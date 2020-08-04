Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Hartalega Holdings    HARTA   MYL5168OO009

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS

(HARTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hartalega : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled as Glove Demand Rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:35am EDT

By Chester Tay

Hartalega Holdings Bhd. said net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to higher glove sales in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with lower raw material and energy costs.

Net profit for April to June rose to 219.7 million ringgit ($52.0 million), while revenue grew 44% to MYR920.1 million.

The glove maker expects demand to continue growing in the coming years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said the overall projected growth in glove demand is expected to outstrip supply for the next few years due to the pandemic and heightened hygiene awareness in emerging markets.

The glove maker said it will continue its capacity expansion and plans to grow annual installed capacity to 44 billion pieces by fiscal 2022 from the current 39 billion pieces.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HARTALEGA HOLDINGS
01:35aHARTALEGA : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled as Glove Demand Rises
DJ
07/30Top Glove has petitioned against import ban, U.S. Customs says
RE
07/02Shares of Sri Trang Gloves Thailand surge 75% at debut
RE
06/30Southeast Asian Equities Hit Hard in First Half as Covid-19 Wreaked Havoc
DJ
05/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as local economies set to ease curbs, Philippi..
RE
05/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCK : Most rise on stimulus hopes; Malaysia biggest gainer
RE
05/13Shares of Malaysian Glove Makers Rally
DJ
05/06SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower; Vietnam marks best day in a month
RE
03/25Virus fight at risk as world's medical glove capital struggles with lockdown
RE
01/28SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb after Tuesday's selloff; virus fears ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 737 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net income 2021 1 224 M 290 M 290 M
Net cash 2021 152 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,3x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 70 404 M 16 655 M 16 703 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart HARTALEGA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Hartalega Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTALEGA HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,96 MYR
Last Close Price 20,50 MYR
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mun Leong Kuan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kam Hon Kuan Executive Chairman
Eu Jin Kuan Chief Operating Officer
Kean Wooi Loh Chief Financial Officer
Wah Choon Leang General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS274.09%16 655
COLOPLAST A/S30.20%36 303
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-0.89%17 355
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.471.91%16 507
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED126.45%11 495
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD176.19%6 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group