Harvard Bioscience Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for February 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM ET

02/11/2020 | 05:16pm EST

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on February 26, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on February 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (800) 708-4540 or international 1 (847) 619-6397 and referencing the conference ID # 49371225.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed through the Harvard Bioscience website. To listen to the webcast, log on to http://investor.harvardbioscience.com/ and click on the Earnings Call icon. The webcast will be available on the website through March 4, 2020.

Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release, will be available on the investor relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. With operations in North America and Europe, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact
Michael Rossi
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 893-8999
mrossi@harvardbioscience.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
