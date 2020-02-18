INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Harsco Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HSC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results on January 23, 2020. The Company expected revenues of $400 million for the quarter. The Company’s expected adjusted operating income of $31 million was well below its prior guidance of $53 million to $58 million. The Company blamed "operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail's North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina” for the shortfall. Based on this news, shares of Harsco fell by more than 16% in intraday trading on January 24, 2020.

