Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.    HIG

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE),

(HIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Hartford : Extends Its COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Company continues to support its auto customers during pandemic by extending a 15 percent return of premium through June

The Hartford is extending its COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan through June. The plan originally provided customers with a 15 percent credit on their April and May personal auto insurance premiums. Extending the plan through June brings the total amount the company will distribute to its customers to approximately $80 million.

“We are pleased to continue to provide additional relief to our customers during the pandemic,” said The Hartford's President Doug Elliot. “Although parts of the country are reopening, many of our personal auto customers are still spending much less time on the road than they did before the pandemic began. We believe our customers should benefit from the overall decrease in miles driven and accidents.”

The Hartford will continue to work with state insurance departments to make these additional credits available as quickly as possible. The company intends to issue the credit to all personal auto insurance customers with policies in force as of June 1, 2020. No action is needed from customers, the credit will occur automatically.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-P

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
07:31aTHE HARTFORD : Extends Its COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan
BU
06/30HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
06/30THE HARTFORD : Names Amy Stepnowski Chief Investment Officer, President Of Hartf..
BU
06/22HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hartford Financi..
AQ
06/19AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ..
BU
06/17THE HARTFORD : Names William H. Steinberg Head of Wholesale Property
BU
06/02THE HARTFORD : And AARP Agree To Extend Auto And Home Insurance Program For AARP..
BU
05/29HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
05/20THE HARTFORD : Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.325 Per Share Of Common Stock ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 277 M - -
Net income 2020 1 412 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 13 714 M 13 714 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 49,18 $
Last Close Price 38,30 $
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-36.98%13 714
ALLIANZ SE-14.49%86 949
CHUBB LIMITED-18.23%57 453
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.16%54 620
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.88%54 114
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.11%26 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group