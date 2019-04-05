Harris Corporation : Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Night Vision Business to Elbit Systems Ltd. for $350 Million

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) today
announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Elbit
Systems of America, LLC (ESA) will acquire Harris’ Night Vision business
for $350 million in cash. The transaction is conditioned on completion
of Harris’ previously announced proposed merger with L3 Technologies,
Inc. (NYSE:LLL), as well as customary closing conditions including
receipt of regulatory approvals.
“In January 2019, we announced that as part of the L3 merger regulatory
process we had proactively started exploring the sale of our Night
Vision business,” said William M. Brown, chairman, president and chief
executive officer. “With the signing of the agreement to divest the
Night Vision business, and yesterday’s approval by shareholders of the
L3 Harris merger, we have achieved two significant milestones towards
completing the transformational merger in mid-calendar 2019.”
Proceeds from the divestiture are expected to be used to pre-fund the L3
Harris pension and return cash to shareholders.
Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, the Night Vision business is a
premier developer, producer and supplier of night vision technology for
the U.S. and allied military and security forces and for the federal
homeland security market. The Night Vision business reports as part of
the Communication Systems segment. Learn more at harris.com/what-we-do/night-vision.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged
in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs
throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its
subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval
systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence
surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems,
advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal
intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and
cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the
upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for
defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a
range of support services, including training and simulation systems.
For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com.
About Harris Corporation
Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’
toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that
connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial
customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in
annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments:
Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence
Systems. Learn more at harris.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical
facts may be forward-looking statements; words such as “may,” “will,”
“should,” “likely,” “projects,” “guidance,” “expects,” “anticipates,”
“intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are
used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are made in
reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Forward-looking statements in this communication include but are not
limited to anticipated satisfaction of the closing conditions for the
sale of the Night Vision business (the “Divestiture”), the anticipated
satisfaction of the closing conditions for, and anticipated timing of
the closing of, the merger between Harris and L3 Technologies, Inc.
(“L3” and such merger, the “Merger”) and the anticipated use of proceeds
from the Divestiture. Harris cautions investors that these statements
are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to
predict and generally beyond Harris’ control, that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or
projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. In
addition to factors previously disclosed in Harris’ and L3’s reports
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and
those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors,
among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from
forward-looking statements or historical performance: delays in, or
failures in respect of, anticipated satisfaction of closing conditions
for the Divestiture or the Merger or otherwise achieving the closing of
the Divestiture or the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or
other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of
Harris and L3 to terminate the definitive merger agreement between them
that provides for the Merger or the right of one or both of Harris and
Elbit to terminate the definitive agreement between them that provides
for the Divestiture; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be
instituted against Harris, L3, Elbit or their respective directors; the
ability to obtain regulatory approvals and satisfy other closing
conditions to the Merger or to the Divestiture in a timely manner or at
all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the
Merger or the Divestiture are not obtained or are obtained subject to
conditions that are not anticipated; delay in closing the Merger or the
Divestiture; the business, economic and political conditions in the
markets in which Harris, L3 and Elbit operate; and events beyond
Harris’, L3’s and Elbit’scontrol, such as acts of terrorism.
The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements is
not exhaustive. Further information relating to factors that may impact
the Harris’ and L3’s results and forward-looking statements are
disclosed in their respective filings with the SEC.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this
communication or as of the date they were made, and Harris does not
undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a
more detailed discussion of these factors, also see the information
under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Harris’
and L3’s most recent reports on Form 10-K for the years ended June 29,
2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and any material updates to
these factors contained in any of Harris’ and L3’s subsequent and future
filings.
As for the forward-looking statements that relate to future financial
results and other projections, actual results will be different due to
the inherent uncertainties of estimates, forecasts and projections and
may be better or worse than projected and such differences could be
material. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are
used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not
reflect actual results. Given these uncertainties, persons receiving
this communication should not place any reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
Advisors
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Harris and
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel. Jefferies LLC is
acting as financial advisor to Elbit Systems of America and Covington &
Burling LLP is serving as legal counsel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005072/en/