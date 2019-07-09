Log in
HARRIS CORP

HARRIS CORP

(LHX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

0
07/09/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results. The company will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results prior to the conference call start time.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on July 31.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2019
