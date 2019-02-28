Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. : Appoints Two Local Strategic Advisors to Massachusetts Team

New Appointments Draw Community Leadership from Boston Police Department and City of Boston Ombudsman

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointments of two new local advisors, who will focus on helping guide the strategic direction of the company in the City of Boston. The City of Boston Ombudsman and humanitarian executive J. Larry Mayes will serve as the Strategic Advisor for Humanitarian and Public Affairs, and 34-year veteran of the Boston Police Department Detective and former president of Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. (MAMLEO) Larry Ellison joins the company as the Assistant Director of Security. Mayes and Ellison have also agreed to become minority equity owners of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.’s subsidiary applicant entity Suns Mass, Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry Mayes and Larry Ellison to our team,” said Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) Founder and CEO Steve White. “Both leaders are highly respected experts in their fields, who bring an invaluable understanding of key issues in the City of Boston and its diverse communities. With their guidance, we will work to strengthen our understanding of key issues facing the City of Boston and drive more responsible policies and practices forward that ensure a responsible cannabis industry is implemented across the City.”

About J. Larry Mayes

J. Larry Mayes, a current resident of Hyde Park, brings two decades of experience working with government officials, elected officials and community leaders to create public safety initiatives and drive human development and social capital forward.

In 2014, Mayes was appointed by the City of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh as the Community Ombudsman Oversight Panel (CO-OP), which reviews Boston Police Department Internal Affairs Division cases that are on appeal from citizens and certain investigated cases.

From 2004 to 2010, Mayes served as the Cabinet Chief of Human Services under the Mayor Thomas M. Menino Administration. In that role, he led: joint government- and community-based initiatives focused on reducing crime and stabilize communities; launching a campaign to counter “Stop Snitching” sentiments in the court system; and expanding access to summer programs for youth. Mayes has also served on the boards of several human services organizations, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, The Greater Boston Food Bank and Tenacity, which works to close the opportunity and achievements gaps and increase high school and college graduation for Boston Public School students.

Throughout his career, Mr. Mayes has been a contributor to the Boston Globe, Boston Herald, Commonwealth Magazine, CNN, WBUR, ABC News, along with a variety of other media outlets. Mayes holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Regent University.

About Larry Ellison

In 1982, a year after graduation from South Boston High School, Larry Ellison entered the Boston Police Academy as a cadet at the same time he was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at Northeastern University on a full academic scholarship. Upon graduation from the Boston Police Academy in 1985, Ellison served at a number of District Area Stations.

From 1989 to 2005, Larry served as a Boston Police Department Detective working in the Narcotics Division. Then in 2005, Ellison was assigned to the Boston School Unit Investigations, where he continues to serve.

In 2010 and serving five consecutive terms, Ellison was elected President of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. (MAMLEO), a 400 member organization that advocates for more minority officers in higher positions, protection of minority officers’ rights and provides pro bono attorneys in challenging lawsuits. During his tenure at MAMLEO, Ellison focused on forming strong partnerships with community agencies for youth programming, food basket giveaways at Thanksgiving time, toy drives at Christmas and working to encourage MAMLEO membership to volunteer in neighborhoods. Upon ending his tenure as president of MAMLEO, Ellison stated to the membership, “I know it is not an easy fight, but it is simply wrong if someone is intimidated when voicing their rights. We can help pave the way. I know I can, and we can be the change agent for our future, just like someone has done for us.”

After three decades serving in the Boston Police Department, Larry remains committed and determined to see his peers and incoming police members treated fairly and given the same level of access to promotions.

Larry and his wife Monique live in the Greater Boston area with their daughter Lauren.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S. and currently owns licenses for more than 130 facilities across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement of a going public transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005274/en/