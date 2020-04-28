Log in
The Hartford : To Host Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 20

04/28/2020 | 09:06am EDT

The Hartford will host a virtual annual meeting of shareholders at 12:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 20. The company’s Board of Directors considered public health concerns resulting from COVID-19, and protocols issued by federal, state and local governments, in its decision to host a virtual meeting rather than offering an option to attend in-person. For the health and safety of shareholders, the meeting will be solely by means of remote communication via audio webcast.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2020, or their legal proxy holders are entitled to attend the meeting, vote shares and submit questions at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HIG2020. To be admitted, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voter instruction form or notice that they previously received. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not be permitted to vote or submit questions. Shareholders of record may also vote or submit questions in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com using their 16-digit control number.

A replay of the meeting will be available for 30 days following the event at https://ir.thehartford.com. A copy of the 2020 proxy statement and additional information regarding the annual meeting are available on the investor relations section of the company’s website.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has a webpage that provides shareholders with general information about how to cast their votes and why voting should be an important consideration for shareholders. We encourage investors to visit this webpage, https://www.sec.gov/spotlight/proxymatters.shtml.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-F

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2020
