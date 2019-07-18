Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Harvard Bioscience, Inc.    HBIO

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(HBIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvard Bioscience Names Michael Rossi Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

HOLLISTON, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) announced today that Michael Rossi has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.  Rossi most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Laborie Medical Technologies, a global medical devices company.

Jim Green, Chairman, President and CEO stated, “Mike Rossi’s deep experience in finance, public company accounting, global business operations, and restructuring make him the perfect leader to partner with me to rapidly improve Harvard Bioscience’s financial and operating performance.”

Rossi said, “I am honored to join Harvard Bioscience and work with Jim and the company’s talented finance team to execute with urgency and quickly earn the trust of our shareholders.”

Rossi, 45, brings to Harvard Bioscience more than 19 years of finance and operational expertise. Prior to serving as Chief Financial Officer of Laborie Medical Technologies, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Medical Specialties Distributors, a healthcare supply chain management solutions company for over three years. Prior to that role, Rossi held finance roles of increasing responsibility at various public companies, including Haemonetics Corporation, The Princeton Review, Inc., American Tower Corporation, Sonus Networks and Manufacturers’ Services Limited. He began his professional career as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Rossi earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting, cum laude, from Babson College and a Masters of Business Administration, cum laude, from Babson College’s Olin School of Management.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Canada and China. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Contact Information

David Sirois
Director, Corporate Accounting & SEC Reporting
508-893-8999

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
05:45pHarvard Bioscience Names Michael Rossi Chief Financial Officer
GL
07/08HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
07/08James Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience
GL
06/26Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Hardware f..
GL
05/20HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/15HARVARD BIOSCIENCE : Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Digital Tel..
AQ
05/08HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08HARVARD BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/02HARVARD BIOSCIENCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 14,1 M
Net income 2019 -2,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 89,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 66,0 M
Chart HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50  $
Last Close Price 1,78  $
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Duchemin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Green Chairman
Kamalam Unninayar Chief Financial Officer
John F. Kennedy Independent Director
Bertrand Loy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.-44.97%66
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.89%114 795
DANAHER CORPORATION35.60%99 980
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.31%60 437
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.45%58 741
ILLUMINA0.99%44 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About