Any party entitled to contribution, promptly after receipt of notice of commencement of any action against such party in respect of which a claim for contribution may be made under this Section 10(e), will notify any such party or parties from whom contribution may be sought, but the omission to so notify will not relieve that party or parties from whom contribution may be sought from any other obligation it or they may have under this Section 10(e)except to the extent that the failure to so notify such other party materially prejudiced the substantive rights or defenses of the party from whom contribution is sought. Except for a settlement entered into pursuant to the last sentence of Section 10(c)hereof, no party will be liable for contribution with respect to any action or claim settled without its written consent if such consent is required pursuant to Section 10(c)hereof. 11. Representations and Agreements to Survive Delivery. The indemnity and contribution agreements contained in Section 10of this Agreement and all representations and warranties of the Company herein or in certificates delivered pursuant hereto shall survive, as of their respective dates, regardless of (i) any investigation made by or on behalf of the Agent, any controlling persons, or the Company (or any of their respective officers, directors, employees or controlling persons), (ii) delivery and acceptance of the Placement Shares and payment therefor or (iii) any termination of this Agreement. -31- 12. Termination. The Agent may terminate this Agreement, by notice to the Company, as hereinafter specified at any time (1) if there has been, since the time of execution of this Agreement or since the date as of which information is given in the Prospectus, any change, or any development or event involving a prospective change, in the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the business, properties, earnings, results of operations or prospects of the Company and its Subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, which individually or in the aggregate, in the sole judgment of the Agent is material and adverse and makes it impractical or inadvisable to market the Placement Shares or to enforce contracts for the sale of the Placement Shares, (2) if there has occurred any material adverse change in the financial markets in the United States or the international financial markets, any outbreak of hostilities or escalation thereof or other calamity or crisis or any change or development involving a prospective change in national or international political, financial or economic conditions, in each case the effect of which is such as to make it, in the judgment of the Agent, impracticable or inadvisable to market the Placement Shares or to enforce contracts for the sale of the Placement Shares, (3) if trading in the Common Stock has been suspended or limited by the Commission or the Exchange, or if trading generally on the Exchange has been suspended or limited, or minimum prices for trading have been fixed on the Exchange, (4) if any suspension of trading of any securities of the Company on any exchange or in the over-the-counter market shall have occurred and be continuing, (5) if a major disruption of securities settlements or clearance services in the United States shall have occurred and be continuing, or (6) if a banking moratorium has been declared by either U.S. Federal or New York authorities. Any such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except that the provisions of Section 8 (Payment of Expenses), Section 10 (Indemnification and Contribution), Section 11 (Representations and Agreements to Survive Delivery), Section 17 (Governing Law and Time; Waiver of Jury Trial) and Section 18 (Consent to Jurisdiction) hereof shall remain in full force and effect notwithstanding such termination. If the Agent elects to terminate this Agreement as provided in this Section 12(a) , the Agent shall provide the required notice as specified in Section 13 (Notices). The Company shall have the right, by giving ten (10) days notice as hereinafter specified to terminate this Agreement in its sole discretion at any time after the date of this Agreement. Any such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except that the provisions of Section 8 , Section 10 , Section 11 , Section 17 and Section 18 hereof shall remain in full force and effect notwithstanding such termination. The Agent shall have the right, by giving ten (10) days notice as hereinafter specified to terminate this Agreement in its sole discretion at any time after the date of this Agreement. Any such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except that the provisions of Section 8 , Section 10 , Section 11 , Section 17 and Section 18 hereof shall remain in full force and effect notwithstanding such termination. This Agreement shall remain in full force and effect unless terminated pursuant to Sections 12(a) , (b) , or (c) above or otherwise by mutual agreement of the parties; provided , however , that any such termination by mutual agreement shall in all cases be deemed to provide that Section 8 , Section 10 , Section 11 , Section 17 and Section 18 shall remain in full force and effect. -32- Any termination of this Agreement shall be effective on the date specified in such notice of termination; provided , however , that such termination shall not be effective until the close of business on the date of receipt of such notice by the Agent or the Company, as the case may be. If such termination shall occur prior to the Settlement Date for any sale of Placement Shares, such Placement Shares shall settle in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement.

13. Notices . All notices or other communications required or permitted to be given by any party to any other party pursuant to the terms of this Agreement shall be in writing, unless otherwise specified, and if sent to the Agent, shall be delivered to: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 499 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022 Attention: Capital Markets Facsimile: (212) 307-3730 and: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 499 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022 Attention: General Counsel Facsimile: (212) 829-4708 with a copy to: Latham & Watkins LLP 12670 High Bluff Drive San Diego, CA 92130 Attention: Michael E. Sullivan, Esq. Facsimile: (858) 523-5450 and if to the Company, shall be delivered to: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. 131 Oyster Point Blvd., Suite 300 South San Francisco, CA 94080 Attention: President and Chief Executive Officer Facsimile: (833) 704-6178 with a copy to: Cooley LLP 101 California Street San Francisco, CA 94111 Attention: Laura Berezin, Esq. Facsimile: (650) 843-5128 -33- Each party to this Agreement may change such address for notices by sending to the parties to this Agreement written notice of a new address for such purpose. Each such notice or other communication shall be deemed given (i) when delivered personally or by verifiable facsimile transmission (with an original to follow) on or before 4:30 p.m., New York City time, on a Business Day or, if such day is not a Business Day, on the next succeeding Business Day, (ii) by Electronic Notice as set forth in the next paragraph, (iii) on the next Business Day after timely delivery to a nationally-recognized overnight courier or (iv) on the Business Day actually received if deposited in the U.S. mail (certified or registered mail, return receipt requested, postage prepaid). For purposes of this Agreement, "Business Day" shall mean any day on which the Exchange and commercial banks in the City of New York are open for business. An electronic communication ("Electronic Notice") shall be deemed written notice for purposes of this Section 13 if sent to the electronic mail address specified by the receiving party under separate cover. Electronic Notice shall be deemed received at the time the party sending Electronic Notice receives verification of receipt by the receiving party. Any party receiving Electronic Notice may request and shall be entitled to receive the notice on paper, in a nonelectronic form ("Nonelectronic Notice") which shall be sent to the requesting party within ten (10) days of receipt of the written request for Nonelectronic Notice. Successors and Assigns . This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon the Company and the Agent and their respective successors and the parties referred to in Section 10 hereof. References to any of the parties contained in this Agreement shall be deemed to include the successors and permitted assigns of such party. Nothing in this Agreement, express or implied, is intended to confer upon any party other than the parties hereto or their respective successors and permitted assigns any rights, remedies, obligations or liabilities under or by reason of this Agreement, except as expressly provided in this Agreement. Neither party may assign its rights or obligations under this Agreement without the prior written consent of the other party; provided , however , that the Agent may assign its rights and obligations hereunder to an affiliate thereof without obtaining the Company's consent. Adjustments for Stock Splits . The parties acknowledge and agree that all share-related numbers contained in this Agreement shall be adjusted to take into account any stock split, stock dividend or similar event effected with respect to the Placement Shares. Entire Agreement; Amendment; Severability; Waiver . This Agreement (including all schedules and exhibits attached hereto and Placement Notices issued pursuant hereto) constitutes the entire agreement and supersedes all other prior and contemporaneous agreements and undertakings, both written and oral, among the parties hereto with regard to the subject matter hereof. Neither this Agreement nor any term hereof may be amended except pursuant to a written instrument executed by the Company and the Agent. In the event that any one or more of the provisions contained herein, or the application thereof in any circumstance, is held invalid, illegal or unenforceable as written by a court of competent jurisdiction, then such provision shall be given full force and effect to the fullest possible extent that it is valid, legal and enforceable, and the remainder of the terms and provisions herein shall be construed as if such invalid, illegal or unenforceable term or provision was not contained herein, but only to the extent that giving effect to such provision and the remainder of the terms and provisions hereof shall be in accordance with the intent of the parties as reflected in this Agreement. No implied waiver by a party shall arise in the absence of a waiver in writing signed by such party. No failure or delay in exercising any right, power, or privilege hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof, nor shall any single or partial exercise thereof preclude any other or further exercise thereof or the exercise of any right, power, or privilege hereunder. -34- GOVERNING LAW AND TIME; WAIVER OF JURY TRIAL . THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK WITHOUT REGARD TO THE PRINCIPLES OF CONFLICTS OF LAWS. SPECIFIED TIMES OF DAY REFER TO NEW YORK CITY TIME. EACH PARTY HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ANY AND ALL RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY LEGAL PROCEEDING ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT OR THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED HEREBY. CONSENT TO JURISDICTION . EACH PARTY HEREBY IRREVOCABLY SUBMITS TO THE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OF THE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS SITTING IN THE CITY OF NEW YORK, BOROUGH OF MANHATTAN, FOR THE ADJUDICATION OF ANY DISPUTE HEREUNDER OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY TRANSACTION CONTEMPLATED HEREBY, AND HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES, AND AGREES NOT TO ASSERT IN ANY SUIT, ACTION OR PROCEEDING, ANY CLAIM THAT IT IS NOT PERSONALLY SUBJECT TO THE JURISDICTION OF ANY SUCH COURT, THAT SUCH SUIT, ACTION OR PROCEEDING IS BROUGHT IN AN INCONVENIENT FORUM OR THAT THE VENUE OF SUCH SUIT, ACTION OR PROCEEDING IS IMPROPER. EACH PARTY HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES PERSONAL SERVICE OF PROCESS AND CONSENTS TO PROCESS BEING SERVED IN ANY SUCH SUIT, ACTION OR PROCEEDING BY MAILING A COPY THEREOF (CERTIFIED OR REGISTERED MAIL, RETURN RECEIPT REQUESTED) TO SUCH PARTY AT THE ADDRESS IN EFFECT FOR NOTICES TO IT UNDER THIS AGREEMENT AND AGREES THAT SUCH SERVICE SHALL CONSTITUTE GOOD AND SUFFICIENT SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICE THEREOF. NOTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL BE DEEMED TO LIMIT IN ANY WAY ANY RIGHT TO SERVE PROCESS IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED BY LAW. Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in two or more counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original, but all of which together shall constitute one and the same instrument. Delivery of an executed Agreement by one party to the other may be made by facsimile or electronic transmission. Construction . The section and exhibit headings herein are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction hereof. References herein to any law, statute, ordinance, code, regulation, rule or other requirement of any Governmental Authority shall be deemed to refer to such law, statute, ordinance, code, regulation, rule or other requirement of any Governmental Authority as amended, reenacted, supplemented or superseded in whole or in part and in effect from time to time and also to all rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. Permitted Free Writing Prospectuses . The Company represents, warrants and agrees that, unless it obtains the prior written consent of the Agent, and the Agent represents, warrants and agrees that, unless it obtains the prior written consent of the Company, it has not made and will not make any offer relating to the Placement Shares that would constitute an Issuer -35- Free Writing Prospectus, or that would otherwise constitute a "free writing prospectus," as defined in Rule 405, required to be filed with the Commission. Any such free writing prospectus consented to by the Agent or by the Company, as the case may be, is hereinafter referred to as a "Permitted Free Writing Prospectus." The Company represents and warrants that it has treated and agrees that it will treat each Permitted Free Writing Prospectus as an "issuer free writing prospectus," as defined in Rule 433, and has complied and will comply with the requirements of Rule 433 applicable to any Permitted Free Writing Prospectus, including timely filing with the Commission where required, legending and record keeping. For the purposes of clarity, the parties hereto agree that all free writing prospectuses, if any, listed in Exhibit 21hereto are Permitted Free Writing Prospectuses. Absence of Fiduciary Relationship . The Company acknowledges and agrees that: the Agent is acting solely as agent in connection with the public offering of the Placement Shares and in connection with each transaction contemplated by this Agreement and the process leading to such transactions, and no fiduciary or advisory relationship between the Company or any of its respective affiliates, stockholders (or other equity holders), creditors or employees or any other party, on the one hand, and the Agent, on the other hand, has been or will be created in respect of any of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, irrespective of whether or not the Agent has advised or is advising the Company on other matters, and the Agent has no obligation to the Company with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement except the obligations expressly set forth in this Agreement; it is capable of evaluating and understanding, and understands and accepts, the terms, risks and conditions of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement; neither the Agent nor its affiliates have provided any legal, accounting, regulatory or tax advice with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and it has consulted its own legal, accounting, regulatory and tax advisors to the extent it has deemed appropriate; it is aware that the Agent and its affiliates are engaged in a broad range of transactions which may involve interests that differ from those of the Company and the Agent and its affiliates have no obligation to disclose such interests and transactions to the Company by virtue of any fiduciary, advisory or agency relationship or otherwise; and it waives, to the fullest extent permitted by law, any claims it may have against the Agent or its affiliates for breach of fiduciary duty or alleged breach of fiduciary duty in connection with the sale of Placement Shares under this Agreement and agrees that the Agent and its affiliates shall not have any liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) to it in respect of such a fiduciary duty claim or to any person asserting a fiduciary duty claim on its behalf or in right of it or the Company, employees or creditors of Company. Definitions . As used in this Agreement, the following terms have the respective meanings set forth below: "Applicable Time" means (i) each Representation Date, (ii) the time of each sale of any Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement and (iii) each Settlement Date. -36- "Governmental Authority" means (i) any federal, provincial, state, local, municipal, national or international government or governmental authority, regulatory or administrative agency, governmental commission, department, board, bureau, agency or instrumentality, court, tribunal, arbitrator or arbitral body (public or private); (ii) any self-regulatory organization; or (iii) any political subdivision of any of the foregoing. "Issuer Free Writing Prospectus" means any "issuer free writing prospectus," as defined in Rule 433, relating to the Placement Shares that (1) is required to be filed with the Commission by the Company, (2) is a "road show" that is a "written communication" within the meaning of Rule 433(d)(8) whether or not required to be filed with the Commission, or (3) is exempt from filing pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i) because it contains a description of the Placement Shares or of the offering that does not reflect the final terms, in each case in the form filed or required to be filed with the Commission or, if not required to be filed, in the form retained in the Company's records pursuant to Rule 433(g) under the Securities Act Regulations. "Rule 164," "Rule 172," "Rule 405," "Rule 415," "Rule 424," "Rule 424(b)," "Rule 430B," and "Rule 433" refer to such rules under the Securities Act Regulations. All references in this Agreement to financial statements and schedules and other information that is "contained," "included" or "stated" in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus (and all other references of like import) shall be deemed to mean and include all such financial statements and schedules and other information that is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, as the case may be. All references in this Agreement to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement to any of the foregoing shall be deemed to include the copy filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR; all references in this Agreement to any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus (other than any Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses that, pursuant to Rule 433, are not required to be filed with the Commission) shall be deemed to include the copy thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR; and all references in this Agreement to "supplements" to the Prospectus shall include, without limitation, any supplements, "wrappers" or similar materials prepared in connection with any offering, sale or private placement of any Placement Shares by the Agent outside of the United States. [Signature Page Follows] -37- If the foregoing correctly sets forth the understanding between the Company and the Agent, please so indicate in the space provided below for that purpose, whereupon this letter shall constitute a binding agreement between the Company and the Agent. Very truly yours, HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. By: /s/ Gerald McMahon Name: Gerald McMahon Title: President and Chief Executive Officer ACCEPTED as of the date first-above written: CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO. By: /s/ Sage Kelly Name: Sage Kelly Title: Head of Investment Banking SCHEDULE 1 Form of Placement Notice From: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. To: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Attention: [•] Subject: Placement Notice Date: [•], 202[•] Ladies and Gentlemen: Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Sales Agreement between Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Agent"), dated March 13, 2020, the Company hereby requests that the Agent sell up to [•] of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a minimum market price of $[•] per share, during the time period beginning [month, day, time] and ending [month, day, time]. SCHEDULE 2 Compensation The Company shall pay to the Agent in cash, upon each sale of Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement, an amount up to 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of Placement Shares. SCHEDULE 3 Notice Parties The Company Jerry McMahon (jmcmahon@harpoontx.com) Georgia Erbez (gerbez@harpoontx.com) The Agent Sameer Vasudev (svasudev@cantor.com) With copies to: CFControlledEquityOffering@cantor.com SCHEDULE 4 Subsidiaries Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 21 of the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K. Exhibit 7(l) Form of Representation Date Certificate The undersigned, the duly qualified and elected [•], of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), does hereby certify in such capacity and on behalf of the Company, pursuant to Section 7(l)of the Sales Agreement, dated March 13, 2020 (the "Sales Agreement"), between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., that to the best of the knowledge of the undersigned: The representations and warranties of the Company in Section 6 of the Sales Agreement are true and correct on and as of the date hereof with the same force and effect as if expressly made on and as of the date hereof, except for those representations and warranties that speak solely as of a specific date and which were true and correct as of such date; provided , however , that such representations and warranties also shall be qualified by the disclosure included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement and Prospectus; and The Company has complied with all agreements and satisfied all conditions on its part to be performed or satisfied pursuant to the Sales Agreement at or prior to the date hereof. Capitalized terms used herein without definition shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Sales Agreement. HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. By: Name: Title: Date: [•] Exhibit 21 Permitted Free Writing Prospectus None. EXHIBIT 4.4 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., Issuer AND [TRUSTEE], Trustee INDENTURE Dated as of [●], 20 Debt Securities TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE ARTICLE 1 DEFINITIONS 1 Section 1.01 Definitions of Terms 1 ARTICLE 2 ISSUE, DESCRIPTION, TERMS, EXECUTION, REGISTRATION AND EXCHANGE OF SECURITIES 5 Section 2.01 Designation and Terms of Securities 5 Section 2.02 Form of Securities and Trustee's Certificate 8 Section 2.03 Denominations: Provisions for Payment 8 Section 2.04 Execution and Authentications 10 Section 2.05 Registration of Transfer and Exchange 11 Section 2.06 Temporary Securities 12 Section 2.07 Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost or Stolen Securities 12 Section 2.08 Cancellation 13 Section 2.09 Benefits of Indenture 13 Section 2.10 Authenticating Agent 14 Section 2.11 Global Securities 14 Section 2.12 CUSIP Numbers 15 ARTICLE 3 REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES AND SINKING FUND PROVISIONS 16 Section 3.01 Redemption 16 Section 3.02 Notice of Redemption 16 Section 3.03 Payment Upon Redemption 17 Section 3.04 Sinking Fund 17 Section 3.05 Satisfaction of Sinking Fund Payments with Securities 18 Section 3.06 Redemption of Securities for Sinking Fund 18 ARTICLE 4 COVENANTS 18 Section 4.01 Payment of Principal, Premium and Interest 18 Section 4.02 Maintenance of Office or Agency 19 Section 4.03 Paying Agents 19 Section 4.04 Appointment to Fill Vacancy in Office of Trustee 20 i. TABLE OF CONTENTS (CONTINUED) PAGE ARTICLE 5 SECURITYHOLDERS' LISTS AND REPORTS BY THE COMPANY AND THE TRUSTEE 20 Section 5.01 Company to Furnish Trustee Names and Addresses of Securityholders 20 Section 5.02 Preservation Of Information; Communications With Securityholders 21 Section 5.03 Reports by the Company 21 Section 5.04 Reports by the Trustee 22 ARTICLE 6 REMEDIES OF THE TRUSTEE AND SECURITYHOLDERS ON EVENT OF DEFAULT 22 Section 6.01 Events of Default 22 Section 6.02 Collection of Indebtedness and Suits for Enforcement by Trustee 24 Section 6.03 Application of Moneys Collected 25 Section 6.04 Limitation on Suits 26 Section 6.05 Rights and Remedies Cumulative; Delay or Omission Not Waiver 26 Section 6.06 Control by Securityholders 27 Section 6.07 Undertaking to Pay Costs 27 ARTICLE 7 CONCERNING THE TRUSTEE 28 Section 7.01 Certain Duties and Responsibilities of Trustee 28 Section 7.02 Certain Rights of Trustee 29 Section 7.03 Trustee Not Responsible for Recitals or Issuance or Securities 31 Section 7.04 May Hold Securities 32 Section 7.05 Moneys Held in Trust 32 Section 7.06 Compensation and Reimbursement 32 Section 7.07 Reliance on Officer's Certificate 33 Section 7.08 Disqualification; Conflicting Interests 33 Section 7.09 Corporate Trustee Required; Eligibility 33 Section 7.10 Resignation and Removal; Appointment of Successor 33 Section 7.11 Acceptance of Appointment By Successor 35 Section 7.12 Merger, Conversion, Consolidation or Succession to Business 36 ii. TABLE OF CONTENTS (CONTINUED) PAGE Section 7.13 Preferential Collection of Claims Against the Company 36 Section 7.14 Notice of Default 36 ARTICLE 8 CONCERNING THE SECURITYHOLDERS 37 Section 8.01 Evidence of Action by Securityholders 37 Section 8.02 Proof of Execution by Securityholders 37 Section 8.03 Who May be Deemed Owners 38 Section 8.04 Certain Securities Owned by Company Disregarded 38 Section 8.05 Actions Binding on Future Securityholders 38 ARTICLE 9 SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURES 39 Section 9.01 Supplemental Indentures Without the Consent of Securityholders 39 Section 9.02 Supplemental Indentures With Consent of Securityholders 40 Section 9.03 Effect of Supplemental Indentures 40 Section 9.04 Securities Affected by Supplemental Indentures 41 Section 9.05 Execution of Supplemental Indentures 41 ARTICLE 10 SUCCESSOR ENTITY 41 Section 10.01 Company May Consolidate, Etc. 41 Section 10.02 Successor Entity Substituted 42 ARTICLE 11 SATISFACTION AND DISCHARGE 42 Section 11.01 Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture 42 Section 11.02 Discharge of Obligations 43 Section 11.03 Deposited Moneys to be Held in Trust 43 Section 11.04 Payment of Moneys Held by Paying Agents 43 Section 11.05 Repayment to Company 44 ARTICLE 12 IMMUNITY OF INCORPORATORS, STOCKHOLDERS, OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS 44 Section 12.01 No Recourse 44 ARTICLE 13 MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS 45 Section 13.01 Effect on Successors and Assigns 45 Section 13.02 Actions by Successor 45 Section 13.03 Surrender of Company Powers 45 iii. TABLE OF CONTENTS (CONTINUED) PAGE Section 13.04 Notices 45 Section 13.05 Governing Law; Jury Trial Waiver 45 Section 13.06 Treatment of Securities as Debt 46 Section 13.07 Certificates and Opinions as to Conditions Precedent 46 Section 13.08 Payments on Business Days 46 Section 13.09 Conflict with Trust Indenture Act 47 Section 13.10 Counterparts 47 Section 13.11 Separability 47 Section 13.12 Compliance Certificates 47 Section 13.13 Patriot Act 47 Section 13.14 Force Majeure 48 Section 13.15 Table of Contents; Headings 48 iv. INDENTURE INDENTURE, dated as of [●], 20__, among HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and [TRUSTEE], as trustee (the "Trustee"): WHEREAS, for its lawful corporate purposes, the Company has duly authorized the execution and delivery of this Indenture to provide for the issuance of debt securities (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities"), in an unlimited aggregate principal amount to be issued from time to time in one or more series as in this Indenture provided, as registered Securities without coupons, to be authenticated by the certificate of the Trustee; WHEREAS, to provide the terms and conditions upon which the Securities are to be authenticated, issued and delivered, the Company has duly authorized the execution of this Indenture; and WHEREAS, all things necessary to make this Indenture a valid agreement of the Company, in accordance with its terms, have been done. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and the purchase of the Securities by the holders thereof, it is mutually covenanted and agreed as follows for the equal and ratable benefit of the holders of Securities: ARTICLE 1 DEFINITIONS Section 1.01 Definitions of Terms. The terms defined in this Section (except as in this Indenture or any indenture supplemental hereto otherwise expressly provided or unless the context otherwise requires) for all purposes of this Indenture and of any indenture supplemental hereto shall have the respective meanings specified in this Section and shall include the plural as well as the singular. All other terms used in this Indenture that are defined in the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, or that are by reference in such Act defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (except as herein or any indenture supplemental hereto otherwise expressly provided or unless the context otherwise requires), shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in said Trust Indenture Act and in said Securities Act as in force at the date of the execution of this instrument. "Authenticating Agent" means the Trustee or an authenticating agent with respect to all or any of the series of Securities appointed by the Trustee pursuant to Section 2.10. "Bankruptcy Law" means Title 11, U.S. Code, or any similar federal or state law for the relief of debtors. "Board of Directors" means the Board of Directors (or the functional equivalent thereof) of the Company or any duly authorized committee of such Board. 1 "Board Resolution" means a copy of a resolution certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of the Company to have been duly adopted by the Board of Directors (or duly authorized committee thereof) and to be in full force and effect on the date of such certification. "Business Day" means, with respect to any series of Securities, any day other than a day on which federal or state banking institutions in the Borough of Manhattan, the City of New York, or in the city of the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, are authorized or obligated by law, executive order or regulation to close. "Commission" means the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as from time to time constituted, created under the Exchange Act, or, if at any time after the execution of this instrument such Commission is not existing and performing the duties now assigned to it under the Trust Indenture Act, then the body performing such duties at such time. "Company" means Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, and, subject to the provisions of Article Ten, shall also include its successors and assigns. "Corporate Trust Office" means the office of the Trustee at which, at any particular time, its corporate trust business shall be principally administered, which office at the date hereof is located at . "Custodian" means any receiver, trustee, assignee, liquidator or similar official under any Bankruptcy Law. "Defaulted Interest" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.03. "Depositary" means, with respect to Securities of any series for which the Company shall determine that such Securities will be issued as a Global Security, The Depository Trust Company, another clearing agency, or any successor registered as a clearing agency under the Exchange Act, or other applicable statute or regulation, which, in each case, shall be designated by the Company pursuant to either Section 2.01 or 2.11. "Event of Default" means, with respect to Securities of a particular series, any event specified in Section 6.01, continued for the period of time, if any, therein designated. "Exchange Act" means the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated by the Commission thereunder. The term "given," "mailed," "notify" or "sent" with respect to any notice to be given to a Securityholder pursuant to this Indenture, shall mean notice (x) given to the Depositary (or its designee) pursuant to the standing instructions from the Depositary or its designee, including by electronic mail in accordance with accepted practices or procedures at the Depositary (in the case of a Global Security) or (y) mailed to such Holder by first class mail, postage prepaid, at its address as it appears on the Security Register (in the case of a definitive Security). Notice so "given" shall be deemed to include any notice to be "mailed" or "delivered," as applicable, under this Indenture. 2 "Global Security" means a Security issued to evidence all or a part of any series of Securities which is executed by the Company and authenticated and delivered by the Trustee to the Depositary or pursuant to the Depositary's instruction, all in accordance with the Indenture, which shall be registered in the name of the Depositary or its nominee. "Governmental Obligations" means securities that are (a) direct obligations of the United States of America for the payment of which its full faith and credit is pledged or (b) obligations of a Person controlled or supervised by and acting as an agency or instrumentality of the United States of America, the payment of which is unconditionally guaranteed as a full faith and credit obligation by the United States of America that, in either case, are not callable or redeemable at the option of the issuer thereof at any time prior to the stated maturity of the Securities, and shall also include a depositary receipt issued by a bank or trust company as custodian with respect to any such Governmental Obligation or a specific payment of principal of or interest on any such Governmental Obligation held by such custodian for the account of the holder of such depositary receipt; provided, however, that (except as required by law) such custodian is not authorized to make any deduction from the amount payable to the holder of such depositary receipt from any amount received by the custodian in respect of the Governmental Obligation or the specific payment of principal of or interest on the Governmental Obligation evidenced by such depositary receipt. "herein," "hereof" and "hereunder," and other words of similar import, refer to this Indenture as a whole and not to any particular Article, Section or other subdivision. "Indenture" means this instrument as originally executed or as it may from time to time be supplemented or amended by one or more indentures supplemental hereto entered into in accordance with the terms hereof and shall include the terms of particular series of Securities established as contemplated by Section 2.01. "Interest Payment Date," when used with respect to any installment of interest on a Security of a particular series, means the date specified in such Security or in a Board Resolution or in an indenture supplemental hereto with respect to such series as the fixed date on which an installment of interest with respect to Securities of that series is due and payable. "Officer" means, with respect to the Company, the chairman of the Board of Directors, a chief executive officer, a president, a chief financial officer, a chief operating officer, any executive vice president, any senior vice president, any vice president, the treasurer or any assistant treasurer, the controller or any assistant controller or the secretary or any assistant secretary. "Officer's Certificate" means a certificate signed by any Officer. Each such certificate shall include the statements provided for in Section 13.07, if and to the extent required by the provisions thereof. 3 "Opinion of Counsel" means an opinion in writing subject to customary exceptions of legal counsel, who may be an employee of or counsel for the Company, that is delivered to the Trustee in accordance with the terms hereof. Each such opinion shall include the statements provided for in Section 13.07, if and to the extent required by the provisions thereof. "Outstanding," when used with reference to Securities of any series, means, subject to the provisions of Section 8.04, as of any particular time, all Securities of that series theretofore authenticated and delivered by the Trustee under this Indenture, except (a) Securities theretofore canceled by the Trustee or any paying agent, or delivered to the Trustee or any paying agent for cancellation or that have previously been canceled; (b) Securities or portions thereof for the payment or redemption of which moneys or Governmental Obligations in the necessary amount shall have been deposited in trust with the Trustee or with any paying agent (other than the Company) or shall have been set aside and segregated in trust by the Company (if the Company shall act as its own paying agent); provided, however, that if such Securities or portions of such Securities are to be redeemed prior to the maturity thereof, notice of such redemption shall have been given as provided in Article Three, or provision satisfactory to the Trustee shall have been made for giving such notice; and (c) Securities in lieu of or in substitution for which other Securities shall have been authenticated and delivered pursuant to the terms of Section 2.07. "Person" means any individual, corporation, partnership, joint venture, joint-stock company, limited liability company, association, trust, unincorporated organization, any other entity or organization, including a government or political subdivision or an agency or instrumentality thereof. "Predecessor Security" of any particular Security means every previous Security evidencing all or a portion of the same debt as that evidenced by such particular Security; and, for the purposes of this definition, any Security authenticated and delivered under Section 2.07 in lieu of a lost, destroyed or stolen Security shall be deemed to evidence the same debt as the lost, destroyed or stolen Security. "Responsible Officer" when used with respect to the Trustee means any officer within the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee (or any successor group of the Trustee) or any other officer of the Trustee customarily performing functions similar to those performed by any of the above designated officers and also means, with respect to a particular corporate trust matter, any other officer to whom such matter is referred because of his or her knowledge of and familiarity with the particular subject and in each case who shall have direct responsibility for the administration of this Indenture. "Securities" has the meaning stated in the first recital of this Indenture and more particularly means any Securities authenticated and delivered under this Indenture. "Securities Act" means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. "Securityholder," "holder of Securities," "registered holder," or other similar term, means the Person or Persons in whose name or names a particular Security is registered on the Security Register kept for that purpose in accordance with the terms of this Indenture. 4 "Security Register" and "Security Registrar" shall have the meanings as set forth in Section 2.05. "Subsidiary" means, with respect to any Person, any corporation, association, partnership or other business entity of which more than 50% of the total voting power of shares of capital stock or other interests (including partnership interests) entitled (without regard to the occurrence of any contingency) to vote in the election of directors, managers, general partners or trustees thereof is at the time owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by (i) such Person; (ii) such Person and one or more Subsidiaries of such Person; or (iii) one or more Subsidiaries of such Person. "Trustee" means , and, subject to the provisions of Article Seven, shall also include its successors and assigns, and, if at any time there is more than one Person acting in such capacity hereunder, "Trustee" shall mean each such Person. The term "Trustee" as used with respect to a particular series of the Securities shall mean the trustee with respect to that series. "Trust Indenture Act" means the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended. "U.S.A. Patriot Act" means the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act of 2001, Pub. L. 107-56, as amended and signed into law October 26, 2001. ARTICLE 2 ISSUE, DESCRIPTION, TERMS, EXECUTION, REGISTRATION AND EXCHANGE OF SECURITIES Section 2.01 Designation and Terms of Securities. The aggregate principal amount of Securities that may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture is unlimited. The Securities may be issued in one or more series up to the aggregate principal amount of Securities of that series from time to time authorized by or pursuant to a Board Resolution or pursuant to one or more indentures supplemental hereto. Prior to the initial issuance of Securities of any series, there shall be established in or pursuant to a Board Resolution, and set forth in an Officer's Certificate, or established in one or more indentures supplemental hereto: the title of the Securities of the series (which shall distinguish the Securities of that series from all other Securities); any limit upon the aggregate principal amount of the Securities of that series that may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture (except for Securities authenticated and delivered upon registration of transfer of, or in exchange for, or in lieu of, other Securities of that series); 5 the maturity date or dates on which the principal of the Securities of the series is payable; the form of the Securities of the series including the form of the certificate of authentication for such series; the applicability of any guarantees; whether or not the Securities will be secured or unsecured, and the terms of any secured debt; whether the Securities rank as senior debt, senior subordinated debt, subordinated debt or any combination thereof, and the terms

of any subordination; if the price (expressed as a percentage of the aggregate principal amount thereof) at which such Securities will be issued is a price other than the principal amount thereof, the portion of the principal amount thereof payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof, or if applicable, the portion of the principal amount of such Securities that is convertible into another security or the method by which any such portion shall be determined; the interest rate or rates, which may be fixed or variable, or the method for determining the rate and the date interest will begin to accrue, the dates interest will be payable and the regular record dates for interest payment dates or the method for determining such dates; the Company's right, if any, to defer the payment of interest and the maximum length of any such deferral period; if applicable, the date or dates after which, or the period or periods during which, and the price or prices at which, the Company may at its option, redeem the series of Securities pursuant to any optional or provisional redemption provisions and the terms of those redemption provisions; the date or dates, if any, on which, and the price or prices at which the Company is obligated, pursuant to any mandatory sinking fund or analogous fund provisions or otherwise, to redeem, or at the Securityholder's option to purchase, the series of Securities and the currency or currency unit in which the Securities are payable; the denominations in which the Securities of the series shall be issuable, if other than denominations of one thousand U.S. dollars ($1,000) or any integral multiple thereof; any and all terms, if applicable, relating to any auction or remarketing of the Securities of that series and any security for the obligations of the Company with respect to such Securities and any other terms which may be advisable in connection with the marketing of Securities of that series; 6 whether the Securities of the series shall be issued in whole or in part in the form of a Global Security or Securities; the terms and conditions, if any, upon which such Global Security or Securities may be exchanged in whole or in part for other individual Securities; and the Depositary for such Global Security or Securities; if applicable, the provisions relating to conversion or exchange of any Securities of the series and the terms and conditions upon which such Securities will be so convertible or exchangeable, including the conversion or exchange price, as applicable, or how it will be calculated and may be adjusted, any mandatory or optional (at the Company's option or the holders' option) conversion or exchange features, the applicable conversion or exchange period and the manner of settlement for any conversion or exchange, which may, without limitation, include the payment of cash as well as the delivery of securities; if other than the full principal amount thereof, the portion of the principal amount of Securities of the series which shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof pursuant to Section 6.01; additions to or changes in the covenants applicable to the series of Securities being issued, including, among others, the consolidation, merger or sale covenant; additions to or changes in the Events of Default with respect to the Securities and any change in the right of the Trustee or the Securityholders to declare the principal, premium, if any, and interest, if any, with respect to such Securities to be due and payable; additions to or changes in or deletions of the provisions relating to covenant defeasance and legal defeasance; additions to or changes in the provisions relating to satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture; additions to or changes in the provisions relating to the modification of this Indenture both with and without the consent of Securityholders of Securities issued under this Indenture; the currency of payment of Securities if other than U.S. dollars and the manner of determining the equivalent amount in U.S.

dollars; whether interest will be payable in cash or additional Securities at the Company's or the Securityholders' option and the terms and conditions upon which the election may be made; the terms and conditions, if any, upon which the Company shall pay amounts in addition to the stated interest, premium, if any and principal amounts of the Securities of the series to any Securityholder that is not a "United States person" for federal tax purposes; 7 any restrictions on transfer, sale or assignment of the Securities of the series; and any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of, or restrictions on, the Securities, any other additions or changes in the provisions of this Indenture, and any terms that may be required by us or advisable under applicable laws or regulations. All Securities of any one series shall be substantially identical except as may otherwise be provided in or pursuant to any such Board Resolution or in any indentures supplemental hereto. If any of the terms of the series are established by action taken pursuant to a Board Resolution of the Company, a copy of an appropriate record of such action shall be certified by the secretary or an assistant secretary of the Company and delivered to the Trustee at or prior to the delivery of the Officer's Certificate of the Company setting forth the terms of the series. Securities of any particular series may be issued at various times, with different dates on which the principal or any installment of principal is payable, with different rates of interest, if any, or different methods by which rates of interest may be determined, with different dates on which such interest may be payable and with different redemption dates. Section 2.02 Form of Securities and Trustee's Certificate. The Securities of any series and the Trustee's certificate of authentication to be borne by such Securities shall be substantially of the tenor and purport as set forth in one or more indentures supplemental hereto or as provided in a Board Resolution, and set forth in an Officer's Certificate, and they may have such letters, numbers or other marks of identification or designation and such legends or endorsements printed, lithographed or engraved thereon as the Company may deem appropriate and as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Indenture, or as may be required to comply with any law or with any rule or regulation made pursuant thereto or with any rule or regulation of any securities exchange on which Securities of that series may be listed, or to conform to usage. Section 2.03 Denominations: Provisions for Payment. The Securities shall be issuable as registered Securities and in the denominations of one thousand U.S. dollars ($1,000) or any integral multiple thereof, subject to Section 2.01(a)(13). The Securities of a particular series shall bear interest payable on the dates and at the rate specified with respect to that series. Subject to Section 2.01(a)(23), the principal of and the interest on the Securities of any series, as well as any premium thereon in case of redemption or repurchase thereof prior to maturity, and any cash amount due upon conversion or exchange thereof, shall be payable in the coin or currency of the United States of America that at the time is legal tender for public and private debt, at the office or agency of the Company maintained for that purpose. Each Security shall be dated the date of its authentication. Interest on the Securities shall be computed on the basis of a 360-day year composed of twelve 30-day months. 8 The interest installment on any Security that is payable, and is punctually paid or duly provided for, on any Interest Payment Date for Securities of that series shall be paid to the Person in whose name said Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities) is registered at the close of business on the regular record date for such interest installment. In the event that any Security of a particular series or portion thereof is called for redemption and the redemption date is subsequent to a regular record date with respect to any Interest Payment Date and prior to such Interest Payment Date, interest on such Security will be paid upon presentation and surrender of such Security as provided in Section 3.03. Any interest on any Security that is payable, but is not punctually paid or duly provided for, on any Interest Payment Date for Securities of the same series (herein called "Defaulted Interest") shall forthwith cease to be payable to the registered holder on the relevant regular record date by virtue of having been such holder; and such Defaulted Interest shall be paid by the Company, at its election, as provided in clause (1) or clause (2) below: The Company may make payment of any Defaulted Interest on Securities to the Persons in whose names such Securities (or their respective Predecessor Securities) are registered in the Security Register at the close of business on a special record date for the payment of such Defaulted Interest, which shall be fixed in the following manner: the Company shall notify the Trustee in writing of the amount of Defaulted Interest proposed to be paid on each such Security and the date of the proposed payment, and at the same time the Company shall deposit with the Trustee an amount of money equal to the aggregate amount proposed to be paid in respect of such Defaulted Interest or shall make arrangements satisfactory to the Trustee for such deposit prior to the date of the proposed payment, such money when deposited to be held in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled to such Defaulted Interest as in this clause provided. Thereupon the Trustee shall fix a special record date for the payment of such Defaulted Interest which shall not be more than 15 nor less than 10 days prior to the date of the proposed payment and not less than 10 days after the receipt by the Trustee of the notice of the proposed payment. The Trustee shall promptly notify the Company of such special record date and, in the name and at the expense of the Company, shall cause notice of the proposed payment of such Defaulted Interest and the special record date therefor to be sent, to each Securityholder not less than 10 days prior to such special record date. Notice of the proposed payment of such Defaulted Interest and the special record date therefor having been sent as aforesaid, such Defaulted Interest shall be paid to the Persons in whose names such Securities (or their respective Predecessor Securities) are registered in the Security Register on such special record date. The Company may make payment of any Defaulted Interest on any Securities in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which such Securities may be listed, and upon such notice as may be required by such exchange, if, after notice given by the Company to the Trustee of the proposed payment pursuant to this clause, such manner of payment shall be deemed practicable by the Trustee. 9 Unless otherwise set forth in a Board Resolution or one or more indentures supplemental hereto establishing the terms of any series of Securities pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof, the term "regular record date" as used in this Section with respect to a series of Securities and any Interest Payment Date for such series shall mean either the fifteenth day of the month immediately preceding the month in which an Interest Payment Date established for such series pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof shall occur, if such Interest Payment Date is the first day of a month, or the first day of the month in which an Interest Payment Date established for such series pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof shall occur, if such Interest Payment Date is the fifteenth day of a month, whether or not such date is a Business Day. Subject to the foregoing provisions of this Section, each Security of a series delivered under this Indenture upon transfer of or in exchange for or in lieu of any other Security of such series shall carry the rights to interest accrued and unpaid, and to accrue, that were carried by such other Security. Section 2.04 Execution and Authentications. The Securities shall be signed on behalf of the Company by one of its Officers. Signatures may be in the form of a manual or facsimile signature. The Company may use the facsimile signature of any Person who shall have been an Officer (at the time of execution), notwithstanding the fact that at the time the Securities shall be authenticated and delivered or disposed of such Person shall have ceased to be such an officer of the Company. The Securities may contain such notations, legends or endorsements required by law, stock exchange rule or usage. Each Security shall be dated the date of its authentication by the Trustee. A Security shall not be valid until authenticated manually by an authorized signatory of the Trustee, or by an Authenticating Agent. Such signature shall be conclusive evidence that the Security so authenticated has been duly authenticated and delivered hereunder and that the holder is entitled to the benefits of this Indenture. At any time and from time to time after the execution and delivery of this Indenture, the Company may deliver Securities of any series executed by the Company to the Trustee for authentication, together with a written order of the Company for the authentication and delivery of such Securities, signed by an Officer, and the Trustee in accordance with such written order shall authenticate and deliver such Securities. Upon the Company's delivery of any such authentication order to the Trustee at any time after the initial issuance of Securities under this Indenture, the Trustee shall be provided with, and (subject to Sections 315(a) through 315(d) of the Trust Indenture Act) shall be fully protected in relying upon, (1) an Opinion of Counsel or reliance letter and (2) an Officer's Certificate stating that all conditions precedent to the execution, authentication and delivery of such Securities are in conformity with the provisions of this Indenture. The Trustee shall not be required to authenticate such Securities if the issue of such Securities pursuant to this Indenture will affect the Trustee's own rights, duties or immunities under the Securities and this Indenture or otherwise in a manner that is not reasonably acceptable to the Trustee. 10 Section 2.05 Registration of Transfer and Exchange. Securities of any series may be exchanged upon presentation thereof at the office or agency of the Company designated for such purpose, for other Securities of such series of authorized denominations, and for a like aggregate principal amount, upon payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge in relation thereto, all as provided in this Section. In respect of any Securities so surrendered for exchange, the Company shall execute, the Trustee shall authenticate and such office or agency shall deliver in exchange therefor the Security or Securities of the same series that the Securityholder making the exchange shall be entitled to receive, bearing numbers not contemporaneously outstanding. The Company shall keep, or cause to be kept, at its office or agency designated for such purpose a register or registers (herein referred to as the "Security Register") in which, subject to such reasonable regulations as it may prescribe, the Company shall register the Securities and the transfers of Securities as in this Article provided and which at all reasonable times shall be open for inspection by the Trustee. The registrar for the purpose of registering Securities and transfer of Securities as herein provided shall be appointed as authorized by Board Resolution or Supplemental Indenture (the "Security Registrar"). Upon surrender for transfer of any Security at the office or agency of the Company designated for such purpose, the Company shall execute, the Trustee shall authenticate and such office or agency shall deliver in the name of the transferee or transferees a new Security or Securities of the same series as the Security presented for a like aggregate principal amount. The Company initially appoints the Trustee as initial Security Registrar for each series of Securities All Securities presented or surrendered for exchange or registration of transfer, as provided in this Section, shall be accompanied (if so required by the Company or the Security Registrar) by a written instrument or instruments of transfer, in form satisfactory to the Company or the Security Registrar, duly executed by the registered holder or by such holder's duly authorized attorney in writing. Except as provided pursuant to Section 2.01 pursuant to a Board Resolution, and set forth in an Officer's Certificate, or established in one or more indentures supplemental to this Indenture, no service charge shall be made for any exchange or registration of transfer of Securities, or issue of new Securities in case of partial redemption of any series or repurchase, conversion or exchange of less than the entire principal amount of a Security, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge in relation thereto, other than exchanges pursuant to Section 2.06, Section 3.03(b) and Section 9.04 not involving any transfer. The Company and the Security Registrar shall not be required (i) to issue, exchange or register the transfer of any Securities during a period beginning at the opening of business 15 days before the day of the sending of a notice of redemption of less than all the Outstanding Securities of the same series and ending at the close of business on the day of such sending, nor (ii) to register the transfer of or exchange any Securities of any series or portions 11 thereof called for redemption or surrendered for repurchase, but not validly withdrawn, other than the unredeemed portion of any such Securities being redeemed in part or not surrendered for repurchase, as the case may be. The provisions of this Section 2.05 are, with respect to any Global Security, subject to Section 2.11 hereof. The Trustee shall have no obligation or duty to monitor, determine or inquire as to compliance with any restrictions on transfer imposed under this Indenture or under applicable law with respect to any transfer of any interest in any Security (including any transfers between or among Depositary participants or beneficial owners of interests in any Global Security) other than to require delivery of such certificates and other documentation or evidence as are expressly required by, and to do so if and when expressly required by the terms of, this Indenture, and to examine the same to determine substantial compliance as to form with the express requirements hereof. Section 2.06 Temporary Securities. Pending the preparation of definitive Securities of any series, the Company may execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver, temporary Securities (printed, lithographed or typewritten) of any authorized denomination. Such temporary Securities shall be substantially in the form of the definitive Securities in lieu of which they are issued, but with such omissions, insertions and variations as may be appropriate for temporary Securities, all as may be determined by the Company. Every temporary Security of any series shall be executed by the Company and be authenticated by the Trustee upon the same conditions and in substantially the same manner, and with like effect, as the definitive Securities of such series. Without unnecessary delay the Company will execute and will furnish definitive Securities of such series and thereupon any or all temporary Securities of such series may be surrendered in exchange therefor (without charge to the Securityholders), at the office or agency of the Company designated for the purpose, and the Trustee shall authenticate and such office or agency shall deliver in exchange for such temporary Securities an equal aggregate principal amount of definitive Securities of such series, unless the Company advises the Trustee to the effect that definitive Securities need not be executed and furnished until further notice from the Company. Until so exchanged, the temporary Securities of such series shall be entitled to the same benefits under this Indenture as definitive Securities of such series authenticated and delivered hereunder. Section 2.07 Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost or Stolen Securities. In case any temporary or definitive Security shall become mutilated or be destroyed, lost or stolen, the Company (subject to the next succeeding sentence) shall execute, and upon the Company's request the Trustee (subject as aforesaid) shall authenticate and deliver, a new Security of the same series, bearing a number not contemporaneously outstanding, in exchange and substitution for the mutilated Security, or in lieu of and in substitution for the Security so destroyed, lost or stolen. In every case the applicant for a substituted Security shall furnish to the Company and the Trustee such security or indemnity as may be required by them to save each of them harmless, and, in every case of destruction, loss or theft, the applicant shall also furnish to the Company and the Trustee evidence to their satisfaction of the destruction, loss or theft of the applicant's Security and of the ownership thereof. The Trustee may authenticate any such substituted Security and deliver the same upon the written request or authorization of any 12 officer of the Company. Upon the issuance of any substituted Security, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses (including the fees and expenses of the Trustee) connected therewith. In case any Security that has matured or is about to mature shall become mutilated or be destroyed, lost or stolen, the Company may, instead of issuing a substitute Security, pay or authorize the payment of the same (without surrender thereof except in the case of a mutilated Security) if the applicant for such payment shall furnish to the Company and the Trustee such security or indemnity as they may require to save them harmless, and, in case of destruction, loss or theft, evidence to the satisfaction of the Company and the Trustee of the destruction, loss or theft of such Security and of the ownership thereof. Every replacement Security issued pursuant to the provisions of this Section shall constitute an additional contractual obligation of the Company whether or not the mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Security shall be found at any time, or be enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to all the benefits of this Indenture equally and proportionately with any and all other Securities of the same series duly issued hereunder. All Securities shall be held and owned upon the express condition that the foregoing provisions are exclusive with respect to the replacement or payment of mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Securities, and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) any and all other rights or remedies, notwithstanding any law or statute existing or hereafter enacted to the contrary with respect to the replacement or payment of negotiable instruments or other securities without their surrender. Section 2.08 Cancellation. All Securities surrendered for the purpose of payment, redemption, repurchase, exchange, registration of transfer or conversion shall, if surrendered to the Company or any paying agent (or any other applicable agent), be delivered to the Trustee for cancellation, or, if surrendered to the Trustee, shall be cancelled by it, and no Securities shall be issued in lieu thereof except as expressly required or permitted by any of the provisions of this Indenture. On request of the Company at the time of such surrender, the Trustee shall deliver to the Company canceled Securities held by the Trustee. In the absence of such request the Trustee may dispose of canceled Securities in accordance with its standard procedures and deliver a certificate of disposition to the Company. If the Company shall otherwise acquire any of the Securities, however, such acquisition shall not operate as a redemption or satisfaction of the indebtedness represented by such Securities unless and until the same are delivered to the Trustee for cancellation. Section 2.09 Benefits of Indenture. Nothing in this Indenture or in the Securities, express or implied, shall give or be construed to give to any Person, other than the parties hereto and the holders of the Securities any legal or equitable right, remedy or claim under or in respect of this Indenture, or under any covenant, condition or provision herein contained; all such covenants, conditions and provisions being for the sole benefit of the parties hereto and of the holders of the Securities. 13 Section 2.10 Authenticating Agent. So long as any of the Securities of any series remain Outstanding there may be an Authenticating Agent for any or all such series of Securities which the Trustee shall have the right to appoint. Said Authenticating Agent shall be authorized to act on behalf of the Trustee to authenticate Securities of such series issued upon exchange, transfer or partial redemption, repurchase or conversion thereof, and Securities so authenticated shall be entitled to the benefits of this Indenture and shall be valid and obligatory for all purposes as if authenticated by the Trustee hereunder. All references in this Indenture to the authentication of Securities by the Trustee shall be deemed to include authentication by an Authenticating Agent for such series. Each Authenticating Agent shall be acceptable to the Company and shall be a corporation that has a combined capital and surplus, as most recently reported or determined by it, sufficient under the laws of any jurisdiction under which it is organized or in which it is doing business to conduct a trust business, and that is otherwise authorized under such laws to conduct such business and is subject to supervision or examination by federal or state authorities. If at any time any Authenticating Agent shall cease to be eligible in accordance with these provisions, it shall resign immediately. Any Authenticating Agent may at any time resign by giving written notice of resignation to the Trustee and to the Company. The Trustee may at any time (and upon request by the Company shall) terminate the agency of any Authenticating Agent by giving written notice of termination to such Authenticating Agent and to the Company. Upon resignation, termination or cessation of eligibility of any Authenticating Agent, the Trustee may appoint an eligible successor Authenticating Agent acceptable to the Company. Any successor Authenticating Agent, upon acceptance of its appointment hereunder, shall become vested with all the rights, powers and duties of its predecessor hereunder as if originally named as an Authenticating Agent pursuant hereto. Section 2.11 Global Securities. If the Company shall establish pursuant to Section 2.01 that the Securities of a particular series are to be issued as a Global Security, then the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall, in accordance with Section 2.04, authenticate and deliver, a Global Security that (i) shall represent, and shall be denominated in an amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of, all of the Outstanding Securities of such series, (ii) shall be registered in the name of the Depositary or its nominee, (iii) shall be delivered by the Trustee to the Depositary or pursuant to the Depositary's instruction (or if the Depositary names the Trustee as its custodian, retained by the Trustee), and (iv) shall bear a legend substantially to the following effect: "Except as otherwise provided in Section 2.11 of the Indenture, this Security may be transferred, in whole but not in part, only to another nominee of the Depositary or to a successor Depositary or to a nominee of such successor Depositary." Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 2.05, the Global Security of a series may be transferred, in whole but not in part and in the manner provided in Section 2.05, only to another nominee of the Depositary for such series, or to a successor Depositary for such series selected or approved by the Company or to a nominee of such successor Depositary. 14 If at any time the Depositary for a series of the Securities notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as Depositary for such series or if at any time the Depositary for such series shall no longer be registered or in good standing under the Exchange Act, or other applicable statute or regulation, and a successor Depositary for such series is not appointed by the Company within 90 days after the Company receives such notice or becomes aware of such condition, as the case may be, or if an Event of Default has occurred and is continuing and the Company has received a request from the Depositary or from the Trustee, this Section 2.11 shall no longer be applicable to the Securities of such series and the Company will execute, and subject to Section 2.04, the Trustee will authenticate and deliver the Securities of such series in definitive registered form without coupons, in authorized denominations, and in an aggregate principal amount equal to the principal amount of the Global Security of such series in exchange for such Global Security. In addition, the Company may at any time determine that the Securities of any series shall no longer be represented by a Global Security and that the provisions of this Section 2.11 shall no longer apply to the Securities of such series. In such event the Company will execute and, subject to Section 2.04, the Trustee, upon receipt of an Officer's Certificate evidencing such determination by the Company, will authenticate and deliver the Securities of such series in definitive registered form without coupons, in authorized denominations, and in an aggregate principal amount equal to the principal amount of the Global Security of such series in exchange for such Global Security. Upon the exchange of the Global Security for such Securities in definitive registered form without coupons, in authorized denominations, the Global Security shall be canceled by the Trustee. Such Securities in definitive registered form issued in exchange for the Global Security pursuant to this Section 2.11(c) shall be registered in such names and in such authorized denominations as the Depositary, pursuant to instructions from its direct or indirect participants or otherwise, shall instruct the Trustee. The Trustee shall deliver such Securities to the Depositary for delivery to the Persons in whose names such Securities are so registered. Section 2.12 CUSIP Numbers. The Company in issuing the Securities may use "CUSIP" numbers (if then generally in use), and, if so, the Trustee shall use "CUSIP" numbers in notices of redemption as a convenience to Holders; provided that any such notice may state that no representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Securities or as contained in any notice of a redemption and that reliance may be placed only on the other elements of identification printed on the Securities, and any such redemption shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers. The Company will promptly notify the Trustee of any change in the "CUSIP" numbers. 15 ARTICLE 3 REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES AND SINKING FUND PROVISIONS Section 3.01 Redemption. The Company may redeem the Securities of any series issued hereunder on and after the dates and in accordance with the terms established for such series pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof. Section 3.02 Notice of Redemption. In case the Company shall desire to exercise such right to redeem all or, as the case may be, a portion of the Securities of any series in accordance with any right the Company reserved for itself to do so pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof, the Company shall, or shall cause the Trustee to, give notice of such redemption to holders of the Securities of such series to be redeemed by mailing, first class postage prepaid (or with regard to any Global Security held in book entry form, by electronic mail in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depositary), a notice of such redemption not less than 30 days and not more than 90 days before the date fixed for redemption of that series to such Securityholders, unless a shorter period is specified in the Securities to be redeemed. Any notice that is mailed in the manner herein provided shall be conclusively presumed to have been duly given, whether or not the registered holder receives the notice. In any case, failure duly to give such notice to the holder of any Security of any series designated for redemption in whole or in part, or any defect in the notice, shall not affect the validity of the proceedings for the redemption of any other Securities of such series or any other series. In the case of any redemption of Securities prior to the expiration of any restriction on such redemption provided in the terms of such Securities or elsewhere in this Indenture, the Company shall furnish the Trustee with an Officer's Certificate evidencing compliance with any such restriction. Each such notice of redemption shall identify the Securities to be redeemed (including CUSIP numbers, if any), specify the date fixed for redemption and the redemption price at which Securities of that series are to be redeemed, and shall state that payment of the redemption price of such Securities to be redeemed will be made at the office or agency of the Company, upon presentation and surrender of such Securities, that interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption will be paid as specified in said notice, that from and after said date interest will cease to accrue and that the redemption is from a sinking fund, if such is the case. If less than all the Securities of a series are to be redeemed, the notice to the holders of Securities of that series to be redeemed in part shall specify the particular Securities to be so redeemed. In case any Security is to be redeemed in part only, the notice that relates to such Security shall state the portion of the principal amount thereof to be redeemed, and shall state that on and after the redemption date, upon surrender of such Security, a new Security or Securities of such series in principal amount equal to the unredeemed portion thereof will be issued. 16 If less than all the Securities of a series are to be redeemed, the Company shall give the Trustee at least 45 days' notice (unless a shorter notice shall be satisfactory to the Trustee) in advance of the date fixed for redemption as to the aggregate principal amount of Securities of the series to be redeemed, and thereupon the Securities to be redeemed shall be selected, by lot, on a pro rata basis, or in such other manner as the Company shall deem appropriate and fair in its discretion and that may provide for the selection of a portion or portions (equal to one thousand U.S. dollars ($1,000) or any integral multiple thereof) of the principal amount of such Securities of a denomination larger than $1,000, the Securities to be redeemed and shall thereafter promptly notify the Company in writing of the numbers of the Securities to be redeemed, in whole or in part. The Company may, if and whenever it shall so elect, by delivery of instructions signed on its behalf by an Officer, instruct the Trustee or any paying agent to call all or any part of the Securities of a particular series for redemption and to give notice of redemption in the manner set forth in this Section, such notice to be in the name of the Company or its own name as the Trustee or such paying agent may deem advisable. In any case in which notice of redemption is to be given by the Trustee or any such paying agent, the Company shall deliver or cause to be delivered to, or permit to remain with, the Trustee or such paying agent, as the case may be, such Security Register, transfer books or other records, or suitable copies or extracts therefrom, sufficient to enable the Trustee or such paying agent to give any notice by mail that may be required under the provisions of this Section. Section 3.03 Payment Upon Redemption. If the giving of notice of redemption shall have been completed as above provided, the Securities or portions of Securities of the series to be redeemed specified in such notice shall become due and payable on the date and at the place stated in such notice at the applicable redemption price, together with interest accrued to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption and interest on such Securities or portions of Securities shall cease to accrue on and after the date fixed for redemption, unless the Company shall default in the payment of such redemption price and accrued interest with respect to any such Security or portion thereof. On presentation and surrender of such Securities on or after the date fixed for redemption at the place of payment specified in the notice, said Securities shall be paid and redeemed at the applicable redemption price for such series, together with interest accrued thereon to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption (but if the date fixed for redemption is an Interest Payment Date, the interest installment payable on such date shall be payable to the registered holder at the close of business on the applicable record date pursuant to Section 2.03). Upon presentation of any Security of such series that is to be redeemed in part only, the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall authenticate and the office or agency where the Security is presented shall deliver to the Securityholder thereof, at the expense of the Company, a new Security of the same series of authorized denominations in principal amount equal to the unredeemed portion of the Security so presented. Section 3.04 Sinking Fund. The provisions of Sections 3.04, 3.05 and 3.06 shall be applicable to any sinking fund for the retirement of Securities of a series, except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 2.01 for Securities of such series. 17 The minimum amount of any sinking fund payment provided for by the terms of Securities of any series is herein referred to as a "mandatory sinking fund payment," and any payment in excess of such minimum amount provided for by the terms of Securities of any series is herein referred to as an "optional sinking fund payment". If provided for by the terms of Securities of any series, the cash amount of any sinking fund payment may be subject to reduction as provided in Section 3.05. Each sinking fund payment shall be applied to the redemption of Securities of any series as provided for by the terms of Securities of such series. Section 3.05 Satisfaction of Sinking Fund Payments with Securities. The Company (i) may deliver Outstanding Securities of a series and (ii) may apply as a credit Securities of a series that have been redeemed either at the election of the Company pursuant to the terms of such Securities or through the application of permitted optional sinking fund payments pursuant to the terms of such Securities, in each case in satisfaction of all or any part of any sinking fund payment with respect to the Securities of such series required to be made pursuant to the terms of such Securities as provided for by the terms of such series, provided that such Securities have not been previously so credited. Such Securities shall be received and credited for such purpose by the Trustee at the redemption price specified in such Securities for redemption through operation of the sinking fund and the amount of such sinking fund payment shall be reduced accordingly. Section 3.06 Redemption of Securities for Sinking Fund. Not less than 45 days prior to each sinking fund payment date for any series of Securities (unless a shorter period shall be satisfactory to the Trustee), the Company will deliver to the Trustee an Officer's Certificate specifying the amount of the next ensuing sinking fund payment for that series pursuant to the terms of the series, the portion thereof, if any, that is to be satisfied by delivering and crediting Securities of that series pursuant to Section 3.05 and the basis for such credit and will, together with such Officer's Certificate, deliver to the Trustee any Securities to be so delivered. Not less than 30 days before each such sinking fund payment date the Securities to be redeemed upon such sinking fund payment date shall be selected in the manner specified in Section 3.02 and the Company shall cause notice of the redemption thereof to be given in the name of and at the expense of the Company in the manner provided in Section 3.02. Such notice having been duly given, the redemption of such Securities shall be made upon the terms and in the manner stated in Section 3.03. ARTICLE 4 COVENANTS Section 4.01 Payment of Principal, Premium and Interest. The Company will duly and punctually pay or cause to be paid the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on the Securities of that series at the time and place and in the manner provided herein and established with respect to such Securities. Payments of principal on the Securities may be made at the time provided herein and established with respect to such Securities by U.S. dollar check drawn on and mailed to the address of the Securityholder entitled 18 thereto as such address shall appear in the Security Register, or U.S. dollar wire transfer to, a U.S. dollar account if such Securityholder shall have furnished wire instructions to the Trustee no later than 15 days prior to the relevant payment date. Payments of interest on the Securities may be made at the time provided herein and established with respect to such Securities by U.S. dollar check mailed to the address of the Securityholder entitled thereto as such address shall appear in the Security Register, or U.S. dollar wire transfer to, a U.S. dollar account if such Securityholder shall have furnished wire instructions in writing to the Security Registrar and the Trustee no later than 15 days prior to the relevant payment date. Section 4.02 Maintenance of Office or Agency. So long as any series of the Securities remain Outstanding, the Company agrees to maintain an office or agency with respect to each such series and at such other location or locations as may be designated as provided in this Section 4.02, where (i) Securities of that series may be presented for payment, (ii) Securities of that series may be presented as herein above authorized for registration of transfer and exchange, and (iii) notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of the Securities of that series and this Indenture may be given or served, such designation to continue with respect to such office or agency until the Company shall, by written notice signed by any officer authorized to sign an Officer's Certificate and delivered to the Trustee, designate some other office or agency for such purposes or any of them. If at any time the Company shall fail to maintain any such required office or agency or shall fail to furnish the Trustee with the address thereof, such presentations, notices and demands may be made or served at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, and the Company hereby appoints the Trustee as its agent to receive all such presentations, notices and demands. The Company initially appoints the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee as its paying agent with respect to the Securities. Section 4.03 Paying Agents. If the Company shall appoint one or more paying agents for all or any series of the Securities, other than the Trustee, the Company will cause each such paying agent to execute and deliver to the Trustee an instrument in which such agent shall agree with the Trustee, subject to the provisions of this Section: that it will hold all sums held by it as such agent for the payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) or interest on the Securities of that series (whether such sums have been paid to it by the Company or by any other obligor of such Securities) in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled thereto; that it will give the Trustee notice of any failure by the Company (or by any other obligor of such Securities) to make any payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) or interest on the Securities of that series when the same shall be due and payable; that it will, at any time during the continuance of any failure referred to in the preceding paragraph (a)(2) above, upon the written request of the Trustee, forthwith pay to the Trustee all sums so held in trust by such paying agent; and 19 that it will perform all other duties of paying agent as set forth in this Indenture. If the Company shall act as its own paying agent with respect to any series of the Securities, it will on or before each due date of the principal of (and premium, if any) or interest on Securities of that series, set aside, segregate and hold in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled thereto a sum sufficient to pay such principal (and premium, if any) or interest so becoming due on Securities of that series until such sums shall be paid to such Persons or otherwise disposed of as herein provided and will promptly notify the Trustee of such action, or any failure (by it or any other obligor on such Securities) to take such action. Whenever the Company shall have one or more paying agents for any series of Securities, it will, prior to each due date of the principal of (and premium, if any) or interest on any Securities of that series, deposit with the paying agent a sum sufficient to pay the principal (and premium, if any) or interest so becoming due, such sum to be held in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled to such principal, premium or interest, and (unless such paying agent is the Trustee) the Company will promptly notify the Trustee of this action or failure so to act. Notwithstanding anything in this Section to the contrary, (i) the agreement to hold sums in trust as provided in this Section is subject to the provisions of Section 11.05, and (ii) the Company may at any time, for the purpose of obtaining the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture or for any other purpose, pay, or direct any paying agent to pay, to the Trustee all sums held in trust by the Company or such paying agent, such sums to be held by the Trustee upon the same terms and conditions as those upon which such sums were held by the Company or such paying agent; and, upon such payment by the Company or any paying agent to the Trustee, the Company or such paying agent shall be released from all further liability with respect to such money. Section 4.04 Appointment to Fill Vacancy in Office of Trustee. The Company, whenever necessary to avoid or fill a vacancy in the office of Trustee, will appoint, in the manner provided in Section 7.10, a Trustee, so that there shall at all times be a Trustee hereunder. ARTICLE 5 SECURITYHOLDERS' LISTS AND REPORTS BY THE COMPANY AND THE TRUSTEE Section 5.01 Company to Furnish Trustee Names and Addresses of Securityholders. The Company will furnish or cause to be furnished to the Trustee (a) within 15 days after each regular record date (as defined in Section 2.03) a list, in such form as the Trustee may reasonably require, of the names and addresses of the holders of each series of Securities as of such regular record date, provided that the Company shall not be obligated to furnish or cause to furnish such list at any time that the list shall not differ in any respect from the most recent list furnished to the Trustee by the Company and (b) at such other times as the Trustee may request 20 in writing within 30 days after the receipt by the Company of any such request, a list of similar form and content as of a date not more than 15 days prior to the time such list is furnished; provided, however, that, in either case, no such list need be furnished for any series for which the Trustee shall be the Security Registrar. Section 5.02 Preservation Of Information; Communications With Securityholders. The Trustee shall preserve, in as current a form as is reasonably practicable, all information as to the names and addresses of the holders of Securities contained in the most recent list furnished to it as provided in Section 5.01 and as to the names and addresses of holders of Securities received by the Trustee in its capacity as Security Registrar (if acting in such capacity). The Trustee may destroy any list furnished to it as provided in Section 5.01 upon receipt of a new list so furnished. Securityholders may communicate as provided in Section 312(b) of the Trust Indenture Act with other Securityholders with respect to their rights under this Indenture or under the Securities, and, in connection with any such communications, the Trustee shall satisfy its obligations under Section 312(b) of the Trust Indenture Act in accordance with the provisions of Section 312(b) of the Trust Indenture Act. Section 5.03 Reports by the Company. The Company will at all times comply with Section 314(a) of the Trust Indenture Act. The Company covenants and agrees to provide (which delivery may be via electronic mail) to the Trustee within 30 days, after the Company files the same with the Commission, copies of the annual reports and of the information, documents and other reports (or copies of such portions of any of the foregoing as the Commission may from time to time by rules and regulations prescribe) that the Company is required to file with the Commission pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act; provided, however, the Company shall not be required to deliver to the Trustee any correspondence filed with the Commission or any materials for which the Company has sought and received confidential treatment by the Commission; and provided further, that so long as such filings by the Company are available on the Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR), or any successor system, such filings shall be deemed to have been filed with the Trustee for purposes hereof without any further action required by the Company. For the avoidance of doubt, a failure by the Company to file annual reports, information and other reports with the Commission within the time period prescribed thereof by the Commission shall not be deemed a breach of this Section 5.03. Delivery of reports, information and documents to the Trustee under Section 5.03 is for informational purposes only and the information and the Trustee's receipt of the foregoing shall not constitute constructive notice of any information contained therein, or determinable from information contained therein including the Company's compliance with any of their covenants thereunder (as to which the Trustee is entitled to rely exclusively on an Officer's Certificate). The Trustee is under no duty to examine any such reports, information or 21 documents delivered to the Trustee or filed with the Commission via EDGAR to ensure compliance with the provision of this Indenture or to ascertain the correctness or otherwise of the information or the statements contained therein. The Trustee shall have no responsibility or duty whatsoever to ascertain or determine whether the above referenced filings with the Commission on EDGAR (or any successor system) has occurred. Section 5.04 Reports by the Trustee. If required by Section 313(a) of the Trust Indenture Act, the Trustee, within sixty (60) days after each May 1, shall send to the Securityholders a brief report dated as of such May 1, which complies with Section 313(a) of the Trust Indenture Act. The Trustee shall comply with Section 313(b) and 313(c) of the Trust Indenture Act. A copy of each such report shall, at the time of such transmission to Securityholders, be filed by the Trustee with the Company, with each securities exchange upon which any Securities are listed (if so listed) and also with the Commission. The Company agrees to notify the Trustee when any Securities become listed on any securities exchange. ARTICLE 6 REMEDIES OF THE TRUSTEE AND SECURITYHOLDERS ON EVENT OF DEFAULT Section 6.01 Events of Default. Whenever used herein with respect to Securities of a particular series, "Event of Default" means any one or more of the following events that has occurred and is continuing: the Company defaults in the payment of any installment of interest upon any of the Securities of that series, as and when the same shall become due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 90 days; provided, however, that a valid extension of an interest payment period by the Company in accordance with the terms of any indenture supplemental hereto shall not constitute a default in the payment of interest for this purpose; the Company defaults in the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any, on) any of the Securities of that series as and when the same shall become due and payable whether at maturity, upon redemption, by declaration or otherwise, or in any payment required by any sinking or analogous fund established with respect to that series; provided, however, that a valid extension of the maturity of such Securities in accordance with the terms of any indenture supplemental hereto shall not constitute a default in the payment of principal or premium, if any; 22 the Company fails to observe or perform any other of its covenants or agreements with respect to that series contained in this Indenture or otherwise established with respect to that series of Securities pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof (other than a covenant or agreement that has been expressly included in this Indenture solely for the benefit of one or more series of Securities other than such series) for a period of 90 days after the date on which written notice of such failure, requiring the same to be remedied and stating that such notice is a "Notice of Default" hereunder, shall have been given to the Company by the Trustee, by registered or certified mail, or to the Company and the Trustee by the holders of at least 25% in principal amount of the Securities of that series at the time Outstanding; the Company pursuant to or within the meaning of any Bankruptcy Law (i) commences a voluntary case, (ii) consents to the entry of an order for relief against it in an involuntary case, (iii) consents to the appointment of a Custodian of it or for all or substantially all of its property or (iv) makes a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors; or a court of competent jurisdiction enters an order under any Bankruptcy Law that (i) is for relief against the Company in an involuntary case, (ii) appoints a Custodian of the Company for all or substantially all of its property or (iii) orders the liquidation of the Company, and the order or decree remains unstayed and in effect for 90 days. In each and every such case (other than an Event of Default specified in clause (4) or clause (5) above), unless the principal of all the Securities of that series shall have already become due and payable, either the Trustee or the holders of not less than 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of that series then Outstanding hereunder, by notice in writing to the Company (and to the Trustee if given by such Securityholders), may declare the principal of (and premium, if any, on) and accrued and unpaid interest on all the Securities of that series to be due and payable immediately, and upon any such declaration the same shall become and shall be immediately due and payable. If an Event of Default specified in clause or clause (5) above occurs, the principal of and accrued and unpaid interest on all the Securities of that series shall automatically be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the Trustee or the holders of the Securities. At any time after the principal of (and premium, if any, on) and accrued and unpaid interest on the Securities of that series shall have been so declared due and payable, and before any judgment or decree for the payment of the moneys due shall have been obtained or entered as hereinafter provided, the holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of that series then Outstanding hereunder, by written notice to the Company and the Trustee, may rescind and annul such declaration and its consequences if: (i) the Company has paid or deposited with the Trustee a sum sufficient to pay all matured installments of interest upon all the Securities of that series and the principal of (and premium, if any, on) any and all Securities of that series that shall have become due otherwise than by acceleration (with interest upon such principal and premium, if any, and, to the extent that such payment is enforceable under applicable law, upon overdue installments of interest, at the rate per annum expressed in the Securities of that series to the date of such payment or deposit) and the amount payable to the Trustee under Section 7.06, and (ii) any and all Events of Default under the Indenture with respect to such series, other than the nonpayment of principal on (and premium, if any, on) and accrued and unpaid interest on Securities of that series that shall not have become due by their terms, shall have been remedied or waived as provided in Section 6.06. 23 No such rescission and annulment shall extend to or shall affect any subsequent default or impair any right consequent thereon. In case the Trustee shall have proceeded to enforce any right with respect to Securities of that series under this Indenture and such proceedings shall have been discontinued or abandoned because of such rescission or annulment or for any other reason or shall have been determined adversely to the Trustee, then and in every such case, subject to any determination in such proceedings, the Company and the Trustee shall be restored respectively to their former positions and rights hereunder, and all rights, remedies and powers of the Company and the Trustee shall continue as though no such proceedings had been taken. Section 6.02 Collection of Indebtedness and Suits for Enforcement by Trustee. The Company covenants that (i) in case it shall default in the payment of any installment of interest on any of the Securities of a series, or in any payment required by any sinking or analogous fund established with respect to that series as and when the same shall have become due and payable, and such default shall have continued for a period of 90 days, or (ii) in case it shall default in the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any, on) any of the Securities of a series when the same shall have become due and payable, whether upon maturity of the Securities of a series or upon redemption or upon declaration or otherwise then, upon demand of the Trustee, the Company will pay to the Trustee, for the benefit of the holders of the Securities of that series, the whole amount that then shall have been become due and payable on all such Securities for principal (and premium, if any) or interest, or both, as the case may be, with interest upon the overdue principal (and premium, if any) and (to the extent that payment of such interest is enforceable under applicable law) upon overdue installments of interest at the rate per annum expressed in the Securities of that series; and, in addition thereto, such further amount as shall be sufficient to cover the costs and expenses of collection, and the amount payable to the Trustee under

Section 7.06. If the Company shall fail to pay such amounts forthwith upon such demand, the Trustee, in its own name and as trustee of an express trust, shall be entitled and empowered to institute any action or proceedings at law or in equity for the collection of the sums so due and unpaid, and may prosecute any such action or proceeding to judgment or final decree, and may enforce any such judgment or final decree against the Company or other obligor upon the Securities of that series and collect the moneys adjudged or decreed to be payable in the manner provided by law or equity out of the property of the Company or other obligor upon the Securities of that series, wherever situated. In case of any receivership, insolvency, liquidation, bankruptcy, reorganization, readjustment, arrangement, composition or judicial proceedings affecting the Company, or its creditors or property, the Trustee shall have power to intervene in such proceedings and take any action therein that may be permitted by the court and shall (except as may be otherwise provided by law) be entitled to file such proofs of claim and other papers and documents as may be necessary or advisable in order to have the claims of the Trustee and of the 24 holders of Securities of such series allowed for the entire amount due and payable by the Company under the Indenture at the date of institution of such proceedings and for any additional amount that may become due and payable by the Company after such date, and to collect and receive any moneys or other property payable or deliverable on any such claim, and to distribute the same after the deduction of the amount payable to the Trustee under Section 7.06; and any receiver, assignee or trustee in bankruptcy or reorganization is hereby authorized by each of the holders of Securities of such series to make such payments to the Trustee, and, in the event that the Trustee shall consent to the making of such payments directly to such Securityholders, to pay to the Trustee any amount due it under Section 7.06. All rights of action and of asserting claims under this Indenture, or under any of the terms established with respect to Securities of that series, may be enforced by the Trustee without the possession of any of such Securities, or the production thereof at any trial or other proceeding relative thereto, and any such suit or proceeding instituted by the Trustee shall be brought in its own name as trustee of an express trust, and any recovery of judgment shall, after provision for payment to the Trustee of any amounts due under Section 7.06, be for the ratable benefit of the holders of the Securities of such series. In case of an Event of Default hereunder, the Trustee may in its discretion proceed to protect and enforce the rights vested in it by this Indenture by such appropriate judicial proceedings as the Trustee shall deem most effectual to protect and enforce any of such rights, either at law or in equity or in bankruptcy or otherwise, whether for the specific enforcement of any covenant or agreement contained in the Indenture or in aid of the exercise of any power granted in this Indenture, or to enforce any other legal or equitable right vested in the Trustee by this Indenture or by law. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to authorize the Trustee to authorize or consent to or accept or adopt on behalf of any Securityholder any plan of reorganization, arrangement, adjustment or composition affecting the Securities of that series or the rights of any Securityholder thereof or to authorize the Trustee to vote in respect of the claim of any Securityholder in any such proceeding. Section 6.03 Application of Moneys Collected. Any moneys collected by the Trustee pursuant to this Article with respect to a particular series of Securities shall be applied in the following order, at the date or dates fixed by the Trustee and, in case of the distribution of such moneys on account of principal (or premium, if any) or interest, upon presentation of the Securities of that series, and notation thereon of the payment, if only partially paid, and upon surrender thereof if fully paid: FIRST: To the payment of costs and expenses of collection and of all amounts payable to the Trustee under Section 7.06; SECOND: To the payment of the amounts then due and unpaid upon Securities of such series for principal (and premium, if any) and interest, in respect of which or for the benefit of which such money has been collected, ratably, without preference or priority of any kind, according to the amounts due and payable on such Securities for principal (and premium, if any) and interest, respectively; and 25 THIRD: To the payment of the remainder, if any, to the Company or any other Person lawfully entitled thereto. Section 6.04 Limitation on Suits. No holder of any Security of any series shall have any right by virtue or by availing of any provision of this Indenture to institute any suit, action or proceeding in equity or at law upon or under or with respect to this Indenture or for the appointment of a receiver or trustee, or for any other remedy hereunder, unless (i) such Securityholder previously shall have given to the Trustee written notice of an Event of Default and of the continuance thereof with respect to the Securities of such series specifying such Event of Default, as hereinbefore provided; (ii) the holders of not less than 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding shall have made written request upon the Trustee to institute such action, suit or proceeding in its own name as Trustee hereunder; (iii) such Securityholder or Securityholders shall have offered to the Trustee indemnity satisfactory to it against the costs, expenses and liabilities to be incurred in compliance with such request; (iv) the Trustee for 90 days after its receipt of such notice, request and offer of indemnity, shall have failed to institute any such action, suit or proceeding and (v) during such 90 day period, the holders of a majority in principal amount of the Securities of that series do not give the Trustee a direction inconsistent with the request. Notwithstanding anything contained herein to the contrary or any other provisions of this Indenture, the right of any holder of any Security to receive payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on such Security, as therein provided, on or after the respective due dates expressed in such Security (or in the case of redemption, on the redemption date), or to institute suit for the enforcement of any such payment on or after such respective dates or redemption date, shall not be impaired or affected without the consent of such holder and by accepting a Security hereunder it is expressly understood, intended and covenanted by the taker and holder of every Security of such series with every other such taker and holder and the Trustee, that no one or more holders of Securities of such series shall have any right in any manner whatsoever by virtue or by availing of any provision of this Indenture to affect, disturb or prejudice the rights of the holders of any other of such Securities, or to obtain or seek to obtain priority over or preference to any other such holder, or to enforce any right under this Indenture, except in the manner herein provided and for the equal, ratable and common benefit of all holders of Securities of such series. For the protection and enforcement of the provisions of this Section, each and every Securityholder and the Trustee shall be entitled to such relief as can be given either at law or in equity. Section 6.05 Rights and Remedies Cumulative; Delay or Omission Not Waiver. Except as otherwise provided in Section 2.07, all powers and remedies given by this Article to the Trustee or to the Securityholders shall, to the extent permitted by law, be deemed cumulative and not exclusive of any other powers and remedies available to the Trustee or the holders of the Securities, by judicial proceedings or otherwise, to enforce the performance or observance of the covenants and agreements contained in this Indenture or otherwise established with respect to such Securities. 26 No delay or omission of the Trustee or of any holder of any of the Securities to exercise any right or power accruing upon any Event of Default occurring and continuing as aforesaid shall impair any such right or power, or shall be construed to be a waiver of any such default or an acquiescence therein; and, subject to the provisions of Section 6.04, every power and remedy given by this Article or by law to the Trustee or the Securityholders may be exercised from time to time, and as often as shall be deemed expedient, by the Trustee or by the Securityholders. Section 6.06 Control by Securityholders. The holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time Outstanding, determined in accordance with Section 8.04, shall have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred on the Trustee with respect to such series; provided, however, that such direction shall not be in conflict with any rule of law or with this Indenture or subject the Trustee in its sole discretion to personal liability. Subject to the provisions of Section 7.01, the Trustee shall have the right to decline to follow any such direction if the Trustee in good faith shall, by a Responsible Officer or officers of the Trustee, determine that the proceeding so directed, subject to the Trustee's duties under the Trust Indenture Act, would involve the Trustee in personal liability or might be unduly prejudicial to the Securityholders not involved in the proceeding. The holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time Outstanding affected thereby, determined in accordance with Section 8.04, may on behalf of the holders of all of the Securities of such series waive any past default in the performance of any of the covenants contained herein or established pursuant to Section 2.01 with respect to such series and its consequences, except a default in the payment of the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, any of the Securities of that series as and when the same shall become due by the terms of such Securities otherwise than by acceleration (unless such default has been cured and a sum sufficient to pay all matured installments of interest and principal and any premium has been deposited with the Trustee (in accordance with Section 6.01(c)). Upon any such waiver, the default covered thereby shall be deemed to be cured for all purposes of this Indenture and the Company, the Trustee and the holders of the Securities of such series shall be restored to their former positions and rights hereunder, respectively; but no such waiver shall extend to any subsequent or other default or impair any right consequent thereon. Section 6.07 Undertaking to Pay Costs. All parties to this Indenture agree, and each holder of any Securities by such holder's acceptance thereof shall be deemed to have agreed, that any court may in its discretion require, in any suit for the enforcement of any right or remedy under this Indenture, or in any suit against the Trustee for any action taken or omitted by it as Trustee, the filing by any party litigant in such suit of an undertaking to pay the costs of such suit, and that such court may in its discretion assess reasonable costs, including reasonable attorneys' fees and expenses, against any party litigant in such suit, having due regard to the merits and good faith of the claims or defenses 27 made by such party litigant; but the provisions of this Section shall not apply to any suit instituted by the Trustee, to any suit instituted by any Securityholder, or group of Securityholders, holding more than 10% in aggregate principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of any series, or to any suit instituted by any Securityholder for the enforcement of the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any) or interest on any Security of such series, on or after the respective due dates expressed in such Security or established pursuant to this Indenture. ARTICLE 7 CONCERNING THE TRUSTEE Section 7.01 Certain Duties and Responsibilities of Trustee. The Trustee, prior to the occurrence of an Event of Default with respect to the Securities of a series and after the curing of all Events of Default with respect to the Securities of that series that may have occurred, shall undertake to perform with respect to the Securities of such series such duties and only such duties as are specifically set forth in this Indenture, and no implied covenants shall be read into this Indenture against the Trustee. In case an Event of Default with respect to the Securities of a series has occurred (that has not been cured or waived), the Trustee shall exercise with respect to Securities of that series such of the rights and powers vested in it by this Indenture, and use the same degree of care and skill in their exercise, as a prudent man would exercise or use under the circumstances in the conduct of his or her own affairs. No provision of this Indenture shall be construed to relieve the Trustee from liability for its own negligent action, its own negligent failure to act, or its own willful misconduct, except that: prior to the occurrence of an Event of Default with respect to the Securities of a series and after the curing or waiving of all such Events of Default with respect to that series that may have occurred: the duties and obligations of the Trustee shall with respect to the Securities of such series be determined solely by the express provisions of this Indenture, and the Trustee shall not be liable with respect to the Securities of such series except for the performance of such duties and obligations as are specifically set forth in this Indenture, and no implied covenants or obligations shall be read into this Indenture against the Trustee; and in the absence of bad faith on the part of the Trustee, the Trustee may with respect to the Securities of such series conclusively rely, as to the truth of the statements and the correctness of the opinions expressed therein, upon any certificates or opinions furnished to the Trustee and conforming to the requirements of this Indenture; but in the case of any such certificates or opinions that by any provision hereof are specifically required to be furnished to the Trustee, the Trustee shall be under a duty to examine the same to determine whether or not they conform to the requirements of this Indenture; 28 the Trustee shall not be liable to any Securityholder or to any other Person for any error of judgment made in good faith by a Responsible Officer or Responsible Officers of the Trustee, unless it shall be proved that the Trustee was negligent in ascertaining the pertinent facts; the Trustee shall not be liable with respect to any action taken or omitted to be taken by it in good faith in accordance with the direction of the holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time Outstanding relating to the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred upon the Trustee under this Indenture with respect to the Securities of that series; none of the provisions contained in this Indenture shall require the Trustee to expend or risk its own funds or otherwise incur personal financial liability in the performance of any of its duties or in the exercise of any of its rights or powers if there is reasonable ground for believing that the repayment of such funds or liability is not reasonably assured to it under the terms of this Indenture or adequate indemnity against such risk is not reasonably assured to it; The Trustee shall not be required to give any bond or surety in respect of the performance of its powers or duties hereunder; The permissive right of the Trustee to do things enumerated in this Indenture shall not be construed as a duty of the Trustee; and No Trustee shall have any duty or responsibility for any act or omission of any other Trustee appointed with respect to a series of Securities hereunder. Section 7.02 Certain Rights of Trustee. Except as otherwise provided in Section 7.01: The Trustee may conclusively rely and shall be protected in acting or refraining from acting upon any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, consent, order, approval, bond, security or other paper or document believed by it to be genuine and to have been signed or presented by the proper party or parties; Any request, direction, order or demand of the Company mentioned herein shall be sufficiently evidenced by a Board Resolution or an instrument signed in the name of the Company by any authorized Officer of the Company (unless other evidence in respect thereof is specifically prescribed herein); The Trustee may consult with counsel and the opinion or written advice of such counsel or, if requested, any Opinion of Counsel shall be full and complete authorization and protection in respect of any action taken or suffered or omitted hereunder in good faith and in reliance thereon; 29 The Trustee shall be under no obligation to exercise any of the rights or powers vested in it by this Indenture at the request, order or direction of any of the Securityholders pursuant to the provisions of this Indenture, unless such Securityholders shall have offered to the Trustee security or indemnity reasonably acceptable to the Trustee against the costs, expenses and liabilities that may be incurred therein or thereby; nothing contained herein shall, however, relieve the Trustee of the obligation, upon the occurrence of an Event of Default with respect to a series of the Securities (that has not been cured or waived), to exercise with respect to Securities of that series such of the rights and powers vested in it by this Indenture, and to use the same degree of care and skill in their exercise, as a prudent man would exercise or use under the circumstances in the conduct of his or her own affairs; The Trustee shall not be liable for any action taken or omitted to be taken by it in good faith and believed by it to be authorized or within the discretion or rights or powers conferred upon it by this Indenture; The Trustee shall not be bound to make any investigation into the facts or matters stated in any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, consent, order, approval, bond, security, or other papers or documents or inquire as to the performance by the Company of one of its covenants under this Indenture, unless requested in writing so to do by the holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of the particular series affected thereby (determined as provided in Section 8.04); provided, however, that if the payment within a reasonable time to the Trustee of the costs, expenses or liabilities likely to be incurred by it in the making of such investigation is, in the opinion of the Trustee, not reasonably assured to the Trustee by the security afforded to it by the terms of this Indenture, the Trustee may require security or indemnity reasonably acceptable to the Trustee against such costs, expenses or liabilities as a condition to so proceeding. The reasonable expense of every such examination shall be paid by the Company or, if paid by the Trustee, shall be repaid by the Company upon demand; The Trustee may execute any of the trusts or powers hereunder or perform any duties hereunder either directly or by or through agents or attorneys and the Trustee shall not be responsible for any misconduct or negligence on the part of any agent or attorney appointed with due care by it hereunder; In no event shall the Trustee be responsible or liable for any failure or delay in the performance of its obligations hereunder arising out of or caused by, directly or indirectly, forces beyond its control, including, without limitation, strikes, work stoppages, accidents, acts of war or terrorism, civil or military disturbances, nuclear or natural catastrophes or acts of God, and interruptions, loss or malfunctions of utilities, communications or computer (software and hardware) services; it being understood that the Trustee shall use reasonable efforts which are consistent with accepted practices in the banking industry to resume performance as soon as practicable under the circumstances; In no event shall the Trustee be responsible or liable for special, indirect, punitive or consequential loss or damage of any kind whatsoever (including, but not limited to, loss of profit) irrespective of whether the Trustee has been advised of the likelihood of such loss or damage and regardless of the form of action; and 30 The Trustee agrees to accept and act upon instructions or directions pursuant to this Indenture sent by unsecured e-mail, facsimile transmission or other similar unsecured electronic methods; provided, however, that such instructions or directions shall be signed by an authorized representative of the party providing such instructions or directions. If the party elects to give the Trustee e-mail or facsimile instructions (or instructions by a similar electronic method) and the Trustee in its discretion elects to act upon such instructions, the Trustee's understanding of such instructions shall be deemed controlling. The Trustee shall not be liable for any losses, costs or expenses arising directly or indirectly from the Trustee's reliance upon and compliance with such instructions notwithstanding such instructions conflict or are inconsistent with a subsequent written instruction. The party providing electronic instructions agrees to assume all risks arising out of the use of such electronic methods to submit instructions and directions to the Trustee, including without limitation the risk of the Trustee acting on unauthorized instructions, and the risk or interception and misuse by third parties. The Trustee may request that the Company deliver an Officer's Certificate setting forth the names of individuals and/or titles of officers authorized at such time to furnish the Trustee with Officer's Certificates, Company Orders and any other matters or directions pursuant to this Indenture. The rights, privileges, protections, immunities and benefits given to the Trustee, including, without limitation, its right to be indemnified, are extended to, and shall be enforceable by, the Trustee in each of its capacities hereunder and under the Securities, and each agent, custodian or other person employed to act under this Indenture. The Trustee shall not be deemed to have knowledge of any Default or Event of Default (other than an Event of Default constituting the failure to pay the interest on, or the principal of, the Securities if the Trustee also serves the paying agent for such Securities) until the Trustee shall have received written notification in the manner set forth in this Indenture or a Responsible Officer of the Trustee shall have obtained actual knowledge. Section 7.03 Trustee Not Responsible for Recitals or Issuance or Securities. The recitals contained herein and in the Securities shall be taken as the statements of the Company, and the Trustee assumes no responsibility for the correctness of the same. The Trustee shall not be responsible for any statement in any registration statement, prospectus, or any other document in connection with the sale of Securities. The Trustee shall not be responsible for any rating on the Securities or any action or omission of any rating agency. The Trustee makes no representations as to the validity or sufficiency of this Indenture or of the Securities. The Trustee shall not be accountable for the use or application by the Company of any of the Securities or of the proceeds of such Securities, or for the use or application of any moneys paid over by the Trustee in accordance with any provision of this Indenture or established pursuant to Section 2.01, or for the use or application of any moneys received by any paying agent other than the Trustee. 31 Section 7.04 May Hold Securities. The Trustee or any paying agent or Security Registrar, in its individual or any other capacity, may become the owner or pledgee of Securities with the same rights it would have if it were not Trustee, paying agent or Security Registrar. Section 7.05 Moneys Held in Trust. Subject to the provisions of Section 11.05, all moneys received by the Trustee shall, until used or applied as herein provided, be held in trust for the purposes for which they were received, but need not be segregated from other funds except to the extent required by law. The Trustee shall be under no liability for interest on any moneys received by it hereunder except such as it may agree with the Company to pay thereon. Section 7.06 Compensation and Reimbursement. The Company shall pay to the Trustee for each of its capacities hereunder from time to time compensation for its services as the Company and the Trustee shall from time to time agree upon in writing. The Trustee's compensation shall not be limited by any law on compensation of a trustee of an express trust. The Company shall reimburse the Trustee upon request for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred by it. Such expenses shall include the reasonable compensation and expenses of the Trustee's agents and counsel. The Company shall indemnify each of the Trustee in each of its capacities hereunder against any loss, liability or expense (including the cost of defending itself and including the reasonable compensation and expenses of the Trustee's agents and counsel) incurred by it except as set forth in Section 7.06(c) in the exercise or performance of its powers, rights or duties under this Indenture as Trustee or Agent. The Trustee shall notify the Company promptly of any claim for which it may seek indemnity. The Company shall defend the claim and the Trustee shall cooperate in the defense. The Trustee may have one separate counsel and the Company shall pay the reasonable fees and expenses of such counsel. The Company need not pay for any settlement made without its consent, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld. This indemnification shall apply to officers, directors, employees, shareholders and agents of the Trustee. The Company need not reimburse any expense or indemnify against any loss or liability incurred by the Trustee or by any officer, director, employee, shareholder or agent of the Trustee through negligence or bad faith. To ensure the Company's payment obligations in this Section, the Trustee shall have a lien prior to the Securities on all funds or property held or collected by the Trustee, except that held in trust to pay principal of or interest on particular Securities. When the Trustee incurs expenses or renders services in connection with an Event of Default specified in Section 6.01(4) or (5), the expenses (including the reasonable fees and expenses of its counsel) and the compensation for services in connection therewith are to constitute expenses of administration under any bankruptcy law. The provisions of this Section 7.06 shall survive the termination of this Indenture and the resignation or removal of the Trustee. 32 Section 7.07 Reliance on Officer's Certificate. Except as otherwise provided in Section 7.01, whenever in the administration of the provisions of this Indenture the Trustee shall deem it reasonably necessary or desirable that a matter be proved or established prior to taking or suffering or omitting to take any action hereunder, such matter (unless other evidence in respect thereof be herein specifically prescribed) may, in the absence of negligence or bad faith on the part of the Trustee, be deemed to be conclusively proved and established by an Officer's Certificate delivered to the Trustee and such certificate, in the absence of negligence or bad faith on the part of the Trustee, shall be full warrant to the Trustee for any action taken, suffered or omitted to be taken by it under the provisions of this Indenture upon the faith thereof. Section 7.08 Disqualification; Conflicting Interests. If the Trustee has or shall acquire any "conflicting interest" within the meaning of Section 310(b) of the Trust Indenture Act, the Trustee and the Company shall in all respects comply with the provisions of Section 310(b) of the Trust Indenture Act. Section 7.09 Corporate Trustee Required; Eligibility. There shall at all times be a Trustee with respect to the Securities issued hereunder which shall at all times be a corporation organized and doing business under the laws of the United States of America or any state or territory thereof or of the District of Columbia, or a corporation or other Person permitted to act as trustee by the Commission, authorized under such laws to exercise corporate trust powers, having a combined capital and surplus of at least fifty million U.S. dollars ($50,000,000), and subject to supervision or examination by federal, state, territorial, or District of Columbia authority. If such corporation or other Person publishes reports of condition at least annually, pursuant to law or to the requirements of the aforesaid supervising or examining authority, then for the purposes of this Section, the combined capital and surplus of such corporation or other Person shall be deemed to be its combined capital and surplus as set forth in its most recent report of condition so published. The Company may not, nor may any Person directly or indirectly controlling, controlled by, or under common control with the Company, serve as Trustee. In case at any time the Trustee shall cease to be eligible in accordance with the provisions of this Section, the Trustee shall resign immediately in the manner and with the effect specified in Section 7.10. Section 7.10 Resignation and Removal; Appointment of Successor. The Trustee or any successor hereafter appointed may at any time resign with respect to the Securities of one or more series by giving written notice thereof to the Company and the Securityholders of such series. Upon receiving such notice of resignation, the Company shall promptly appoint a successor trustee with respect to Securities of such series by written instrument, in duplicate, executed by order of the Board of Directors, one copy of which instrument shall be delivered to the resigning Trustee and one copy to the successor trustee. If no successor trustee shall have been so appointed and have accepted appointment within 30 days 33 after the sending of such notice of resignation, the resigning Trustee may petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the appointment of a successor trustee with respect to Securities of such series, or any Securityholder of that series who has been a bona fide holder of a Security or Securities for at least six months may on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, petition any such court for the appointment of a successor trustee. Such court may thereupon after such notice, if any, as it may deem proper and prescribe, appoint a successor trustee. In case at any time any one of the following shall occur: the Trustee shall fail to comply with the provisions of Section 7.08 after written request therefor by the Company or by any Securityholder who has been a bona fide holder of a Security or Securities for at least six months; or the Trustee shall cease to be eligible in accordance with the provisions of Section 7.09 and shall fail to resign after written request therefor by the Company or by any such Securityholder; or the Trustee shall become incapable of acting, or shall be adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent, or commence a voluntary bankruptcy proceeding, or a receiver of the Trustee or of its property shall be appointed or consented to, or any public officer shall take charge or control of the Trustee or of its property or affairs for the purpose of rehabilitation, conservation or liquidation; then, in any such case, the Company may remove the Trustee with respect to all Securities and appoint a successor trustee by written instrument, in duplicate, executed by order of the Board of Directors, one copy of which instrument shall be delivered to the Trustee so removed and one copy to the successor trustee, or any Securityholder who has been a bona fide holder of a Security or Securities for at least six months may, on behalf of that holder and all others similarly situated, petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the removal of the Trustee and the appointment of a successor trustee. Such court may thereupon after such notice, if any, as it may deem proper and prescribe, remove the Trustee and appoint a successor trustee. The holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of any series at the time Outstanding may at any time remove the Trustee with respect to such series by so notifying the Trustee and the Company and may appoint a successor Trustee for such series with the consent of the Company. Any resignation or removal of the Trustee and appointment of a successor trustee with respect to the Securities of a series pursuant to any of the provisions of this Section shall become effective upon acceptance of appointment by the successor trustee as provided in Section 7.11. Any successor trustee appointed pursuant to this Section may be appointed with respect to the Securities of one or more series or all of such series, and at any time there shall be only one Trustee with respect to the Securities of any particular series. 34 Section 7.11 Acceptance of Appointment By Successor. In case of the appointment hereunder of a successor trustee with respect to all Securities, every such successor trustee so appointed shall execute, acknowledge and deliver to the Company and to the retiring Trustee an instrument accepting such appointment, and thereupon the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective and such successor trustee, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee; but, on the request of the Company or the successor trustee, such retiring Trustee shall, upon payment of any amounts due to it pursuant to the provisions of Section 7.06, execute and deliver an instrument transferring to such successor trustee all the rights, powers, and trusts of the retiring Trustee and shall duly assign, transfer and deliver to such successor trustee all property and money held by such retiring Trustee hereunder. In case of the appointment hereunder of a successor trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more (but not all) series, the Company, the retiring Trustee and each successor trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more series shall execute and deliver an indenture supplemental hereto wherein each successor trustee shall accept such appointment and which (i) shall contain such provisions as shall be necessary or desirable to transfer and confirm to, and to vest in, each successor trustee all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor trustee relates, (ii) shall contain such provisions as shall be deemed necessary or desirable to confirm that all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series as to which the retiring Trustee is not retiring shall continue to be vested in the retiring Trustee, and (iii) shall add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture as shall be necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts hereunder by more than one Trustee, it being understood that nothing herein or in such supplemental indenture shall constitute such Trustees co-trustees of the same trust, that each such Trustee shall be trustee of a trust or trusts hereunder separate and apart from any trust or trusts hereunder administered by any other such Trustee and that no Trustee shall be responsible for any act or failure to act on the part of any other Trustee hereunder; and upon the execution and delivery of such supplemental indenture the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective to the extent provided therein, such retiring Trustee shall with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor trustee relates have no further responsibility for the exercise of rights and powers or for the performance of the duties and obligations vested in the Trustee under this Indenture, and each such successor trustee, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor trustee relates; but, on request of the Company or any successor trustee, such retiring Trustee shall duly assign, transfer and deliver to such successor trustee, to the extent contemplated by such supplemental indenture, the property and money held by such retiring Trustee hereunder with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor trustee relates. Upon request of any such successor trustee, the Company shall execute any and all instruments for more fully and certainly vesting in and confirming to such successor trustee all such rights, powers and trusts referred to in paragraph (a) or (b) of this Section, as the case may be. 35 No successor trustee shall accept its appointment unless at the time of such acceptance such successor trustee shall be qualified and eligible under this Article. Upon acceptance of appointment by a successor trustee as provided in this Section, the Company shall send notice of the succession of such trustee hereunder to the Securityholders. If the Company fails to transmit such notice within ten days after acceptance of appointment by the successor trustee, the successor trustee shall cause such notice to be transmitted at the expense of the Company. Section 7.12 Merger, Conversion, Consolidation or Succession to Business. Any corporation into which the Trustee may be merged or converted or with which it may be consolidated, or any corporation resulting from any merger, conversion or consolidation to which the Trustee shall be a party, or any corporation succeeding to all or substantially all the corporate trust business of the Trustee, including the administration of the trust created by this Indenture, shall be the successor of the Trustee hereunder, provided that such corporation shall be qualified under the provisions of Section 7.08 and eligible under the provisions of Section 7.09, without the execution or filing of any paper or any further act on the part of any of the parties hereto, anything herein to the contrary notwithstanding. In case any Securities shall have been authenticated, but not delivered, by the Trustee then in office, any successor by merger, conversion or consolidation to such authenticating Trustee may adopt such authentication and deliver the Securities so authenticated with the same effect as if such successor Trustee had itself authenticated such Securities. Section 7.13 Preferential Collection of Claims Against the Company. The Trustee shall comply with Section 311(a) of the Trust Indenture Act, excluding any creditor relationship described in Section 311(b) of the Trust Indenture Act. A Trustee who has resigned or been removed shall be subject to Section 311(a) of the Trust Indenture Act to the extent included therein. Section 7.14 Notice of Default. If any Event of Default occurs and is continuing and if such Event of Default is known to a Responsible Officer of the Trustee, the Trustee shall send to each Securityholder in the manner and to the extent provided in Section 313(c) of the Trust Indenture Act notice of the Event of Default within the earlier of 90 days after it occurs and 30 days after it is known to a Responsible Officer of the Trustee or written notice of it is received by the Trustee, unless such Event of Default has been cured; provided, however, that, except in the case of a default in the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any) or interest on any Security, the Trustee shall be protected in withholding such notice if and so long as the Responsible Officers of the Trustee in good faith determine that the withholding of such notice is in the interest of the Securityholders. 36 ARTICLE 8 CONCERNING THE SECURITYHOLDERS Section 8.01 Evidence of Action by Securityholders. Whenever in this Indenture it is provided that the holders of a majority or specified percentage in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of a particular series may take any action (including the making of any demand or request, the giving of any notice, consent or waiver or the taking of any other action), the fact that at the time of taking any such action the holders of such majority or specified percentage of that series have joined therein may be evidenced by any instrument or any number of instruments of similar tenor executed by such holders of Securities of that series in person or by agent or proxy appointed in writing. If the Company shall solicit from the Securityholders of any series any request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent, waiver or other action, the Company may, at its option, as evidenced by an Officer's Certificate, fix in advance a record date for such series for the determination of Securityholders entitled to give such request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent, waiver or other action, but the Company shall have no obligation to do so. If such a record date is fixed, such request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent, waiver or other action may be given before or after the record date, but only the Securityholders of record at the close of business on the record date shall be deemed to be Securityholders for the purposes of determining whether Securityholders of the requisite proportion of Outstanding Securities of that series have authorized or agreed or consented to such request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent, waiver or other action, and for that purpose the Outstanding Securities of that series shall be computed as of the record date; provided, however, that no such authorization, agreement or consent by such Securityholders on the record date shall be deemed effective unless it shall become effective pursuant to the provisions of this Indenture not later than six months after the record date. Section 8.02 Proof of Execution by Securityholders. Subject to the provisions of Section 7.01, proof of the execution of any instrument by a Securityholder (such proof will not require notarization) or his or her agent or proxy and proof of the holding by any Person of any of the Securities shall be sufficient if made in the following manner: The fact and date of the execution by any such Person of any instrument may be proved in any reasonable manner acceptable to the Trustee. The ownership of Securities shall be proved by the Security Register of such Securities or by a certificate of the Security Registrar thereof. The Trustee may require such additional proof of any matter referred to in this Section as it shall deem necessary. 37 Section 8.03 Who May be Deemed Owners. Prior to the due presentment for registration of transfer of any Security, the Company, the Trustee, any paying agent and any Security Registrar may deem and treat the Person in whose name such Security shall be registered upon the books of the Security Registrar as the absolute owner of such Security (whether or not such Security shall be overdue and notwithstanding any notice of ownership or writing thereon made by anyone other than the Security Registrar) for the purpose of receiving payment of or on account of the principal of, premium, if any, and (subject to Section 2.03) interest on such Security and for all other purposes; and neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any paying agent nor any Security Registrar shall be affected by any notice to the contrary. Section 8.04 Certain Securities Owned by Company Disregarded. In determining whether the holders of the requisite aggregate principal amount of Securities of a particular series have concurred in any direction, consent or waiver under this Indenture, the Securities of that series that are owned by the Company or any other obligor on the Securities of that series or by any Person directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by or under common control with the Company or any other obligor on the Securities of that series shall be disregarded and deemed not to be Outstanding for the purpose of any such determination, except that for the purpose of determining whether the Trustee shall be protected in relying on any such direction, consent or waiver, only Securities of such series that the Trustee actually knows are so owned shall be so disregarded. The Securities so owned that have been pledged in good faith may be regarded as Outstanding for the purposes of this Section, if the pledgee shall establish to the satisfaction of the Trustee the pledgee's right so to act with respect to such Securities and that the pledgee is not a Person directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by or under direct or indirect common control with the Company or any such other obligor. In case of a dispute as to such right, any decision by the Trustee taken upon the advice of counsel shall be full protection to the Trustee. Section 8.05 Actions Binding on Future Securityholders. At any time prior to (but not after) the evidencing to the Trustee, as provided in Section 8.01, of the taking of any action by the holders of the majority or percentage in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of a particular series specified in this Indenture in connection with such action, any holder of a Security of that series that is shown by the evidence to be included in the Securities the holders of which have consented to such action may, by filing written notice with the Trustee, and upon proof of holding as provided in Section 8.02, revoke such action so far as concerns such Security. Except as aforesaid any such action taken by the holder of any Security shall be conclusive and binding upon such holder and upon all future holders and owners of such Security, and of any Security issued in exchange therefor, on registration of transfer thereof or in place thereof, irrespective of whether or not any notation in regard thereto is made upon such Security. Any action taken by the holders of the majority or percentage in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of a particular series specified in this Indenture in connection with such action shall be conclusively binding upon the Company, the Trustee and the holders of all the Securities of that series. 38 ARTICLE 9 SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURES Section 9.01 Supplemental Indentures Without the Consent of Securityholders. In addition to any supplemental indenture otherwise authorized by this Indenture, the Company and the Trustee may from time to time and at any time enter into an indenture or indentures supplemental hereto (which shall conform to the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act as then in effect), without the consent of the Securityholders, for one or more of the following purposes: to cure any ambiguity, defect, or inconsistency herein or in the Securities of any series; to comply with Article Ten; to provide for uncertificated Securities in addition to or in place of certificated Securities; to add to the covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions relating to the Company for the benefit of the holders of all or any series of Securities (and if such covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions are to be for the benefit of less than all series of Securities, stating that such covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions are expressly being included solely for the benefit of such series), to make the occurrence, or the occurrence and the continuance, of a default in any such additional covenants, restrictions, conditions or provisions an Event of Default, or to surrender any right or power herein conferred upon the Company; to add to, delete from, or revise the conditions, limitations, and restrictions on the authorized amount, terms, or purposes of issue, authentication, and delivery of Securities, as herein set forth; to make any change that does not adversely affect the rights of any Securityholder in any material respect; to provide for the issuance of and establish the form and terms and conditions of the Securities of any series as provided in Section 2.01, to establish the form of any certifications required to be furnished pursuant to the terms of this Indenture or any series of Securities, or to add to the rights of the holders of any series of Securities; to evidence and provide for the acceptance of appointment hereunder by a successor trustee; or to comply with any requirements of the Commission or any successor in connection with the qualification of this Indenture under the Trust Indenture Act. 39 The Trustee is hereby authorized to join with the Company in the execution of any such supplemental indenture, and to make any further appropriate agreements and stipulations that may be therein contained, but the Trustee shall not be obligated to enter into any such supplemental indenture that affects the Trustee's own rights, duties or immunities under this Indenture or otherwise. Any supplemental indenture authorized by the provisions of this Section may be executed by the Company and the Trustee without the consent of the holders of any of the Securities at the time Outstanding, notwithstanding any of the provisions of Section 9.02. Section 9.02 Supplemental Indentures With Consent of Securityholders. With the consent (evidenced as provided in Section 8.01) of the holders of not less than a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Securities of each series affected by such supplemental indenture or indentures at the time Outstanding, the Company, when authorized by a Board Resolution, and the Trustee may from time to time and at any time enter into an indenture or indentures supplemental hereto (which shall conform to the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act as then in effect) for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of this Indenture or of any supplemental indenture or of modifying in any manner not covered by Section 9.01 the rights of the holders of the Securities of such series under this Indenture; provided, however, that no such supplemental indenture shall, without the consent of the holders of each Security then Outstanding and affected thereby, (a) extend the fixed maturity of any Securities of any series, or reduce the principal amount thereof, or reduce the rate or extend the time of payment of interest thereon, or reduce any premium payable upon the redemption thereof or (b) reduce the aforesaid percentage of Securities, the holders of which are required to consent to any such supplemental indenture. It shall not be necessary for the consent of the Securityholders of any series affected thereby under this Section to approve the particular form of any proposed supplemental indenture, but it shall be sufficient if such consent shall approve the substance thereof. Section 9.03 Effect of Supplemental Indentures. Upon the execution of any supplemental indenture pursuant to the provisions of this Article or of Section 10.01, this Indenture shall, with respect to such series, be and be deemed to be modified and amended in accordance therewith and the respective rights, limitations of rights, obligations, duties and immunities under this Indenture of the Trustee, the Company and the holders of Securities of the series affected thereby shall thereafter be determined, exercised and enforced hereunder subject in all respects to such modifications and amendments, and all the terms and conditions of any such supplemental indenture shall be and be deemed to be part of the terms and conditions of this Indenture for any and all purposes. 40 Section 9.04 Securities Affected by Supplemental Indentures. Securities of any series affected by a supplemental indenture, authenticated and delivered after the execution of such supplemental indenture pursuant to the provisions of this Article or of Section 10.01, may bear a notation in form approved by the Company, provided such form meets the requirements of any securities exchange upon which such series may be listed, as to any matter provided for in such supplemental indenture. If the Company shall so determine, new Securities of that series so modified as to conform, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, to any modification of this Indenture contained in any such supplemental indenture may be prepared by the Company, authenticated by the Trustee and delivered in exchange for the Securities of that series then Outstanding. Section 9.05 Execution of Supplemental Indentures. Upon the request of the Company, accompanied by its Board Resolutions authorizing the execution of any such supplemental indenture, and upon the filing with the Trustee of evidence of the consent of Securityholders required to consent thereto as aforesaid, the Trustee shall join with the Company in the execution of such supplemental indenture unless such supplemental indenture affects the Trustee's own rights, duties or immunities under this Indenture or otherwise, in which case the Trustee may in its discretion but shall not be obligated to enter into such supplemental indenture. The Trustee, subject to the provisions of Section 7.01, shall receive an Officer's Certificate or an Opinion of Counsel as conclusive evidence that any supplemental indenture executed pursuant to this Article is authorized or permitted by the terms of this Article and that all conditions precedent to the execution of the supplemental indenture have been complied with; provided, however, that such Officer's Certificate or Opinion of Counsel need not be provided in connection with the execution of a supplemental indenture that establishes the terms of a series of Securities pursuant to Section 2.01 hereof. Promptly after the execution by the Company and the Trustee of any supplemental indenture pursuant to the provisions of this Section, the Company shall (or shall direct the Trustee to) send a notice, setting forth in general terms the substance of such supplemental indenture, to the Securityholders of all series affected thereby .as their names and addresses appear upon the Security Register. Any failure of the Company to send, or cause the sending of, such notice, or any defect therein, shall not, however, in any way impair or affect the validity of any such supplemental indenture. ARTICLE 10 SUCCESSOR ENTITY Section 10.01 Company May Consolidate, Etc. Nothing contained in this Indenture shall prevent any consolidation or merger of the Company with or into any other Person (whether or not affiliated with the Company) or successive consolidations or mergers in which the Company or its successor or successors shall be a party or parties, or shall prevent any sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition of the property of the Company or its successor or successors as an entirety, or substantially as an entirety, to any other Person (whether or not affiliated with the Company or its successor or successors); provided, however, the Company hereby covenants and agrees that, upon any such consolidation or merger (in each case, if the Company is not the survivor of such transaction) or any such sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition (other than a sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition to a Subsidiary of the Company), the due and punctual payment of the 41 principal of (premium, if any) and interest on all of the Securities of all series in accordance with the terms of each series, according to their tenor, and the due and punctual performance and observance of all the covenants and conditions of this Indenture with respect to each series or established with respect to such series pursuant to Section 2.01 to be kept or performed by the Company shall be expressly assumed, by supplemental indenture (which shall conform to the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act, as then in effect) reasonably satisfactory in form to the Trustee executed and delivered to the Trustee by the entity formed by such consolidation, or into which the Company shall have been merged, or by the entity which shall have acquired such property. Section 10.02 Successor Entity Substituted. In case of any such consolidation, merger, sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition and upon the assumption by the successor entity by supplemental indenture, executed and delivered to the Trustee and satisfactory in form to the Trustee, of the obligations set forth under Section 10.01 on all of the Securities of all series Outstanding, such successor entity shall succeed to and be substituted for the Company with the same effect as if it had been named as the Company herein, and thereupon the predecessor corporation shall be relieved of all obligations and covenants under this Indenture and the Securities. In case of any such consolidation, merger, sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition, such changes in phraseology and form (but not in substance) may be made in the Securities thereafter to be issued as may be appropriate. Nothing contained in this Article shall require any action by the Company in the case of a consolidation or merger of any Person into the Company where the Company is the survivor of such transaction, or the acquisition by the Company, by purchase or otherwise, of all or any part of the property of any other Person (whether or not affiliated with the Company). ARTICLE 11 SATISFACTION AND DISCHARGE Section 11.01 Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture. If at any time: (a) the Company shall have delivered to the Trustee for cancellation all Securities of a series theretofore authenticated and not delivered to the Trustee for cancellation (other than any Securities that shall have been destroyed, lost or stolen and that shall have been replaced or paid as provided in Section 2.07 and Securities for whose payment money or Governmental Obligations have theretofore been deposited in trust or segregated and held in trust by the Company and thereupon repaid to the Company or discharged from such trust, as provided in Section 11.05); or all such Securities of a particular series not theretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation shall have become due and payable, or are by their terms to become due and payable within one year or are to be called for redemption within one year under arrangements satisfactory to the Trustee for the giving of notice of redemption, and the Company shall deposit or cause to be deposited with the Trustee as trust funds the entire amount in moneys or Governmental Obligations or a combination thereof, sufficient in the 42 opinion of a nationally recognized firm of independent public accountants expressed in a written certification thereof delivered to the Trustee, to pay at maturity or upon redemption all Securities of that series not theretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation, including principal (and premium, if any) and interest due or to become due to such date of maturity or date fixed for redemption, as the case may be, and if the Company shall also pay or cause to be paid all other sums payable hereunder with respect to such series by the Company then this Indenture shall thereupon cease to be of further effect with respect to such series except for the provisions of Sections 2.03, 2.05, 2.07, 4.01, 4.02, 4.03, 7.10, 11.5 and 13.04, that shall survive until the date of maturity or redemption date, as the case may be, and Sections 7.06 and 11.05, that shall survive to such date and thereafter, and the Trustee, on demand of the Company and at the cost and expense of the Company shall execute proper instruments acknowledging satisfaction of and discharging this Indenture with respect to such series. Section 11.02 Discharge of Obligations. If at any time all such Securities of a particular series not heretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation or that have not become due and payable as described in Section 11.01 shall have been paid by the Company by depositing irrevocably with the Trustee as trust funds moneys or an amount of Governmental Obligations sufficient to pay at maturity or upon redemption all such Securities of that series not theretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation, including principal (and premium, if any) and interest due or to become due to such date of maturity or date fixed for redemption, as the case may be, and if the Company shall also pay or cause to be paid all other sums payable hereunder by the Company with respect to such series, then after the date such moneys or Governmental Obligations, as the case may be, are deposited with the Trustee the obligations of the Company under this Indenture with respect to such series shall cease to be of further effect except for the provisions of Sections 2.03, 2.05, 2.07, 4,01, 4.02, 4,03, 7.06, 7.10, 11.05 and 13.04 hereof that shall survive until such Securities shall mature and be paid. Thereafter, Sections 7.06 and 11.05 shall survive. Section 11.03 Deposited Moneys to be Held in Trust. All moneys or Governmental Obligations deposited with the Trustee pursuant to Sections 11.01 or 11.02 shall be held in trust and shall be available for payment as due, either directly or through any paying agent (including the Company acting as its own paying agent), to the holders of the particular series of Securities for the payment or redemption of which such moneys or Governmental Obligations have been deposited with the Trustee. Section 11.04 Payment of Moneys Held by Paying Agents. In connection with the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture all moneys or Governmental Obligations then held by any paying agent under the provisions of this Indenture shall, upon demand of the Company, be paid to the Trustee and thereupon such paying agent shall be released from all further liability with respect to such moneys or Governmental Obligations. 43 Section 11.05 Repayment to Company. Any moneys or Governmental Obligations deposited with any paying agent or the Trustee, or then held by the Company, in trust for payment of principal of or premium, if any, or interest on the Securities of a particular series that are not applied but remain unclaimed by the holders of such Securities for at least two years after the date upon which the principal of (and premium, if any) or interest on such Securities shall have respectively become due and payable, or such other shorter period set forth in applicable escheat or abandoned or unclaimed property law, shall be repaid to the Company on May 31 of each year or upon the Company's request or (if then held by the Company) shall be discharged from such trust; and thereupon the paying agent and the Trustee shall be released from all further liability with respect to such moneys or Governmental Obligations, and the holder of any of the Securities entitled to receive such payment shall thereafter, as a general creditor, look only to the Company for the payment thereof. ARTICLE 12 IMMUNITY OF INCORPORATORS, STOCKHOLDERS, OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS Section 12.01 No Recourse. No recourse under or upon any obligation, covenant or agreement of this Indenture, or of any Security, or for any claim based thereon or otherwise in respect thereof, shall be had against any incorporator, stockholder, officer or director, past, present or future as such, of the Company or of any predecessor or successor corporation, either directly or through the Company or any such predecessor or successor corporation, whether by virtue of any constitution, statute or rule of law, or by the enforcement of any assessment or penalty or otherwise; it being expressly understood that this Indenture and the obligations issued hereunder are solely corporate obligations, and that no such personal liability whatever shall attach to, or is or shall be incurred by, the incorporators, stockholders, officers or directors as such, of the Company or of any predecessor or successor corporation, or any of them, because of the creation of the indebtedness hereby authorized, or under or by reason of the obligations, covenants or agreements contained in this Indenture or in any of the Securities or implied therefrom; and that any and all such personal liability of every name and nature, either at common law or in equity or by constitution or statute, of, and any and all such rights and claims against, every such incorporator, stockholder, officer or director as such, because of the creation of the indebtedness hereby authorized, or under or by reason of the obligations, covenants or agreements contained in this Indenture or in any of the Securities or implied therefrom, are hereby expressly waived and released as a condition of, and as a consideration for, the execution of this Indenture and the issuance of such Securities. 44 ARTICLE 13 MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS Section 13.01 Effect on Successors and Assigns. All the covenants, stipulations, promises and agreements in this Indenture made by or on behalf of the Company shall bind its successors and assigns, whether so expressed or not. Section 13.02 Actions by Successor. Any act or proceeding by any provision of this Indenture authorized or required to be done or performed by any board, committee or officer of the Company shall and may be done and performed with like force and effect by the corresponding board, committee or officer of any corporation that shall at the time be the lawful successor of the Company. Section 13.03 Surrender of Company Powers. The Company by instrument in writing executed by authority of its Board of Directors and delivered to the Trustee may surrender any of the powers reserved to the Company, and thereupon such power so surrendered shall terminate both as to the Company and as to any successor corporation. Section 13.04 Notices. Except as otherwise expressly provided herein, any notice, request or demand that by any provision of this Indenture is required or permitted to be given, made or served by the Trustee, the Security Registrar, any paying or other agent under this Indenture or by the holders of Securities or by any other Person pursuant to this Indenture to or on the Company may be given or served by being deposited in first class mail, postage prepaid, addressed (until another address is filed in writing by the Company with the Trustee), as follows: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, California 94080, Attention: Chief Financial Officer. Any notice, election, request or demand by the Company or any Securityholder or by any other Person pursuant to this Indenture to or upon the Trustee shall be deemed to have been sufficiently given or made, for all purposes, if given or made in writing at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee. Section 13.05 Governing Law; Jury Trial Waiver. This Indenture and each Security shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the internal laws of the State of New York, except to the extent that the Trust Indenture Act is applicable. EACH PARTY HERETO, AND EACH HOLDER OF A SECURITY BY ACCEPTANCE THEREOF, HEREBY WAIVES, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ANY RIGHT IT MAY HAVE TO A TRIAL BY JURY IN RESPECT OF ANY LITIGATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF, UNDER OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS INDENTURE. 45 Section 13.06 Treatment of Securities as Debt. It is intended that the Securities will be treated as indebtedness and not as equity for federal income tax purposes. The provisions of this Indenture shall be interpreted to further this intention. Section 13.07 Certificates and Opinions as to Conditions Precedent. Upon any application or demand by the Company to the Trustee to take any action under any of the provisions of this Indenture, the Company shall furnish to the Trustee an Officer's Certificate stating that all conditions precedent provided for in this Indenture (other than the certificate to be delivered pursuant to Section 13.12) relating to the proposed action have been complied with and, if requested, an Opinion of Counsel stating that in the opinion of such counsel all such conditions precedent have been complied with, except that in the case of any such application or demand as to which the furnishing of such documents is specifically required by any provision of this Indenture relating to such particular application or demand, no additional certificate or opinion need be furnished. Each certificate or opinion provided for in this Indenture and delivered to the Trustee with respect to compliance with a condition or covenant in this Indenture (other than the certificate to be delivered pursuant to Section 13.12 of this Indenture or Section 314(a)(1) of the Trust Indenture Act) shall include (i) a statement that the Person making such certificate or opinion has read such covenant or condition; (ii) a brief statement as to the nature and scope of the examination or investigation upon which the statements or opinions contained in such certificate or opinion are based; a statement that, in the opinion of such Person, he has made such examination or investigation as is reasonably necessary to enable him to express an informed opinion as to whether or not such covenant or condition has been complied with; and (iv) a statement as to whether or not, in the opinion of such Person, such condition or covenant has been complied with. Section 13.08 Payments on Business Days. Except as provided pursuant to Section 2.01 pursuant to a Board Resolution, and set forth in an Officer's Certificate, or established in one or more indentures supplemental to this Indenture, in any case where the date of maturity of interest or principal of any Security or the date of redemption of any Security shall not be a Business Day, then payment of interest or principal (and premium, if any) may be made on the next succeeding Business Day with the same force and effect as if made on the nominal date of maturity or redemption, and no interest shall accrue for the period after such nominal date. 46 Section 13.09 Conflict with Trust Indenture Act. If and to the extent that any provision of this Indenture limits, qualifies or conflicts with the duties imposed by Section 318(c) of the Trust Indenture Act, such imposed duties shall control. Section 13.10 Counterparts. This Indenture may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which shall be an original, but such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. The exchange of copies of this Indenture and of signature pages by facsimile or PDF transmission shall constitute effective execution and delivery of this Indenture as to the parties hereto and may be used in lieu of the original Indenture for all purposes. Signatures of the parties hereto transmitted by facsimile or PDF shall be deemed to be their original signatures for all purposes. Section 13.11 Separability. In case any one or more of the provisions contained in this Indenture or in the Securities of any series shall for any reason be held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect, such invalidity, illegality or unenforceability shall not affect any other provisions of this Indenture or of such Securities, but this Indenture and such Securities shall be construed as if such invalid or illegal or unenforceable provision had never been contained herein or therein. Section 13.12 Compliance Certificates. The Company shall deliver to the Trustee, within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year during which any Securities of any series were outstanding, an officer's certificate stating whether or not the signers know of any Event of Default that occurred during such fiscal year. Such certificate shall contain a certification from the principal executive officer, principal financial officer or principal accounting officer of the Company that a review has been conducted of the activities of the Company and the Company's performance under this Indenture and that the Company has complied with all conditions and covenants under this Indenture. For purposes of this Section 13.12, such compliance shall be determined without regard to any period of grace or requirement of notice provided under this Indenture. If the officer of the Company signing such certificate has knowledge of such an Event of Default, the certificate shall describe any such Event of Default and its status. Section 13.13 U.S.A. Patriot Act. The parties hereto acknowledge that in accordance with Section 326 of the U.S.A. Patriot Act, the Trustee, like all financial institutions and in order to help fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering, is required to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person or legal entity that establishes a relationship or opens an account with the Trustee. The parties to this Indenture agree that they will provide the Trustee with such information as it may request in order for the Trustee to satisfy the requirements of the U.S.A. Patriot Act. 47 Section 13.14 Force Majeure. In no event shall the Trustee, the Security Registrar, any paying agent or any other agent under this Indenture be responsible or liable for any failure or delay in the performance of its obligations hereunder arising out of or caused by, directly or indirectly, forces beyond its control, including without limitation, strikes, work stoppages, accidents, acts of war or terrorism, civil or military disturbances, nuclear or natural catastrophes or acts of God, and interruptions, loss or malfunctions or utilities, communications or computer (software and hardware) services; it being understood that the Trustee, the Security Registrar, any paying agent or any other agent under this Indenture shall use reasonable efforts which are consistent with accepted practices in the banking industry to resume performance as soon as practicable under the circumstances. Section 13.15 Table of Contents; Headings. The table of contents and headings of the articles and sections of this Indenture have been inserted for convenience of reference only, are not intended to be considered a part hereof, and will not modify or restrict any of the terms or provisions hereof. 48 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Indenture to be duly executed all as of the day and year first above written. HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. By: Name: Title: [TRUSTEE], as Trustee By: Name: Title: 49 CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE (1) Section of Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as Amended Section of Indenture 310(a) 7.09 310(b) 7.08 7.10 310(c) Inapplicable 311(a) 7.13 311(b) 7.13 311(c) Inapplicable 312(a) 5.01 5.02(a) 312(b) 5.02(c) 312(c) 5.02(c) 313(a) 5.04(a) 313(b) 5.04(b) 313(c) 5.04(a) 5.04(b) 313(d) 5.04(c) 314(a) 5.03 13.12 314(b) Inapplicable 314(c) 13.07(a) 314(d) Inapplicable 314(e) 13.07(b) 314(f) Inapplicable 315(a) 7.01(a) 7.01(b) 315(b) 7.14 315(c) 7.01 315(d) 7.01(b) 315(e) 6.07 316(a) 6.06 8.04 316(b) 6.04 316(c) 8.01 317(a) 6.02 317(b) 4.03 318(a) 13.09 This Cross-Reference Table does not constitute part of the Indenture and shall not have any bearing on the interpretation of any of its terms or provisions. 50 EXHIBIT 4.6 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND ________, AS WARRANT AGENT FORM OF COMMON STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF ____________ HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. FORM OF COMMON STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT THIS COMMON STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT (this "Agreement"), dated as of between HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") and , a [corporation] [national banking association] organized and existing under the laws of and having a corporate trust office in , as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"). WHEREAS, the Company proposes to sell [If Warrants are sold with other securities-[title of such other securities being offered] (the "Other Securities") with] warrant certificates evidencing one or more warrants (the "Warrants" or, individually, a "Warrant") representing the right to purchase Common Stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Warrant Securities"), such warrant certificates and other warrant certificates issued pursuant to this Agreement being herein called the "Warrant Certificates"; and WHEREAS, the Company desires the Warrant Agent to act on behalf of the Company, and the Warrant Agent is willing so to act, in connection with the issuance, registration, transfer, exchange, exercise and replacement of the Warrant Certificates, and in this Agreement wishes to set forth, among other things, the form and provisions of the Warrant Certificates and the terms and conditions on which they may be issued, registered, transferred, exchanged, exercised and replaced. NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and of the mutual agreements herein contained, the parties hereto agree as follows: ARTICLE 1 ISSUANCE OF WARRANTS AND EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 1.1 Issuance of Warrants. [If Warrants alone-Upon issuance, each Warrant Certificate shall evidence one or more Warrants.] [If Other Securities and Warrants-Warrant Certificates will be issued in connection with the issuance of the Other Securities but shall be separately transferable and each Warrant Certificate shall evidence one or more Warrants.] Each Warrant evidenced thereby shall represent the right, subject to the provisions contained herein and therein, to purchase one Warrant Security. [If Other Securities and Warrants-Warrant Certificates will be issued with the Other Securities and each Warrant Certificate will evidence Warrants for each [$ principal amount] [ shares] of Other Securities issued.] 1.2 Execution and Delivery of Warrant Certificates. Each Warrant Certificate, whenever issued, shall be in registered form substantially in the form set forth in Exhibit A hereto, shall be dated the date of its countersignature by the Warrant Agent and may have such letters, numbers, or other marks of identification or designation and such legends or 2 endorsements printed, lithographed or engraved thereon as the officers of the Company executing the same may approve (execution thereof to be conclusive evidence of such approval) and as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Agreement, or as may be required to comply with any law or with any rule or regulation made pursuant thereto or with any rule or regulation of any securities exchange on which the Warrants may be listed, or to conform to usage. The Warrant Certificates shall be signed on behalf of the Company by any of its present or future chief executive officers, presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, treasurers, assistant treasurers, controllers, assistant controllers, secretaries or assistant secretaries under its corporate seal reproduced thereon. Such signatures may be manual or facsimile signatures of such authorized officers and may be imprinted or otherwise reproduced on the Warrant Certificates. The seal of the Company may be in the form of a facsimile thereof and may be impressed, affixed, imprinted or otherwise reproduced on the Warrant Certificates. No Warrant Certificate shall be valid for any purpose, and no Warrant evidenced thereby shall be exercisable, until such Warrant Certificate has been countersigned by the manual signature of the Warrant Agent. Such signature by the Warrant Agent upon any Warrant Certificate executed by the Company shall be conclusive evidence that the Warrant Certificate so countersigned has been duly issued hereunder. In case any officer of the Company who shall have signed any of the Warrant Certificates either manually or by facsimile signature shall cease to be such officer before the Warrant Certificates so signed shall have been countersigned and delivered by the Warrant Agent, such Warrant Certificates may be countersigned and delivered notwithstanding that the person who signed such Warrant Certificates ceased to be such officer of the Company; and any Warrant Certificate may be signed on behalf of the Company by such persons as, at the actual date of the execution of such Warrant Certificate, shall be the proper officers of the Company, although at the date of the execution of this Agreement any such person was not such officer. The term "holder" or "holder of a Warrant Certificate" as used herein shall mean any person in whose name at the time any Warrant Certificate shall be registered upon the books to be maintained by the Warrant Agent for that purpose. 1.3 Issuance of Warrant Certificates. Warrant Certificates evidencing the right to purchase Warrant Securities may be executed by the Company and delivered to the Warrant Agent upon the execution of this Agreement or from time to time thereafter. The Warrant Agent shall, upon receipt of Warrant Certificates duly executed on behalf of the Company, countersign such Warrant Certificates and shall deliver such Warrant Certificates to or upon the order of the Company. ARTICLE 2 WARRANT PRICE, DURATION AND EXERCISE OF WARRANTS 2.1 Warrant Price. During the period specified in Section 2.2, each Warrant shall, subject to the terms of this Agreement and the applicable Warrant Certificate, entitle the holder thereof to purchase the number of Warrant Securities specified in the applicable Warrant Certificate at an exercise price of $ per Warrant Security, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, as hereinafter provided. Such purchase price per Warrant Security is referred to in this Agreement as the "Warrant Price." 3 2.2 Duration of Warrants. Each Warrant may be exercised in whole or in part at any time, as specified herein, on or after [the date thereof] [ ] and at or before [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on [ ] or such later date as the Company may designate by notice to the Warrant Agent and the holders of Warrant Certificates mailed to their addresses as set forth in the record books of the Warrant Agent (the "Expiration Date"). Each Warrant not exercised at or before [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on the Expiration Date shall become void, and all rights of the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant under this Agreement shall cease. 2.3 Exercise of Warrants. During the period specified in Section 2.2, the Warrants may be exercised to purchase a whole number of Warrant Securities in registered form by providing certain information as set forth on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificate and by paying in full, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds] the Warrant Price for each Warrant Security with respect to which a Warrant is being exercised to the Warrant Agent at its corporate trust office, provided that such exercise is subject to receipt within five business days of such payment by the Warrant Agent of the Warrant Certificate with the form of election to purchase Warrant Securities set forth on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificate properly completed and duly executed. The date on which payment in full of the Warrant Price is received by the Warrant Agent shall, subject to receipt of the Warrant Certificate as aforesaid, be deemed to be the date on which the Warrant is exercised; provided, however, that if, at the date of receipt of such Warrant Certificates and payment in full of the Warrant Price, the transfer books for the Warrant Securities purchasable upon the exercise of such Warrants shall be closed, no such receipt of such Warrant Certificates and no such payment of such Warrant Price shall be effective to constitute the person so designated to be named as the holder of record of such Warrant Securities on such date, but shall be effective to constitute such person as the holder of record of such Warrant Securities for all purposes at the opening of business on the next succeeding day on which the transfer books for the Warrant Securities purchasable upon the exercise of such Warrants shall be opened, and the certificates for the Warrant Securities in respect of which such Warrants are then exercised shall be issuable as of the date on such next succeeding day on which the transfer books shall next be opened, and until such date the Company shall be under no duty to deliver any certificate for such Warrant Securities. The Warrant Agent shall deposit all funds received by it in payment of the Warrant Price in an account of the Company maintained with it and shall advise the Company by telephone at the end of each day on which a payment for the exercise of Warrants is received of the amount so deposited to its account. The Warrant Agent shall promptly confirm such telephone advice to the Company in writing. 4 The Warrant Agent shall, from time to time, as promptly as practicable, advise the Company of (i) the number of Warrant Securities with respect to which Warrants were exercised, (ii) the instructions of each holder of the Warrant Certificates evidencing such Warrants with respect to delivery of the Warrant Securities to which such holder is entitled upon such exercise, (iii) delivery of Warrant Certificates evidencing the balance, if any, of the Warrants for the remaining Warrant Securities after such exercise, and (iv) such other information as the Company shall reasonably require. As soon as practicable after the exercise of any Warrant, the Company shall issue to or upon the order of the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant the Warrant Securities to which such holder is entitled, in fully registered form, registered in such name or names as may be directed by such holder. If fewer than all of the Warrants evidenced by such Warrant Certificate are exercised, the Company shall execute, and an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver, a new Warrant Certificate evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised. The Company shall not be required to pay any stamp or other tax or other governmental charge required to be paid in connection with any transfer involved in the issue of the Warrant Securities, and in the event that any such transfer is involved, the Company shall not be required to issue or deliver any Warrant Security until such tax or other charge shall have been paid or it has been established to the Company's satisfaction that no such tax or other charge is due. Prior to the issuance of any Warrants there shall have been reserved, and the Company shall at all times through the Expiration Date keep reserved, out of its authorized but unissued Warrant Securities, a number of shares sufficient to provide for the exercise of the Warrants. ARTICLE 3 OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING TO RIGHTS OF HOLDERS OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES No Rights as Warrant Securityholder Conferred by Warrants or Warrant Certificates . No Warrant Certificate or Warrant evidenced thereby shall entitle the holder thereof to any of the rights of a holder of Warrant Securities, including, without limitation, the right to receive the payment of dividends or distributions, if any, on the Warrant Securities or to exercise any voting rights, except to the extent expressly set forth in this Agreement or the applicable Warrant Certificate. Lost, Stolen, Mutilated or Destroyed Warrant Certificates . Upon receipt by the Warrant Agent of evidence reasonably satisfactory to it and the Company of the ownership of and the loss, theft, destruction or mutilation of any Warrant Certificate and/or indemnity reasonably satisfactory to the Warrant Agent and the Company and, in the case of mutilation, upon surrender of the mutilated Warrant Certificate to the Warrant Agent for cancellation, then, in the absence of notice to the Company or the Warrant Agent that such Warrant Certificate has been acquired by a bona fide purchaser, the Company shall execute, and an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver, in exchange for or in lieu of the lost, stolen, destroyed or mutilated Warrant Certificate, a new Warrant Certificate of the same tenor and evidencing Warrants for a like number of Warrant Securities. Upon the issuance of any new 5 Warrant Certificate under this Section 3.2, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses (including the fees and expenses of the Warrant Agent) in connection therewith. Every substitute Warrant Certificate executed and delivered pursuant to this Section 3.2 in lieu of any lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificate shall represent an additional contractual obligation of the Company, whether or not the lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificate shall be at any time enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to the benefits of this Agreement equally and proportionately with any and all other Warrant Certificates duly executed and delivered hereunder. The provisions of this Section 3.2 are exclusive and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) all other rights and remedies with respect to the replacement of mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificates. Holder of Warrant Certificate May Enforce Rights . Notwithstanding any of the provisions of this Agreement, any holder of a Warrant Certificate, without the consent of the Warrant Agent, the holder of any Warrant Securities or the holder of any other Warrant Certificate, may, in such holder's own behalf and for such holder's own benefit, enforce, and may institute and maintain any suit, action or proceeding against the Company suitable to enforce, or otherwise in respect of, such holder's right to exercise the Warrants evidenced by such holder's Warrant Certificate in the manner provided in such holder's Warrant Certificate and in this Agreement. Adjustments . In case the Company shall at any time subdivide its outstanding shares of Common Stock into a greater number of shares, the Warrant Price in effect immediately prior to such subdivision shall be proportionately reduced and the number of Warrant Securities purchasable under the Warrants shall be proportionately increased. Conversely, in case the outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company shall be combined into a smaller number of shares, the Warrant Price in effect immediately prior to such combination shall be proportionately increased and the number of Warrant Securities purchasable under the Warrants shall be proportionately decreased. If at any time or from time to time the holders of Common Stock (or any shares of stock or other securities at the time receivable upon the exercise of the Warrants) shall have received or become entitled to receive, without payment therefore, Common Stock or any shares of stock or other securities which are at any time directly or indirectly convertible into or exchangeable for Common Stock, or any rights or options to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any of the foregoing by way of dividend or other distribution; any cash paid or payable otherwise than as a cash dividend paid or payable out of the Company's current or retained earnings; any evidence of the Company's indebtedness or rights to subscribe for or purchase the Company's indebtedness; or 6 Common Stock or additional stock or other securities or property (including cash) by way of spinoff, split-up, reclassification, combination of shares or similar corporate rearrangement (other than shares of Common Stock issued as a stock split or adjustments in respect of which shall be covered by the terms of Section 3.4(a) above), then and in each such case, the holder of each Warrant shall, upon the exercise of the Warrant, be entitled to receive, in addition to the number of Warrant Securities receivable thereupon, and without payment of any additional consideration therefore, the amount of stock and other securities and property (including cash and indebtedness or rights to subscribe for or purchase indebtedness) which such holder would hold on the date of such exercise had such holder been the holder of record of such Warrant Securities as of the date on which holders of Common Stock received or became entitled to receive such shares or all other additional stock and other securities and property. In case of (i) any reclassification, capital reorganization, or change in the Common Stock of the Company (other than as a result of a subdivision, combination, or stock dividend provided for in Section 3.4(a) or Section 3.4(b) above), (ii) share exchange, merger or similar transaction of the Company with or into another person or entity (other than a share exchange, merger or similar transaction in which the Company is the acquiring or surviving corporation and which does not result in any change in the Common Stock other than the issuance of additional shares of Common Stock) or the sale, exchange, lease, transfer or other disposition of all or substantially all of the properties and assets of the Company as an entirety (in any such case, a " Reorganization Event "), then, as a condition of such Reorganization Event, lawful provisions shall be made, and duly executed documents evidencing the same from the Company or its successor shall be delivered to the holders of the Warrants, so that the holders of the Warrants shall have the right at any time prior to the expiration of the Warrants to purchase, at a total price equal to that payable upon the exercise of the Warrants, the kind and amount of shares of stock and other securities and property receivable in connection with such Reorganization Event by a holder of the same number of Warrant Securities as were purchasable by the holders of the Warrants immediately prior to such Reorganization Event. In any such case appropriate provisions shall be made with respect to the rights and interests of the holders of the Warrants so that the provisions hereof shall thereafter be applicable with respect to any shares of stock or other securities and property deliverable upon exercise the Warrants, and appropriate adjustments shall be made to the Warrant Price payable hereunder provided the aggregate purchase price shall remain the same. In the case of any transaction described in clauses (ii) and (iii) above, the Company shall thereupon be relieved of any further obligation hereunder or under the Warrants, and the Company as the predecessor corporation may thereupon or at any time thereafter be dissolved, wound up or liquidated. Such successor or assuming entity thereupon may cause to be signed, and may issue either in its own name or in the name of the Company, any or all of the Warrants issuable hereunder which heretofore shall not have been signed by the Company, and may execute and deliver securities in its own name, in fulfillment of its obligations to deliver Warrant Securities upon exercise of the Warrants. All the Warrants so issued shall in all respects have the same legal rank and benefit under this Agreement as the Warrants theretofore or thereafter issued in accordance with the terms of this Agreement as though all of such Warrants had been issued at the date of the execution hereof. In any case of any such Reorganization Event, such changes in phraseology and form (but not in substance) may be made in the Warrants thereafter to be issued as may be appropriate. The Warrant Agent may receive a written opinion of legal counsel as conclusive evidence that any such Reorganization Event complies with the provisions of this Section 3.4. 7 The Company may, at its option, at any time until the Expiration Date, reduce the then current Warrant Price to any amount deemed appropriate by the Board of Directors of the Company for any period not exceeding twenty consecutive days (as evidenced in a resolution adopted by such Board of Directors), but only upon giving the notices required by Section 3.5 at least ten days prior to taking such action. Except as herein otherwise expressly provided, no adjustment in the Warrant Price shall be made by reason of the issuance of shares of Common Stock, or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock, or securities carrying the right to purchase any of the foregoing or for any other reason whatsoever. No fractional Warrant Securities shall be issued upon the exercise of Warrants. If more than one Warrant shall be exercised at one time by the same holder, the number of full Warrant Securities which shall be issuable upon such exercise shall be computed on the basis of the aggregate number of Warrant Securities purchased pursuant to the Warrants so exercised. Instead of any fractional Warrant Security which would otherwise be issuable upon exercise of any Warrant, the Company shall pay a cash adjustment in respect of such fraction in an amount equal to the same fraction of the last reported sale price (or bid price if there were no sales) per Warrant Security, in either case as reported on the principal registered national securities exchange on which the Warrant Securities are listed or admitted to trading on the business day that next precedes the day of exercise or, if the Warrant Securities are not then listed or admitted to trading on any registered national securities exchange, the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on the OTC Bulletin Board Service (the " OTC Bulletin Board ") operated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (" FINRA ") or, if not available on the OTC Bulletin Board, then the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter-dealer quotation system on such date, or if on any such date the Warrant Securities are not listed or admitted to trading on a registered national securities exchange, are not included in the OTC Bulletin Board, and are not quoted on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter- dealer quotation system, an amount equal to the same fraction of the average of the closing bid and asked prices as furnished by any FINRA member firm selected from time to time by the Company for that purpose at the close of business on the business day that next precedes the day of exercise. Whenever the Warrant Price then in effect is adjusted as herein provided, the Company shall mail to each holder of the Warrants at such holder's address as it shall appear on the books of the Company a statement setting forth the adjusted Warrant Price then and thereafter effective under the provisions hereof, together with the facts, in reasonable detail, upon which such adjustment is based. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, in no event shall the Warrant Price, as adjusted in accordance with the terms hereof, be less than the par value per share of Common Stock. 8 Notice to Warrantholders . In case the Company shall (a) effect any dividend or distribution described in Section 3.4(b), (b) effect any Reorganization Event, (c) make any distribution on or in respect of the Common Stock in connection with the dissolution, liquidation or winding up of the Company, or (d) reduce the then current Warrant Price pursuant to Section 3.4(d), then the Company shall mail to each holder of Warrants at such holder's address as it shall appear on the books of the Warrant Agent, at least ten days prior to the applicable date hereinafter specified, a notice stating the record date for such dividend or distribution, or, if a record is not to be taken, the date as of which the holders of record of Common Stock that will be entitled to such dividend or distribution are to be determined, (y) the date on which such Reorganization Event, dissolution, liquidation or winding up is expected to become effective, and the date as of which it is expected that holders of Common Stock of record shall be entitled to exchange their shares of Common Stock for securities or other property deliverable upon such Reorganization Event, dissolution, liquidation or winding up, or the first date on which the then current Warrant Price shall be reduced pursuant to Section 3.4(d). No failure to mail such notice nor any defect therein or in the mailing thereof shall affect any such transaction or any adjustment in the Warrant Price required by Section 3.4. [If the Warrants are Subject to Acceleration by the Company, Insert-Acceleration of Warrants by the Company. (a) At any time on or after , the Company shall have the right to accelerate any or all Warrants at any time by causing them to expire at the close of business on the day next preceding a specified date (the "Acceleration Date"), if the Market Price (as hereinafter defined) of the Common Stock equals or exceeds percent ( %) of the then effective Warrant Price on any twenty Trading Days (as hereinafter defined) within a period of thirty consecutive Trading Days ending no more than five Trading Days prior to the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant Agent of its election to accelerate the Warrants. " Market Price " for each Trading Day shall be, if the Common Stock is listed or admitted to trading on any registered national securities exchange, the last reported sale price, regular way (or, if no such price is reported, the average of the reported closing bid and asked prices, regular way) of Common Stock, in either case as reported on the principal registered national securities exchange on which the Common Stock is listed or admitted to trading or, if not listed or admitted to trading on any registered national securities exchange, the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on the OTC Bulletin Board operated by FINRA, or if not available on the OTC Bulletin Board, then the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter-dealer quotation system, or if on any such date the shares of Common Stock are not listed or admitted to trading on a registered national securities exchange, are not included in the OTC Bulletin Board, and are not quoted on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter-dealer quotation system, the average of the closing bid and asked prices as furnished by any FINRA member firm selected from time to time by the Company for that purpose. " Trading Day " shall be each Monday through Friday, other than any day on which securities are not traded in the system or on the exchange that is the principal market for the Common Stock, as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. 9 In the event of an acceleration of less than all of the Warrants, the Warrant Agent shall select the Warrants to be accelerated by lot, pro rata or in such other manner as it deems, in its discretion, to be fair and appropriate. Notice of an acceleration specifying the Acceleration Date shall be sent by mail first class, postage prepaid, to each registered holder of a Warrant Certificate representing a Warrant accelerated at such holder's address appearing on the books of the Warrant Agent not more than sixty days nor less than thirty days before the Acceleration Date. Such notice of an acceleration also shall be given no more than twenty days, and no less than ten days, prior to the mailing of notice to registered holders of Warrants pursuant to this Section 3.6, by publication at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of New York. (e) Any Warrant accelerated may be exercised until [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on the business day next preceding the Acceleration Date. The Warrant Price shall be payable as provided in Section 2.] ARTICLE 4 EXCHANGE AND TRANSFER OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 4.1 Exchange and Transfer of Warrant Certificates. Upon surrender at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent, Warrant Certificates evidencing Warrants may be exchanged for Warrant Certificates in other denominations evidencing such Warrants or the transfer thereof may be registered in whole or in part; provided that such other Warrant Certificates evidence Warrants for the same aggregate number of Warrant Securities as the Warrant Certificates so surrendered. The Warrant Agent shall keep, at its corporate trust office, books in which, subject to such reasonable regulations as it may prescribe, it shall register Warrant Certificates and exchanges and transfers of outstanding Warrant Certificates, upon surrender of the Warrant Certificates to the Warrant Agent at its corporate trust office for exchange or registration of transfer, properly endorsed or accompanied by appropriate instruments of registration of transfer and written instructions for transfer, all in form satisfactory to the Company and the Warrant Agent. No service charge shall be made for any exchange or registration of transfer of Warrant Certificates, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any stamp or other tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in connection with any such exchange or registration of transfer. Whenever any Warrant Certificates are so surrendered for exchange or registration of transfer, an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver to the person or persons entitled thereto a Warrant Certificate or Warrant Certificates duly authorized and executed by the Company, as so requested. The Warrant Agent shall not be required to effect any exchange or registration of transfer which will result in the issuance of a Warrant Certificate evidencing a Warrant for a fraction of a Warrant Security or a number of Warrants for a whole number of Warrant Securities and a fraction of a Warrant Security. All Warrant Certificates issued upon any exchange or registration of transfer of Warrant Certificates shall be the valid obligations of the Company, evidencing the same obligations and entitled to the same benefits under this Agreement as the Warrant Certificate surrendered for such exchange or registration of transfer. 10 Treatment of Holders of Warrant Certificates . The Company, the Warrant Agent and all other persons may treat the registered holder of a Warrant Certificate as the absolute owner thereof for any purpose and as the person entitled to exercise the rights represented by the Warrants evidenced thereby, any notice to the contrary notwithstanding. Cancellation of Warrant Certificates . Any Warrant Certificate surrendered for exchange, registration of transfer or exercise of the Warrants evidenced thereby shall, if surrendered to the Company, be delivered to the Warrant Agent and all Warrant Certificates surrendered or so delivered to the Warrant Agent shall be promptly canceled by the Warrant Agent and shall not be reissued and, except as expressly permitted by this Agreement, no Warrant Certificate shall be issued hereunder in exchange therefor or in lieu thereof. The Warrant Agent shall deliver to the Company from time to time or otherwise dispose of canceled Warrant Certificates in a manner satisfactory to the Company. ARTICLE 5 CONCERNING THE WARRANT AGENT 5.1 Warrant Agent. The Company hereby appoints as Warrant Agent of the Company in respect of the Warrants and the Warrant Certificates upon the terms and subject to the conditions herein set forth, and hereby accepts such appointment. The Warrant Agent shall have the powers and authority granted to and conferred upon it in the Warrant Certificates and hereby and such further powers and authority to act on behalf of the Company as the Company may hereafter grant to or confer upon it. All of the terms and provisions with respect to such powers and authority contained in the Warrant Certificates are subject to and governed by the terms and provisions hereof. 5.2 Conditions of Warrant Agent's Obligations. The Warrant Agent accepts its obligations herein set forth upon the terms and conditions hereof, including the following to all of which the Company agrees and to all of which the rights hereunder of the holders from time to time of the Warrant Certificates shall be subject: Compensation and Indemnification . The Company agrees promptly to pay the Warrant Agent the compensation to be agreed upon with the Company for all services rendered by the Warrant Agent and to reimburse the Warrant Agent for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses (including reasonable counsel fees) incurred without negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct by the Warrant Agent in connection with the services rendered hereunder by the Warrant Agent. The Company also agrees to indemnify the Warrant Agent for, and to hold it harmless against, any loss, liability or expense incurred without negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct on the part of the Warrant Agent, arising out of or in connection with its acting as Warrant Agent hereunder, including the reasonable costs and expenses of defending against any claim of such liability. 11 Agent for the Company . In acting under this Agreement and in connection with the Warrant Certificates, the Warrant Agent is acting solely as agent of the Company and does not assume any obligations or relationship of agency or trust for or with any of the holders of Warrant Certificates or beneficial owners of Warrants. Counsel . The Warrant Agent may consult with counsel satisfactory to it, which may include counsel for the Company, and the written advice of such counsel shall be full and complete authorization and protection in respect of any action taken, suffered or omitted by it hereunder in good faith and in accordance with the advice of such counsel. Documents . The Warrant Agent shall be protected and shall incur no liability for or in respect of any action taken or omitted by it in reliance upon any Warrant Certificate, notice, direction, consent, certificate, affidavit, statement or other paper or document reasonably believed by it to be genuine and to have been presented or signed by the proper parties. Certain Transactions . The Warrant Agent, and its officers, directors and employees, may become the owner of, or acquire any interest in, Warrants, with the same rights that it or they would have if it were not the Warrant Agent hereunder, and, to the extent permitted by applicable law, it or they may engage or be interested in any financial or other transaction with the Company and may act on, or as depositary, trustee or agent for, any committee or body of holders of Warrant Securities or other obligations of the Company as freely as if it were not the Warrant Agent hereunder. Nothing in this Agreement shall be deemed to prevent the Warrant Agent from acting as trustee under any indenture to which the Company is a party. No Liability for Interest . Unless otherwise agreed with the Company, the Warrant Agent shall have no liability for interest on any monies at any time received by it pursuant to any of the provisions of this Agreement or of the Warrant Certificates. No Liability for Invalidity . The Warrant Agent shall have no liability with respect to any invalidity of this Agreement or any of the Warrant Certificates (except as to the Warrant Agent's countersignature thereon). No Responsibility for Representations . The Warrant Agent shall not be responsible for any of the recitals or representations herein or in the Warrant Certificates (except as to the Warrant Agent's countersignature thereon), all of which are made solely by the Company. No Implied Obligations . The Warrant Agent shall be obligated to perform only such duties as are herein and in the Warrant Certificates specifically set forth and no implied duties or obligations shall be read into this Agreement or the Warrant Certificates against the Warrant Agent. The Warrant Agent shall not be under any obligation to take any action hereunder which may tend to involve it in any expense or liability, the payment of which within a reasonable time is not, in its reasonable opinion, assured to it. The Warrant Agent shall not be accountable or under any duty or responsibility for the use by the Company of any of the Warrant Certificates authenticated by the Warrant Agent and delivered by it to the Company pursuant to this Agreement or for the application by the Company of the proceeds of the Warrant Certificates. The Warrant Agent shall have no duty or responsibility in case of any default by the 12 Company in the performance of its covenants or agreements contained herein or in the Warrant Certificates or in the case of the receipt of any written demand from a holder of a Warrant Certificate with respect to such default, including, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, any duty or responsibility to initiate or attempt to initiate any proceedings at law or otherwise or, except as provided in Section 6.2 hereof, to make any demand upon the Company. 5.3 Resignation, Removal and Appointment of Successors. The Company agrees, for the benefit of the holders from time to time of the Warrant Certificates, that there shall at all times be a Warrant Agent hereunder until all the Warrants have been exercised or are no longer exercisable. The Warrant Agent may at any time resign as agent by giving written notice to the Company of such intention on its part, specifying the date on which its desired resignation shall become effective; provided that such date shall not be less than three months after the date on which such notice is given unless the Company otherwise agrees. The Warrant Agent hereunder may be removed at any time by the filing with it of an instrument in writing signed by or on behalf of the Company and specifying such removal and the intended date when it shall become effective. Such resignation or removal shall take effect upon the appointment by the Company, as hereinafter provided, of a successor Warrant Agent (which shall be a bank or trust company authorized under the laws of the jurisdiction of its organization to exercise corporate trust powers) and the acceptance of such appointment by such successor Warrant Agent. The obligation of the Company under Section 5.2(a) shall continue to the extent set forth therein notwithstanding the resignation or removal of the Warrant Agent. In case at any time the Warrant Agent shall resign, or shall be removed, or shall become incapable of acting, or shall be adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent, or shall commence a voluntary case under the Federal bankruptcy laws, as now or hereafter constituted, or under any other applicable Federal or state bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law or shall consent to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, custodian, liquidator, assignee, trustee, sequestrator (or other similar official) of the Warrant Agent or its property or affairs, or shall make an assignment for the benefit of creditors, or shall admit in writing its inability to pay its debts generally as they become due, or shall take corporate action in furtherance of any such action, or a decree or order for relief by a court having jurisdiction in the premises shall have been entered in respect of the Warrant Agent in an involuntary case under the Federal bankruptcy laws, as now or hereafter constituted, or any other applicable Federal or state bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law, or a decree or order by a court having jurisdiction in the premises shall have been entered for the appointment of a receiver, custodian, liquidator, assignee, trustee, sequestrator (or similar official) of the Warrant Agent or of its property or affairs, or any public officer shall take charge or control of the Warrant Agent or of its property or affairs for the purpose of rehabilitation, conservation, winding up or liquidation, a successor Warrant Agent, qualified as aforesaid, shall be appointed by the Company by an instrument in writing, filed with the successor Warrant Agent. Upon the appointment as aforesaid of a successor Warrant Agent and acceptance by the successor Warrant Agent of such appointment, the Warrant Agent shall cease to be Warrant Agent hereunder. 13 Any successor Warrant Agent appointed hereunder shall execute, acknowledge and deliver to its predecessor and to the Company an instrument accepting such appointment hereunder, and thereupon such successor Warrant Agent, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the authority, rights, powers, trusts, immunities, duties and obligations of such predecessor with like effect as if originally named as Warrant Agent hereunder, and such predecessor, upon payment of its charges and disbursements then unpaid, shall thereupon become obligated to transfer, deliver and pay over, and such successor Warrant Agent shall be entitled to receive, all monies, securities and other property on deposit with or held by such predecessor, as Warrant Agent hereunder. Any corporation into which the Warrant Agent hereunder may be merged or converted or any corporation with which the Warrant Agent may be consolidated, or any corporation resulting from any merger, conversion or consolidation to which the Warrant Agent shall be a party, or any corporation to which the Warrant Agent shall sell or otherwise transfer all or substantially all the assets and business of the Warrant Agent, provided that it shall be qualified as aforesaid, shall be the successor Warrant Agent under this Agreement without the execution or filing of any paper or any further act on the part of any of the parties hereto. ARTICLE 6 MISCELLANEOUS Amendment . This Agreement may be amended by the parties hereto, without the consent of the holder of any Warrant Certificate, for the purpose of curing any ambiguity, or of curing, correcting or supplementing any defective provision contained herein, or making any other provisions with respect to matters or questions arising under this Agreement as the Company and the Warrant Agent may deem necessary or desirable; provided that such action shall not materially adversely affect the interests of the holders of the Warrant Certificates. Notices and Demands to the Company and Warrant Agent . If the Warrant Agent shall receive any notice or demand addressed to the Company by the holder of a Warrant Certificate pursuant to the provisions of the Warrant Certificates, the Warrant Agent shall promptly forward such notice or demand to the Company. 6.3 Addresses. Any communication from the Company to the Warrant Agent with respect to this Agreement shall be addressed to , Attention: and any communication from the Warrant Agent to the Company with respect to this Agreement shall be addressed to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, CA 94080, Attention: Chief Financial Officer (or such other address as shall be specified in writing by the Warrant Agent or by the Company). 6.4 Governing Law. This Agreement and each Warrant Certificate issued hereunder shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. 14 6.5 Delivery of Prospectus. The Company shall furnish to the Warrant Agent sufficient copies of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to the Warrant Securities deliverable upon exercise of the Warrants (the "Prospectus"), and the Warrant Agent agrees that upon the exercise of any Warrant, the Warrant Agent will deliver to the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant, prior to or concurrently with the delivery of the Warrant Securities issued upon such exercise, a Prospectus. The Warrant Agent shall not, by reason of any such delivery, assume any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of such Prospectus. Obtaining of Governmental Approvals . The Company will from time to time take all action which may be necessary to obtain and keep effective any and all permits, consents and approvals of governmental agencies and authorities and securities act filings under United States Federal and state laws (including without limitation a registration statement in respect of the Warrants and Warrant Securities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended), which may be or become requisite in connection with the issuance, sale, transfer, and delivery of the Warrant Securities issued upon exercise of the Warrants, the issuance, sale, transfer and delivery of the Warrants or upon the expiration of the period during which the Warrants are exercisable. Persons Having Rights Under the Agreement . Nothing in this Agreement shall give to any person other than the Company, the Warrant Agent and the holders of the Warrant Certificates any right, remedy or claim under or by reason of this Agreement. Headings . The descriptive headings of the several Articles and Sections of this Agreement are inserted for convenience only and shall not control or affect the meaning or construction of any of the provisions hereof. Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which as so executed shall be deemed to be an original, but such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. Inspection of Agreement . A copy of this Agreement shall be available at all reasonable times at the principal corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent for inspection by the holder of any Warrant Certificate. The Warrant Agent may require such holder to submit such holder's Warrant Certificate for inspection by it. 15 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be duly executed, as of the day and year first above written. HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., as Company By: Name: Title: ATTEST: COUNTERSIGNED [WARRANT AGENT], as Warrant Agent By: Name: Title: ATTEST: [SIGNATURE PAGE TO COMMON STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT] 16 Exhibit A FORM OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE [FACE OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE] [Form of Legend if Warrants are not immediately exercisable.] [Prior to , Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate cannot be exercised.] EXERCISABLE ONLY IF COUNTERSIGNED BY THE WARRANT AGENT AS PROVIDED HEREIN VOID AFTER [ ] P.M., [ ] TIME, ON , 17 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. WARRANT CERTIFICATE REPRESENTING WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001 PER SHARE No. Warrants This certifies that or registered assigns is the registered owner of the above indicated number of Warrants, each Warrant entitling such owner to purchase, at any time [after [ ] p.m., [ ] time, [on and] on or before [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on , shares of Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Warrant Securities"), of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") on the following basis: during the period from , through and including , the exercise price per Warrant Security will be $ , subject to adjustment as provided in the Warrant Agreement (as hereinafter defined) (the "Warrant Price"). The Holder may exercise the Warrants evidenced hereby by providing certain information set forth on the back hereof and by paying in full, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], the Warrant Price for each Warrant Security with respect to which this Warrant is exercised to the Warrant Agent (as hereinafter defined) and by surrendering this Warrant Certificate, with the purchase form on the back hereof duly executed, at the corporate trust office of [name of Warrant Agent], or its successor as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), which is, on the date hereof, at the address specified on the reverse hereof, and upon compliance with and subject to the conditions set forth herein and in the Warrant Agreement (as hereinafter defined). The term "Holder" as used herein shall mean the person in whose name at the time this Warrant Certificate shall be registered upon the books to be maintained by the Warrant Agent for that purpose pursuant to Section 4 of the Warrant Agreement. The Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate may be exercised to purchase a whole number of Warrant Securities in registered form. Upon any exercise of fewer than all of the Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate, there shall be issued to the Holder hereof a new Warrant Certificate evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised. This Warrant Certificate is issued under and in accordance with the Warrant Agreement dated as of , (the " Warrant This Warrant Certificate is issued under and in accordance with the Warrant Agreement dated as of , Agreement"), between the Company and the Warrant Agent and is subject to the terms and provisions contained in the Warrant Agreement, to all of which terms and provisions the Holder of this Warrant Certificate consents by acceptance hereof. Copies of the Warrant Agreement are on file at the above-mentioned office of the Warrant Agent. 18 Transfer of this Warrant Certificate may be registered when this Warrant Certificate is surrendered at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent by the registered owner or such owner's assigns, in the manner and subject to the limitations provided in the Warrant Agreement. After countersignature by the Warrant Agent and prior to the expiration of this Warrant Certificate, this Warrant Certificate may be exchanged at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent for Warrant Certificates representing Warrants for the same aggregate number of Warrant Securities. This Warrant Certificate shall not entitle the Holder hereof to any of the rights of a holder of the Warrant Securities, including, without limitation, the right to receive payments of dividends or distributions, if any, on the Warrant Securities (except to the extent set forth in the Warrant Agreement) or to exercise any voting rights. Reference is hereby made to the further provisions of this Warrant Certificate set forth on the reverse hereof, which further provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as if set forth at this place. This Warrant Certificate shall not be valid or obligatory for any purpose until countersigned by the Warrant Agent. 19 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this Warrant to be executed in its name and on its behalf by the facsimile signatures of its duly authorized officers. Dated: HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., as Company By: Name: Title: ATTEST: COUNTERSIGNED [WARRANT AGENT], as Warrant Agent By: Name: Title: ATTEST: 20 [REVERSE OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE] (Instructions for Exercise of Warrant) To exercise any Warrants evidenced hereby for Warrant Securities (as hereinafter defined), the Holder must pay, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], the Warrant Price in full for Warrants exercised, to [Warrant Agent] [address of Warrant Agent], Attention: , which payment must specify the name of the Holder and the number of Warrants exercised by such Holder. In addition, the Holder must complete the information required below and present this Warrant Certificate in person or by mail (certified or registered mail is recommended) to the Warrant Agent at the appropriate address set forth above. This Warrant Certificate, completed and duly executed, must be received by the Warrant Agent within five business days of the payment. (To be executed upon exercise of Warrants) The undersigned hereby irrevocably elects to exercise Warrants, evidenced by this Warrant Certificate, to purchase shares of the Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Warrant Securities"), of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. and represents that the undersigned has tendered payment for such Warrant Securities, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], to the order of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., c/o [insert name and address of Warrant Agent], in the amount of $ in accordance with the terms hereof. The undersigned requests that said Warrant Securities be in fully registered form in the authorized denominations, registered in such names and delivered all as specified in accordance with the instructions set forth below. If the number of Warrants exercised is less than all of the Warrants evidenced hereby, the undersigned requests that a new Warrant Certificate evidencing the Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised be issued and delivered to the undersigned unless otherwise specified in the instructions below. Dated Name Please Print Address: (Insert Social Security or Other Identifying Number of Holder) Signature Guaranteed Signature 21 (Signature must conform in all respects to name of holder as specified on the face of this Warrant Certificate and must bear a signature guarantee by a FINRA member firm). This Warrant may be exercised at the following addresses: By hand at: By mail at: [Instructions as to form and delivery of Warrant Securities and, if applicable, Warrant Certificates evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised-complete as appropriate.] 22 ASSIGNMENT [Form of assignment to be executed if Warrant Holder desires to transfer Warrant] FOR VALUE RECEIVED, hereby sells, assigns and transfers unto: (Please print name and address including zip code) Please print Social Security or other identifying number the right represented by the within Warrant to purchase shares of [Title of Warrant Securities] of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to which the within Warrant relates and appoints attorney to transfer such right on the books of the Warrant Agent with full power of substitution in the premises. Dated: Name: Signature (Signature must conform in all respects to name of holder as specified on the face of the Warrant) Signature Guaranteed 23 EXHIBIT 4.7 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND ________, AS WARRANT AGENT FORM OF PREFERRED STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF ___________ HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. FORM OF PREFERRED STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT THIS PREFERRED STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT (this "Agreement"), dated as of between HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") and , a [corporation] [national banking association] organized and existing under the laws of and having a corporate trust office in , as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"). WHEREAS, the Company proposes to sell [If Warrants are sold with other securities-[title of such other securities being offered] (the "Other Securities") with] warrant certificates evidencing one or more warrants (the "Warrants" or, individually, a "Warrant") representing the right to purchase [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Warrant Securities"), such warrant certificates and other warrant certificates issued pursuant to this Agreement being herein called the "Warrant Certificates"; and WHEREAS, the Company desires the Warrant Agent to act on behalf of the Company, and the Warrant Agent is willing so to act, in connection with the issuance, registration, transfer, exchange, exercise and replacement of the Warrant Certificates, and in this Agreement wishes to set forth, among other things, the form and provisions of the Warrant Certificates and the terms and conditions on which they may be issued, registered, transferred, exchanged, exercised and replaced. NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and of the mutual agreements herein contained, the parties hereto agree as follows: ARTICLE 1 ISSUANCE OF WARRANTS AND EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 1.1 Issuance of Warrants. [If Warrants alone-Upon issuance, each Warrant Certificate shall evidence one or more Warrants.] [If Other Securities and Warrants - Warrant Certificates will be issued in connection with the issuance of the Other Securities but shall be separately transferable and each Warrant Certificate shall evidence one or more Warrants.] Each Warrant evidenced thereby shall represent the right, subject to the provisions contained herein and therein, to purchase one Warrant Security. [If Other Securities and Warrants - Warrant Certificates will be issued with the Other Securities and each Warrant Certificate will evidence Warrants for each [$ principal amount] [ shares] of Other Securities issued.] 1.2 Execution and Delivery of Warrant Certificates. Each Warrant Certificate, whenever issued, shall be in registered form substantially in the form set forth in Exhibit A hereto, shall be dated the date of its countersignature by the Warrant Agent and may have such letters, 2 numbers, or other marks of identification or designation and such legends or endorsements printed, lithographed or engraved thereon as the officers of the Company executing the same may approve (execution thereof to be conclusive evidence of such approval) and as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Agreement, or as may be required to comply with any law or with any rule or regulation made pursuant thereto or with any rule or regulation of any securities exchange on which the Warrants may be listed, or to conform to usage. The Warrant Certificates shall be signed on behalf of the Company by any of its present or future chief executive officers, presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, treasurers, assistant treasurers, controllers, assistant controllers, secretaries or assistant secretaries under its corporate seal reproduced thereon. Such signatures may be manual or facsimile signatures of such authorized officers and may be imprinted or otherwise reproduced on the Warrant Certificates. The seal of the Company may be in the form of a facsimile thereof and may be impressed, affixed, imprinted or otherwise reproduced on the Warrant Certificates. No Warrant Certificate shall be valid for any purpose, and no Warrant evidenced thereby shall be exercisable, until such Warrant Certificate has been countersigned by the manual signature of the Warrant Agent. Such signature by the Warrant Agent upon any Warrant Certificate executed by the Company shall be conclusive evidence that the Warrant Certificate so countersigned has been duly issued hereunder. In case any officer of the Company who shall have signed any of the Warrant Certificates either manually or by facsimile signature shall cease to be such officer before the Warrant Certificates so signed shall have been countersigned and delivered by the Warrant Agent, such Warrant Certificates may be countersigned and delivered notwithstanding that the person who signed such Warrant Certificates ceased to be such officer of the Company; and any Warrant Certificate may be signed on behalf of the Company by such persons as, at the actual date of the execution of such Warrant Certificate, shall be the proper officers of the Company, although at the date of the execution of this Agreement any such person was not such officer. The term "holder" or "holder of a Warrant Certificate" as used herein shall mean any person in whose name at the time any Warrant Certificate shall be registered upon the books to be maintained by the Warrant Agent for that purpose. 1.3 Issuance of Warrant Certificates. Warrant Certificates evidencing the right to purchase Warrant Securities may be executed by the Company and delivered to the Warrant Agent upon the execution of this Agreement or from time to time thereafter. The Warrant Agent shall, upon receipt of Warrant Certificates duly executed on behalf of the Company, countersign such Warrant Certificates and shall deliver such Warrant Certificates to or upon the order of the Company. ARTICLE 2 WARRANT PRICE, DURATION AND EXERCISE OF WARRANTS 2.1 Warrant Price. During the period specified in Section 2.2, each Warrant shall, subject to the terms of this Agreement and the applicable Warrant Certificate, entitle the holder thereof to purchase the number of Warrant Securities specified in the applicable Warrant Certificate at an exercise price of $ per Warrant Security, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, as hereinafter provided. Such purchase price per Warrant Security is referred to in this Agreement as the "Warrant Price." 3 2.2 Duration of Warrants. Each Warrant may be exercised in whole or in part at any time, as specified herein, on or after [the date thereof] [ ] and at or before [ ] p.m., [ ] time, onor such later date as the Company may designate by notice to the Warrant Agent and the holders of Warrant Certificates mailed to their addresses as set forth in the record books of the Warrant Agent (the "Expiration Date"). Each Warrant not exercised at or before [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on the Expiration Date shall become void, and all rights of the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant under this Agreement shall cease. 2.3 Exercise of Warrants. During the period specified in Section 2.2, the Warrants may be exercised to purchase a whole number of Warrant Securities in registered form by providing certain information as set forth on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificate and by paying in full, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds] the Warrant Price for each Warrant Security with respect to which a Warrant is being exercised to the Warrant Agent at its corporate trust office, provided that such exercise is subject to receipt within five business days of such payment by the Warrant Agent of the Warrant Certificate with the form of election to purchase Warrant Securities set forth on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificate properly completed and duly executed. The date on which payment in full of the Warrant Price is received by the Warrant Agent shall, subject to receipt of the Warrant Certificate as aforesaid, be deemed to be the date on which the Warrant is exercised; provided, however, that if, at the date of receipt of such Warrant Certificates and payment in full of the Warrant Price, the transfer books for the Warrant Securities purchasable upon the exercise of such Warrants shall be closed, no such receipt of such Warrant Certificates and no such payment of such Warrant Price shall be effective to constitute the person so designated to be named as the holder of record of such Warrant Securities on such date, but shall be effective to constitute such person as the holder of record of such Warrant Securities for all purposes at the opening of business on the next succeeding day on which the transfer books for the Warrant Securities purchasable upon the exercise of such Warrants shall be opened, and the certificates for the Warrant Securities in respect of which such Warrants are then exercised shall be issuable as of the date on such next succeeding day on which the transfer books shall next be opened, and until such date the Company shall be under no duty to deliver any certificate for such Warrant Securities. The Warrant Agent shall deposit all funds received by it in payment of the Warrant Price in an account of the Company maintained with it and shall advise the Company by telephone at the end of each day on which a payment for the exercise of Warrants is received of the amount so deposited to its account. The Warrant Agent shall promptly confirm such telephone advice to the Company in writing. The Warrant Agent shall, from time to time, as promptly as practicable, advise the Company of (i) the number of Warrant Securities with respect to which Warrants were exercised, (ii) the instructions of each holder of the Warrant Certificates evidencing such Warrants with respect to delivery of the Warrant Securities to which such holder is entitled upon such exercise, (iii) delivery of Warrant Certificates evidencing the balance, if any, of the Warrants for the remaining Warrant Securities after such exercise, and (iv) such other information as the Company shall reasonably require. 4 As soon as practicable after the exercise of any Warrant, the Company shall issue to or upon the order of the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant the Warrant Securities to which such holder is entitled, in fully registered form, registered in such name or names as may be directed by such holder. If fewer than all of the Warrants evidenced by such Warrant Certificate are exercised, the Company shall execute, and an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver, a new Warrant Certificate evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised. The Company shall not be required to pay any stamp or other tax or other governmental charge required to be paid in connection with any transfer involved in the issue of the Warrant Securities, and in the event that any such transfer is involved, the Company shall not be required to issue or deliver any Warrant Security until such tax or other charge shall have been paid or it has been established to the Company's satisfaction that no such tax or other charge is due. Prior to the issuance of any Warrants there shall have been reserved, and the Company shall at all times through the Expiration Date keep reserved, out of its authorized but unissued Warrant Securities, a number of shares sufficient to provide for the exercise of the Warrants. ARTICLE 3 OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING TO RIGHTS OF HOLDERS OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES No Rights as Warrant Securityholder Conferred by Warrants or Warrant Certificates. No Warrant Certificate or Warrant evidenced thereby shall entitle the holder thereof to any of the rights of a holder of Warrant Securities, including, without limitation, the right to receive the payment of dividends or distributions, if any, on the Warrant Securities or to exercise any voting rights, except to the extent expressly set forth in this Agreement or the applicable Warrant Certificate. Lost, Stolen, Mutilated or Destroyed Warrant Certificates. Upon receipt by the Warrant Agent of evidence reasonably satisfactory to it and the Company of the ownership of and the loss, theft, destruction or mutilation of any Warrant Certificate and/or indemnity reasonably satisfactory to the Warrant Agent and the Company and, in the case of mutilation, upon surrender of the mutilated Warrant Certificate to the Warrant Agent for cancellation, then, in the absence of notice to the Company or the Warrant Agent that such Warrant Certificate has been acquired by a bona fide purchaser, the Company shall execute, and an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver, in exchange for or in lieu of the lost, stolen, destroyed or mutilated Warrant Certificate, a new Warrant Certificate of the same tenor and evidencing Warrants for a like number of Warrant Securities. Upon the issuance of any new Warrant Certificate under this Section 3.2, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to 5 cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses (including the fees and expenses of the Warrant Agent) in connection therewith. Every substitute Warrant Certificate executed and delivered pursuant to this Section 3.2 in lieu of any lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificate shall represent an additional contractual obligation of the Company, whether or not the lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificate shall be at any time enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to the benefits of this Agreement equally and proportionately with any and all other Warrant Certificates duly executed and delivered hereunder. The provisions of this Section 3.2 are exclusive and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) all other rights and remedies with respect to the replacement of mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificates. Holder of Warrant Certificate May Enforce Rights. Notwithstanding any of the provisions of this Agreement, any holder of a Warrant Certificate, without the consent of the Warrant Agent, the holder of any Warrant Securities or the holder of any other Warrant Certificate, may, in such holder's own behalf and for such holder's own benefit, enforce, and may institute and maintain any suit, action or proceeding against the Company suitable to enforce, or otherwise in respect of, such holder's right to exercise the Warrants evidenced by such holder's Warrant Certificate in the manner provided in such holder's Warrant Certificate and in this Agreement. Adjustments. In case the Company shall at any time subdivide its outstanding shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] into a greater number of shares, the Warrant Price in effect immediately prior to such subdivision shall be proportionately reduced and the number of Warrant Securities purchasable under the Warrants shall be proportionately increased. Conversely, in case the outstanding shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] shall be combined into a smaller number of shares, the Warrant Price in effect immediately prior to such combination shall be proportionately increased and the number of Warrant Securities purchasable under the Warrants shall be proportionately decreased. If at any time or from time to time the holders of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] (or any shares of stock or other securities at the time receivable upon the exercise of the Warrants) shall have received or become entitled to receive, without payment therefore, [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] or any shares of stock or other securities which are at any time directly or indirectly convertible into or exchangeable for [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants], or any rights or options to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any of the foregoing by way of dividend or other distribution; any cash paid or payable otherwise than in accordance with the terms of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] or as a cash dividend paid or payable out of the Company's current or retained earnings; any evidence of the Company's indebtedness or rights to subscribe for or purchase the Company's indebtedness; or 6 [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] or additional stock or other securities or property (including cash) by way of spinoff, split-up, reclassification, combination of shares or similar corporate rearrangement (other than shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] issued as a stock split or adjustments in respect of which shall be covered by the terms of Section 3.4(a) above), then and in each such case, the holder of each Warrant shall, upon the exercise of the Warrant, be entitled to receive, in addition to the number of Warrant Securities receivable thereupon, and without payment of any additional consideration therefore, the amount of stock and other securities and property (including cash and indebtedness or rights to subscribe for or purchase indebtedness) which such holder would hold on the date of such exercise had such holder been the holder of record of such Warrant Securities as of the date on which holders of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] received or became entitled to receive such shares or all other additional stock and other securities and property. In case of (i) any reclassification, capital reorganization, or change in the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] of the Company (other than as a result of a subdivision, combination or stock dividend provided for in Section 3.4(a) or Section 3.4(b) above), share exchange, merger or similar transaction of the Company with or into another person or entity (other than a share exchange, merger or similar transaction in which the Company is the acquiring or surviving corporation and which does not result in any change in the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] other than the issuance of additional shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants]) or (iii) the sale, exchange, lease, transfer or other disposition of all or substantially all of the properties and assets of the Company as an entirety (in any such case, a " Reorganization Event "), then, as a condition of such Reorganization Event, lawful provisions shall be made, and duly executed documents evidencing the same from the Company or its successor shall be delivered to the holders of the Warrants, so that the holders of the Warrants shall have the right at any time prior to the expiration of the Warrants to purchase, at a total price equal to that payable upon the exercise of the Warrants, the kind and amount of shares of stock and other securities and property receivable in connection with such Reorganization Event by a holder of the same number of shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] as were purchasable by the holders of the Warrants immediately prior to such Reorganization Event. In any such case appropriate provisions shall be made with respect to the rights and interests of the holders of the Warrants so that the provisions hereof shall thereafter be applicable with respect to any shares of stock or other securities and property deliverable upon exercise the Warrants, and appropriate adjustments shall be made to the Warrant Price payable hereunder provided the aggregate purchase price shall remain the same. In the case of any transaction described in clauses (ii) and (iii) above, the Company shall thereupon be relieved of any further obligation hereunder or under the Warrants, and the Company as the predecessor corporation may thereupon or at any time thereafter be dissolved, wound up or liquidated. Such successor or assuming entity thereupon may cause to be signed, and may issue either in its own name or in the name of the Company, any or all of the Warrants issuable hereunder which heretofore shall not have been signed by the Company, and may execute and deliver securities in its own name, in fulfillment of its obligations to deliver Warrant Securities upon exercise of the Warrants. All the Warrants so issued shall in all respects have the same legal rank and benefit under this Agreement as the Warrants theretofore or thereafter issued in accordance with the terms of this Agreement as though all of such Warrants had been issued at the date of the execution hereof. In any case of any such Reorganization Event, such 7 changes in phraseology and form (but not in substance) may be made in the Warrants thereafter to be issued as may be appropriate. The Warrant Agent may receive a written opinion of legal counsel as conclusive evidence that any such Reorganization Event complies with the provisions of this Section 3.4. The Company may, at its option, at any time until the Expiration Date, reduce the then current Warrant Price to any amount deemed appropriate by the Board of Directors of the Company for any period not exceeding twenty consecutive days (as evidenced in a resolution adopted by such Board of Directors), but only upon giving the notices required by Section 3.5 at least ten days prior to taking such action. Except as herein otherwise expressly provided, no adjustment in the Warrant Price shall be made by reason of the issuance of any securities of the Company or for any other reason whatsoever. No fractional Warrant Securities shall be issued upon the exercise of Warrants. If more than one Warrant shall be exercised at one time by the same holder, the number of full Warrant Securities which shall be issuable upon such exercise shall be computed on the basis of the aggregate number of Warrant Securities purchased pursuant to the Warrants so exercised. Instead of any fractional Warrant Security which would otherwise be issuable upon exercise of any Warrant, the Company shall pay a cash adjustment in respect of such fraction in an amount equal to the same fraction of the last reported sale price (or bid price if there were no sales) per Warrant Security, in either case as reported on the principal registered national securities exchange on which the Warrant Securities are listed or admitted to trading on the business day that next precedes the day of exercise or, if the Warrant Securities are not then listed or admitted to trading on any registered national securities exchange, the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on the OTC Bulletin Board Service (the " OTC Bulletin Board ") operated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (" FINRA ") or, if not available on the OTC Bulletin Board, then the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter-dealer quotation system on such date, or if on any such date the Warrant Securities are not listed or admitted to trading on a registered national securities exchange, are not included in the OTC Bulletin Board, and are not quoted on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter- dealer quotation system, an amount equal to the same fraction of the average of the closing bid and asked prices as furnished by any FINRA member firm selected from time to time by the Company for that purpose at the close of business on the business day that next precedes the day of exercise. Whenever the Warrant Price then in effect is adjusted as herein provided, the Company shall mail to each holder of the Warrants at such holder's address as it shall appear on the books of the Company a statement setting forth the adjusted Warrant Price then and thereafter effective under the provisions hereof, together with the facts, in reasonable detail, upon which such adjustment is based. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, in no event shall the Warrant Price, as adjusted in accordance with the terms hereof, be less than the par value per share of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants]. 8 Notice to Warrantholders. In case the Company shall (a) effect any dividend or distribution described in Section 3.4(b), (b) effect any Reorganization Event, (c) make any distribution on or in respect of the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] in connection with the dissolution, liquidation or winding up of the Company, or (d) reduce the then current Warrant Price pursuant to Section 3.4(d), then the Company shall mail to each holder of Warrants at such holder's address as it shall appear on the books of the Warrant Agent, at least ten days prior to the applicable date hereinafter specified, a notice stating (x) the record date for such dividend or distribution, or, if a record is not to be taken, the date as of which the holders of record of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] that will be entitled to such dividend or distribution are to be determined, (y) the date on which such Reorganization Event, dissolution, liquidation or winding up is expected to become effective, and the date as of which it is expected that holders of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] of record shall be entitled to exchange their shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] for securities or other property deliverable upon such Reorganization Event, dissolution, liquidation or winding up, or (z) the first date on which the then current Warrant Price shall be reduced pursuant to Section 3.4(d). No failure to mail such notice nor any defect therein or in the mailing thereof shall affect any such transaction or any adjustment in the Warrant Price required by Section 3.4. [ If the warrants are subject to acceleration by the Company, insert - Acceleration of Warrants by the Company. (a) At any time on or after , the Company shall have the right to accelerate any or all Warrants at any time by causing them to expire at the close of business on the day next preceding a specified date (the "Acceleration Date"), if the Market Price (as hereinafter defined) of the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] equals or exceedspercent ( %) of the then effective Warrant Price on any twenty Trading Days (as hereinafter defined) within a period of thirty consecutive Trading Days ending no more than five Trading Days prior to the date on which the Company gives notice to the Warrant Agent of its election to accelerate the Warrants. " Market Price " for each Trading Day shall be, if the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] is listed or admitted to trading on any registered national securities exchange, the last reported sale price, regular way (or, if no such price is reported, the average of the reported closing bid and asked prices, regular way) of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants], in either case as reported on the principal registered national securities exchange on which the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] is listed or admitted to trading or, if not listed or admitted to trading on any registered national securities exchange, the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on the OTC Bulletin Board operated by FINRA, or if not available on the OTC Bulletin Board, then the average of the closing high bid and low asked prices as reported on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter-dealer quotation system, or if on any such date the shares of [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants] are not listed or admitted to trading on a registered national securities exchange, are not included in the OTC Bulletin Board, and are not quoted on any other U.S. quotation medium or inter-dealer quotation system, the average of the closing bid and asked prices as furnished by any FINRA member firm selected from time to time by the Company for that purpose. " Trading Day " shall be each Monday through Friday, other than any day on which securities are not traded in the system or on the exchange that is the principal market for the [title of Preferred Stock purchasable through exercise of Warrants], as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. 9 In the event of an acceleration of less than all of the Warrants, the Warrant Agent shall select the Warrants to be accelerated by lot, pro rata or in such other manner as it deems, in its discretion, to be fair and appropriate. Notice of an acceleration specifying the Acceleration Date shall be sent by mail first class, postage prepaid, to each registered holder of a Warrant Certificate representing a Warrant accelerated at such holder's address appearing on the books of the Warrant Agent not more than sixty days nor less than thirty days before the Acceleration Date. Such notice of an acceleration also shall be given no more than twenty days, and no less than ten days, prior to the mailing of notice to registered holders of Warrants pursuant to this Section 3.6, by publication at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of New York. (e) Any Warrant accelerated may be exercised until [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on the business day next preceding the Acceleration Date. The Warrant Price shall be payable as provided in Section 2.] ARTICLE 4 EXCHANGE AND TRANSFER OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 4.1 Exchange and Transfer of Warrant Certificates. Upon surrender at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent, Warrant Certificates evidencing Warrants may be exchanged for Warrant Certificates in other denominations evidencing such Warrants or the transfer thereof may be registered in whole or in part; provided that such other Warrant Certificates evidence Warrants for the same aggregate number of Warrant Securities as the Warrant Certificates so surrendered. The Warrant Agent shall keep, at its corporate trust office, books in which, subject to such reasonable regulations as it may prescribe, it shall register Warrant Certificates and exchanges and transfers of outstanding Warrant Certificates, upon surrender of the Warrant Certificates to the Warrant Agent at its corporate trust office for exchange or registration of transfer, properly endorsed or accompanied by appropriate instruments of registration of transfer and written instructions for transfer, all in form satisfactory to the Company and the Warrant Agent. No service charge shall be made for any exchange or registration of transfer of Warrant Certificates, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any stamp or other tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in connection with any such exchange or registration of transfer. Whenever any Warrant Certificates are so surrendered for exchange or registration of transfer, an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver to the person or persons entitled thereto a Warrant Certificate or Warrant Certificates duly authorized and executed by the Company, as so requested. The Warrant Agent shall not be required to effect any exchange or registration of transfer which will result in the issuance of a Warrant Certificate evidencing a Warrant for a fraction of a Warrant Security or a number of Warrants for a whole number of Warrant Securities and a fraction of a Warrant Security. All Warrant Certificates issued upon any exchange or registration of transfer of Warrant Certificates shall be the valid obligations of the Company, evidencing the same obligations and entitled to the same benefits under this Agreement as the Warrant Certificate surrendered for such exchange or registration of transfer. 10 Treatment of Holders of Warrant Certificates. The Company, the Warrant Agent and all other persons may treat the registered holder of a Warrant Certificate as the absolute owner thereof for any purpose and as the person entitled to exercise the rights represented by the Warrants evidenced thereby, any notice to the contrary notwithstanding. Cancellation of Warrant Certificates. Any Warrant Certificate surrendered for exchange, registration of transfer or exercise of the Warrants evidenced thereby shall, if surrendered to the Company, be delivered to the Warrant Agent and all Warrant Certificates surrendered or so delivered to the Warrant Agent shall be promptly canceled by the Warrant Agent and shall not be reissued and, except as expressly permitted by this Agreement, no Warrant Certificate shall be issued hereunder in exchange therefor or in lieu thereof. The Warrant Agent shall deliver to the Company from time to time or otherwise dispose of canceled Warrant Certificates in a manner satisfactory to the Company. ARTICLE 5 CONCERNING THE WARRANT AGENT Warrant Agent. The Company hereby appoints ______________ as Warrant Agent of the Company in respect of the Warrants and the Warrant Certificates upon the terms and subject to the conditions herein set forth, and _____________ hereby accepts such appointment. The Warrant Agent shall have the powers and authority granted to and conferred upon it in the Warrant Certificates and hereby and such further powers and authority to act on behalf of the Company as the Company may hereafter grant to or confer upon it. All of the terms and provisions with respect to such powers and authority contained in the Warrant Certificates are subject to and governed by the terms and provisions hereof. Conditions of Warrant Agent's Obligations. The Warrant Agent accepts its obligations herein set forth upon the terms and conditions hereof, including the following to all of which the Company agrees and to all of which the rights hereunder of the holders from time to time of the Warrant Certificates shall be subject: Compensation and Indemnification. The Company agrees promptly to pay the Warrant Agent the compensation to be agreed upon with the Company for all services rendered by the Warrant Agent and to reimburse the Warrant Agent for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses (including reasonable counsel fees) incurred without negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct by the Warrant Agent in connection with the services rendered hereunder by the Warrant Agent. The Company also agrees to indemnify the Warrant Agent for, and to hold it harmless against, any loss, liability or expense incurred without negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct on the part of the Warrant Agent, arising out of or in connection with its acting as Warrant Agent hereunder, including the reasonable costs and expenses of defending against any claim of such liability. 11 Agent for the Company. In acting under this Agreement and in connection with the Warrant Certificates, the Warrant Agent is acting solely as agent of the Company and does not assume any obligations or relationship of agency or trust for or with any of the holders of Warrant Certificates or beneficial owners of Warrants. Counsel. The Warrant Agent may consult with counsel satisfactory to it, which may include counsel for the Company, and the written advice of such counsel shall be full and complete authorization and protection in respect of any action taken, suffered or omitted by it hereunder in good faith and in accordance with the advice of such counsel. Documents. The Warrant Agent shall be protected and shall incur no liability for or in respect of any action taken or omitted by it in reliance upon any Warrant Certificate, notice, direction, consent, certificate, affidavit, statement or other paper or document reasonably believed by it to be genuine and to have been presented or signed by the proper parties. Certain Transactions. The Warrant Agent, and its officers, directors and employees, may become the owner of, or acquire any interest in, Warrants, with the same rights that it or they would have if it were not the Warrant Agent hereunder, and, to the extent permitted by applicable law, it or they may engage or be interested in any financial or other transaction with the Company and may act on, or as depositary, trustee or agent for, any committee or body of holders of Warrant Securities or other obligations of the Company as freely as if it were not the Warrant Agent hereunder. Nothing in this Agreement shall be deemed to prevent the Warrant Agent from acting as trustee under any indenture to which the Company is a party. No Liability for Interest. Unless otherwise agreed with the Company, the Warrant Agent shall have no liability for interest on any monies at any time received by it pursuant to any of the provisions of this Agreement or of the Warrant Certificates. No Liability for Invalidity. The Warrant Agent shall have no liability with respect to any invalidity of this Agreement or any of the Warrant Certificates (except as to the Warrant Agent's countersignature thereon). No Responsibility for Representations. The Warrant Agent shall not be responsible for any of the recitals or representations herein or in the Warrant Certificates (except as to the Warrant Agent's countersignature thereon), all of which are made solely by the Company. No Implied Obligations. The Warrant Agent shall be obligated to perform only such duties as are herein and in the Warrant Certificates specifically set forth and no implied duties or obligations shall be read into this Agreement or the Warrant Certificates against the Warrant Agent. The Warrant Agent shall not be under any obligation to take any action hereunder which may tend to involve it in any expense or liability, the payment of which within a reasonable time is not, in its reasonable opinion, assured to it. The Warrant Agent shall not be accountable or under any duty or responsibility for the use by the Company of any of the Warrant Certificates authenticated by the Warrant Agent and delivered by it to the Company pursuant to this Agreement or for the application by the Company of the proceeds of the Warrant Certificates. The Warrant Agent shall have no duty or responsibility in case of any default by the Company in the performance of its covenants or agreements contained herein or in the Warrant Certificates or in the case of the receipt of any written demand from a holder of a Warrant Certificate with respect to such default, including, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, any duty or responsibility to initiate or attempt to initiate any proceedings at law or otherwise or, except as provided in Section 6.2 hereof, to make any demand upon the Company. 12 5.3 Resignation, Removal and Appointment of Successors. The Company agrees, for the benefit of the holders from time to time of the Warrant Certificates, that there shall at all times be a Warrant Agent hereunder until all the Warrants have been exercised or are no longer exercisable. The Warrant Agent may at any time resign as agent by giving written notice to the Company of such intention on its part, specifying the date on which its desired resignation shall become effective; provided that such date shall not be less than three months after the date on which such notice is given unless the Company otherwise agrees. The Warrant Agent hereunder may be removed at any time by the filing with it of an instrument in writing signed by or on behalf of the Company and specifying such removal and the intended date when it shall become effective. Such resignation or removal shall take effect upon the appointment by the Company, as hereinafter provided, of a successor Warrant Agent (which shall be a bank or trust company authorized under the laws of the jurisdiction of its organization to exercise corporate trust powers) and the acceptance of such appointment by such successor Warrant Agent. The obligation of the Company under Section 5.2(a) shall continue to the extent set forth therein notwithstanding the resignation or removal of the Warrant Agent. In case at any time the Warrant Agent shall resign, or shall be removed, or shall become incapable of acting, or shall be adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent, or shall commence a voluntary case under the Federal bankruptcy laws, as now or hereafter constituted, or under any other applicable Federal or state bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law or shall consent to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, custodian, liquidator, assignee, trustee, sequestrator (or other similar official) of the Warrant Agent or its property or affairs, or shall make an assignment for the benefit of creditors, or shall admit in writing its inability to pay its debts generally as they become due, or shall take corporate action in furtherance of any such action, or a decree or order for relief by a court having jurisdiction in the premises shall have been entered in respect of the Warrant Agent in an involuntary case under the Federal bankruptcy laws, as now or hereafter constituted, or any other applicable Federal or state bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law, or a decree or order by a court having jurisdiction in the premises shall have been entered for the appointment of a receiver, custodian, liquidator, assignee, trustee, sequestrator (or similar official) of the Warrant Agent or of its property or affairs, or any public officer shall take charge or control of the Warrant Agent or of its property or affairs for the purpose of rehabilitation, conservation, winding up or liquidation, a successor Warrant Agent, qualified as aforesaid, shall be appointed by the Company by an instrument in writing, filed with the successor Warrant Agent. Upon the appointment as aforesaid of a successor Warrant Agent and acceptance by the successor Warrant Agent of such appointment, the Warrant Agent shall cease to be Warrant Agent hereunder. Any successor Warrant Agent appointed hereunder shall execute, acknowledge and deliver to its predecessor and to the Company an instrument accepting such appointment hereunder, and thereupon such successor Warrant Agent, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the authority, rights, powers, trusts, immunities, duties and obligations of such predecessor with like effect as if originally named as Warrant Agent 13 hereunder, and such predecessor, upon payment of its charges and disbursements then unpaid, shall thereupon become obligated to transfer, deliver and pay over, and such successor Warrant Agent shall be entitled to receive, all monies, securities and other property on deposit with or held by such predecessor, as Warrant Agent hereunder. Any corporation into which the Warrant Agent hereunder may be merged or converted or any corporation with which the Warrant Agent may be consolidated, or any corporation resulting from any merger, conversion or consolidation to which the Warrant Agent shall be a party, or any corporation to which the Warrant Agent shall sell or otherwise transfer all or substantially all the assets and business of the Warrant Agent, provided that it shall be qualified as aforesaid, shall be the successor Warrant Agent under this Agreement without the execution or filing of any paper or any further act on the part of any of the parties hereto. ARTICLE 6 MISCELLANEOUS Amendment. This Agreement may be amended by the parties hereto, without the consent of the holder of any Warrant Certificate, for the purpose of curing any ambiguity, or of curing, correcting or supplementing any defective provision contained herein, or making any other provisions with respect to matters or questions arising under this Agreement as the Company and the Warrant Agent may deem necessary or desirable; provided that such action shall not materially adversely affect the interests of the holders of the Warrant Certificates. Notices and Demands to the Company and Warrant Agent. If the Warrant Agent shall receive any notice or demand addressed to the Company by the holder of a Warrant Certificate pursuant to the provisions of the Warrant Certificates, the Warrant Agent shall promptly forward such notice or demand to the Company. 6.3 Addresses. Any communication from the Company to the Warrant Agent with respect to this Agreement shall be addressed to , Attention: and any communication from the Warrant Agent to the Company with respect to this Agreement shall be addressed to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, CA 94080, Attention: Chief Financial Officer (or such other address as shall be specified in writing by the Warrant Agent or by the Company). Governing Law. This Agreement and each Warrant Certificate issued hereunder shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. Delivery of Prospectus. The Company shall furnish to the Warrant Agent sufficient copies of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to the Warrant Securities deliverable upon exercise of the Warrants (the " Prospectus "), and the Warrant Agent agrees that upon the exercise of any Warrant, the Warrant Agent will deliver to the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant, prior to or concurrently with the delivery of the Warrant Securities issued upon such exercise, a Prospectus. The Warrant Agent shall not, by reason of any such delivery, assume any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of such Prospectus. 14 Obtaining of Governmental Approvals. The Company will from time to time take all action which may be necessary to obtain and keep effective any and all permits, consents and approvals of governmental agencies and authorities and securities act filings under United States Federal and state laws (including without limitation a registration statement in respect of the Warrants and Warrant Securities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended), which may be or become requisite in connection with the issuance, sale, transfer, and delivery of the Warrant Securities issued upon exercise of the Warrants, the issuance, sale, transfer and delivery of the Warrants or upon the expiration of the period during which the Warrants are exercisable. Persons Having Rights Under the Agreement. Nothing in this Agreement shall give to any person other than the Company, the Warrant Agent and the holders of the Warrant Certificates any right, remedy or claim under or by reason of this Agreement. Headings. The descriptive headings of the several Articles and Sections of this Agreement are inserted for convenience only and shall not control or affect the meaning or construction of any of the provisions hereof. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which as so executed shall be deemed to be an original, but such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. Inspection of Agreement. A copy of this Agreement shall be available at all reasonable times at the principal corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent for inspection by the holder of any Warrant Certificate. The Warrant Agent may require such holder to submit such holder's Warrant Certificate for inspection by it. 15 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be duly executed, as of the day and year first above written. HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., as Company By: Name: Title: ATTEST: COUNTERSIGNED [WARRANT AGENT], as Warrant Agent By: Name: Title: ATTEST: [SIGNATURE PAGE TO PREFERRED STOCK WARRANT AGREEMENT] 16 EXHIBIT A FORM OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE [FACE OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE] [Form of Legend if Warrants are not immediately exercisable.] [Prior to , Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate cannot be exercised.] EXERCISABLE ONLY IF COUNTERSIGNED BY THE WARRANT AGENT AS PROVIDED HEREIN VOID AFTER [ ] P.M., [ ] TIME, ON , 17 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. WARRANT CERTIFICATE REPRESENTING WARRANTS TO PURCHASE [TITLE OF WARRANT SECURITIES] No. Warrants This certifies that or registered assigns is the registered owner of the above indicated number of Warrants, each Warrant entitling such owner to purchase, at any time [after [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on and] on or before [ ] p.m., [ ] time, on shares of [Title of Warrant Securities], par value $0.0001 per share (the "Warrant Securities"), of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") on the following basis: during the period from , through and including , the exercise price per Warrant Security will be $ , subject to adjustment as provided in the Warrant Agreement (as hereinafter defined) (the "Warrant Price"). The Holder may exercise the Warrants evidenced hereby by providing certain information set forth on the back hereof and by paying in full, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], the Warrant Price for each Warrant Security with respect to which this Warrant is exercised to the Warrant Agent (as hereinafter defined) and by surrendering this Warrant Certificate, with the purchase form on the back hereof duly executed, at the corporate trust office of [name of Warrant Agent], or its successor as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), which is, on the date hereof, at the address specified on the reverse hereof, and upon compliance with and subject to the conditions set forth herein and in the Warrant Agreement (as hereinafter defined). The term "Holder" as used herein shall mean the person in whose name at the time this Warrant Certificate shall be registered upon the books to be maintained by the Warrant Agent for that purpose pursuant to Section 4 of the Warrant Agreement. The Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate may be exercised to purchase a whole number of Warrant Securities in registered form. Upon any exercise of fewer than all of the Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate, there shall be issued to the Holder hereof a new Warrant Certificate evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised. This Warrant Certificate is issued under and in accordance with the Warrant Agreement dated as of , (the " Warrant This Warrant Certificate is issued under and in accordance with the Warrant Agreement dated as of , Agreement"), between the Company and the Warrant Agent and is subject to the terms and provisions contained in the Warrant Agreement, to all of which terms and provisions the Holder of this Warrant Certificate consents by acceptance hereof. Copies of the Warrant Agreement are on file at the above-mentioned office of the Warrant Agent. Transfer of this Warrant Certificate may be registered when this Warrant Certificate is surrendered at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent by the registered owner or such owner's assigns, in the manner and subject to the limitations provided in the Warrant Agreement. 18 After countersignature by the Warrant Agent and prior to the expiration of this Warrant Certificate, this Warrant Certificate may be exchanged at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent for Warrant Certificates representing Warrants for the same aggregate number of Warrant Securities. This Warrant Certificate shall not entitle the Holder hereof to any of the rights of a holder of the Warrant Securities, including, without limitation, the right to receive payments of dividends or distributions, if any, on the Warrant Securities (except to the extent set forth in the Warrant Agreement) or to exercise any voting rights. Reference is hereby made to the further provisions of this Warrant Certificate set forth on the reverse hereof, which further provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as if set forth at this place. This Warrant Certificate shall not be valid or obligatory for any purpose until countersigned by the Warrant Agent. 19 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this Warrant to be executed in its name and on its behalf by the facsimile signatures of its duly authorized officers. Dated: HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., as Company By: Name: Title: ATTEST: COUNTERSIGNED [WARRANT AGENT], as Warrant Agent By: Name: Title: ATTEST: 20 [REVERSE OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE] (Instructions for Exercise of Warrant) To exercise any Warrants evidenced hereby for Warrant Securities (as hereinafter defined), the Holder must pay, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], the Warrant Price in full for Warrants exercised, to [Warrant Agent] [address of Warrant Agent], Attention: , which payment must specify the name of the Holder and the number of Warrants exercised by such Holder. In addition, the Holder must complete the information required below and present this Warrant Certificate in person or by mail (certified or registered mail is recommended) to the Warrant Agent at the appropriate address set forth above. This Warrant Certificate, completed and duly executed, must be received by the Warrant Agent within five business days of the payment. (To be executed upon exercise of Warrants) The undersigned hereby irrevocably elects to exercise Warrants, evidenced by this Warrant Certificate, to purchase shares of the [Title of Warrant Securities], par value $0.0001 per share (the "Warrant Securities"), of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. and represents that he has tendered payment for such Warrant Securities, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], to the order of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., c/o [insert name and address of Warrant Agent], in the amount of $ in accordance with the terms hereof. The undersigned requests that said Warrant Securities be in fully registered form in the authorized denominations, registered in such names and delivered all as specified in accordance with the instructions set forth below. If the number of Warrants exercised is less than all of the Warrants evidenced hereby, the undersigned requests that a new Warrant Certificate evidencing the Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised be issued and delivered to the undersigned unless otherwise specified in the instructions below. Dated: Name: Please Print Address: (Insert Social Security or Other Identifying Number of Holder) Signature Guaranteed: Signature (Signature must conform in all respects to name of holder as specified on the face of this Warrant Certificate and must bear a signature guarantee by a FINRA member firm). 21 This Warrant may be exercised at the following addresses: By hand at: By mail at: [Instructions as to form and delivery of Warrant Securities and, if applicable, Warrant Certificates evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Securities remaining unexercised-complete as appropriate.] 22 ASSIGNMENT [Form of assignment to be executed if Warrant Holder desires to transfer Warrant] FOR VALUE RECEIVED, hereby sells, assigns and transfers unto: (Please print name and address including zip code) Please print Social Security or other identifying number the right represented by the within Warrant to purchase shares of [Title of Warrant Securities] of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to which the within Warrant relates and appoints attorney to transfer such right on the books of the Warrant Agent with full power of substitution in the premises. Dated: Signature (Signature must conform in all respects to name of holder as specified on the face of the Warrant) Signature Guaranteed: 23 EXHIBIT 4.8 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND ________, AS WARRANT AGENT FORM OF DEBT SECURITIES WARRANT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF ______________ HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. FORM OF DEBT SECURITIES WARRANT AGREEMENT THIS DEBT SECURITIES WARRANT AGREEMENT (this "Agreement"), dated as of between HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") and , a [corporation] [national banking association] organized and existing under the laws of and having a corporate trust office in , as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"). WHEREAS, the Company has entered into an indenture dated as of (the "Indenture"), with , as trustee (such trustee, and any successors to such trustee, herein called the "Trustee"), providing for the issuance from time to time of its debt securities, to be issued in one or more series as provided in the Indenture (the "Debt Securities"); WHEREAS, the Company proposes to sell [If Warrants are sold with other securities-title of such other securities being offered] (the "Other Securities") with] warrant certificates evidencing one or more warrants (the "Warrants" or, individually, a "Warrant") representing the right to purchase [title of Debt Securities purchasable through exercise of Warrants] (the "Warrant Debt Securities"), such warrant certificates and other warrant certificates issued pursuant to this Agreement being herein called the "Warrant Certificates"; and WHEREAS, the Company desires the Warrant Agent to act on behalf of the Company, and the Warrant Agent is willing so to act, in connection with the issuance, registration, transfer, exchange, exercise and replacement of the Warrant Certificates, and in this Agreement wishes to set forth, among other things, the form and provisions of the Warrant Certificates and the terms and conditions on which they may be issued, registered, transferred, exchanged, exercised and replaced. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and of the mutual agreements herein contained, the parties hereto agree as follows: ARTICLE 1 ISSUANCE OF WARRANTS AND EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 1.1 Issuance of Warrants. [If Warrants alone-Upon issuance, each Warrant Certificate shall evidence one or more Warrants.] [If Other Securities and Warrants-Warrant Certificates will be issued in connection with the issuance of the Other Securities but shall be separately transferable and each Warrant Certificate shall evidence one or more Warrants.] Each Warrant evidenced thereby shall represent the right, subject to the provisions contained herein and therein, to purchase one Warrant Debt Security. [If Other Securities and Warrants-Warrant Certificates will be issued with the Other Securities and each Warrant Certificate will evidence Warrants for each [$ principal amount] [ shares] of Other Securities issued]. 2 1.2 Execution and Delivery of Warrant Certificates. Each Warrant Certificate, whenever issued, shall be in registered form substantially in the form set forth in Exhibit A hereto, shall be dated the date of its countersignature by the Warrant Agent and may have such letters, numbers, or other marks of identification or designation and such legends or endorsements printed, lithographed or engraved thereon as the officers of the Company executing the same may approve (execution thereof to be conclusive evidence of such approval) and as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Agreement, or as may be required to comply with any law or with any rule or regulation made pursuant thereto or with any rule or regulation of any securities exchange on which the Warrants may be listed, or to conform to usage. The Warrant Certificates shall be signed on behalf of the Company by any of its present or future chief executive officers, presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, treasurers, assistant treasurers, controllers, assistant controllers, secretaries or assistant secretaries under its corporate seal reproduced thereon. Such signatures may be manual or facsimile signatures of such authorized officers and may be imprinted or otherwise reproduced on the Warrant Certificates. The seal of the Company may be in the form of a facsimile thereof and may be impressed, affixed, imprinted or otherwise reproduced on the Warrant Certificates. No Warrant Certificate shall be valid for any purpose, and no Warrant evidenced thereby shall be exercisable, until such Warrant Certificate has been countersigned by the manual signature of the Warrant Agent. Such signature by the Warrant Agent upon any Warrant Certificate executed by the Company shall be conclusive evidence that the Warrant Certificate so countersigned has been duly issued hereunder. In case any officer of the Company who shall have signed any of the Warrant Certificates either manually or by facsimile signature shall cease to be such officer before the Warrant Certificates so signed shall have been countersigned and delivered by the Warrant Agent, such Warrant Certificates may be countersigned and delivered notwithstanding that the person who signed such Warrant Certificates ceased to be such officer of the Company; and any Warrant Certificate may be signed on behalf of the Company by such persons as, at the actual date of the execution of such Warrant Certificate, shall be the proper officers of the Company, although at the date of the execution of this Agreement any such person was not such officer. The term "holder" or "holder of a Warrant Certificate" as used herein shall mean any person in whose name at the time any Warrant Certificate shall be registered upon the books to be maintained by the Warrant Agent for that purpose. 1.3 Issuance of Warrant Certificates. Warrant Certificates evidencing the right to purchase Warrant Debt Securities may be executed by the Company and delivered to the Warrant Agent upon the execution of this Agreement or from time to time thereafter. The Warrant Agent shall, upon receipt of Warrant Certificates duly executed on behalf of the Company, countersign such Warrant Certificates and shall deliver such Warrant Certificates to or upon the order of the Company. 3 ARTICLE 2 WARRANT PRICE, DURATION AND EXERCISE OF WARRANTS 2.1 Warrant Price. During the period specified in Section 2.2, each Warrant shall, subject to the terms of this Agreement and the applicable Warrant Certificate, entitle the holder thereof, to purchase the principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities specified in the applicable Warrant Certificate at an exercise price of % of the principal amount thereof [plus accrued amortization, if any, of the original issue discount of the Warrant Debt Securities] [plus accrued interest, if any, from the most recent date from which interest shall have been paid on the Warrant Debt Securities or, if no interest shall have been paid on the Warrant Debt Securities, from the date of their initial issuance.] [The original issue discount ($ for each $1,000 principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities) will be amortized at a % annual rate, computed on a[n] [semi-] annual basis [using a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months].] Such purchase price for the Warrant Debt Securities is referred to in this Agreement as the "Warrant Price." 2.2 Duration of Warrants. Each Warrant may be exercised in whole or in part at any time, as specified herein, on or after [the date thereof] [ ] and at or before [ ] p.m., [City] time, on or such later date as the Company may designate by notice to the Warrant Agent and the holders of Warrant Certificates mailed to their addresses as set forth in the record books of the Warrant Agent (the "Expiration Date"). Each Warrant not exercised at or before [ ] p.m., [City] time, on the Expiration Date shall become void, and all rights of the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant under this Agreement shall cease. 2.3 Exercise of Warrants. During the period specified in Section 2.2, the Warrants may be exercised to purchase a whole number of Warrant Debt Securities in registered form by providing certain information as set forth on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificate and by paying in full, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds] the Warrant Price for each Warrant Debt Security with respect to which a Warrant is being exercised to the Warrant Agent at its corporate trust office, provided that such exercise is subject to receipt within five business days of such payment by the Warrant Agent of the Warrant Certificate with the form of election to purchase Warrant Debt Securities set forth on the reverse side of the Warrant Certificate properly completed and duly executed. The date on which payment in full of the Warrant Price is received by the Warrant Agent shall, subject to receipt of the Warrant Certificate as aforesaid, be deemed to be the date on which the Warrant is exercised; provided, however, that if, at the date of receipt of such Warrant Certificates and payment in full of the Warrant Price, the transfer books for the Warrant Debt Securities purchasable upon the exercise of such Warrants shall be closed, no such receipt of such Warrant Certificates and no such payment of such Warrant Price shall be effective to constitute the person so designated to be named as the holder of record of such Warrant Debt Securities on such date, but shall be effective to constitute such person as the holder of record of such Warrant Debt Securities for all purposes at the opening of business on the next succeeding day on which the transfer books for the Warrant Debt Securities purchasable upon the exercise of such Warrants shall be opened, and the certificates for the Warrant Debt Securities in respect of which such Warrants are then exercised shall be issuable as of the date on such next succeeding day on which the transfer books shall next be opened, and until such date the Company shall be under no duty to deliver 4 any certificate for such Warrant Debt Securities. The Warrant Agent shall deposit all funds received by it in payment of the Warrant Price in an account of the Company maintained with it and shall advise the Company by telephone at the end of each day on which a payment for the exercise of Warrants is received of the amount so deposited to its account. The Warrant Agent shall promptly confirm such telephone advice to the Company in writing. The Warrant Agent shall, from time to time, as promptly as practicable, advise the Company of (i) the number of Warrant Debt Securities with respect to which Warrants were exercised, (ii) the instructions of each holder of the Warrant Certificates evidencing such Warrants with respect to delivery of the Warrant Debt Securities to which such holder is entitled upon such exercise, (iii) delivery of Warrant Certificates evidencing the balance, if any, of the Warrants for the remaining Warrant Debt Securities after such exercise, and (iv) such other information as the Company or the Trustee shall reasonably require. As soon as practicable after the exercise of any Warrant, the Company shall issue, pursuant to the Indenture, in authorized denominations, to or upon the order of the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant, the Warrant Debt Securities to which such holder is entitled, in fully registered form, registered in such name or names as may be directed by such holder. If fewer than all of the Warrants evidenced by such Warrant Certificate are exercised, the Company shall execute, and an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver, a new Warrant Certificate evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Debt Securities remaining unexercised. The Company shall not be required to pay any stamp or other tax or other governmental charge required to be paid in connection with any transfer involved in the issue of the Warrant Debt Securities, and in the event that any such transfer is involved, the Company shall not be required to issue or deliver any Warrant Debt Securities until such tax or other charge shall have been paid or it has been established to the Company's satisfaction that no such tax or other charge is due. Prior to the issuance of any Warrants there shall have been reserved, and the Company shall at all times through the Expiration Date keep reserved, out of its authorized but unissued Warrant Debt Securities, a number of shares sufficient to provide for the exercise of the Warrants. ARTICLE 3 OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING TO RIGHTS OF HOLDERS OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 3.1 No Rights as Holder of Warrant Debt Securities Conferred by Warrants or Warrant Certificates. No Warrant Certificate or Warrant evidenced thereby shall entitle the holder thereof to any of the rights of a holder of Warrant Debt Securities, including, without limitation, the right to receive the payment of principal of (or premium, if any) or interest, if any, on the Warrant Debt Securities or to enforce any of the covenants in the Indenture. 5 Lost, Stolen, Mutilated or Destroyed Warrant Certificates. Upon receipt by the Warrant Agent of evidence reasonably satisfactory to it and the Company of the ownership of and the loss, theft, destruction or mutilation of any Warrant Certificate and/or indemnity reasonably satisfactory to the Warrant Agent and the Company and, in the case of mutilation, upon surrender of the mutilated Warrant Certificate to the Warrant Agent for cancellation, then, in the absence of notice to the Company or the Warrant Agent that such Warrant Certificate has been acquired by a bona fide purchaser, the Company shall execute, and an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver, in exchange for or in lieu of the lost, stolen, destroyed or mutilated Warrant Certificate, a new Warrant Certificate of the same tenor and evidencing Warrants for a like principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities. Upon the issuance of any new Warrant Certificate under this Section 3.2, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses (including the fees and expenses of the Warrant Agent) in connection therewith. Every substitute Warrant Certificate executed and delivered pursuant to this Section 3.2 in lieu of any lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificate shall represent an additional contractual obligation of the Company, whether or not the lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificate shall be at any time enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to the benefits of this Agreement equally and proportionately with any and all other Warrant Certificates duly executed and delivered hereunder. The provisions of this Section 3.2 are exclusive and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) all other rights and remedies with respect to the replacement of mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed Warrant Certificates. Holder of Warrant Certificate May Enforce Rights. Notwithstanding any of the provisions of this Agreement, any holder of a Warrant Certificate, without the consent of the Warrant Agent, the Trustee, the holder of any Warrant Debt Securities or the holder of any other Warrant Certificate, may, in such holder's own behalf and for such holder's own benefit, enforce, and may institute and maintain any suit, action or proceeding against the Company suitable to enforce, or otherwise in respect of, such holder's right to exercise the Warrants evidenced by such holder's Warrant Certificate in the manner provided in such holder's Warrant Certificates and in this Agreement. Merger, Sale, Conveyance or Lease. In case of (a) any share exchange, merger or similar transaction of the Company with or into another person or entity (other than a share exchange, merger or similar transaction in which the Company is the acquiring or surviving corporation) or (b) the sale, exchange, lease, transfer or other disposition of all or substantially all of the properties and assets of the Company as an entirety (in any such case, a " Reorganization Event "), then, as a condition of such Reorganization Event, lawful provisions shall be made, and duly executed documents evidencing the same from the Company's successor shall be delivered to the holders of the Warrants, so that such successor shall succeed to and be substituted for the Company, and assume all the Company's obligations under, this Agreement and the Warrants. The Company shall thereupon be relieved of any further obligation hereunder or under the Warrants, and the Company as the predecessor corporation may thereupon or at any time thereafter be dissolved, wound up or liquidated. Such successor or assuming entity thereupon may cause to be signed, and may issue either in its own name or in the name of the Company, any or all of the Warrants issuable hereunder which heretofore shall not have been signed by the Company, and may execute and deliver securities in its own name, in fulfillment of its obligations to deliver Warrant Debt Securities upon exercise of the Warrants. All the Warrants so issued shall in all respects have the same legal rank and benefit under this 6 Agreement as the Warrants theretofore or thereafter issued in accordance with the terms of this Agreement as though all of such Warrants had been issued at the date of the execution hereof. In any case of any such Reorganization Event, such changes in phraseology and form (but not in substance) may be made in the Warrants thereafter to be issued as may be appropriate. The Warrant Agent may receive a written opinion of legal counsel as conclusive evidence that any such Reorganization Event complies with the provisions of this Section 3.4. 3.5 Notice to Warrantholders. In case the Company shall (a) effect any Reorganization Event or (b) make any distribution on or in respect of the [title of Warrant Debt Securities] in connection with the dissolution, liquidation or winding up of the Company, then the Company shall mail to each holder of Warrants at such holder's address as it shall appear on the books of the Warrant Agent, at least ten days prior to the applicable date hereinafter specified, a notice stating the date on which such Reorganization Event, dissolution, liquidation or winding up is expected to become effective, and the date as of which it is expected that holders of [title of Warrant Debt Securities] of record shall be entitled to exchange their shares of [title of Warrant Debt Securities] for securities or other property deliverable upon such Reorganization Event, dissolution, liquidation or winding up. No failure to mail such notice nor any defect therein or in the mailing thereof shall affect any such transaction. ARTICLE 4 EXCHANGE AND TRANSFER OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES 4.1 Exchange and Transfer of Warrant Certificates. Upon surrender at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent, Warrant Certificates evidencing Warrants may be exchanged for Warrant Certificates in other denominations evidencing such Warrants or the transfer thereof may be registered in whole or in part; provided that such other Warrant Certificates evidence Warrants for the same aggregate principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities as the Warrant Certificates so surrendered. The Warrant Agent shall keep, at its corporate trust office, books in which, subject to such reasonable regulations as it may prescribe, it shall register Warrant Certificates and exchanges and transfers of outstanding Warrant Certificates, upon surrender of the Warrant Certificates to the Warrant Agent at its corporate trust office for exchange or registration of transfer, properly endorsed or accompanied by appropriate instruments of registration of transfer and written instructions for transfer, all in form satisfactory to the Company and the Warrant Agent. No service charge shall be made for any exchange or registration of transfer of Warrant Certificates, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any stamp or other tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in connection with any such exchange or registration of transfer. Whenever any Warrant Certificates are so surrendered for exchange or registration of transfer, an authorized officer of the Warrant Agent shall manually countersign and deliver to the person or persons entitled thereto a Warrant Certificate or Warrant Certificates duly authorized and executed by the Company, as so requested. The Warrant Agent shall not be required to effect any exchange or registration of transfer which will result in the issuance of a Warrant Certificate evidencing a Warrant for a fraction of a Warrant Debt Security or a number of Warrants for a whole number of Warrant Debt Securities and a fraction of a Warrant Debt Security. All Warrant Certificates issued upon any exchange or registration of transfer of Warrant Certificates shall be the valid obligations of the Company, evidencing the same obligations and entitled to the same benefits under this Agreement as the Warrant Certificate surrendered for such exchange or registration of transfer. 7 Treatment of Holders of Warrant Certificates. The Company, the Warrant Agent and all other persons may treat the registered holder of a Warrant Certificate as the absolute owner thereof for any purpose and as the person entitled to exercise the rights represented by the Warrants evidenced thereby, any notice to the contrary notwithstanding. Cancellation of Warrant Certificates. Any Warrant Certificate surrendered for exchange, registration of transfer or exercise of the Warrants evidenced thereby shall, if surrendered to the Company, be delivered to the Warrant Agent and all Warrant Certificates surrendered or so delivered to the Warrant Agent shall be promptly canceled by the Warrant Agent and shall not be reissued and, except as expressly permitted by this Agreement, no Warrant Certificate shall be issued hereunder in exchange therefor or in lieu thereof. The Warrant Agent shall deliver to the Company from time to time or otherwise dispose of canceled Warrant Certificates in a manner satisfactory to the Company. ARTICLE 5 CONCERNING THE WARRANT AGENT Warrant Agent. The Company hereby appoints ___________ as Warrant Agent of the Company in respect of the Warrants and the Warrant Certificates upon the terms and subject to the conditions herein set forth, and ___________ hereby accepts such appointment. The Warrant Agent shall have the powers and authority granted to and conferred upon it in the Warrant Certificates and hereby and such further powers and authority to act on behalf of the Company as the Company may hereafter grant to or confer upon it. All of the terms and provisions with respect to such powers and authority contained in the Warrant Certificates are subject to and governed by the terms and provisions hereof. Conditions of Warrant Agent's Obligations. The Warrant Agent accepts its obligations herein set forth upon the terms and conditions hereof, including the following to all of which the Company agrees and to all of which the rights hereunder of the holders from time to time of the Warrant Certificates shall be subject: Compensation and Indemnification. The Company agrees promptly to pay the Warrant Agent the compensation to be agreed upon with the Company for all services rendered by the Warrant Agent and to reimburse the Warrant Agent for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses (including reasonable counsel fees) incurred without negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct by the Warrant Agent in connection with the services rendered hereunder by the Warrant Agent. The Company also agrees to indemnify the Warrant Agent for, and to hold it harmless against, any loss, liability or expense incurred without negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct on the part of the Warrant Agent, arising out of or in connection with its acting as Warrant Agent hereunder, including the reasonable costs and expenses of defending against any claim of such liability. 8 Agent for the Company. In acting under this Agreement and in connection with the Warrant Certificates, the Warrant Agent is acting solely as agent of the Company and does not assume any obligations or relationship of agency or trust for or with any of the holders of Warrant Certificates or beneficial owners of Warrants. Counsel. The Warrant Agent may consult with counsel satisfactory to it, which may include counsel for the Company, and the written advice of such counsel shall be full and complete authorization and protection in respect of any action taken, suffered or omitted by it hereunder in good faith and in accordance with the advice of such counsel. Documents . The Warrant Agent shall be protected and shall incur no liability for or in respect of any action taken or omitted by it in reliance upon any Warrant Certificate, notice, direction, consent, certificate, affidavit, statement or other paper or document reasonably believed by it to be genuine and to have been presented or signed by the proper parties. Certain Transactions. The Warrant Agent, and its officers, directors and employees, may become the owner of, or acquire any interest in, Warrants, with the same rights that it or they would have if it were not the Warrant Agent hereunder, and, to the extent permitted by applicable law, it or they may engage or be interested in any financial or other transaction with the Company and may act on, or as depositary, trustee or agent for, any committee or body of holders of Warrant Debt Securities or other obligations of the Company as freely as if it were not the Warrant Agent hereunder. Nothing in this Agreement shall be deemed to prevent the Warrant Agent from acting as trustee under any indenture to which the Company is a party, including, without limitation, as Trustee under the Indenture. No Liability for Interest. Unless otherwise agreed with the Company, the Warrant Agent shall have no liability for interest on any monies at any time received by it pursuant to any of the provisions of this Agreement or of the Warrant Certificates. No Liability for Invalidity. The Warrant Agent shall have no liability with respect to any invalidity of this Agreement or any of the Warrant Certificates (except as to the Warrant Agent's countersignature thereon). No Responsibility for Representations. The Warrant Agent shall not be responsible for any of the recitals or representations herein or in the Warrant Certificates (except as to the Warrant Agent's countersignature thereon), all of which are made solely by the Company. No Implied Obligations. The Warrant Agent shall be obligated to perform only such duties as are herein and in the Warrant Certificates specifically set forth and no implied duties or obligations shall be read into this Agreement or the Warrant Certificates against the Warrant Agent. The Warrant Agent shall not be under any obligation to take any action hereunder which may tend to involve it in any expense or liability, the payment of which within a reasonable time is not, in its reasonable opinion, assured to it. The Warrant Agent shall not be accountable or under any duty or responsibility for the use by the Company of any of the Warrant Certificates authenticated by the Warrant Agent and delivered by it to the Company pursuant to this Agreement or for the application by the Company of the proceeds of the Warrant 9 Certificates. The Warrant Agent shall have no duty or responsibility in case of any default by the Company in the performance of its covenants or agreements contained herein or in the Warrant Certificates or in the case of the receipt of any written demand from a holder of a Warrant Certificate with respect to such default, including, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, any duty or responsibility to initiate or attempt to initiate any proceedings at law or otherwise or, except as provided in Section 6.2 hereof, to make any demand upon the Company. 5.3 Resignation, Removal and Appointment of Successors. The Company agrees, for the benefit of the holders from time to time of the Warrant Certificates, that there shall at all times be a Warrant Agent hereunder until all the Warrants have been exercised or are no longer exercisable. The Warrant Agent may at any time resign as agent by giving written notice to the Company of such intention on its part, specifying the date on which its desired resignation shall become effective; provided that such date shall not be less than three months after the date on which such notice is given unless the Company otherwise agrees. The Warrant Agent hereunder may be removed at any time by the filing with it of an instrument in writing signed by or on behalf of the Company and specifying such removal and the intended date when it shall become effective. Such resignation or removal shall take effect upon the appointment by the Company, as hereinafter provided, of a successor Warrant Agent (which shall be a bank or trust company authorized under the laws of the jurisdiction of its organization to exercise corporate trust powers) and the acceptance of such appointment by such successor Warrant Agent. The obligation of the Company under Section 5.2(a) shall continue to the extent set forth therein notwithstanding the resignation or removal of the Warrant Agent. In case at any time the Warrant Agent shall resign, or shall be removed, or shall become incapable of acting, or shall be adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent, or shall commence a voluntary case under the Federal bankruptcy laws, as now or hereafter constituted, or under any other applicable Federal or state bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law or shall consent to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, custodian, liquidator, assignee, trustee, sequestrator (or other similar official) of the Warrant Agent or its property or affairs, or shall make an assignment for the benefit of creditors, or shall admit in writing its inability to pay its debts generally as they become due, or shall take corporate action in furtherance of any such action, or a decree or order for relief by a court having jurisdiction in the premises shall have been entered in respect of the Warrant Agent in an involuntary case under the Federal bankruptcy laws, as now or hereafter constituted, or any other applicable Federal or state bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law, or a decree or order by a court having jurisdiction in the premises shall have been entered for the appointment of a receiver, custodian, liquidator, assignee, trustee, sequestrator (or similar official) of the Warrant Agent or of its property or affairs, or any public officer shall take charge or control of the Warrant Agent or of its property or affairs for the purpose of rehabilitation, conservation, winding up or liquidation, a successor Warrant Agent, qualified as aforesaid, shall be appointed by the Company by an instrument in writing, filed with the successor Warrant Agent. Upon the appointment as aforesaid of a successor Warrant Agent and acceptance by the successor Warrant Agent of such appointment, the Warrant Agent shall cease to be Warrant Agent hereunder. 10 Any successor Warrant Agent appointed hereunder shall execute, acknowledge and deliver to its predecessor and to the Company an instrument accepting such appointment hereunder, and thereupon such successor Warrant Agent, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the authority, rights, powers, trusts, immunities, duties and obligations of such predecessor with like effect as if originally named as Warrant Agent hereunder, and such predecessor, upon payment of its charges and disbursements then unpaid, shall thereupon become obligated to transfer, deliver and pay over, and such successor Warrant Agent shall be entitled to receive, all monies, securities and other property on deposit with or held by such predecessor, as Warrant Agent hereunder. Any corporation into which the Warrant Agent hereunder may be merged or converted or any corporation with which the Warrant Agent may be consolidated, or any corporation resulting from any merger, conversion or consolidation to which the Warrant Agent shall be a party, or any corporation to which the Warrant Agent shall sell or otherwise transfer all or substantially all the assets and business of the Warrant Agent, provided that it shall be qualified as aforesaid, shall be the successor Warrant Agent under this Agreement without the execution or filing of any paper or any further act on the part of any of the parties hereto. ARTICLE 6 MISCELLANEOUS Amendment. This Agreement may be amended by the parties hereto, without the consent of the holder of any Warrant Certificate, for the purpose of curing any ambiguity, or of curing, correcting or supplementing any defective provision contained herein, or making any other provisions with respect to matters or questions arising under this Agreement as the Company and the Warrant Agent may deem necessary or desirable; provided that such action shall not materially adversely affect the interests of the holders of the Warrant Certificates. Notices and Demands to the Company and Warrant Agent. If the Warrant Agent shall receive any notice or demand addressed to the Company by the holder of a Warrant Certificate pursuant to the provisions of the Warrant Certificates, the Warrant Agent shall promptly forward such notice or demand to the Company. 6.3 Addresses. Any communication from the Company to the Warrant Agent with respect to this Agreement shall be addressed to , Attention: and any communication from the Warrant Agent to the Company with respect to this Agreement shall be addressed to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300, South San Francisco, CA 94080, Attention: Chief Financial Officer (or such other address as shall be specified in writing by the Warrant Agent or by the Company). 6.4 Governing Law. This Agreement and each Warrant Certificate issued hereunder shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. 11 Delivery of Prospectus. The Company shall furnish to the Warrant Agent sufficient copies of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to the Warrant Debt Securities deliverable upon exercise of the Warrants (the " Prospectus "), and the Warrant Agent agrees that upon the exercise of any Warrant, the Warrant Agent will deliver to the holder of the Warrant Certificate evidencing such Warrant, prior to or concurrently with the delivery of the Warrant Debt Securities issued upon such exercise, a Prospectus. The Warrant Agent shall not, by reason of any such delivery, assume any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of such Prospectus. Obtaining of Governmental Approvals. The Company will from time to time take all action which may be necessary to obtain and keep effective any and all permits, consents and approvals of governmental agencies and authorities and securities act filings under United States Federal and state laws (including without limitation a registration statement in respect of the Warrants and Warrant Debt Securities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended), which may be or become requisite in connection with the issuance, sale, transfer, and delivery of the Warrant Debt Securities issued upon exercise of the Warrants, the issuance, sale, transfer and delivery of the Warrants or upon the expiration of the period during which the Warrants are exercisable. Persons Having Rights Under the Agreement. Nothing in this Agreement shall give to any person other than the Company, the Warrant Agent and the holders of the Warrant Certificates any right, remedy or claim under or by reason of this Agreement. Headings. The descriptive headings of the several Articles and Sections of this Agreement are inserted for convenience only and shall not control or affect the meaning or construction of any of the provisions hereof. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which as so executed shall be deemed to be an original, but such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. Inspection of Agreement. A copy of this Agreement shall be available at all reasonable times at the principal corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent for inspection by the holder of any Warrant Certificate. The Warrant Agent may require such holder to submit such holder's Warrant Certificate for inspection by it. 12 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be duly executed, as of the day and year first above written. HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., as Company By: Name: Title: ATTEST: COUNTERSIGNED [WARRANT AGENT], as Warrant Agent By: Name: Title: ATTEST: [SIGNATURE PAGE TO DEBT SECURITIES WARRANT AGREEMENT] 13 EXHIBIT A FORM OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE [FACE OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE] [Form of Legend if Warrants are not [Prior to , Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate immediately exercisable.] cannot be exercised.] EXERCISABLE ONLY IF COUNTERSIGNED BY THE WARRANT AGENT AS PROVIDED HEREIN VOID AFTER [ ] P.M., [___________] TIME, ON , 14 HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. WARRANT CERTIFICATE REPRESENTING WARRANTS TO PURCHASE [TITLE OF WARRANT DEBT SECURITIES] No. Warrants This certifies that or registered assigns is the registered owner of the above indicated number of Warrants, each Warrant entitling such owner to purchase, at any time [after [ ] p.m., [City] time, on and] on or before [ ] p.m., [City] time, on , principal amount of [Title of Warrant Debt Securities] (the " Warrant Debt Securities "), of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (the " Company "), issued or to be issued under the Indenture (as hereinafter defined), on the following basis: during the period from , through and including , each Warrant shall entitle the Holder thereof, subject to the provisions of this Agreement, to purchase the principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities stated in the Warrant Certificate at the warrant price (the "Warrant Price") of % of the principal amount thereof [plus accrued amortization, if any, of the original issue discount of the Warrant Debt Securities] [plus accrued interest, if any, from the most recent date from which interest shall have been paid on the Warrant Debt Securities or, if no interest shall have been paid on the Warrant Debt Securities, from the date of their original issuance]. [The original issue discount ($ for each $1,000 principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities) will be amortized at a annual rate, computed on a[n] [semi-]annual basis [using a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months]. The Holder may exercise the Warrants evidenced hereby by providing certain information set forth on the back hereof and by paying in full, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], the Warrant Price for each Warrant Debt Security with respect to which this Warrant is exercised to the Warrant Agent (as hereinafter defined) and by surrendering this Warrant Certificate, with the purchase form on the back hereof duly executed, at the corporate trust office of [name of Warrant Agent], or its successor as warrant agent (the " Warrant Agent "), which is, on the date hereof, at the address specified on the reverse hereof, and upon compliance with and subject to the conditions set forth herein and in the Warrant Agreement (as hereinafter defined). The term "Holder" as used herein shall mean the person in whose name at the time this Warrant Certificate shall be registered upon the books to be maintained by the Warrant Agent for that purpose pursuant to Section 4 of the Warrant Agreement. The Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate may be exercised to purchase Warrant Debt Securities in the principal amount of $1,000 or any integral multiple thereof in registered form. Upon any exercise of fewer than all of the Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate, there shall be issued to the Holder hereof a new Warrant Certificate evidencing Warrants for the aggregate principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities remaining unexercised. This Warrant Certificate is issued under and in accordance with the Warrant Agreement dated as of , (the "Warrant Agreement"), between the Company and the Warrant Agent and is subject to the terms and provisions contained in the Warrant Agreement, to all of which terms and provisions the Holder of this Warrant Certificate consents by acceptance hereof. Copies of the Warrant Agreement are on file at the above-mentioned office of the Warrant Agent. 15 The Warrant Debt Securities to be issued and delivered upon the exercise of Warrants evidenced by this Warrant Certificate will be issued under and in accordance with an Indenture, dated as of , (the "Indenture"), between the Company and , as trustee (such trustee, and any successors to such trustee, the "Trustee") and will be subject to the terms and provisions contained in the Warrant Debt Securities and in the Indenture. Copies of the Indenture, including the form of the Warrant Debt Securities, are on file at the corporate trust office of the Trustee. Transfer of this Warrant Certificate may be registered when this Warrant Certificate is surrendered at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent by the registered owner or such owner's assigns, in the manner and subject to the limitations provided in the Warrant Agreement. After countersignature by the Warrant Agent and prior to the expiration of this Warrant Certificate, this Warrant Certificate may be exchanged at the corporate trust office of the Warrant Agent for Warrant Certificates representing Warrants for the same aggregate principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities. This Warrant Certificate shall not entitle the Holder hereof to any of the rights of a holder of the Warrant Debt Securities, including, without limitation, the right to receive payments of principal of (and premium, if any) or interest, if any, on the Warrant Debt Securities or to enforce any of the covenants of the Indenture. Reference is hereby made to the further provisions of this Warrant Certificate set forth on the reverse hereof, which further provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as if set forth at this place. This Warrant Certificate shall not be valid or obligatory for any purpose until countersigned by the Warrant Agent. 16 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Company has caused this Warrant to be executed in its name and on its behalf by the facsimile signatures of its duly authorized officers. Dated: HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC., as Company By: Name: Title: ATTEST: COUNTERSIGNED [WARRANT AGENT], as Warrant Agent By: Name: Title: ATTEST: 17 [REVERSE OF WARRANT CERTIFICATE] (Instructions for Exercise of Warrant) To exercise any Warrants evidenced hereby for Warrant Debt Securities (as hereinafter defined), the Holder must pay, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], the Warrant Price in full for Warrants exercised, to [Warrant Agent] [address of Warrant Agent], Attention: , which payment must specify the name of the Holder and the number of Warrants exercised by such Holder. In addition, the Holder must complete the information required below and present this Warrant Certificate in person or by mail (certified or registered mail is recommended) to the Warrant Agent at the appropriate address set forth above. This Warrant Certificate, completed and duly executed, must be received by the Warrant Agent within five business days of the payment. (To be executed upon exercise of Warrants) The undersigned hereby irrevocably elects to exercise Warrants, evidenced by this Warrant Certificate, to purchase $ principal amount of the [Title of Warrant Debt Securities] (the "Warrant Debt Securities") of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. and represents that the undersigned has tendered payment for such Warrant Debt Securities, in lawful money of the United States of America, [in cash or by certified check or official bank check in New York Clearing House funds] [by bank wire transfer in immediately available funds], to the order of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., c/o [insert name and address of Warrant Agent], in the amount of $ in accordance with the terms hereof. The undersigned requests that said principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities be in fully registered form in the authorized denominations, registered in such names and delivered all as specified in accordance with the instructions set forth below. If the number of Warrants exercised is less than all of the Warrants evidenced hereby, the undersigned requests that a new Warrant Certificate evidencing the Warrants for the aggregate principal amount of Warrant Debt Securities remaining unexercised be issued and delivered to the undersigned unless otherwise specified in the instructions below. Dated: Name: Please Print Address: (Insert Social Security or Other Identifying Number of Holder) Signature Guaranteed: Signature 18 (Signature must conform in all respects to name of holder as specified on the face of this Warrant Certificate and must bear a signature guarantee by a FINRA member firm). This Warrant may be exercised at the following addresses: By hand at: By mail at: [Instructions as to form and delivery of Warrant Debt Securities and, if applicable, Warrant Certificates evidencing Warrants for the number of Warrant Debt Securities remaining unexercised-complete as appropriate.] 19 ASSIGNMENT [Form of assignment to be executed if Warrant Holder desires to transfer Warrant] FOR VALUE RECEIVED, hereby sells, assigns and transfers unto: (Please print name and address including zip code) Please print Social Security or other identifying number the right represented by the within Warrant to purchase $ aggregate principal amount of [Title of Warrant Debt Securities] of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to which the within Warrant relates and appoints attorney to transfer such right on the books of the Warrant Agent with full power of substitution in the premises. Dated: Signature (Signature must conform in all respects to name of holder as specified on the face of the Warrant) Signature Guaranteed 20 Exhibit 5.1 Laura Berezin +1 650 843 5128 lberezin@cooley.com March 13, 2020 Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. 131 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 300 South San Francisco, California 94080 Ladies and Gentlemen: We have acted as counsel to Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (the "Registration Statement") by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Registration Statement includes two prospectuses: (i) a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") and (ii) a sales agreement prospectus (the "Sales Agreement Prospectus"), covering up to $75,000,000 of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company ("Common Stock") that may be sold under that certain Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated March 13, 2020, by and between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (such agreement, the "Sales Agreement," and such shares, the "Placement Shares"). The Base Prospectus provides it will be supplemented in the future by one or more prospectus supplements (each, a "Prospectus Supplement"). The Registration Statement, including the Base Prospectus (as supplemented from time to time by one or more Prospectus Supplements) and the Sales Agreement Prospectus will provide for the registration by the Company of: shares of Common Stock (the " Base Prospectus Shares ");

"); shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (the " Preferred Stock ");

"); debt securities, in one or more series (the " Debt Securities "), which may be issued pursuant to an indenture to be dated on or about the date of the first issuance of Debt Securities thereunder, by and between a trustee to be selected by the Company (the " Trustee ") and the Company, in the form filed as Exhibit 4.4 to the Registration Statement and one or more indentures supplemental thereto with respect to any particular series of Debt Securities (the " Indenture ");

"), which may be issued pursuant to an indenture to be dated on or about the date of the first issuance of Debt Securities thereunder, by and between a trustee to be selected by the Company (the " ") and the Company, in the form filed as Exhibit 4.4 to the Registration Statement and one or more indentures supplemental thereto with respect to any particular series of Debt Securities (the " "); warrants to purchase Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Debt Securities (the " Warrants "), which may be issued under one or more warrant agreements, to be dated on or about the date of the first issuance of the Warrants thereunder, by and between a warrant agent to be selected by the Company (the " Warrant Agent ") and the Company, in the forms filed as Exhibits 4.6, 4.7 and 4.8 to the Registration Statement, respectively (each, a " Warrant Agreement "); and

"), which may be issued under one or more warrant agreements, to be dated on or about the date of the first issuance of the Warrants thereunder, by and between a warrant agent to be selected by the Company (the " ") and the Company, in the forms filed as Exhibits 4.6, 4.7 and 4.8 to the Registration Statement, respectively (each, a " "); and the Placement Shares. The Common Stock, the Preferred Stock, the Debt Securities and the Warrants, plus any additional Common Stock, Preferred Stock, Debt Securities and Warrants that may be registered pursuant to any registration statement that the Company may hereafter file with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act in connection with an offering by the Company pursuant to the Registration Statement, are collectively referred to herein as the "Securities." The Securities are being registered for offer and sale from time to time pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. COOLEY LLP 3175 HANOVER STREET PALO ALTO, CA 94304-1130 T: (650) 843-5000 F: (650) 849-7400 COOLEY.COM In connection with this opinion, we have examined and relied upon originals, or copies certified to our satisfaction, of such records, documents, certificates, opinions, memoranda and other instruments as in our judgment are necessary or appropriate to enable us to render the opinion expressed below. As to certain factual matters, we have relied upon a certificate of an officer of the Company and have not independently verified such matters. In rendering this opinion, we have assumed the genuineness and authenticity of all signatures on original documents; the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals; the conformity to originals of all documents submitted to us as copies; the accuracy, completeness and authenticity of certificates of public officials; and the due authorization, execution and delivery of all documents where authorization, execution and delivery are prerequisites to the effectiveness of such documents. With respect to our opinion as to the Base Prospectus Shares, we have assumed that, at the time of issuance and sale, a sufficient number of shares of Common Stock is authorized and available for issuance and that the consideration for the issuance and sale of the Base Prospectus Shares (or Preferred Stock or Debt Securities convertible into, or Warrants exercisable for, Common Stock) is in an amount that is not less than the par value of the Common Stock. With respect to our opinion as to the Preferred Stock, we have assumed that, at the time of issuance and sale, a sufficient number of shares of Preferred Stock is authorized, designated and available for issuance and that the consideration for the issuance and sale of the Preferred Stock (or Debt Securities convertible into, or Warrants exercisable for, Preferred Stock) is in an amount that is not less than the par value of the Preferred Stock. We have also assumed that any Debt Securities or Warrants offered under the Registration Statement, and the related Indenture and Warrant Agreement, are executed in the forms filed as exhibits to the Registration Statement or incorporated by reference therein. We have also assumed that (i) with respect to Securities issuable upon conversion of any convertible Preferred Stock, such convertible Preferred Stock is duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable; and (ii) with respect to any Securities issuable upon conversion of any convertible Debt Securities or upon exercise of any Warrants, such convertible Debt Securities or Warrants constitute valid and legally binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, except as enforcement may be limited by applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, arrangement, moratorium or other similar laws affecting creditors' rights, and subject to general equity principles and to limitations on availability of equitable relief, including specific performance. With respect to the Placement Shares, we have assumed (i) that the specific sale of the Placement Shares will be duly authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company, a duly authorized committee thereof or a person or body pursuant to an authorization granted in accordance with Section 152 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL") and (ii) that no more than 7,500,000 Placement Shares will be sold. With respect to the Placement Shares, we express no opinion to the extent that future issuances of securities of the Company and/or anti-dilution adjustments to outstanding securities of the Company cause the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding or issuable upon conversion or exercise of outstanding securities of the Company to exceed the number of Placement Shares then issuable under the Sales Agreement. Our opinion herein is expressed solely with respect to the DGCL and, as to the Debt Securities and the Warrants constituting valid and legally binding obligations of the Company, the laws of the State of New York. Our opinion is based on these laws as in effect on the date hereof. We express no opinion to the extent that any other laws are applicable to the subject matter hereof and express no opinion and provide no assurance as to compliance with any federal or state securities law, rule or regulation. On the basis of the foregoing and in reliance thereon, and subject to the qualifications herein stated, we are of the opinion that: 1. With respect to the Base Prospectus Shares offered under the Registration Statement, provided that (i) the Registration Statement and any required post-effective amendment thereto have become effective under the Securities Act and the Base Prospectus and any and all Prospectus Supplement(s) required by applicable laws have been delivered and filed as required by such laws; (ii) the issuance of the Base Prospectus Shares has been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action on COOLEY LLP 3175 HANOVER STREET PALO ALTO, CA 94304-1130 T: (650) 843-5000 F: (650) 849-7400 COOLEY.COM the part of the Company; (iii) the issuance and sale of the Base Prospectus Shares do not violate any applicable law, are in conformity with the Company's then operative certificate of incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") and bylaws (the "Bylaws"), do not result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company and comply with any applicable requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company; and (iv) the certificates, if any, for the Base Prospectus Shares have been duly executed by the Company, countersigned by the transfer agent therefor and duly delivered to the purchasers thereof against payment therefor, then the Base Prospectus Shares, when issued and sold as contemplated in the Registration Statement, the Base Prospectus and the related Prospectus Supplement(s) and in accordance with a duly authorized, executed and delivered purchase, underwriting or similar agreement, or upon conversion of any convertible Preferred Stock, or convertible Debt Securities in accordance with their terms, or upon exercise of any Warrants in accordance with their terms, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. With respect to the Preferred Stock offered under the Registration Statement, provided that (i) the Registration Statement and any required post-effective amendment thereto have become effective under the Securities Act and the Base Prospectus and any and all Prospectus Supplement(s) required by applicable laws have been delivered and filed as required by such laws; (ii) the terms and issuance of the Preferred Stock have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action on the part of the Company; (iii) the terms of the shares of Preferred Stock and their issuance and sale do not violate any applicable law, are in conformity with the Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, do not result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company and comply with any applicable requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company; and (iv) the certificates, if any, for the Preferred Stock have been duly executed by the Company, countersigned by the transfer agent therefor and duly delivered to the purchasers thereof against payment therefor, then the Preferred Stock, when issued and sold as contemplated in the Registration Statement, the Base Prospectus and the related Prospectus Supplement(s) and in accordance with a duly authorized, executed and delivered purchase, underwriting or similar agreement, or upon conversion of any convertible Debt Securities in accordance with their terms, or upon exercise of any Warrants in accordance with their terms, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. With respect to any series of the Debt Securities issued under the Indenture, and offered under the Registration Statement, provided that the Registration Statement and any required post-effective amendment thereto have become effective under the Securities Act and the Base Prospectus and any and all Prospectus Supplement(s) required by applicable laws have been delivered and filed as required by such laws; (ii) the Indenture has been duly authorized by the Company and the Trustee by all necessary corporate action; (iii) the Indenture in substantially the form filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement, has been duly executed and delivered by the Company and the Trustee and has been qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended; (iv) the issuance and terms of the Debt Securities have been duly authorized by the Company by all necessary corporate action; (v) the terms of the Debt Securities and of their issuance and sale have been duly established in conformity with the Indenture so as not to violate any applicable law or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company, so as to be in conformity with the Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, and so as to comply with any requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company; and (vi) the notes representing the Debt Securities have been duly executed and delivered by the Company and authenticated by the Trustee pursuant to the Indenture and delivered against payment therefor, then the Debt Securities, when issued and sold in accordance with the Indenture and a duly authorized, executed and delivered purchase, underwriting or similar agreement, or upon exercise of any Warrants in accordance with their terms, will be valid and legally binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, except as enforcement thereof may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or other similar laws relating to or affecting creditors' rights generally, and by general equitable principles (regardless of whether such enforceability is considered in a proceeding at law or in equity). With respect to the Warrants issued under the Warrant Agreements and offered under the Registration Statement, provided that (i) the Registration Statement and any required post-effective amendment thereto have become effective under the Securities Act and the Base Prospectus and any and COOLEY LLP 3175 HANOVER STREET PALO ALTO, CA 94304-1130 T: (650) 843-5000 F: (650) 849-7400 COOLEY.COM all Prospectus Supplement(s) required by applicable laws have been delivered and filed as required by such laws; (ii) the Warrant Agreement has been duly authorized by the Company and the Warrant Agent by all necessary corporate action; (iii) the Warrant Agreement has been duly executed and delivered by the Company and the Warrant Agent; (iv) the issuance and terms of the Warrants have been duly authorized by the Company by all necessary corporate action; (v) the terms of the Warrants and of their issuance and sale have been duly established in conformity with the Warrant Agreement and as described in the Registration Statement, the Base Prospectus and the related Prospectus Supplement(s), so as not to violate any applicable law or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company, so as to be in conformity with the Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, and so as to comply with any requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company; and (vi) the Warrants have been duly executed and delivered by the Company and authenticated by the Warrant Agent pursuant to the Warrant Agreement and delivered against payment therefor, then the Warrants, when issued and sold as contemplated in the Registration Statement, the Base Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement(s) and in accordance with the Warrant Agreement and a duly authorized, executed and delivered purchase, underwriting or similar agreement, will be valid and legally binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, except as enforcement thereof may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or other similar laws relating to or affecting creditors' rights generally, and by general equitable principles (regardless of whether such enforceability is considered in a proceeding at law or in equity). 5. With respect to the Placement Shares, when issued and paid for in accordance with the Sales Agreement and as provided in the Sales Agreement Prospectus, the Placement Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. * * * * * We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and to the reference to our firm under the caption "Legal Matters" in the Base Prospectus and the Sales Agreement Prospectus. We further consent to the incorporation by reference of this opinion into any registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act with respect to additional Securities. Our opinion set forth above is limited to the matters expressly set forth in this letter, and no opinion is implied or may be inferred beyond the matters expressly stated. This opinion speaks only as to law and facts in effect or existing as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation or responsibility to update or supplement this opinion to reflect any facts or circumstances that may hereafter come to our attention or any changes in law that may hereafter occur. Sincerely, COOLEY LLP By: /s/ Laura A. Berezin Laura A. Berezin COOLEY LLP 3175 HANOVER STREET PALO ALTO, CA 94304-1130 T: (650) 843-5000 F: (650) 849-7400 COOLEY.COM Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm We consent to the reference to our firm under the caption "Experts" in this Registration Statement (Form S-3) and the related Prospectus of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. for the registration of up to $250,000,000 of its common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and warrants, and to the incorporation by reference therein of our report dated March 12, 2020, with respect to the financial statements of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. included in its Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP Redwood City, California March 12, 2020 Attachments Original document

