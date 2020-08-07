Harvest Gold : Retains C3 Alliance Corp. for BC Indigenous Outreach Guidance, Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia / July 30, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSX.V: HVG) ('Harvest Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, in preparation for its coming work programs in BC, it has retained the services of C3 Alliance Corp. ('C3') to assist in the development of its Indigenous community outreach plan for the Company's recently acquired Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite projects located in the Omineca Mining Division of central B.C.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that Emerson and Goathorn are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation while Emerson also includes traditional lands of the Skin Tyee Nation. Jacobite is in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine First Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing a positive and mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and transparency with these First Nations.

Harvest Gold CEO and President, Rick Mark states: 'Sarah Weber, P.Geo is the President of C3, a private consulting company that works closely with Indigenous Peoples, the resource sector, governments and communities. C3 has extensive experience in assisting companies to develop meaningful Indigenous and community relationships. Ms. Weber has a support team that has assisted exploration and mining companies with successful permitting, from drilling through feasibility studies and mine development certificates. We wish to be successful in our BC operations and we look forward to working with Sarah and C3.'

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 295,000 common shares to certain directors, consultants and advisors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with an experienced board of directors and management whose collective geological and financing experience exceeds 200 years.

About C3 Alliance Corp.

C3's staff and talented associates provide a wide range of services and strategic advice to Indigenous communities, resource developers, businesses, and all levels of government. The C3 team of experts have decades of combined experience as senior business executives, government and Indigenous leaders. Collectively, C3 holds the knowledge, background and in-depth experience in the resource sector with specific focus on Indigenous and Government relations, as well as the minerals, mining, energy, and forestry sectors.

