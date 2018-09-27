Harris Corporation : Kicks Off Annual Brevard County United Way Campaign with First of Ten Planned Events

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) Thursday kicked off its annual Brevard
County United Way campaign with the first of ten events that encourage
employees to get involved and support the agency.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005920/en/
Harris Corporation employees in Palm Bay, Florida, assemble care packs as part of a company-sponsored service event to support local community needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
About 300 employees gathered for the inaugural event at the Harris
Technology Center in Palm Bay, Florida, where they assembled 5,000 care
packs that will be donated to United Way partner agencies. Four
different pack varieties support the United Way’s mission, focused on
health, education and financial stability, along with comfort items for
low-income and homebound seniors.
This year, Harris’ campaign includes ten events over the next 50 days.
In addition to service opportunities, employees will participate in
activities that highlight community needs and encourage financial
support for local agencies. Harris and its employees have given more
than $17 million to the United Way of Brevard in the last 15 years, and
last year they were the largest contributor at $1.3 million, with nearly
50 percent of employees participating.
“Our entire community wins when children do well in school, and when
adults can secure a good job, manage their finances and provide a
healthy environment for their families to thrive,” said William M.
Brown, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Harris’ support
for the United Way helps to enrich the communities where our employees
live and work.”
The event was organized through Harris’ enterprise-wide service
initiative called HEART
(Harris Employees Actively Responding Together). HEART encourages
employees to volunteer in support of their community by organizing
events such as assembling summer STEM kits for elementary school
students, providing hygiene kits for homeless veterans and families, and
packing food for low-income students.
Harris is one of the largest public companies headquartered in Florida
and has about 6,600 employees in 15 locations throughout the state. The
company does $210 million in annual business with Florida suppliers, and
the state is the center of the company’s research and development
activities.
About Harris Corporation
Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’
toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that
connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial
customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in
annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments:
Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence
Systems. Learn more at harris.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005920/en/