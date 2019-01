Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. : Appoints John Cochran as Chief Operating Officer

Cochran Brings Decades of Experience across Cannabis and International Consumer Packaged Goods Companies, Including Pabst Brewing Company and Fiji Water

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointment of John Cochran as chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately. Cochran is the former CEO of multistate cannabis company Loudpack Inc., former CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, former CEO of Pabst Brewing Company, and former President and COO of Fiji Water Company. John will report to Harvest President Steve Gutterman and be a key member of the executive team.

“With an aggressive growth plan for 2019 and beyond, attracting a world class executive like John to work with our talented team and lead Harvest’s operations is very exciting.” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “John’s proven track record with some of the largest and best known, multinational brands and companies will accelerate our grow as we aggressively expand into new markets. His cannabis experience is an added bonus.”

Cochran has a long history leading and driving revenue, profitability and shareholder value with some of the largest companies in the U.S., such as: CEO of Hollandia Produce, the leading hydroponic farmer, producer and seller of living greens in North America; CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, the number one un-aged whiskey brand; and CEO of Pabst Blue Ribbon, the largest American owned beer company in the U.S. Prior to Pabst, Cochran also served as president and COO of Fiji Water Company.

Cochran comes to Harvest from multistate cannabis company Loudpack Inc., where he served as CEO. At Loudpack, Cochran led the daily operations of the business, brought new cultivation and production facilities online, built an operating team of more than 300 employees and launched eight different brands and product lines last year.

“I’m excited to bring my leadership, and knowledge of the cannabis industry, to one of the fastest growing companies in the fastest growing industry in the world,” said Harvest COO John Cochran. “At a time when more mainstream consumers are becoming curious about cannabis products and turning to the plant to help improve their health and wellness, I look forward to applying my decades of experience and the best of what I have learned at some of the biggest U.S. companies to create great value for our shareholders and the cannabis industry at large.”

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public. Harvest trades publicly on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the ticker: “HARV.” For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement of a going public transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

