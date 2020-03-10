The Hartford : Releases 2020 Home Fire Index; Identifies Top 150 U.S. Cities With Highest Home Fire Risk

Company pledges to educate an additional 3.5 million children and donates more than $3 million for national fire safety education through its Junior Fire Marshal program

The Hartford released its 2020 Home Fire Index, ranking the top 150 U.S. cities with the highest home fire risk. The top five cities are: Detroit, Mich.; Macon, Ga.; Augusta, Ga.; Memphis, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala. The index is based on an analysis of the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS)1 and a survey conducted by The Hartford on fire safety and prevention behaviors among the general population. A complete list of the 150 U.S. cities and key survey findings can be found at www.thehartford.com/jfm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005598/en/

The company’s first home fire index was released in 2017. Major changes in the 2020 rankings include:

City 2017 Ranking 2020 Ranking Macon, Ga. Unranked 2 Birmingham, Ala. 75 5 Wilmington, Del. 12 79 Wichita, Kan. 34 149

A home fire is reported in the U.S. every 87 seconds2 and the need for fire safety education remains prevalent. To help support fire safety education efforts across the country, The Hartford is committed to educating 3.5 million students, in kindergarten through third grade through 2022, and will donate more than $3 million to local school districts and fire departments in the 150 U.S. cities in the index through its Junior Fire Marshal program, one of the country’s oldest corporate-sponsored public education programs.

“The Hartford has been protecting families for more than 200 years since our start as a fire insurance company, and our history of fire safety education is vitally important to us”, said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Kathy Bromage. “By partnering with school districts and fire departments to provide fire safety education to children through the Junior Fire Marshal program, we are helping communities across the country achieve higher levels of fire safety.”

Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, Birmingham Fire and Rescue said, “We realize the need for fire safety education and the critical importance of partnering with The Hartford on the Junior Fire Marshal program. By tapping into children’s natural curiosity when it comes to fire, we can help build a fire-safe culture in children which will carry through to their families and communities.”

Survey Reveals Many Americans Don’t Prioritize Fire Safety

Respondents to the national survey conducted by The Hartford revealed the majority of American homes are equipped with smoke detectors (82%) but lack other basic fire safety measures that could eliminate or reduce the risk of property damage and injury, including a home fire escape plan (42% do not have a plan) and fire extinguishers (44% of homes are not equipped). Additionally, while 56% of Americans indicate that they own a fire extinguisher, 73% are unsure whether it’s expired and 66% don’t know how to use it.

The survey also revealed that many Americans engage in behaviors considered to increase the risk of a home fire, including:

Leaving the kitchen with something cooking on the stove (61%);

Charging an electronic device in bed overnight (49%); and

Leaving a room with a candle lit (39%).

The History of the Junior Fire Marshal Program

The Junior Fire Marshal program was started in 1947 by an employee of The Hartford. Since the program’s inception, The Hartford has deputized more than 111 million Junior Fire Marshals.

The company’s signature red fire helmets have been displayed proudly by generations of children who have learned the basics of fire safety and prevention through this innovative and educational program. The program teaches lifesaving lessons such as Matches and Lighters are for Grown-ups and Create and Practice Your Escape Plan. These lessons, along with other fun, engaging and educational activities, help parents and teachers have meaningful and vital fire safety conversations with children.

Over the years, celebrities such as Mariano Rivera, Ron Howard, Dick Van Dyke, Jack Benny, Jimmy Dean, Captain Kangaroo, Carol Channing, Red Skelton, Johnny Carson, Robert Young, Henry "the Fonz" Winkler and Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan have helped The Hartford recognize children who participated in the Junior Fire Marshal program.

For more information about The Hartford’s Home Fire Index and Junior Fire Marshal program, visit www.thehartford.com/jfm.

1 The Hartford Home Fire Index is based on a combination of FEMA’s National Fire Incident Reporting System data (NFIRS) and the survey results from residents in the 200 largest U.S. cities based on number of housing units. A rate of residential structure fires per 10,000 housing units was calculated for each city using the reported number of annual residential structure fires reported in NFIRS with the total number of housing units reported in the 2010 U.S. Census. Standardized fire rates and survey scores were combined to produce a ranked, composite Home Fire Risk score for each city.

2 According to the National Fire Protection Association

About The Hartford Home Fire Index

The Hartford Home Fire Index is based on a study of the 200 largest U.S. cities based on the number of total housing units as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census. The Hartford calculated rates of residential fires for each city by using the number of annual residential structure fires reported in NFIRS and dividing it by the 2010 U.S. Census housing units. The Hartford also conducted a survey on fire safety and prevention behaviors among the general population in late 2019. Survey respondents (approximately 100 per city) were given a score based on adoption of fire safety best practices. Standardized fire rates and survey scores were combined to produce a ranked, composite Home Fire Risk score for each city.

