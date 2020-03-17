Harrow Health Appoints Teresa Sparks to its Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced the appointment of Teresa Sparks to its Board of Directors.



Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, commented, “I am honored to welcome Teresa to the Harrow Health Board of Directors. Her extensive leadership and financial background in the healthcare services industry make her a natural fit for our board. As Harrow continues to drive shareholder value by founding, developing, and deconsolidating companies like Eton, Surface, and Melt, I anticipate Teresa’s impressive experience as a healthcare leader of both private and publicly traded companies will be an invaluable asset. And I am also happy that Teresa is a fellow Nashvillian.”

“I would like to thank Mark and the entire Harrow Health Board of Directors for their warm welcome,” said Teresa Sparks. “As someone who closely monitors the Nashville healthcare community, I was thrilled to see Harrow move to town and I am enthusiastically looking forward to contributing to this visionary company that is doing so much for healthcare innovation in the pharmaceutical space. Harrow is a young and exciting company and I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to continue innovating and generating shareholder value.”

As of March 15, 2020, Stephen G. Austin, who has served as the Harrow Health Audit Committee Chairman since 2012, is resigning and Teresa Sparks will assume the role of Audit Committee Chairwoman. Commenting on Mr. Austin’s board tenure, Harrow Health Chairman Robert J. Kammer stated, “We are grateful for Steve’s exemplary and committed board service over the past eight years. In particular, Steve provided tremendous leadership as our audit chair as Harrow grew from a business plan to one of the largest ophthalmology pharmaceutical companies in the United States.”

About Ms. Sparks

Ms. Sparks is a healthcare senior executive with extensive public corporate leadership in addition to private equity experience, having led two initial public offerings, a leveraged buy-out, and multiple mergers and acquisitions. She is the CFO and Executive Vice President of Envision Healthcare, a leading provider of physician-led services and post-acute care services in addition to ambulatory surgery services. Before joining Envision Healthcare, she was the interim CFO at Brookdale Senior Living and the CFO at Surgery Partners and its predecessor company, Symbion. Ms. Sparks began her career with Deloitte in Nashville, Tennessee and healthcare was her primary area of focus. Her public company experience incorporates strategy development, risk assessment, investor relations, and corporate governance. She has served as the chairperson for the Nashville Health Care Council’s Leadership Health Care (LHC) program and served on the Board of Trustees at Trevecca Nazarene University. She completed the requirements to be a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of Tennessee and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Trevecca Nazarene University, graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx , the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals , Surface Pharmaceuticals , Melt Pharmaceuticals , Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Jon Patton

jpatton@harrowinc.com

858-704-4587

Source: Harrow Health, Inc.