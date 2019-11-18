Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
11/18/2019 | 11:16am EST
Fed Chairman Powell, Trump Meet, Discuss Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the economy, the central bank said in a statement. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver, Awaiting Trade Developments

U.S. stocks started the week with slight losses in the absence of any further developments on U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Slips in November

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index fell to 70 from a level of 71 in October. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 71 for November. 

 
Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market. 

 
Trump Says He Will Consider Testifying in Impeachment Probe

President Trump said Monday he would consider testifying in the House impeachment probe despite calling it a witch hunt, saying he was intrigued by the possibility of providing his own version of events. 

 
Trade Flows Set to Stay Weak, Says WTO

Global flows of goods across borders are set to stay weak as 2019 draws to a close, according to the World Trade Organization, although there are some signs of stabilization in export orders and container shipping. 

 
China PBOC Cuts Seven-Day Reverse Repo Rate to 2.5%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate on its regular reverse repurchase open market operations for the first time since October 2015, aiming to boost market confidence and prop up slowing growth. 

 
Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis. 

 
Value Stocks Are Back in Vogue, for Now

Big money managers and individual investors this month stepped up their buying of shares of companies whose stocks trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth. 

 
India's Economic Malaise May Be Far Worse Than It Looks

India's economy is growing at the slowest pace in six years, according to official figures. That data is likely to be disguising an even sharper slowdown.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 551 M
EBIT 2019 2 481 M
Net income 2019 1 984 M
Debt 2019 5 180 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 22 346 M
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 65,67  $
Last Close Price 62,00  $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.39.48%22 346
ALLIANZ SE24.96%100 627
CHUBB LIMITED17.12%68 565
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP33.23%57 353
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES32.29%53 242
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC36.84%46 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
