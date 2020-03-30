HARVEST GOLD CORP.

Suite 804 - 750 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7

T: (604) 682-2928

F: (604) 685-6905

E: info@harvestgoldcorp.com

W: www.harvestgoldcorp.com

Harvest Gold Announces Termination of Option Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia - March 30, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVG), announces that its option agreement (the "Agreement") on the Cerro Cascaron project in southwestern Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Cerro Cascaron Project") entered into with Evrim Resources Corp. ("Evrim") has been terminated.

The Company and Evrim completed two seasons of exploration and 10 diamond drill holes at Cerro Cascaron. While the results were encouraging, the Company has determined that it is in its best interest to acquire a new exploration or development project and is reviewing several promising opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark

CEO

Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

604.682.2928 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.