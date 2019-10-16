Harpoon Therapeutics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Explanation of Responses:

The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares sold at prices ranging from $13.00 to $13.77 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares sold at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.

Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares sold at prices ranging from $13.01 to $13.39 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares sold at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.