HARRIS CORPORATION    HRS

HARRIS CORPORATION

(HRS)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
L3Harris Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/20/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share on the common stock, payable September 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 4, 2019.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sheldon J. Fox Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Leslie F. Kenne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARRIS CORPORATION47 172
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.44%109 269
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.31%107 444
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION51.11%62 617
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.32%54 055
RAYTHEON16.20%49 911
