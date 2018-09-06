Log in
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) (HIG)

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) (HIG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/05 10:02:31 pm
50.05 USD   -0.77%
News 
Insurer Great-West Lifeco seeks to sell $2 billion worth of contracts: sources

Insurer Great-West Lifeco seeks to sell $2 billion worth of contracts: sources

09/06/2018 | 12:54am CEST

(Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc, Canada's second-biggest insurance company, is exploring the sale of a collection of insurance contracts that could fetch as much as $2 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal would represent one of the biggest divestments of such insurance books in recent times. Insurance companies have been offloading such blocks, consisting of policies in areas where no new business is being underwritten, to free up cash to invest in more profitable parts of their operations.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. A spokesperson for Great-West said "as a matter of policy, we don't comment on speculation or rumors".

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is arranging the sale process, the sources said. A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment.

The portfolio of run-off insurance business being marketed by Great-West includes structured settlements, pay-out annuities, and corporate or bank-owned life insurance (COLI/BOLI), the sources said. Some group benefits policies are also part of the sale, one of them said.

Management at the Winnipeg-based insurer held meetings in mid-August with prospective bidders which had made it through an initial round of bidding, according to the one source.

Among the parties to have shown interest in the policies include other insurance firms and financial companies, a second source said.

Private equity firms and specialist investment firms such as Athene Holding and Wilton Re have been significant buyers of run-off insurance blocks, believing they can juice the profits from administering such policies by cutting costs.

Among the largest such transactions in recent times are the $2.05 billion sale of Hartford Financial Services Group's life insurance and annuity run-off businesses to a group of investors, and Wilton Re's $14 billion deal involving Aegon pay-out annuity and COLI/BOLI businesses in the United States.

As well as Canada, Great-West Lifeco and its subsidiaries have operations in the United States and Europe and have more than $1.4 trillion of consolidated assets under administration as of June 30, according to public filings from majority shareholder Power Financial Corp.

(The story is refiled to correct "contracts," not "contacts" in 1st paragraph.)

(Reporting by David French in New York and John Tilak in Toronto; editing by Susan Thomas)

By David French and John Tilak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON 0.69% 5.24 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
ATHENE HOLDING LTD 0.34% 49.57 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.04% 237.56 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 0.35% 31.25 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) -0.77% 50.05 Delayed Quote.-10.38%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -0.07% 28.62 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
POWER FINANCIAL CORP 0.60% 30.01 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 908 M
EBIT 2018 2 071 M
Net income 2018 1 975 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 9,28
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 18 079 M
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael G. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-10.38%18 079
ALLIANZ-4.91%90 726
CHUBB LTD-6.80%63 096
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.42%47 416
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-0.34%46 165
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.17%42 812
