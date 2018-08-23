A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Following Acquisition Announcement

A.M. Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) [NYSE: HIG] and its subsidiaries remain unchanged following The Hartford’s recent announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Navigators Group, Inc. (Navigators) (Delaware) [NASDAQ: NAVG].

The definitive agreement is an all-cash transaction that values the Navigators enterprise at approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Navigators stockholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. The agreement includes a “go-shop” provision, where Navigators will have an opportunity to solicit competing acquisition proposals for 30 days.

Based on the currently available information, A.M. Best does not anticipate that the transaction will have any near-term impact on the ratings of The Hartford or its subsidiaries. Holding company leverage and coverage metrics will remain within guidelines. The current assessments of balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management of The Hartford and its subsidiaries are not expected to be materially affected over the near to medium term by the acquisition of Navigators. A.M. Best will continue to evaluate any developments relative to The Hartford ratings as additional details regarding the transaction terms and integration plans become available.

A.M. Best expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

