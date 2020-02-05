HARVEST GOLD CORP.

Harvest Gold Announces Appointment of Director

Vancouver British Columbia - February 5, 2020: Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest

Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVG), is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonard (Len) W. Brownlie, Ph.D., as a member of the Company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Harvest Gold President and CEO states: "We are is delighted to add Len Brownlie to our Board of Directors. As you will read, Len is experienced and accomplished in our business space. His own industry network is far reaching and provides excellent contacts and support for Harvest as we endeavor to acquire a high-quality gold exploration and development opportunity for the Company. He also continues to consult worldwide to senior sport governing bodies.in sport aerodynamics. I have worked closely with Len over the last three years. He is always forthright and focused and is a great addition. Welcome, Len."

Over the past 35 years, Dr. Brownlie has acted as a Director and/or Officer of 17 publicly traded mining companies. From December 2001 to January 2016 Dr. Brownlie served as President and CEO of Goldrush Resources Ltd. During his tenure the company successfully financed, explored and discovered the Ronguen gold deposit in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Ronguen gold deposit was subsequently sold in 2014 and is currently in pre-development. Dr. Brownlie oversaw the amalgamation of Goldrush with TSX listed First Mining Gold Corp. in January 2016.

From June 1998 to February 2006. Dr. Brownlie was a Director and Corporate Secretary for First Silver Reserves Inc., a TSX listed Mexican silver producer that merged with NYSE and TSX listed First Majestic Silver Corp. in 2006.

Dr. Brownlie graduated from the Faculty of Applied Sciences at Simon Fraser University with a Ph.D in Kinesiology in 1993 and has provided sports aerodynamics consulting services to sporting goods manufacturers, world class athletes and national Olympic Associations such as the Canadian Olympic Association, Ownthepodium2010 (Top Secret Program) and Alpine Canada. Dr. Brownlie is the author of 21 peer reviewed papers on sports aerodynamics and hold 5 patents and 6 patents pending in the field of sports aerodynamics.

