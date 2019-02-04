The Hartford : Announces New Operating Model For Its Specialty Commercial And Middle Market Businesses Following Navigators Acquisition

The
Hartford announced the new operating model and organizational
structure that will be effective upon the closing of its pending
acquisition of The Navigators Group, Inc. Navigators operations, along
with The Hartford’s current Specialty Commercial and Middle Market
businesses, will be aligned around two new market-facing businesses –
Global Specialty and Middle & Large Commercial. The acquisition is
subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in late March or
April.
“We are pleased with our progress on the integration planning and
excited about our growth opportunities post-close,” said The Hartford’s
President Doug Elliot. “The acquisition accelerates key strategic
objectives for The Hartford by expanding our product offerings, risk
appetite and geographic reach. This go-to-market operating model will
enable us to optimize our shared commitment to underwriting excellence,
innovation and delivering value to our best-in-class distribution
partners and their customers.”
A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, currently head of Middle Market at The Hartford,
will lead Middle & Large Commercial, which will include national
accounts, and continue to report to Elliot. This business will focus on
delivering workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability and
property insurance to mid-size and large businesses through retail
agents and brokers. Included in this organization are: industry
verticals; program and captive businesses; and umbrella, excess and
high-hazard general liability offerings. Middle & Large Commercial will
comprise approximately $2.7 billion of net written premiums on a pro
forma basis.1
Vincent C. Tizzio, currently president of Navigators’ U.S. Insurance
operation, will lead Global Specialty and report to Elliot. This
business will focus on delivering a broad array of specialty products
through retail and wholesale channels, and will include U.S. specialty
insurance and international teams. The surety and financial products
businesses of The Hartford will become a part of Global Specialty.
Global Specialty will represent approximately $1.9 billion in net
written premiums on a pro forma basis.1
M. Ross Fisher, currently head of Specialty Commercial at The Hartford,
will take on the new role of property and casualty global chief
underwriting officer and continue to report to Elliot. H. Clay Bassett,
Jr., will continue to lead Navigators Reinsurance in the new
organization and report to Fisher.
Stanley A. Galanski, who has served as Navigators’ CEO since 2003, will
continue to serve as president and CEO through the completion of the
acquisition. Upon closing of the transaction, he will assume an
executive advisory role during a transition period. Under Galanski’s
leadership, Navigators grew to become a global specialty insurer with
strong positions in the global marine, specialty casualty, and
management and professional liability markets.
The Hartford announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire
all outstanding shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. on Aug. 22, 2018.
Approximately 800 Navigators employees globally will join The Hartford
upon closing.
About The Hartford
The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group
benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The
Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability
practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its
financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.
Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates
through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is
headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The
Hartford’s legal notice.
HIG-C, HIG-F
1 Based on 2017 net written premiums of the combined
businesses.
Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking
statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These include statements about the expected closing date of the
acquisition of Navigators, the strategic and financial impact of the
acquisition, the realignment of business upon closing, and the pro forma
net written premiums of the realigned businesses. We caution investors
that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should
consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those
discussed in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly
Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release,
which speaks as of the date issued.
From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate
material company information. Financial and other important information
regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our
website at https://ir.thehartford.com.
In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other
information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by
visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005329/en/