Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Harvest Capital Credit Corp    HCAP

HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP

(HCAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation : Declares Dividends for January, February and March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCAP) announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends of $0.08 per share for the months of January, February and March 2019. The January dividend is payable on March 7, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2019. The February dividend is payable on March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 21, 2019. The March dividend is payable on April 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 18, 2019. The Company’s distributions may include a return of capital to shareholders to the extent that the Company’s net investment income and net capital gains are insufficient to support the distributions. Distributions that are treated for tax purposes as a return of capital will reduce each shareholder’s basis in his, her or its shares. Returns of shareholder capital also have the effect of reducing the Company’s assets.

"Our board of directors decided to lower our monthly dividend from $0.095 per share to $0.08 per share due to the continuation of a very competitive investment environment,” declared Joseph A. Jolson, Chairman and CEO. “We are very active in originating new deals but have had an unusually high rate of deals that have not closed. That, coupled with continued high payoffs have put us in a net cash position to start the year, making our first quarter of 2019 earnings outlook well below our current dividend rate,” continued Mr. Jolson. “The new dividend rate of $0.08 per month is achievable if we are successful in deploying capital as 2019 progresses. As of today, we have repurchased 87,500 shares in open market transactions and had an additional 162,500 shares remaining on our current share repurchase authorization through June 2019,” concluded Mr. Jolson.

ABOUT HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately held U.S. small to mid-sized companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes", "plans", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT COR
05:35pHARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION : Declares Dividends for January, February an..
BU
2018HARVEST CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION : Announces September 30, 2018 Financial Resu..
BU
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on Nov..
BU
2018HARVEST CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on Au..
BU
2018HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 5,08 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,3%
P/E ratio 2018 13,82
P/E ratio 2019 10,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,83x
Capitalization 71,1 M
Chart HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP
Duration : Period :
Harvest Capital Credit Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Andrew Jolson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William E. Alvarez Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Richard Paul Buckanavage Director, MD & Head-Business Development
Jack G. Levin Independent Director
Richard Anthony Sebastiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP10.50%71
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.08%7 311
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 591
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP22.59%3 386
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION2.85%2 369
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 234
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.