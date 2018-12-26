Harum Energy Tbk PT : Invitation Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Search Article

Invitation Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dec 27, 2018

INVITATION

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PT Harum Energy Tbk

The Board of Directors of PT Harum Energy Tbk (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') hereby invites the shareholders of the Company to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGMS'), which will be held on:

Date/Day : Friday, 18 January 2019

Time : 14:00 WIB - finish

Venue : Gallery Room - Pullman Hotel

Jl. MH Thamrin No. 59, Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia

The agenda of the EGMS are as follow:

Approval of the Company's shares buyback program.

Explanations on the EGMS agendas:

The Company request its Shareholders' approval related to the intention to perform buy back for the balance of Company's shares that has been issued and registered in Indonesian Stock Exchange and is allowed to be bought back, which is a maximum of 4.93% of all issued and fully paid capital..

NOTES:

1. The Company does not send a separate invitation to the shareholders and therefore this invitation is an official invitation with the provision of Article 13 paragraph 1 and 3 OJK's Regulation No. 32/ POJK.04/2015 on the Planning and Organizing the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Company..

2. Shareholders who are eligible to attend the EGMS are those whose names are recorded in the Company's Shareholders Register on 26 December 2018 at 16:15 WIB and/or shareholders who are registered in the securities sub-account of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ('PT KSEI') at the closing of trading in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (Bursa Efek Indonesia) on 26 December 2018.

3. Shareholders who are unable to attend in the EGMS may be represented by proxy. Members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Commissioners and employees of the Company may serve as proxy in the EGMS, however votes cast by them in the EGMS in their capacity as shareholders' proxy cannot be counted in the total number of votes cast.

4. The power of attorney form may be obtained during office hour at:

Kantor Pusat PT Harum Energy Tbk Gedung Deutsche Bank - Lantai 9 Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 80 Jakarta 10310 Telp. +62 21-39831288 Kantor Biro Administrasi Efek PT Datindo Entrycom Jl. Hayam Wuruk No. 28 Jakarta Pusat 10120 Telp. +62 21-3508077

5. All duly completed Power of Attorney forms must be received by the Company no later than 11 January 2019 latest by 16:00 WIB at the Company's Head Office or the Securities Administration Bureau Office, PT Datindo Entrycom.

6 a. Shareholders or their proxies who will attend the EGMS are kindly requested to submit photocopies of Identity Card (KTP) or other proof of identity from both the shareholders and their authorized proxies to the Company's officers prior to entering the EGMS room.

b. Institutional Shareholders are kindly requested to bring copies of their Articles of Associations and all the amendments showing the latest management composition.

c. Shareholders whose shares are kept in KSEI shall submit a written confirmation for the meeting (KTUR) which can be obtained through Indonesian Exchange members or Custodian Bank.

7. Materials related to the agenda of the EGMS is available for shareholders in the Company's Head Office as well as in the Company's website www.harumenergy.com from the date of this Invitation.

8. In order to ensure a timely and orderly both EGMS the Shareholders or their proxies are requested to be present at the meeting room for registration no later than 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the EGMS.

Jakarta, 27 December 2018

PT Harum Enegy Tbk

Board of Directors