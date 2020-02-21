Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results 0 02/21/2020 | 07:01am EST Send by mail :

Full Year GAAP Operating Income was $104 Million; Adjusted Operating Income Totaled $187 Million (Including Industrial in First Half), Translating to an Adjusted Operating Margin of 11 Percent





Significant Progress in 2019 on Strategic Business Transformation to Single-Thesis Environmental Solutions Company, Highlighted by Acquisition of Clean Earth, Re-Branding of Harsco Environmental and Sale of Industrial Businesses





2020 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be Between $280 Million and $310 Million; Compares with $283 Million in 2019 on a Comparable Business (Proforma) Basis CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported fourth quarter 2019 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, fourth quarter of 2019 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.03, which included acquisition integration and strategic costs and other unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.12. These figures compare with fourth quarter of 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.41 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.21. “While our results for the fourth quarter were disappointing, 2019 marked a year of significant progress on our key strategic initiatives and our goal to transform Harsco into a single-thesis environmental solutions company,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “We increased investment in Environmental to support growth in our services and product portfolio, while realizing solid margins despite external market pressures. We positioned Rail to grow through product innovation and market penetration, leading to record backlog at year-end. We made significant strides on our transformation with the acquisition of Clean Earth, which has been a steady and strong performer. Also, we sold our Industrial businesses, providing additional financial flexibility and a focus on expanding our presence in higher growth, less cyclical areas. We enter 2020 as a markedly different company than we were last year, well-positioned to drive growth and value creation.” Mr. Grasberger continued, “The actions we are taking to improve performance in Rail are taking hold, Clean Earth’s momentum is set to continue, and we are cautiously optimistic on key end-markets. As a result, we expect that each of our business segments will deliver improved results in 2020. We are also focused on closing and integrating the ESOL acquisition. ESOL is a business we know well and presents a unique opportunity to accelerate our transformation to a leading, global environmental solutions company. While we made significant strides in 2019, we know we have more work to do. Our priorities for 2020 include improving Rail operations, delivering on our financial targets, strengthening our balance sheet and leveraging our strategic transformation to drive shareholder value.” Harsco Corporation—Selected Fourth Quarter Results



($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Revenues $ 400 $ 332 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 20 $ 28 Operating margin from continuing operations - GAAP 5.0 % 8.5 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.41 Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that Industrial is reclassified as Discontinued Operations. Also, adjusted operating income details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $400 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with the prior-year quarter given the acquisition of Clean Earth in the current year. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted fourth quarter 2019 revenues by approximately $3 million compared with the prior-year period. GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $20 million and adjusted operating income was $31 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; both figures are consistent with the update provided by the Company in January. Also, these figures compare with GAAP operating income from continuing operations of $28 million and adjusted operating income of $27 million in the same quarter of last year. Adjusted operating income in Rail declined year-on-year principally due to the previously disclosed operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail's North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina. Environmental's adjusted earnings also decreased modestly relative to the prior-year quarter. The remainder of the change in adjusted operating income compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 is attributable to lower Corporate spending and the inclusion of Clean Earth. The Company's GAAP and adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2019 were 5.0 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively. Harsco Corporation—Selected 2019 Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenues $ 1,504 $ 1,348 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 104 $ 131 Operating margin from continuing operations - GAAP 6.9 % 9.7 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ 0.35 $ 1.20 Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that Industrial is reclassified as Discontinued Operations. Also, adjusted operating income details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related amortization expense. Consolidated 2019 Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues were $1.5 billion in 2019, compared to $1.3 billion in 2018, with the increase attributable to revenue growth in Rail during the year and the acquisition of Clean Earth. Rail revenues benefited from higher equipment demand from domestic and international customers. Revenues in Environmental decreased modestly compared with 2018 but were unchanged on a constant currency basis. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted 2019 revenues by approximately $41 million compared with 2018. GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $104 million in 2019, while GAAP operating income from continuing operations in 2018 was $131 million. These figures are $148 million and $132 million, respectively, when excluding unusual items as well as acquisition related amortization in both periods. The improvement in adjusted results is due to the inclusion of Clean Earth.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in 2019 was $0.35, including acquisition integration and strategic costs, debt financing expenses and an Environmental bad debt provision, among other unusual items. This figure compares with diluted earnings per share in 2018 of $1.20, including unusual items such as a non-cash adjustment to the Company's deferred tax assets due to the impact of U.S. tax reform and expenses incurred to amend and re-price the Company's credit facilities. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.90 in 2019 compared with $0.94 in 2018. Fourth Quarter Business Review



Environmental ($ in millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 %Change Revenues $ 243 $ 262 (7 )% Operating income - GAAP $ 27 $ 28 (4 )% Operating margin - GAAP 11.3 % 10.8 % Environmental revenues totaled $243 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $262 million in the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to lower services demand from steel customers, decreased sales of certain applied products and foreign currency translation impacts. The segment's operating income and adjusted operating income totaled $27 million and $25 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $28 million and adjusted operating income of $27 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted operating earnings is attributable to the above factors, partially offset by lower administrative expenses. Environmental's operating margin was 11.3 percent and adjusted operating margin was 10.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Clean Earth ($ in millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 %Change Revenues $ 82 $ 67 22% Operating income - GAAP $ 9 $ 1 nmf Operating margin - GAAP 10.6 % 2.1 % Note: The 2018 financial information provided above and discussed below for Clean Earth is not incorporated within Harsco's consolidated results and is provided only for comparison purposes. Clean Earth revenues totaled $82 million, representing an increase of 22 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. The increase can be attributed to strong volume growth, particularly for contaminated and dredged material processing, as well as previously-completed acquisitions. Segment operating income and adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9 million, and $14 million, respectively. These figures compare favorably with $1 million and $5 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. Higher adjusted earnings were due to the above factors as well as a more favorable mix of revenues and back-end solutions. Clean Earth's operating margin was 10.6 percent and adjusted operating margin was 17.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Rail ($ in millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 %Change Revenues $ 75 $ 69 8 % Operating income - GAAP $ (3 ) $ 8 (142 )% Operating margin - GAAP (4.3 )% 11.2 %

Rail revenues totaled $75 million, an increase of 8 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. The segment incurred an operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $3 million, which compares with operating income of $8 million in the prior-year quarter. These changes are attributable to lower after-market parts and Protran Technology sales and higher manufacturing costs due to operating challenges at Rail's manufacturing facility in South Carolina, as well as lower contract services contributions. These impacts were partially offset by contributions from higher machine sales and lower administrative costs. Cash Flow Net cash used by operating activities totaled $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, including taxes paid on the gain from the sale of discontinued operations, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $97 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $28 million (before transaction expenses) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $60 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to changes in net cash from operating activities, including working capital at Rail due to its operational challenges. For the full-year, net cash provided by operating activities was nominal and free cash flow was $(32) million in 2019. These figures compare to $192 million and $73 million, respectively, in 2018. The full-year change in free cash flow reflects incremental growth capital spending in Environmental, as well as lower net cash from operating activities. 2020 Outlook

The Company's 2020 guidance anticipates that each of its three business segments will realize earnings improvement during the year. This outlook is supported by strong backlog positions that provide forward visibility in Rail and Clean Earth, anticipated benefits from the Company's key business initiatives, a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities in all segments and stable-to-improving fundamentals in relevant end markets. Environmental adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase modestly. Higher services demand, benefits of services and product growth initiatives and cost improvement savings are anticipated to be only partially offset by the impacts of exited sites and higher SG&A spending. Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase due to underlying organic growth and benefits of permit modifications to process additional medical and household waste as well as synergies; partially offset by a less favorable mix of business. Also, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA will be impacted by a $5 million allocation of Corporate costs (allocation was zero in H2 2019) and this outlook does not consider the acquisition of Stericycle's ESOL business. Rail adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be significantly higher compared with 2019, as a result of increased global demand for equipment and Protran Technology products, higher contracting contributions and manufacturing improvements. These benefits are expected to be only partially offset by a less favorable mix of after-market parts sales and higher R&D and SG&A spending. Lastly, Corporate spending is expected to range from $26 million to $29 million for the year. Key summary highlights in the Outlook are included below. 2020 Full Year Outlook GAAP Operating Income $124 - $154 million Adjusted EBITDA $280 - 310 million GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.63 - 0.91 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.84 - 1.12 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Capital $80 - 110m Free Cash Flow $10 - 40m Net Interest Expense $49 - 51m Non-Operating Defined Benefit Pension Income $7m Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items 28 - 30% Q1 2020 Outlook GAAP Operating Income $6 - 11m Adjusted EBITDA $43 - 48m GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $(0.05) - (0.01) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.01 - 0.04 Conference Call The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. The conference call will be broadcast live through the Harsco Corporation website at www.harsco.com. The Company will refer to a slide presentation that accompanies its formal remarks. The slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website. The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (800) 611-4920, or (973) 200-3957 for international callers. Enter Conference ID number 4896039. Listeners are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call. Forward-Looking Statements The nature of the Company's business and the many countries in which it operates subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including general economic conditions; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs;(3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; (13) potential severe volatility in the capital markets and the impact on the cost to the Company to obtain debt financing; (14) failure to retain key management and employees; (15) the amount and timing of repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged and those with inadequate liquidity) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; (20) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement entered into for the ESOL acquisition; and (21) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.



About Harsco Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com . Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com

Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three

Months Ended Twelve

Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 297,283 $ 241,350 $ 1,081,473 $ 955,464 Product revenues 102,504 90,412 422,269 392,208 Total revenues 399,787 331,762 1,503,742 1,347,672 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 230,926 191,743 839,156 745,748 Cost of products sold 84,500 60,851 305,134 266,792 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,866 53,456 252,970 202,713 Research and development expenses 1,614 754 4,824 3,925 Other income, net (3,030 ) (3,186 ) (2,621 ) (2,201 ) Total costs and expenses 379,876 303,618 1,399,463 1,216,977 Operating income from continuing operations 19,911 28,144 104,279 130,695 Interest income 406 510 1,975 2,155 Interest expense (12,157 ) (4,640 ) (36,586 ) (21,531 ) Unused debt commitment and amendment fees (111 ) 32 (7,704 ) (1,127 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (1,327 ) 780 (5,493 ) 3,457 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 6,722 24,826 56,471 113,649 Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (2,400 ) 11,251 (20,214 ) (5,499 ) Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net 122 384 273 384 Income from continuing operations 4,444 36,461 36,530 108,534 Discontinued operations: Gain on sale of discontinued businesses 41,155 — 569,135 — Income from discontinued businesses 3,573 11,843 27,531 43,942 Income tax expense related to discontinued businesses (8,277 ) (230 ) (120,978 ) (7,463 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 36,451 11,613 475,688 36,479 Net income 40,895 48,074 512,218 145,013 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,666 ) (2,161 ) (8,299 ) (7,956 ) Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation $ 39,229 $ 45,913 $ 503,919 $ 137,057 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 2,778 $ 34,300 $ 28,231 $ 100,578 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 36,451 11,613 475,688 36,479 Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 39,229 $ 45,913 $ 503,919 $ 137,057 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 78,642 80,403 79,632 80,716 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.04 $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.25 Discontinued operations 0.46 0.14 5.97 0.45 Basic earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 0.50 $ 0.57 $ 6.33 (a) $ 1.70 Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,267 83,311 81,375 83,595 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 1.20 Discontinued operations 0.45 0.14 5.85 0.44 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 0.49 (a) $ 0.55 $ 6.19 (a) $ 1.64 (a) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) 31-Dec 31-Dec (In thousands) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,259 $ 64,260 Restricted cash 2,473 2,886 Trade accounts receivable, net 309,990 246,427 Insurance claim receivable — 30,000 Other receivables 21,265 23,770 Inventories 156,991 116,185 Current portion of contract assets 31,166 12,130 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 22,093 75,232 Other current assets 51,575 34,144 Total current assets 652,812 605,034 Property, plant and equipment, net 561,786 432,793 Right-of-use assets, net 52,065 — Goodwill 738,369 404,713 Intangible assets, net 299,082 69,207 Deferred income tax assets 14,288 48,551 Assets held-for-sale 32,029 55,331 Other assets 17,036 17,238 Total assets $ 2,367,467 $ 1,632,867 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 3,647 $ 10,078 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,666 6,489 Accounts payable 176,755 124,984 Accrued compensation 37,992 50,201 Income taxes payable 18,692 2,634 Insurance liabilities 10,140 40,774 Current portion of advances on contracts 53,906 29,407 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,544 — Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 11,344 39,410 Other current liabilities 137,208 113,019 Total current liabilities 464,894 416,996 Long-term debt 775,498 585,662 Insurance liabilities 18,515 19,575 Retirement plan liabilities 189,954 213,578 Advances on contracts 6,408 37,675 Operating lease liabilities 36,974 — Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 12,152 555 Other liabilities 73,413 45,450 Total liabilities 1,577,808 1,319,491 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 143,400 141,842 Additional paid-in capital 200,595 190,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (587,622 ) (567,107 ) Retained earnings 1,824,100 1,298,752 Treasury stock (838,893 ) (795,821 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity 741,580 268,263 Noncontrolling interests 48,079 45,113 Total equity 789,659 313,376 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,367,467 $ 1,632,867 HARSCO CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 31-Dec 31-Dec (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,895 $ 48,074 $ 512,218 $ 145,013 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 30,122 29,811 119,803 122,135 Amortization 6,651 3,030 18,592 10,650 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 5,314 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (4,685 ) (8,518 ) 6,815 (6,522 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (122 ) (384 ) (273 ) (384 ) Dividends from unconsolidated entities — — 125 88 Gain on sale from discontinued business (41,155 ) — (569,135 ) — Other, net (423 ) 181 1,764 2,666 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,931 12,141 (3,464 ) (16,881 ) Insurance receivable 195,000 — 195,000 — Inventories 993 4,146 (42,484 ) (14,706 ) Contract assets (16,526 ) 7,115 (21,795 ) (3,312 ) Right-of-use assets 3,960 — 15,164 — Accounts payable 7,792 800 13,407 18,347 Accrued interest payable 7,325 (139 ) 14,723 (154 ) Accrued compensation (2,957 ) 9,311 (15,759 ) (1,127 Advances on contracts and other customer advances 12,895 15,396 (4,172 ) 3,057 Operating lease liabilities (3,821 ) — (14,740 ) — Insurance liability (195,000 ) — (195,000 ) — Income taxes payable - gain on sale of discontinued businesses (90,567 ) — 12,373 — Retirement plan liabilities, net (5,222 ) (4,578 ) (24,022 ) (33,321 ) Other assets and liabilities (4,278 ) (19,378 ) (24,617 ) (33,527 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (50,192 ) 97,008 (163 ) 192,022 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (37,902 ) (40,866 ) (184,973 ) (132,168 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash acquired 58,729 — 658,414 — Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired — — (623,495 ) (56,389 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 9,462 2,791 17,022 11,887 Expenditures for intangible assets (65 ) — (1,311 ) — Purchase of equity method investment (2,364 ) — (2,364 ) — Payments for interest rate swap terminations — — (2,758 ) — Net proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 5,820 12,283 7,273 15,527 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 33,680 (25,792 ) (132,192 ) (161,143 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net (3,981 ) 2,475 (5,398 ) 1,932 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 66,327 700 848,314 128,858 Reductions (57,004 ) (41,884 ) (661,620 ) (116,988 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (1,609 ) (34 ) (4,712 ) (5,480 ) Sale of noncontrolling interests — — 4,026 477 Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (32 ) (45 ) (11,234 ) (3,730 ) Common stock acquired for treasury (6,086 ) (30,011 ) (31,838 ) (30,011 Deferred financing costs (199 ) (59 ) (11,272 ) (596 ) Other financing activities, net (532 ) — (532 ) — Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (3,116 ) (68,858 ) 125,734 (25,538 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 1,441 237 (793 ) (4,404 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (18,187 ) 2,595 (7,414 ) 937 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 77,919 64,551 67,146 66,209 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 59,732 $ 67,146 $ 59,732 $ 67,146

HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (b) December 31, 2018 (b) (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 243,314 $ 27,430 $ 262,380 $ 28,461 Harsco Clean Earth (a) 81,883 8,701 — — Harsco Rail 74,590 (3,239 ) 69,382 7,771 Corporate — (12,981 ) — (8,088 ) Consolidated Totals $ 399,787 $ 19,911 $ 331,762 $ 28,144 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (b) December 31, 2018 (b) (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 1,034,847 $ 112,298 $ 1,068,304 $ 121,195 Harsco Clean Earth (a) 169,522 20,009 — — Harsco Rail 299,373 23,708 279,294 37,341 Corporate — (51,736 ) 74 (27,841 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,503,742 $ 104,279 $ 1,347,672 $ 130,695 (a) The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019. (b) The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported $ 0.03 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 1.20 Corporate strategic costs (a) 0.09 — 0.31 — Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (b) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (c) 0.01 — 0.01 — Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs (d) 0.01 — 0.02 — Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees (e) — — 0.09 0.01 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts (f) — — 0.08 — Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (g) — 0.01 0.06 0.01 Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (h) — — (0.03 ) — Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual (i) — — — (0.04 ) Altek acquisition costs (j) — — — 0.01 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (k) — — 0.03 (0.10 ) Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit (expense) (l) — (0.18 ) — (0.18 ) Taxes on above unusual items (m) (0.03 ) — (0.08 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense $ 0.06 $ 0.19 (n) $ 0.74 $ 0.88 (n) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.06 0.02 0.16 0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ 0.90 $ 0.94 (n) (a) Consultant costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q4 2019 $7.3 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $25.2 million pre-tax). (b) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q4 2019 $4.1 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $8.5 million pre-tax; Q4 2018 $3.4 million pretax; Full year 2018 $2.9 million pre-tax). The Company adjusts Operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for acquisitions because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations. (c) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of Clean Earth (Q4 and Full year 2019 $0.8 million pre-tax). (d) Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance recognized (Q4 2019 $0.6 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $1.9 million pre-tax). (e) Costs at Corporate related to the unused bridge financing commitment and Term Loan B amendment (Full year 2019 $7.4 million pre-tax) and the amendment of the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facility in order to reduce the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan Facility (Full year 2018 $1.0 million pre-tax). (f) Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts related to a customer in the U.K. entering administration (Full year 2019 $6.2 million pre-tax). (g) Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q4 2019 $0.2 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $4.8 million pre-tax; Q4 and Full year 2018 $0.6 mill pre-tax). (h) Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (Full year 2019 $2.4 million pre-tax). (i) Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to previously accrued amounts related to the disposal of certain slag material in Latin America (Full year 2018 $3.2 million pre-tax). (j) Costs associated with the acquisition of Altek recorded in the Harsco Environmental Segment (Full year 2018 $0.8 million pre-tax) and at Corporate (Full year $0.4 million pre-tax). (k) Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of a site exit in a certain jurisdiction in 2019 and the Altek acquisition in 2018 (Full year 2019 $2.8 million; Full year 2018 $8.3 million). (l) The Company recorded a benefit as a result of revaluing net deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform (Q4 and Full year 2018 $15.4 million benefit). (m) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. (n) Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Projected

Three Months

Ending March 31 Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2020 2020 Low High Low High Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.91 Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.05 0.05 0.21 0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.01 (a) $ 0.04 $ 0.84 $ 1.12 (a) Does not total due to rounding. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended December 31, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 27,430 $ 8,701 $ (3,239 ) $ (12,981 ) $ 19,911 Corporate strategic costs — — — 7,280 7,280 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (4,089 ) — — — (4,089 ) Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability — 825 — — 825 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs — 601 — — 601 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 185 — 185 Adjusted operating income (loss) including acquisition amortization expense 23,341 10,127 (3,054 ) (5,701 ) 24,713 Acquisition amortization expense 1,850 4,089 84 — 6,023 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 25,191 $ 14,216 $ (2,970 ) $ (5,701 ) $ 30,736 Revenues as reported $ 243,314 $ 81,883 $ 74,590 $ 399,787 Adjusted operating margin (%) 10.4 % 17.4 % (4.0 )% 7.7 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2018: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 28,461 $ — $ 7,771 $ (8,088 ) $ 28,144 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (3,351 ) — — — (3,351 ) Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 640 — 640 Adjusted operating income (loss) including acquisition amortization expense 25,110 — 8,411 (8,088 ) 25,433 Acquisition amortization expense 1,819 — 71 — 1,890 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 26,929 $ — $ 8,482 $ (8,088 ) $ 27,323 Revenues as reported $ 262,380 $ — $ 69,382 $ 331,762 Adjusted operating margin (%) 10.3 % 12.2 % 8.2 % The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 112,298 $ 20,009 $ 23,708 $ (51,736 ) $ 104,279 Corporate strategic costs — — — 25,152 25,152 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (8,505 ) — — — (8,505 ) Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 6,174 — — — 6,174 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 4,830 — 4,830 Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (2,427 ) — — — (2,427 ) Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs — 1,855 — — 1,855 Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability — 825 — — 825 Adjusted operating income (loss), including acquisition amortization expense 107,540 22,689 28,538 (26,584 ) 132,183 Acquisition amortization expense 7,286 7,923 322 — 15,531 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 114,826 $ 30,612 $ 28,860 $ (26,584 ) $ 147,714 Revenues as reported $ 1,034,847 $ 169,522 $ 299,373 $ — $ 1,503,742 Adjusted operating margin (%) 11.1 % 18.1 % 9.6 % 9.8 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 121,195 $ — $ 37,341 $ (27,841 ) $ 130,695 Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (3,223 ) — — — (3,223 ) Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (2,939 ) — — — (2,939 ) Altek acquisition costs 753 — — 431 1,184 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 640 — 640 Adjusted operating income (loss), including acquisition amortization expense 115,786 — 37,981 (27,410 ) 126,357 Acquisition amortization expense 5,553 — 306 — 5,859 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 121,339 $ — $ 38,287 $ (27,410 ) $ 132,216 Revenues as reported $ 1,068,304 $ — $ 279,294 $ 74 $ 1,347,672 Adjusted operating margin (%) 11.4 % 13.7 % 9.8 % The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME INCLUDING HARSCO INDUSTRIAL FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Consolidated Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019: Operating income as reported $ 104,279 Corporate strategic costs 25,152 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (8,505 ) Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 6,174 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 4,830 Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (2,427 ) Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs 1,855 Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability 825 Adjusted operating income including acquisition amortization expense 132,183 Acquisition amortization expense 15,531 Adjusted operating income 147,714 Discontinued operations - Harsco Industrial before acquisition amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 39,394 Adjusted operating income including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $ 187,108 Revenues as reported $ 1,503,742 Revenues in Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 234,182 Revenues including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,737,924 Adjusted operating margin (%) including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 10.8 % The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31

(In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (50,192 ) $ 97,008 $ (163 ) $ 192,022 Less capital expenditures (37,902 ) (40,866 ) (184,973 ) (132,168 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (65 ) — (1,311 ) — Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 1,073 623 5,904 1,595 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 9,462 2,791 17,022 11,887 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 2,559 — 28,939 — Plus taxes paid on sale of business 102,940 — 102,940 — Free cash flow 27,875 59,556 (31,642 ) 73,336 Add growth capital expenditures 12,677 11,638 68,867 30,655 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ 40,552 $ 71,194 $ 37,225 $ 103,991 (a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s financial statements. (b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment. (c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions. The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2020 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 180 $ 220 Less capital expenditures (176 ) (184 ) Plus total proceeds from asset sales and capital expenditures for strategic ventures 6 4 Free cash flow 10 40 Add growth capital expenditures 70 70 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ 80 $ 110 The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION TO PROJECTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS(Unaudited)

Projected

Three Months

Ending March 31 Projected

Twelve Months

Ending December 31 2020 2020 (In millions) Low High Low High Income from continuing operations $ (3 ) $ — $ 58 $ 81 Add back: Income tax expense (1 ) — 23 32 Net interest 12 13 51 49 Defined benefit pension income (2 ) (2 ) (8 ) (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 37 37 156 156 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 43 $ 48 $ 280 $ 310 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income from continuing operations adjusted to add back, income tax expense, net interest, defined benefit pension income and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for net income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION INCLUDING HARSCO CLEAN EARTH FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (a) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2019 Income from continuing operations $ 36,530 Add back: Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (273 ) Income tax expense 20,214 Defined benefit pension expense 5,493 Unused debt commitment and amendment fees 7,704 Interest expense 36,586 Interest income (1,975 ) Depreciation and amortization 132,594 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 25,152 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (8,505 ) Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 6,174 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 4,830 Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (2,427 ) Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs 1,855 Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability 825 Adjusted EBITDA 264,777 Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 18,300 Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $ 283,077 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income from continuing operations adjusted to add back, income tax expense, net interest, defined benefit pension income and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 consists of Adjusted EBITDA and Clean Earth’s Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance, and including Clean Earth’s Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the year provides investors a view of the business on a full-year basis. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for net income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

