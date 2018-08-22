Hartford Financial to Buy Insurance Underwriter Navigators for $2.1 Billion -- Update

By Kimberly Chin

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators Group Inc. for $2.1 billion as the firm looks to specialty lines of business for growth.

The purchase of Navigators, which will bring its global marine, construction and energy liability lines of business to Hartford, comes less than a year after the company agreed to acquire an Aetna Inc. unit that provides insurance products to U.S. employers' benefits programs.

Insurers such as Hartford have been under significant pressure in recent years, with many choosing to either become leaner organizations or find transactions to improve their bottom lines. Hitting the industry hardest has been a decade of ultralow interest rates, which hurt insurance companies' ability to earn interest income on premiums they receive.

The Hartford, Conn., insurance company was also hard hit during the financial crisis when it had to take $3.4 billion in U.S. government aid, which it has since repaid. The firm was particularly vulnerable due to its long market-leading position in sales of a stock-market-linked retirement-income product that proved riskier than anticipated.

Shares in Hartford fell 4.1% to $50.19 in Wednesday trading, while shares in Navigators rose 9% to $70.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan said in a note that Hartford shares were likely to trade lower as some investors express doubt the deal will result in earnings growth over time. "For HIG, shareholders had hoped for capital return as opposed to M&A," Ms. Greenspan said.

During a second-quarter earnings call last month Hartford Chief Executive Christopher Swift said the company was seeking deals in commercial specialty lines and industry verticals. He previously said Hartford was targeting deals in the $1 billion-to-$2 billion range.

In the deal announced Wednesday, Navigators shareholders would receive $70 a share in cash, an 8.9% premium to Tuesday's closing price.

Hartford expects the purchase to add to its profits starting in 2019 and $200 million to annual core profits over four to five years. .

Stamford, Conn.-based Navigators, founded in 1974, also serves the U.S. excess casualty and surplus insurance markets. It has 820 employees at 22 locations in the U.S. and eight locations internationally.

-- Bowdeya Tweh contributed to this article.

Write to Kimberly Chin @kimberly.chin@wsj.com