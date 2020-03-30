HARVEST GOLD CORP.
Harvest Gold Announces Termination of Option Agreement
Vancouver, British Columbia - March 30, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corporation ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: HVG), announces that its option agreement (the "Agreement") on the Cerro Cascaron project in southwestern Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Cerro Cascaron Project") entered into with Evrim Resources Corp. ("Evrim") has been terminated.
The Company and Evrim completed two seasons of exploration and 10 diamond drill holes at Cerro Cascaron. While the results were encouraging, the Company has determined that it is in its best interest to acquire a new exploration or development project and is reviewing several promising opportunities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
