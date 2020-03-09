Log in
HARSCO CORPORATION (HSC)

HARSCO CORPORATION

(HSC)
Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Harsco Corporation (HSC) on Behalf of Investors

03/09/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

Tostrud Law Group, PC announces an investigation on behalf of Harsco Corporation (“Harsco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HSC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2020, after the market closed, Harsco announced preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results, expecting approximately $400 million revenue. The Company also expected adjusted operating income of approximately $31 million, below prior guidance in the range of $53 million to $58 million, citing “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina,” among other things.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.64, or nearly 19%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Harsco securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Jon A. Tostrud of Tostrud Law Group, PC by telephone at (310) 278-2600, toll-free at (855) 854-8678, or by email to shareholder@tostrudlaw.com, or visit our website at http://tostrudlaw.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
