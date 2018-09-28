Log in
HARSCO : RENEWS STEEL PLANT SERVICES CONTRACT WITHBRITISH STEEL SCUNTHORPE (UK)

09/28/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

HARSCO CORP. RENEWS STEEL PLANT SERVICES CONTRACT WITHBRITISH STEEL SCUNTHORPE (UK)
September 28, 2018

CAMP HILL, PA - Sept. 28, 2018 - Harsco Corp. (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Metals & Minerals division has successfully renewed a multi-year services contract with British Steel, a leading manufacturer of rail, construction steel, special profiles and wire rod. Under this contract, Harsco will provide slag management, briquetting, slab handling, coke crushing and other services at the Scunthorpe plant. Harsco has provided onsite steel plant services to British Steel for more than 30 years.

'The renewal demonstrates Harsco's ability to deliver both innovative solutions and excellent service to its customers,' said Russ Mitchell, Harsco Metals & Minerals Chief Operating Officer.

'This important renewal reflects our customers' confidence and trust in our long-standing commitments to quality, safety and employee care,' said Mitchell. 'Our team has been working very closely with British Steel since the acquisition of the Scunthorpe Steel Works in June 2016 to develop an innovative partnership that brings benefits to both parties. This agreement will serve to strengthen our partnership which is so important to our local community.'

British Steel Services Procurement Manager Ann Liddall pointed to Harsco's innovation and close partnership as instrumental in their selection criteria.

'Having set out to explore the market for 'Innovative Service Providers' bringing new and alternative solutions to deliver our array of Production Services requirements, we are pleased we have selected the right partner in Harsco Metals' said Liddall. 'They have demonstrated their commitment and drive to support us in the next stage of our journey to become a sustainable business - #Buildingstrongerfuturestogether.'

# # #

About Harsco
Harsco Corp. is a diversified industrial company providing a range of onsite services and engineered products to the global steel, energy and railway sectors. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found atwww.harsco.com.

Harsco's Metals & Minerals division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the worldwide metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams.

About British Steel
British Steel is one of the leading steel manufacturers in Europe, producing around 3 million tonnes of quality steel products every year. British Steel has manufacturing facilities across the UK, France and the Netherlands, supplying premium products around the world. British Steel was created when Greybull Capital bought the Long Products Europe business of Tata Steel in June 2016.

# # #

Disclaimer

Harsco Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:16:07 UTC
