Harum Energy Tbk PT : Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary

Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary
Oct 18, 2019
Please be informed that Mrs. Priscilla Jane Halim has submitted her resignation from PT Harum Energy Tbk and does not hold position as Corporate Secretary, effectively on 18 October 2019.
Any queries and correspondences shall remain to be addressed to the following:
Address : Deutsche Bank Building 9th Floor
Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 80
Jakarta Pusat, 10310, Indonesia
Telephone : 021-3983-1288
Fax : 021-3983-1289
Email : corsec@harumenergy.com
Thank you for your kind attention.
Jakarta, 18 October 2019
PT Harum Energy Tbk
Disclaimer
PT Harum Energy Tbk published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:48:05 UTC