Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Harsco Corporation    HSC

HARSCO CORPORATION

(HSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HARSCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Harsco Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:36pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) on behalf of Harsco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Harsco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 23, 2020, the Company announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2019 that showed adjusted operating income below previous guidance due in part to “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina.”

On this news, the price of Harsco shares declined $3.64 per share, from a close of $19.44 per share on January 23, 2020, to a close of $15.80 per share on January 24, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Harsco shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HARSCO CORPORATION
08:36pHARSCO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Harsco Corporation o..
BU
02/07Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Har..
BU
02/07Harsco Advances Transformation With Agreement to Acquire Stericycle's Environ..
GL
01/31Harsco Announces Completion of IKG Divestiture
GL
01/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corpor..
BU
01/29Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Co..
BU
01/28HARSCO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Harsco Corporation o..
BU
01/27Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Har..
BU
01/24THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Hars..
BU
01/24Intel, Broadcom rise; Harsco, American Airlines fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 621 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 40,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 1 064 M
Chart HARSCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Harsco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,50  $
Last Close Price 13,53  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis Nicholas Grasberger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Russ Mitchell VP, COO-Metals & Minerals Segment
Peter Francis Minan Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Kathy G. Eddy Independent Director
David C. Everitt Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARSCO CORPORATION-40.59%1 185
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.15%2 135
CENTAMIN PLC3.98%2 053
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.65%1 525
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-6.48%689
FAMUR S.A.6.80%468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group