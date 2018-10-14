Harris Corporation : Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results With Accelerated Revenue Growth Across All Segments

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) reported fiscal 2019 first quarter revenue
of $1.5 billion, up 9% compared with the prior year. Earnings per
diluted share (EPS) from continuing operations increased 31% to $1.78.
Net income increased 34% to $213 million and earnings before interest
and taxes (EBIT2) increased 12% to $300 million.
"We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2019 with solid first quarter
results and the highest revenue and EPS growth we have achieved in eight
years," said William M. Brown, chairman, president and chief executive
officer. "First quarter revenue and backlog were up in all segments and
EBIT margin expanded 40 bps. We also increased our dividend by 20% and
returned $282 million to shareholders through dividends and share
repurchases. These results, combined with the recent approval of a
well-funded budget, give us confidence to increase fiscal 2019 EPS
guidance.
“Over the past few years, we have executed well against our strategic
priorities, reshaping our portfolio to focus on technology
differentiated businesses and returning to growth. The transformative
merger of equals announced today will enable us to increase our scale,
strengthen our core businesses and extend our position as a premier
global defense technology company."
|
Summary Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
Change
|
Book-to-bill
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
NM
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
1,542
|
|
|
$
|
1,410
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(GAAP comparison)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
213
|
|
|
$
|
159
|
|
|
34%
|
Net income margin
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
250bps
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
1.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Non-GAAP comparison)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT3
|
|
|
$
|
300
|
|
|
$
|
269
|
|
|
12%
|
EBIT margin3
|
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
40bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter revenue increased 9%, with solid growth across all three
segments led by Communication Systems and Electronic Systems. EPS
increased 31% from the benefit of higher volume, strong program
execution and a lower share count and tax rate. EBIT margin3
expanded 40 bps to 19.5%. Book-to-bill remained strong at 1.3 resulting
in a funded backlog increase of 14% year over year.
|
Communication Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
469
|
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
|
16%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
22%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
29.9
|
%
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
160bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue increased 16% from double-digit growth in all three businesses:
Tactical Communications, Public Safety and Night Vision. In Tactical
Communications, DoD was up 31% on strong readiness demand and
International was up 2% from growth in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Operating income grew 22% and margins expanded 160 bps from volume
leverage and operational efficiencies, partially offset by mix.
Book-to-bill was strong at 1.4, with Tactical Communications
book-to-bill of 1.5 and a funded backlog greater than $1 billion.
Tactical Communications received several significant awards to support
U.S. Army modernization, meet U.S. DoD readiness demand and combat
evolving international threats:
-
1,540 radios, related equipment and services as an initial task order
under the U.S. Army's $3.9 billion 2-Channel Leader Radio IDIQ —
another key milestone in its multi-year modernization strategy
-
$58 million for handheld, manpack and HF radios for the U.S. Air Force
and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Brigades to support readiness
demand
-
$116 million from countries in Europe including $53 million from
Ukraine supporting the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to
modernize communications to meet emerging threats in the region
Public Safety received over $120 million in awards as it continued to
strengthen its position in utilities and state, local and federal
agencies. Awards included over $40 million from Nevada Energy and Washoe
County, Nevada to design and build a statewide shared radio system, and
$15 million from the U.S. Army under the previously announced $495
million IDIQ.
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
589
|
|
|
$
|
541
|
|
|
9%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
$
|
109
|
|
|
6%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
(60)bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue increased for the sixth consecutive quarter, up 9%, from growth
in Avionics on increased F-35 production, in Electronic Warfare (EW)
from F/A-18 and CV-22 platforms, and from the ramp of the U.K. robotics
program and growth in missile defense programs in C4ISR. Operating
income grew 6% to $115 million. Book-to-bill of 1.2 was driven by
strength in EW and Avionics.
Harris continued to strengthen its position in electronic warfare and
avionics on long-term platforms. The company was awarded a $255 million
sole-source IDIQ to deliver upgraded countermeasure electronic warfare
systems primarily for the B-52 platform, with an initial task order of
$99 million. This award follows successful performance on a $260 million
development program to meet the evolving electronic warfare needs of the
B-52 platform. In addition, Harris was selected to provide the Open
Systems Mission Processor as part of the third Technology Refresh
program for the F-35, continuing to expand Harris’ content on this major
platform.
Harris also leveraged its long partnership and excellent performance on
the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure program to capture a 5-year,
$1.4 billion contract extension. Under this extension, Harris will
continue to provide highly reliable and critical voice and data
communications for National Airspace System operations at more than
4,400 FAA, U.S. DoD and National Weather Service facilities.
|
Space and Intelligence Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
|
$
|
466
|
|
|
5%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
$
|
86
|
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
|
(1)%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
(110)bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue increased 5%, as double-digit growth from classified programs,
driven by small satellites and exquisite systems, was partially offset
by expected lower revenue from environmental programs. Operating income
decreased 1% to $86 million as higher volume was offset by increased
investments in innovation. Book-to-bill was strong at 1.3.
In classified programs, Harris continues to gain momentum in ground
processing capabilities and small satellite technology. The company
received $79 million in follow-on funding for a ground-based adjacency
contract initially awarded in fiscal 2017, increasing the total program
value to $200 million; and received three additional small satellite
awards supporting new customers, each with potential to grow to over
$100 million. Harris also was awarded a $500 million IDIQ from the
Defense Intelligence Agency for missions on the HELIOS program.
In environmental programs, Harris extended its strong position on the
GOES-R program, receiving an additional $33 million in program
sustainment funding and a $34 million contract modification to provide
software usability modifications, mission enhancements and post-launch
support for the enterprise ground system.
|
Cash and Capital Deployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ millions)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
117
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
Free cash flow*
|
|
|
$
|
86
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided
in the attached tables.
|
|
In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Harris generated $86 million in
free cash flow and returned $282 million to shareholders through
dividends and share repurchases.
Guidance4
As a result of the strong first quarter performance, Harris updated its
guidance for fiscal 2019 to the following:
-
Revenue in a range of $6.53 - 6.65 billion, up 6 - 8% from fiscal 2018
-
EPS from continuing operations in a range of $7.80 - $7.90 (increased
from previous guidance of $7.65 - $7.85)
-
Free cash flow ≥ $1 billion
-
Tax rate of ~16.5% (decreased from previous guidance of ~17%)
About Harris Corporation
Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’
toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that
connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial
customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in
annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments:
Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence
Systems. Learn more at harris.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the
meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”), including free cash flow for the first quarters of
fiscal 2019 and 2018, in each case excluding cash flow for capital
expenditures, and earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") and EBIT
margin for the first quarters of fiscal 2019 and 2018, in each case
excluding discontinued operations, net of income taxes. A “non-GAAP
financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a
company’s historical or future performance that excludes or includes
amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the
most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Harris
management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when
considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide
information that is useful to investors in understanding
period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that
may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on
results in any particular period. Harris management also believes that
these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to
analyze Harris business trends and to understand Harris performance. In
addition, Harris may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in
forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and to measure
operating performance for some management compensation purposes.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not
as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in
accordance with GAAP.
Attachments: Financial
statements (7 tables)
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements that reflect management's current
expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and
economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe
harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking
statements in this press release include but are not limited to:
earnings, revenue, free cash flow and tax rate guidance for fiscal 2019;
potential contract opportunities and awards; the potential value and
timing of contract awards; statements about the anticipated benefits of
the proposed transformative merger of equals combination transaction;
and other statements regarding outlook or that are not historical facts.
The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and
future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or
implied by such forward-looking statements. The company's consolidated
results, future trends and forward-looking statements could be affected
by many factors, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to:
the loss of the company’s relationship with the U.S. Government or a
change or reduction in U.S. Government funding; potential changes in
U.S. Government or customer priorities and requirements (including
potential deferrals of awards, terminations, reductions of expenditures,
changes to respond to the priorities of Congress and the Administration,
budgetary constraints, debt ceiling implications, sequestration, and
cost-cutting initiatives); a security breach, through cyber attack or
otherwise, or other significant disruptions of the company’s IT networks
and systems or those the company operates for customers; the level of
returns on defined benefit plan assets and changes in interest rates;
risks inherent with large long-term fixed-price contracts, particularly
the ability to contain cost overruns; changes in estimates used in
accounting for the company’s programs; financial and government and
regulatory risks relating to international sales and operations; effects
of any non-compliance with laws; the company’s ability to continue to
develop new products that achieve market acceptance; the consequences of
uncertain economic conditions and future geo-political events; strategic
acquisitions and divestitures and the risks and uncertainties related
thereto, including the company’s ability to manage and integrate
acquired businesses and realize expected benefits and the potential
disruption to relationships with employees, suppliers and customers,
including the U.S. Government, and to the company’s business generally;
performance of the company’s subcontractors and suppliers; potential
claims related to infringement of intellectual property rights or
environmental remediation or other contingencies, litigation and legal
matters and the ultimate outcome thereof; risks inherent in developing
new and complex technologies and/or that may not be covered adequately
by insurance or indemnity; changes in the company’s effective tax rate;
significant indebtedness and unfunded pension liability and potential
downgrades in the company’s credit ratings; unforeseen environmental
matters; natural disasters or other disruptions affecting the company’s
operations; changes in future business or other market conditions that
could cause business investments and/or recorded goodwill or other
long-term assets to become impaired; the company’s ability to attract
and retain key employees, maintain reasonable relationships with
unionized employees and manage escalating costs of providing employee
health care; or potential tax, indemnification and other liabilities and
exposures related to Exelis’ spin-off of Vectrus, Inc. and Exelis’
spin-off from ITT Corporation; the occurrence of any event, change or
other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the
merger agreement; the possibility that stockholders of either party may
not approve the proposed combination; the risk that the parties may not
be able to obtain (or may be required to make divestitures in order to
obtain) the necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the
other conditions to the proposed combination in a timely manner or at
all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing
business operations due to the proposed combination; risks related to
the inability to realize benefits or to implement integration plans and
other consequences associated with the proposed combination; the risk
that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have
adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or
both parties to the combination; and the risk that the proposed
combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either
or both parties’ ability to retain customers and retain and hire key
personnel and maintain relationships with suppliers and customers,
including the U.S. Government and other governments, and on their
operating results and businesses generally. Further information relating
to these and other factors that may impact the company's results, future
trends and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the company's
filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the
company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by
law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any
vote or approval. This press release refers to the proposed combination
of L3 Technologies, Inc. (“L3 Technologies”) and Harris Corporation
(“Harris” and together with L3 Technologies, the “parties”), as
contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October
12, 2018 (the “merger agreement”), among L3 Technologies, Harris and a
wholly owned merger subsidiary of Harris. In connection with the
proposed combination, Harris intends to file a registration statement on
Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that
will include a joint proxy statement of the parties that also
constitutes a prospectus of Harris. The parties will make the joint
proxy statement/prospectus available to their respective stockholders.
This press release is not a substitute for the registration statement,
the joint proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that either
or both parties or any of their respective affiliates may file with the
SEC or make available to their respective security holders. INVESTORS
AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF EACH PARTY AND ITS AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ
CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE
SEC, INCLUDING THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (WHEN AVAILABLE),
BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED
COMBINATION. Copies of the registration statement, including the joint
proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC (when
available) may be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Harris also may be obtained
free of charge on its website at www.harris.com/investors/financial-reports.
Copies of documents filed with the SEC by L3 Technologies also may be
obtained free of charge on its website at www.l3t.com.
Participants in Solicitation
Harris, L3 Technologies and certain of their respective directors and
executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies in respect of the proposed combination under the rules of the
SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Harris is
set forth in the proxy statement relating to its 2018 annual meeting of
stockholders filed with the SEC on September 6, 2018. Information about
the directors and executive officers of L3 Technologies is set forth in
the proxy statement relating to its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders
filed with the SEC on March 26, 2018. Additional information regarding
the interests of these participants will be included in the joint proxy
statement/prospectus regarding the proposed combination and other
relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.
Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge as described in
the preceding paragraph.
|
__________________________________________________________
|
|
1
|
|
Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are
provided in the attached tables.
|
|
2
|
|
Excludes discontinued operations; reconciliations of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.
|
|
3
|
|
Excludes discontinued operations; reconciliations of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.
|
|
4
|
|
Guidance does not include any impact from the pending combination
with L3 Technologies, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005034/en/