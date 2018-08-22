Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hartford Financial Services Group (The)    HIG

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) (HIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hartford Financial to Buy Insurance Underwriter Navigators for $2.1 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:41pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators Group Inc. for $2.1 billion as the firm looks to specialty lines of business for growth.

The purchase of Navigators, which will bring its global marine, construction and energy liability lines of business to Hartford, comes less than a year after the company agreed to acquire an Aetna Inc. unit that provides insurance products to U.S. employers' benefits programs.

Insurers such as Hartford have been under significant pressure in recent years, with many choosing to either become leaner organizations or find transactions to improve their bottom lines. Hitting the industry hardest has been a decade of ultralow interest rates, which hurt insurance companies' ability to earn interest income on premiums they receive.

The Hartford, Conn., insurance company was also hard hit during the financial crisis when it had to take $3.4 billion in U.S. government aid, which it has since repaid. The firm was particularly vulnerable due to its long market-leading position in sales of a stock-market-linked retirement-income product that proved riskier than anticipated.

Shares in Hartford fell 4.1% to $50.19 in Wednesday trading, while shares in Navigators rose 9% to $70.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan said in a note that Hartford shares were likely to trade lower as some investors express doubt the deal will result in earnings growth over time. "For HIG, shareholders had hoped for capital return as opposed to M&A," Ms. Greenspan said.

During a second-quarter earnings call last month Hartford Chief Executive Christopher Swift said the company was seeking deals in commercial specialty lines and industry verticals. He previously said Hartford was targeting deals in the $1 billion-to-$2 billion range.

In the deal announced Wednesday, Navigators shareholders would receive $70 a share in cash, an 8.9% premium to Tuesday's closing price.

Hartford expects the purchase to add to its profits starting in 2019 and $200 million to annual core profits over four to five years. .

Stamford, Conn.-based Navigators, founded in 1974, also serves the U.S. excess casualty and surplus insurance markets. It has 820 employees at 22 locations in the U.S. and eight locations internationally.

-- Bowdeya Tweh contributed to this article.

Write to Kimberly Chin @kimberly.chin@wsj.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA 0.17% 198.675 Delayed Quote.10.60%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) -4.09% 50.195 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
NAVIGATORS GROUP INC 8.95% 70 Delayed Quote.33.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
07:06pHARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Hartford Agrees to $2.1 Billion Purchase Of Sp..
AQ
06:41pHartford Financial to Buy Insurance Underwriter Navigators for $2.1 Billion -..
DJ
06:01pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks waver; market nears bull record
AQ
12:33pHARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP IN : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
12:16pTHE HARTFORD : Signs Agreement To Acquire Navigators, A Global Specialty Underwr..
BU
08/02A.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc..
BU
08/01U.S. insurers grilled on exposure to $4.7 billion J&J talc verdict
RE
07/26THE HARTFORD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : Part I - Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analy..
AQ
07/26HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:43aHartford Financial falls after agreeing to buy Navigators 
07:22aHartford to buy Navigators for $2.1B 
07/30HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : Good Headline Numbers, But Poor Pricing Drags Down.. 
07/27Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) CEO Chris Swift on Q2 2018 Resul.. 
07/27Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 908 M
EBIT 2018 2 124 M
Net income 2018 1 975 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,75
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 18 760 M
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael G. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-7.64%18 760
ALLIANZ-3.11%92 350
CHUBB LTD-7.72%62 554
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.78%47 798
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.10%45 329
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.40%42 499
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.