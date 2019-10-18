Harum Energy Tbk PT : Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary

Search Article

Recent News

Self-Administration Notice of Corporate Secretary

Oct 18, 2019

Please be informed that Mrs. Priscilla Jane Halim has submitted her resignation from PT Harum Energy Tbk and does not hold position as Corporate Secretary, effectively on 18 October 2019.

Any queries and correspondences shall remain to be addressed to the following:

Address : Deutsche Bank Building 9th Floor

Jl. Imam Bonjol No. 80

Jakarta Pusat, 10310, Indonesia

Telephone : 021-3983-1288

Fax : 021-3983-1289

Email : corsec@harumenergy.com

Thank you for your kind attention.

Jakarta, 18 October 2019

PT Harum Energy Tbk