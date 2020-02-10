HARSCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Harsco Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) on behalf of Harsco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Harsco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 23, 2020, the Company announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2019 that showed adjusted operating income below previous guidance due in part to “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina.”

On this news, the price of Harsco shares declined $3.64 per share, from a close of $19.44 per share on January 23, 2020, to a close of $15.80 per share on January 24, 2020.

