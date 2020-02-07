Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Harsco Corporation

02/07/2020 | 07:51pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HSC). This investigation concerns whether Harsco has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 23, 2020, the Company announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2019 that showed adjusted operating income below previous guidance in part due to “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina.”

On this news, the price of Harsco shares fell $3.65, or 18.8%, to close at $15.79 on January 24, 2020.

If you acquired Harsco securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
