Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Harvest    ALHVS   FR0010207795

HARVEST

(ALHVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

French farmers may halve flax fibre area as demand for linen shrinks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A farmer works in a flax field after harvest in Marck-en Calaisis, near Calais

French farmers may reduce by half next year the area they devote to flax fibre, reversing a decade of growth for the crop used to make linen as the industry adjusts to a drop in textile demand due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

France is the world's largest grower of flax fibre and part of a northwest European belt also covering Belgium and the Netherlands that accounts for over 80% of global supply of the crop.

"Growers have been advised to cut by half their flax fibre area next year to try and absorb the surplus," Sebastien Windsor, a farmer and president of French farming body APCA, told a videoconference on Wednesday.

A collapse in textile demand as shops and factories were shuttered as part of lockdown measures to curb the novel coronavirus means two-thirds of last year's French flax fibre crop has yet to be processed, industry group CIPALIN says.

It projects French farmers may sow two to three times less of the crop next year in an effort to rein in supply that could last until 2022.

That could cancel out all of the area growth seen in the past decade as French producers tapped into the niche for linen as a natural textile, mostly exporting the fibre to China for spinning.

French farmers sowed around 120,000 hectares of flax fibre in 2019 and were expected to expand their area further this year, although 2020 data is not yet available.

Spring drought that has parched northern French plains may also play a role in curbing supply by reducing harvest yields, Windsor added.

"This may help us come out of the crisis a bit more quickly. Consumption was stopped and now the weather is taking care of curbing production," he said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HARVEST
06/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/29China may buy less American farm products if U.S. issues severe HK response -..
RE
05/28Champagne sales sink in a world with little to celebrate
RE
05/28FACEBOOK : German privacy case referred to European Court
RE
05/27Argentina Posts Trade Surplus of $1.4 Billion in April, From Surplus of $1.2 ..
DJ
05/26S.Africa's 2020 maize harvest seen up from last season
RE
05/25Second Fuel Tanker From Iran Arrives in Venezuela
DJ
05/21Soybean Futures Fall as China Optimism Fades
DJ
05/20Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea - Interfax
RE
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 31,9 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net income 2019 2,87 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
Net cash 2019 9,30 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 47,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 120 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 11,6%
Chart HARVEST
Duration : Period :
Harvest Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Dupiot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice Pineau Chairman
Emmanuel Roth Director
Younes Zemmouri Rochdi Director
Nicolas Robin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEST-5.79%135
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.94%1 402 254
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.205.82%58 669
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.63%45 338
SEA LIMITED115.96%40 483
SPLUNK INC.25.89%29 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group