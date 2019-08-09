Log in
Hartford Financial Services Group (The)    HIG

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)

(HIG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes

0
08/09/2019

AM Best has assigned the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a-” to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (The Hartford) (headquartered in Hartford, CT) [NYSE: HIG] recently announced $600 million 2.8% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and the $800 million 3.6% senior unsecured notes due 2049. The outlooks assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) are stable.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used towards The Hartford’s recently announced tender offers and intended redemptions for any and all of the outstanding balance of the $800 million in 5.125% senior notes due 2022 issued by The Hartford and the $265 million in 5.75% senior notes due 2023 issued by The Navigators Group Inc. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

AM Best expects The Hartford’s financial leverage to increase modestly immediately following the issuances, but it will remain well within guidelines to support its current ratings. In addition, coverage ratios should improve modestly over time due to the lower coupon rates of the new debt.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 483 M
EBIT 2019 2 551 M
Net income 2019 1 970 M
Debt 2019 4 550 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 21 225 M
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,89  $
Last Close Price 58,70  $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Esposito Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
