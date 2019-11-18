Fed Chairman Powell, Trump Meet, Discuss Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the economy, the central bank said in a statement.

U.S. Stocks Waver, Awaiting Trade Developments

U.S. stocks started the week with slight losses in the absence of any further developments on U.S.-China trade negotiations.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Slips in November

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index fell to 70 from a level of 71 in October. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 71 for November.

Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market.

Trump Says He Will Consider Testifying in Impeachment Probe

President Trump said Monday he would consider testifying in the House impeachment probe despite calling it a witch hunt, saying he was intrigued by the possibility of providing his own version of events.

Trade Flows Set to Stay Weak, Says WTO

Global flows of goods across borders are set to stay weak as 2019 draws to a close, according to the World Trade Organization, although there are some signs of stabilization in export orders and container shipping.

China PBOC Cuts Seven-Day Reverse Repo Rate to 2.5%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate on its regular reverse repurchase open market operations for the first time since October 2015, aiming to boost market confidence and prop up slowing growth.

Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis.

Value Stocks Are Back in Vogue, for Now

Big money managers and individual investors this month stepped up their buying of shares of companies whose stocks trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth.

India's Economic Malaise May Be Far Worse Than It Looks

India's economy is growing at the slowest pace in six years, according to official figures. That data is likely to be disguising an even sharper slowdown.