Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.    HIG

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE),

(HIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hartford Financial Services : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:22pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name andTicker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Winter Matthew E

2/24/2020

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. [HIG]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

ONE HARTFORD PLAZA

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

HARTFORD, CT 06155

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

mwform3poa.txt

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

Winter Matthew E

ONE HARTFORD PLAZA

X

HARTFORD, CT 06155

Signatures

Anthony J. Salerno, Jr., Attorney-in-Fact

2/24/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, seeInstruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, seeInstruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

THE UNDERSIGNED does hereby nominate, constitute and appoint Donald C. Hunt, Terence D. Shields, Anthony J. Salerno, Lisa S. Levin or any one or more of them, his true and lawful attorneys and agents, to do any and all acts and things and execute and file any and all instruments which said attorneys and agents, or any of them, may deem necessary or advisable to enable the undersigned (in his individual capacity or in a fiduciary or any other capacity) to comply with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "1934 Act"), and the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and any requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in respect thereof, in connection with the preparation, execution and filing of (i) any report or statement of beneficial ownership or changes in beneficial ownership of securities of THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), that the undersigned (in his individual capacity or in a fiduciary or any other capacity) may be required to file pursuant to Section 16(a) of the 1934 Act, including specifically, but without limitation, full power and authority to sign the undersigned's name, in his individual capacity or in a fiduciary or any other capacity, to any report or statement on SEC Form ID, Form 3, Form 4 or Form 5 or to any amendment thereto, or any form or forms adopted by the SEC in lieu thereof or in addition thereto, and (ii) any report required under Rule 144 of the 1933 Act on SEC Form 144 relating to sales of securities of the Company, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys and agents, or any of them, shall do or cause to be done by virtue thereof. Furthermore, said attorneys and agents, or any of them, may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, delegate any authority granted pursuant to this authorization.

This authorization shall supersede all prior authorizations to act for the undersigned with respect to securities of the Company in these matters, which prior

authorizations are hereby revoked, and shall remain in effect for so long as the undersigned (in his individual capacity or in a fiduciary or any other capacity) has

any obligations under Section 16 of the 1934 Act with respect to securities of the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this 24th day of February, 2020.

Matthew E. Winter

Disclaimer

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 22:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
05:22pHARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/21HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
02/20THE HARTFORD : Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferr..
BU
02/20THE HARTFORD : Appoints Matt Winter To Its Board Of Directors
BU
02/14HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : Report
CO
02/12Can a 'numbers guy' with insurance DNA finally fix AIG?
RE
02/10HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : SEC Filing 8K
CO
02/04Stocks to Watch: Alphabet, Hartford Financial Services, Valvoline
DJ
02/03THE HARTFORD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 231 M
EBIT 2020 2 641 M
Net income 2020 1 922 M
Debt 2020 4 682 M
Yield 2020 2,31%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 20 875 M
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,29  $
Last Close Price 56,59  $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-4.48%20 875
ALLIANZ SE5.63%104 301
CHUBB LIMITED5.20%74 010
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP8.86%65 428
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.43%58 629
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-5.32%42 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group