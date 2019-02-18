Log in
Harvest Oil & Gas Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for EV Energy Partners, L.P. are Available

02/18/2019 | 02:47pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) today announced that the 2018 tax packages, including Schedule K-1s, for EV Energy Partners, L.P. (“EVEP”) are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website at https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/evenergy. For questions regarding their 2018 tax packages, EVEP unitholders may call the Tax Package Support helpline toll free at 1-800-973-7551 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time. As a result of EVEP’s restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the 2018 Schedule K-1 will be the final Schedule K-1 issued from EV Energy Partners, L.P.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Barnett Shale, the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale), Michigan, the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana, the Permian Basin and the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana.  More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., Houston, TX
Ryan Stash
713-651-1144
hvstog.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
