Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Harum Energy Tbk PT    HRUM   ID1000116601

HARUM ENERGY TBK PT

(HRUM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harum Energy Tbk PT : Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Search Article

Recent News

Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary

Oct 18, 2019

Please be informed that Mrs. Priscilla Jane Halim has submitted her resignation from PT Harum Energy Tbk and does not hold position as Corporate Secretary, effectively on 18 October 2019.

Any queries and correspondences shall remain to be addressed to the following:

Address : Deutsche Bank Building 9th Floor
Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 80
Jakarta Pusat, 10310, Indonesia
Telephone : 021-3983-1288
Fax : 021-3983-1289
Email : corsec@harumenergy.com

Thank you for your kind attention.

Jakarta, 18 October 2019
PT Harum Energy Tbk

Disclaimer

PT Harum Energy Tbk published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARUM ENERGY TBK PT
05:49aHARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary
PU
05/27HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Resolution of AGMS - Fiscal Year 2018
PU
04/24HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Invitation to Annual GMS – Fiscal Year 2018
PU
04/09HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Invitation to Annual GMS – Fiscal Year 2018
PU
01/01HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Indonesian coal sellers plan amid volatility
AQ
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Invitation Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Appointment of Corporate Secretary
PU
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Penipuan Rekrutment Karyawan PT. Harum Energy Tbk Group
PU
2018HARUM ENERGY TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 4 744 B
EBIT 2019 602 B
Net income 2019 396 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 8,51x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 695x
Capi. / Sales2020 644x
Capitalization 3 298 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 550,00  IDR
Last Close Price 1 285,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ray Antonio Gunara President Director
Lawrence Barki President Commissioner
Hestia Wijono Head-Treasury & Finance Division
Ali Mingtono Head-Information Technology Division
Agus Rajani Panjaitan Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARUM ENERGY TBK PT233
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.03%49 675
GLENCORE-21.55%39 144
COAL INDIA-20.60%17 284
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED18.41%12 406
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.55%7 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group