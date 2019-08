L3Harris Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share on the common stock, payable September 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 4, 2019.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005673/en/