Harpoon Therapeutics : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares sold at prices ranging from $13.00 to $13.77 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares sold at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares sold at prices ranging from $13.01 to $13.39 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares sold at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
The stock option vested and became exercisable as to 25% of the shares subject to the option on October 1, 2019, and thereafter vests as to 1/48th of the shares in equal monthly installments, until such time as the option is 100% vested, subject to the continuing employment of the Reporting Person on each vesting date.
