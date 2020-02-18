Log in
HARSCO CORPORATION

HARSCO CORPORATION

(HSC)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Harsco Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/18/2020 | 08:34pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HSC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results on January 23, 2020. The Company expected revenues of $400 million for the quarter. The Company’s expected adjusted operating income of $31 million was well below its prior guidance of $53 million to $58 million. The Company blamed "operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail's North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina” for the shortfall. Based on this news, shares of Harsco fell by more than 16% in intraday trading on January 24, 2020.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
