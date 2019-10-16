Harpoon Therapeutics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Log in
0
10/16/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Sacks Natalie

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.[ HARP ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

10/14/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Chief Medical Officer

131 OYSTER POINT BOULEVARD, SUITE 300

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

SOUTH SAN

CA

94080

Form filed by More than One Reporting

FRANCISCO

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

10/14/2019

M

12,452

A

$2.12

58,206

D

Common Stock

10/14/2019

S(1)

12,452

D

$13.2734(2)

45,754

D

Common Stock

10/15/2019

M

11,698

A

$2.12

57,452

D

Common Stock

10/15/2019

S(1)

11,698

D

$13.2058(3)

45,754

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

of Securities

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Derivative Security

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D) (Instr.

Transaction(s)

3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Employee

Stock

Common

12,452

Option

$2.12

10/14/2019

M

12,452

(4)

10/17/2028

$0.00

221,406

D

(right to

Stock

buy)

Employee

Stock

Common

11,698

Option

$2.12

10/15/2019

M

11,698

(4)

10/17/2028

$0.00

209,708

D

(right to

Stock

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  2. Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares sold at prices ranging from $13.00 to $13.77 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares sold at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  3. Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares sold at prices ranging from $13.01 to $13.39 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares sold at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  4. The stock option vested and became exercisable as to 25% of the shares subject to the option on October 1, 2019, and thereafter vests as to 1/48th of the shares in equal monthly installments, until such time as the option is 100% vested, subject to the continuing employment of the Reporting Person on each vesting date.

Remarks:

/s/ Natalie Sacks by

Christopher Whitmore, 10/16/2019

Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:03:03 UTC
